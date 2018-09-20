Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses “Unacceptable Delay” in Declassification Process…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has seen all of the intelligence documents, and as a Gang-of-Eight intelligence oversight member he has also received the briefing material behind the origin of FBI’s operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”
Devin Nunes was also the person who led the FISA legislative reauthorization and initiated some of the preliminary reforms surrounding the 702 process. So Chairman Nunes is essentially the key subject matter oversight expert on the nature of the information within the declassification directive:
Advertisements
Apparently no-one at DOJ knows how to work photocopier.
Either way Nunes seems fairly confident what in that Warrant and I liked the term “Russian Koolaid”
LikeLiked by 3 people
When they want to leak the FBI DOJ has no problem with the rapid production of documents.
LikeLike
Nunes had his game face on tonight. He’s so pragmatic.
LikeLike
Saw a [painful] few minutes of a Brennan segment with Andrea Mitchell, worried about intel process exposure, both criticizing Chairman Nunes for agreeing with President Trump to declassify even the 20 pages.
Pity the viewers who have missed ‘the sundance explanation’ of this treacherous, treasonous former regime…
Sit tight, and pray… Truth will prevail!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brennan with Andrea Mitchell. 🤢😳🤬
You have a far stronger stomach and tolerance of pig manure than do I.
My hat’s off to you..
LikeLike
Devin Nunes says it’s quite clear, “we have seen most of this information. There are no National Security Concerns. The only people complaining are either involved or covering up.” Sending classified information over personal non-secure devices IS ILLEGAL. “Feeding the American public with Russian Koolaid for two years” – yes, we’re all sick of it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If I had my way I would drown every FBI agent, but there would probably be frame ups and cover ups directed from hell before breakfast. (WTS)
LikeLike
Isn’t it interesting that Nunes references the stalling tactic on the same day that O’Keefe’s undercover video proves that in fact they are stalling?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Despicable ? No it is actually worst than that. Would you like to see why members of Congress are so afraid of the Clinton-Deep state machine ? Demorats and Republirats are the uniparty.
Listen to this excellent review about one honest democrat.
https://www.trunews.com/
LikeLike
Even Nunes apparently hasn’t seen the raw unredacted versions of the texts.
LikeLike