Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses “Unacceptable Delay” in Declassification Process…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has seen all of the intelligence documents, and as a Gang-of-Eight intelligence oversight member he has also received the briefing material behind the origin of FBI’s operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Devin Nunes was also the person who led the FISA legislative reauthorization and initiated some of the preliminary reforms surrounding the 702 process.  So Chairman Nunes is essentially the key subject matter oversight expert on the nature of the information within the declassification directive:

10 Responses to Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses “Unacceptable Delay” in Declassification Process…

  1. Give_Me_Conniptions says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Apparently no-one at DOJ knows how to work photocopier.

    Either way Nunes seems fairly confident what in that Warrant and I liked the term “Russian Koolaid”

  2. dobbsfan says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:52 am

    Nunes had his game face on tonight. He’s so pragmatic.

  3. mj_inOC says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:55 am

    Saw a [painful] few minutes of a Brennan segment with Andrea Mitchell, worried about intel process exposure, both criticizing Chairman Nunes for agreeing with President Trump to declassify even the 20 pages.
    Pity the viewers who have missed ‘the sundance explanation’ of this treacherous, treasonous former regime…
    Sit tight, and pray… Truth will prevail!

    • GB Bari says:
      September 20, 2018 at 2:34 am

      Brennan with Andrea Mitchell. 🤢😳🤬

      You have a far stronger stomach and tolerance of pig manure than do I.

      My hat’s off to you..

  4. filia.aurea says:
    September 20, 2018 at 1:59 am

    Devin Nunes says it’s quite clear, “we have seen most of this information. There are no National Security Concerns. The only people complaining are either involved or covering up.” Sending classified information over personal non-secure devices IS ILLEGAL. “Feeding the American public with Russian Koolaid for two years” – yes, we’re all sick of it.

  5. tav says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:28 am

    If I had my way I would drown every FBI agent, but there would probably be frame ups and cover ups directed from hell before breakfast. (WTS)

  6. America First says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:35 am

    Isn’t it interesting that Nunes references the stalling tactic on the same day that O’Keefe’s undercover video proves that in fact they are stalling?

  7. Madi says:
    September 20, 2018 at 2:51 am

    Despicable ? No it is actually worst than that. Would you like to see why members of Congress are so afraid of the Clinton-Deep state machine ? Demorats and Republirats are the uniparty.
    Listen to this excellent review about one honest democrat.
    https://www.trunews.com/

  8. GB Bari says:
    September 20, 2018 at 3:00 am

    Even Nunes apparently hasn’t seen the raw unredacted versions of the texts.

