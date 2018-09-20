President Trump MAGA Rally – Las Vegas, Nevada – 10pm Livestream….

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first event since cancelling two rallies last week due to Hurricane Florence. The rally venue is the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. President Trump is anticipated to speak at 10:00pm EST / 7:00pm PST with pre-rally speakers and events much earlier.

Part of the MAGA agenda is to support Nevada Senator Dean Heller who has been endorsed by the Trump campaign. Additionally, Republican congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian is expected to attend the rally. Tarkanian is running for the House seat now held by Heller’s Democratic opponent, Rep. Jacky Rosen. Earlier this year, President Trump nudged Tarkanian to withdraw from a primary challenge against Heller and instead run for Rosen’s seat.

RSBN Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – Alternate Livestream Link

