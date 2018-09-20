Chairman Devin Nunes Discusses “Unacceptable Delay” in Declassification Process…

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has seen all of the intelligence documents, and as a Gang-of-Eight intelligence oversight member he has also received the briefing material behind the origin of FBI’s operation “Crossfire Hurricane.”

Devin Nunes was also the person who led the FISA legislative reauthorization and initiated some of the preliminary reforms surrounding the 702 process. So Chairman Nunes is essentially the key subject matter oversight expert on the nature of the information within the declassification directive:

