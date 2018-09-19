Project Veritas Second Release: DOJ Official Resists “From Inside” and “Can’t Get Fired”

Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the administrative state, ie ‘deep state’.  Today’s video features Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar using government-owned software and computers to push a socialist agenda. Also featured is Jessica Schubel, the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration.

Both Schubel and Hrabar make admissions revealing that federal employees appear to be using their positions inside our government to resist or slow the Trump administration’s policies. It appears some laws have been broken in the process.

Project Veritas Website Here

(interview link)

153 Responses to Project Veritas Second Release: DOJ Official Resists “From Inside” and “Can’t Get Fired”

  1. prettyplease says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Wow! Just wow!

  2. fanbeav says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    President Trump should tweet these videos out!

  3. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    This is what happens when you value activism over public service and party over the rule of law.

    • Ristvan says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Sundance had an entire post on Hrabar some months ago. She is the paralegal that screamed at Sec DHS Nielson, forcing her and her significant other to leave the Mexican restaurant they were having dinner at in DC. Was already a known activist. Maybe how OKeefe targeted her. But her admissions in the video are of clear active criminality, amongst other things 18USC641, a felony.

    • TheLastDemocrat says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      Party over Rule of Law:

      Yes. I did sciences in college, and then worked in the real world for a while, before getting back into academia. In the business world, expenses mattered. In the science world, testing your pet theories matters.

      I became disenchanted with democratic party grass-roots politics because I saw more of a focus on party power, on fighting the other guy, than on actually solving problems.

      Having heard so many stories across time like this, where payroll dollars are producing nothing, I have been convinced that, yes, we do need government for some things, but government, as an answer to most things, is a waste of money.

      Conservatives get this, usually, and many everyday democrats, or independents get this. But the Democratic Party intentionally does not get this. They want more government employees. These people can then be used to protest somewhere, and to vote to sustain Dems in power so they can keep their low-impact, healthcare-providing civil servant jobs and keep lobbying and advocating the entire time. Elected Dem officials don’t want things to be effective because they lose this built-in voter and volunteer base. To them, if, say, a housing program barely helps anyone, then the answer is to expand it and make more forms of it. Never mind whether the supposed target population is being helped or not – you can always blame lack of progress on The Enemy.

  4. Louisiana Steve says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    I just read the DOJ is now looking into this. Why don’t I trust them to do the right thing? Silly me, I guess.

    • chojun says:
      September 19, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Horowitz will get to the bottom of it.

      But if there are Unions involved then there’s likely not much that can be done. Public sector unions should be illegal.

      • lastinillinois says:
        September 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

        public sector unions ABSOLUTELY SHOULD BE illegal.

        thank you for making the distinction between the public sector and trade unions, VERY important difference.

        • Apple Valley Club says:
          September 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

          I can’t remember if this is true, but the only reason we have them is that JFK signed an EO to allow them. If that is the case, Trump could do another EO. I don’t remember when of where I heard or read it(I know, I sound like Christine Blasey Ford) Too many of these people live and vote in No. VA and have basically turned VA blue. They should be gone. They are trashing a formerly great state.

          • America First says:
            September 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

            You correctly remember how they started, but they have since been legislated into existence. Getting rid of people with no incentive, no loyalty, no accountability, and in many cases, no productivity will be the biggest clue as to whether, after President Trump’s two terms, there is any permanent diminution of the deep state.

      • Patrick S says:
        September 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

        Maybe transfer them to like Kodiak, Alaska?

        • chojun says:
          September 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

          That’s actually a serious thought that I’ve had. One really great way to fix the problem in D.C. would be to take all the different Bureaus and Departments and move them. For example, Dept. of Interior to Wyoming, Dept. of Energy to Oklahoma, Agriculture to Utah or Idaho.

        • David Burnell says:
          September 19, 2018 at 5:14 pm

          Here is an idea to subvert the Public Employee’s Union. You find an abandoned building or warehouse in DC. One with no electricity, (except for heat in the winter) internet connection or phone lines. You purposefully shield it for very poor to non-existent cell and Wi-Fi connectivity and after that is done, you fill it with tiny work cubicles. Then you transfer these idiots and resisters over to that “State Department Annex” and let them sit there, in the dark, like the mushrooms they are and you mandate that they must “punch in” and “punch out” every workday to see a paycheck. You haven’t fired them, you are not harassing them physically, you are just transferring them to a place they cannot communicate with anyone except themselves while they waste their lives away with each other. The downside is the additional expense of paying for competent staff that will faithfully execute the President’s agenda. There is one other benefit. The longer they sit in that “State Department Annex,” doing nothing, their skills will degrade over time makes them more and more useless to a new incoming administration. And when they reference on their future resume that they spent time in the State Department’s “Special Annex” as employers will ask, (because a move like this will be all over the news) they will never be hired again, as spending time in “The Annex” will tell that future employer everything they will ever need to know about the applicant’s character.

        • Kris Langley says:
          September 19, 2018 at 5:17 pm

          If everyone is so da_ned determined to ship them here to Alaska, at least let those of us who live in Alaska pick the location.

          Little Diomede Island comes to mind.

          Liked by 3 people

      • Average joe says:
        September 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        Yes x 1000.!!

      • mimbler says:
        September 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

        Even Roosevelt was against the idea,

      • Johnny says:
        September 19, 2018 at 6:03 pm

        The Union will not stop the handcuffs from being put on her.

      • loisplane says:
        September 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        She can be fired if she signed a contract and violates laws or conditions negotiated in good faith by her union. The language will be used against her.

    • Hun Driver Widow says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Now that this corruption and sedition has been made public via these videos, the DOJ and State Departments can’t sweep it under the carpet. President Trump, IMO, will insist that it be taken care of.

  6. Concerned says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Can they be that stupid?

    MUST-SEE VIDEO=> Illinois Democrat Party Leader Tells Voters: “Vote Early, Vote Often. Whatever You Can Get Away With”

    The St. Clair County Democrats held a rally recently in Caseyville to promote Democrat politicians.
    The St. Clair Democrat leader told the rally to “vote early and often. Whatever you can get away with.”

    Democrat Announcer: J. B. Pritzker, he’s going to win. He’s going to win big. But he won’t win if we don’t get out and vote. We need the early vote. Like I say, we can play East St. Louis, vote early, vote often. Whatever you can get away with. I shouldn’t say that, but I really don’t care.

    The Illinois Republican Party posted the video on Tuesday September 18th.
    (But if you search for it on YouTube it is difficult to find.)

  7. James Carpenter says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    The “thousands” of “sealed indictments” supposedly awaiting release at some future, secret date are certainly aimed at such as these Deep State miscreants.
    Yep. The Swamp will be drained quicker than you can say, “And Bob’s your Uncle”.
    Five Hundred Million Times

  8. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    These people make the case for tremendous abuse of the people’s trust and dime. Surely 50% of all govt departments could be shut down permanently and what’s left cut their personnel 50%. And while we are at it, cut 50% or more of all outgoing $$ to other nations. 😡

    I’m so sick of CONSTANTLY being hit with new fees, additional taxes and higher prices and still the beast of government is never, ever ever satiated or a countable.

  10. Concerned says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series. I wonder how many are in series and for all long will it run, after all, they have allot of source material?

  11. LKA in LA says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I hope this employee is afraid to walk the streets. The arrogance is astounding. This is what “drunk on power” looks like.

  12. astitchintyme says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    The FBI and intel community is rotten from the core. It’s a lot more than “bad leaders”. The rank and file are also corrupt, incompetent, and serve very little actual purpose. The reason they have so much free time to operate as the local arm of Communism is because they have no real work to do. Imagine someone working at a Toyota plant who has 4 hours a day to troll around on social media spreading the wonders of communism to the proletariat?

    No, at *least* 50% of the rank and file need to be fired. Yes, the leadership is probably the most rotten of all. But there is no organization in the world with Satan as it’s head, and angels as his subordinates. Evil leadership chooses evil or at least lazy and weak subordinates.

    People wonder how our intel community can drop the ball so many times. Las Vegas, Pulse, Parkland, The New Jersey Marathon, 9/11. It’s no surprise. Sure, they may have been aware of the people who carried these events out, but they had to choose between looking over credit card receipts of the NJ bombing brothers, or typing up a poem that expresses the anguish brought on by Bush’s tax cuts – it was a no brainer.

    Let’s hire Deloitte to restructure every government agency to operate on 30% of their current manpower. There is zero doubt this is possible. Even if the organizations continue to be full of communists, they can’t get up to 1/4 as much evil when they actually have work to do.

    • Zippy says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      50% Far more than that! As I said below “‘the swamp’ is every pol who isn’t for small government (99% of them) and every bureaucrat and contractor in the vast apparatus of government who wouldn’t be willing to give up their most likely entirely unconstitutional job” to which I will add “which could be much better done by the private sector assuming that it even needs to be done at all.” The swamp is vast and deep.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

      No, not more overpriced consultants. We need managers within the various departments who know what they’re doing, and how to hire and fire.

      Deloitte has been termed “Do Little” in the UK (at least)…

      • rashomon says:
        September 19, 2018 at 5:47 pm

        Want to start an endless tale of woe? Bring up the word “contractors” in from of military officers. Egad! I thought my field had it bad. Your toes will curl with their stories.

    • theresanne says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      Excellent post! I get so sick of Hannity and others using the obligatory phrase, “not the rank and file, they’re good people.” Oh yeah? Where are the whisleblowers?

  13. Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    The President should address the House on this. Ask for a bill to allow easier termination for employees unfit for service. When the Dems & Rino’s sit on their hands he should play these videos at his rallies. Announce the names of politicians who resist this much-needed legislation and chastise them in public. Make the Democrats defend this in public too. This will increase turnout for our side at the midterms.
    Never should have allowed government workers to unionize anyway.

    • Lanna says:
      September 19, 2018 at 6:14 pm

      President Trump signed three executive orders that addressed this issue earlier this year. In August a federal judge decided in favor of the unions using the President and struck down or delayed implementation of parts of them.

      Only about 1/3 of federal employees belong to public employee unions, but the deals that the unions cut apply to all employees in that class.

      I’d like to see the taxpayers have some representation at that bargaining table. Maybe after trade is straightened out, President Trump can turn his team of killers loose to negotiate with public unions.

  14. Enoughisenough says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    So, Allison Hraber, from what I have read, is the same person who ran Kristjen Neilsen out of a restaurant this summer. There was an “investigation” into the incident, and she was cleared. Apparently, the “investigation” wasnt particularly thorough, since her computer wasn’t looked at, despite the political nature of her attack on Kristjen Neilsen. There are more crimes in these videos than I can count, and if people are not given serious consequences, the rule of law suffers one more black eye.

  15. jus wundrin says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Keep going James, and EXPOSE these law breakers! I hope that everyone who watches these vids send a copy to their senators/congresstype, and demand that they look into this. These people need to be rooted out, and at least be fired.

  16. Artist says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    So these leakers… they think they’re speaking to simpatico socialist resistance journos??? Boy, are they stupid!!!

  17. Vince says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    This is why I want to relocate agencies out if the DC area. In two years we have gotten about two dozen corrupt people fired. That’s like burning with a laser when we need flamethrowers. Move the FBI to Boise, Idaho and see how many go. Concentrate in the bad apples left. Donate the DC building to the Smithsonian so they can’t come back. Get the Republican governors to make bids.

    • Mandy says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

      https://federalnewsradio.com/reorganization/2018/08/usda-to-relocate-almost-700-dc-area-employees/

      “Interior Department Secretary Ryan Zinke discussed the option of relocating employees and offices out west to serve smaller communities. Additionally, the concept of relocation is becoming a hot topic for some members of Congress in recent months. The Strategic Withdrawal of Agencies for Meaningful Placement (SWAMP) Act, which Rep. Luke Messer (R-Ind.) introduced, would authorize agencies to move their headquarters out of the Washington, D.C. area.”

      ““The administration believes there are many lessons that can be drawn from the private sector on how to assess changing organizational requirements and how real estate footprints can be adjusted given information technology and management practices. The goal of this effort, led by GSA, is to provide agencies with thought-process, tools, and data to drive smarter decisions in agency relocations, and work is already underway.”

      And of course….

      https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/11449-usda-proposal-to-move-nifa-move-out-of-dc-generates-opposition?v=preview

      “Opposition to moving the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture out of Washington, D.C., continues to mount, with the National Farmers Union the latest to voice concern about USDA’s proposal.”

      I’m not a subscriber to “agri-pulse” so I can’t see the full article….

  18. TwoLaine says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Absolutely Awesome! More, More, More!

  19. grlangworth says:
    September 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    in my opinion, there is absolutely no reason why SoS Pompeo cannot institute a “Discard Duty Policy” for dysfunctional DoS employees. This Policy should be simple: The malfeasant in question would be transferred to a post in a locale that would (a) prevent the malfeasance and (b) inspire a prompt resignation.

    • mimbler says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Yes, it is hard (not impossible) to fire government employees. You can assign them at will though as you suggest. Probably anywhere in flyover country would create an immediate resignation.

      But for the kind of malfeasance shown on the video, accepting a resignation in lieu of pressing charges would probably work as well.
      Or just press charges, I’m in a whatever works mood today.

  20. Caius Lowell says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Apres Obama, le deluge…

  21. Kim Kincaid says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    Every senator and congress person should be forced to sit down, close their mouths and watch the series. Some senators are literally impossible to reach by e-mail. I’ve tried many times. (Diane, Kamala, Maxine, and Cory. They don’t want to hear what we have to say.

    • starfcker says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      If I’m not mistaken, public sector unions in the federal government were started by executive order. They could be terminated by executive order if that’s correct. Second of all, next time you hear somebody saying the rank-and-file are terrific people, there is your rank-and-file.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      “Some senators are literally impossible to reach by e-mail. I’ve tried many times.”

      Just think of the lineup of monkeys – hear no evil, see no evil…
      They do not want to hear from you.

      Sen. Kirsten Gillebrand (D-NY) got back to me weeks after an issue was over with. Sen, Charles Schumer (D-NY) was down the street from me in 2014, giving a press conference after a flood we had in the neighborhood. He never followed up and did what he said he was going to do. I deliberately did not go, not willing to participate in that charade.

  22. Maquis says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

    Socialism is a fuzzy name for Communism. Adherents of either should not be allowed in government. At this rate, we might see other terroristic groups allowed to be in government employ, like the Muslim Brotherhood, what an existential nightmare that would be.

    Wait. What?!
    💀

  23. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    “Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the administrative state, ie ‘deep state’. ”

    James O’Keefe (as well as Judicial Watch) is a National Treasure.

    • mopar2016 says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Yeah O’Keefe is definitely a patriotic American.
      He also takes on the Hollywood trash that want to weaken America.
      Did you know that Susan Sarandon has an “activist manager”?

      • Teagan says:
        September 19, 2018 at 5:56 pm

        “Activist manager” does he tell her where to protest and what to say? Maybe what to wear and even does her hair….you think? But, let’s face it…the Hollywood types that attempt to think and speak on their own don’t do so well!

  24. ogoggilby says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    “Escape Capitalism.” One federal government direct deposit payment at a time….

    Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (MDC DSA)

    Washington, DC
    2,555 Democratic Socialists

    Inquiries: [masked]Welcome to the online home of the Metro DC (DC/MD/Northern VA) Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)!The DSA is the largest social…

    Next Meetup

    Capitalism & the Carceral State Meeting 3: Racism, Capitalis…

    Thursday, Sep 20, 2018, 6:30 PM
    11 Attending

    Check out this Meetup Group →

    • ogoggilby says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:11 pm

      Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America (MDC DSA)

      Washington, DC
      2,555 Democratic Socialists

      Inquiries: [masked]Welcome to the online home of the Metro DC (DC/MD/Northern VA) Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)!The DSA is the largest social…

      Next Meetup

      Capitalism & the Carceral State Meeting 3: Racism, Capitalis…

      Thursday, Sep 20, 2018, 6:30 PM
      11 Attending

      Check out this Meetup Group →

    • ogoggilby says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:31 pm

      The two identical posts above were not made in error. I found Hrabar’s DSA page, copied the URL, and this what appeared. Twice. So, let’s try a workaround. Allison H. is one of those organizers….

      https://www.google.com/search?newwindow=1&source=hp&ei=8L-iW4TaDM7l5gKpvpywCg&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meetup.com%2Fmdcdsa%2Fmembers%2F223840347%2F&btnK=Google+Search&oq=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.meetup.com%2Fmdcdsa%2Fmembers%2F223840347%2F&gs_l=psy-ab.3…5484.5484..7887…0.0..0.122.122.0j1……0….1j2..gws-wiz.nZ0zZsiHFV8

    • DanO64 says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

      Donate your paycheck to them and they take care of you? Tax break donation!!!! Is it possible?

  25. Minnie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    😡

    “can’t get fired” – there it is, again.

    Time for a change. They want “progress”?

    I’ve got their progress, right here – times they are a changing, throw out the antiquated rules and start fresh.

    DRAIN IT!

  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    I have to say, Veritas did a really good job here. These are bombs because there is no way these agencies can ignore what they are presented with in these videos.

    It also seems to reveal there is a systemic problem of this abuse within these agencies.

    We need civil service reform, both in proper ethical and legal behavior, some sort of oversight….but in the ability for bad apples to be easily fired.

    On a personal note….

    So far these criminals seem to be “socialists”. Interesting aspect. Very scary.

    • jmclever says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm

      That is partly because Veritas infiltrated the DSA to find these people and why they are of a certain age. By its procedure in this investigation, they are unlikely to uncover an older career swamp rat unless by accident. Doesn’t mean they don’t exist. Like James Wolfe, they may lurk around the younger group and be found that way.

      • Teagan says:
        September 19, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        Jmcleaver…yes, it’s the younger ones that go to the bars and social scenes and like to brag. The perhaps more dangerous are the quiet ones, going about their daily jobs without making overt statements but are much more into the long game and more cunning. JMO

  27. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    stitch- EXCELLENT commentary, thanks for posting.

    Another thing that makes my head feel like it’s gonna explode, is the absolute hubris, sense of superiority and arrogance displayed by these disgusting, good for nothing, talent-less little twerps.

    They are younger versions of their no doubt heroes, Strzok, Page, Ohr, and the rest of the scum sucking bottom feeders that run the Swamp. In the former Soviet Union they used to be known as the “Nomenklatura”, i.e. bureaucrats, always members of the Communist Party, who held key positions.

    Even more horrifying to me as a parent, grandparent and patriotic citizen is to see how shallow these young people are, how devoid of any sense of right or wrong, good or evil. They have been so brainwashed by decades of “education” in the schools and colleges, that they are nothing more than absolute fanatics, convinced that they have the moral high ground and that they are RIGHT about everything. I can’t wait to see what happens when their world comes crashing down around them and they find out that maybe there are consequences for their bad actions- that they are not bulletproof.

    We owe James O’Keefe a huge debt of gratitude for his great work in exposing the truth about our so called “Government”; he is truly a hero for our time.

    • wyntre says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:47 pm

      I have a niece who is exactly like these prissy pious POS’s.

      I can’t stand her and I have told her she is manipulative and a liar.

      I don’t care that she’s 23. These snowflake millenials

      • Hun Driver Widow says:
        September 19, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        These Marxist Liberals were created by the brainwashing and propaganda of the Left that is found in our schools, Kindergarten through college graduation. It goes back to the 1980’s thanks to LBJ and the NEA.

      • wyntre says:
        September 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

        Oops.

        These snowflake millennials need to have a close encounter or two with reality!

  28. Minnie says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    On Hannity’s radio program just now, per Sara Carter – there is word the FBI had a 2nd set of books.

    Enough!!!!

    DRAIN the DAMN SWAMP, or, as Gov. Huckabee opined – flush the toilet!

    • Zippy says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:21 pm

      “Gov. Huckabee opined – flush the toilet!”

      That would overload the sewer system of the entire world since “the swamp” is every pol who isn’t for small government (99% of them) and every bureaucrat in the vast apparatus of government who wouldn’t be willing to give up their most likely entirely unconstitutional job. The swamp is vast and deep.

  29. Zippy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    When they claimed to have caught high level people in the swamp, I didn’t think they meant a “high-ish” level person in the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Hope they’re working up to bigger things…

  30. DanO64 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    A two step FISA targeting Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions during the campaign allowed targeting just about every campaign member and we also know Donald Trumps family. It also allowed it against Jeff Sessions and his family. Plus EVERY MEMBER IN CONGRESS that Jeff Session knows. The sting. Donut?

    • jmclever says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      Im still waiting. We got our Lion against all (rigged) odds. So, I have hope that things are happening that we are unaware of.

      This is not General Schwazkopf’s war!

  31. Mandy says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    I pray that POTUS is finally able to get a decent AG after the midterms…

  32. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    The one thing that’s the actual root of all these problems is rarely addressed…

    Where do all these radical leftist employees come from?
    Why do they feel turning their own country into a lawless banana republic is OK?
    Why do we have so many insane radical leftist politicians?
    Why is half the country voting for the radical, the corrupt & the criminal?

    Look no further than our schools. The radical left has been in complete control of our schools & our children’s minds for many decades

    They were in control before. They’re in control now & it looks like they’ll be in control for the foreseeable future, because no one is really doing a thing about it

    Schools churn out brainwashed leftist lemming soldiers year after year after year

    We fight back while they just keep adding more Marxist foot soldiers via our schools, our open borders & our insane legal immigration numbers

    How long before we’re crushed under the weight of sheer numbers?

    Even if we beat the deep state & expose the outrageous corruption & criminality of our government, will that deprogram the huge number of brainwashed leftist nitwits out there?

    I doubt it

    The globalist cabal has taken over the left & is using it as a powerful weapon to control the worlds wealth under the guise of “social justice”, & if they succeed, it’ll be the total opposite of social justice

    I know we’ve got a lot of fronts to fight on, but we’d better get serious about removing the left’s stranglehold on our schools, otherwise we’re just treading water

    • jmclever says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      The fact that there are still conservatives in the US at all should bring you hope. How many graduating classes since Ronald Regan was sworn in? And yet there are people younger than 70, even younger than 40, who have not been lost to the ideology of the DSA.

      Perhaps an even bigger problem is the Social Media MSM and Hollywood influence? Kids spend more time on the internet than in the classroom.

    • Cuppa Covfefe says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      The Marxist radicals have been in control of our schools since the 1930s.

      Look up Horace Mann, and John Dewey. Then read “The Deliberate Dumbing-Down of America”, by Charlotte Iserbyt, and “Brave New Schools”, by Berrit Kjos ( http://www.crossroad.to ).

      The rot they (and Fosdick and Rockefeller) spewed lives on to this day…

    • TreeClimber says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:50 pm

      The problem is the parents who are so hands-off and send their children to these schools.

      But here is an excellent essay I found once on the subject of the schooling system… http://www.stephenhicks.org/wp-content/uploads/2015/02/RandAyn-The-Comprachicos.pdf

  33. coltlending says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    I don’t think there was just one “Insurance Policy”.

    I think Jeff Sessions was one of multiple “Insurance Policies”.

  34. weneedmorerules says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    I just heard on the top of hour news that the DOJ has already referred these people to the IG. Oh, goody. Down the rabbit hole, through the looking glass. At least DOJ will get to hire a whole new group of people to investigate this. The Swamp Swings Into Action!

  35. terryjlongo says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    In a competent organization, Jessica Schubel would NEVER make it to position along the lines of Chief of Staff – unpolished, immature, … !

    • Ristvan says:
      September 19, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      I have almost never encountered a competent government organization. Competent people within them, often. But as an organization, never except for DoD. Local DMV. IRS (beat them three times on private letter rulings). DoJ is an oxymoron as just one more example.
      SoS Pompeo’s swagger goal is the first I have seen attempting to turn one large gov org around. And he will have challenges, as OKeefe’s first Deep State video already proved.

  36. Grassleygirl/Breitbartista says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    James OK….
    One incredibletruth telling patriot.You are in my prayers . Please stay safe.

  37. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Let’s not forget the higher ups sent out a memo to the employees to be careful because there was word Project Veritas was possibly active

    So their bosses & supervisors were telling them to be careful & not to talk about their corruption, criminality & outside project work while on the taxpayers dime

    The bosses didn’t care about what they were doing, they were just concerned their employees under them would expose it

    Outrageous times 100

  38. 335blues says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    James O’Keefe is the real deal. Superman.
    I believe I will donate to this organization.
    Spectacular work!

    • mopar2016 says:
      September 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Good call 335blues, it’s a very worth cause and O’Keefe is fearless.
      By the way, that’s a beautiful ES335 you’ve got there.
      I’ve got the ES335 “Lucille” BB King model myself.

  39. TreeClimber says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    So someone told me on another thread it’s not possible to fire Civil Service employees all the way down to the ground, but the men on here say that, with this proof, it is. So if we can catch them in wrongdoing, who can fire them? AG? His boss (President?) Who fires them? And if there are many of them doing this, we can probably clean out a lot of them, theoretically, right?

    Or what if their department just gets shut down? Like “Okay, we no longer have need of such-and-such department in such-and-such bureau”? Do they get shunted into a different department or just go collect their pensions and go home?

  40. DanO64 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    This is going to be fun. Play On.

  41. massivedeplorable says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    So what’s Beauregard going to do about this? Absolutely nothing as usual. Bo’s gotta GO!

  42. Angel Martin says:
    September 19, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Here in Canada, we learned from Hillary aligned sources after Harper was defeated, that Diplomatic staff in the Canadian Dept of External Affairs had been working to undermine the Harper gov’t the entire time.

    I wish we had a James O’Keefe here. Maybe TheRebel can copy.

    My personal experience is that there are thousands in Ottawa who would be great candidates to “star” in a hidden video.

  43. Sunshine says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    Sessions: I think he knows his days are numbered. After the mid-terms, he’s gone. With luck, maybe he’ll resign.

  44. mugzey302 says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    Start lightin’ them up, AG Sessions. We need to get these swamp rats off the Trump Train.

  45. Suzanne says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Pompeo should walk into her office/cubicle tomorrow with this video playing on his phone and then haul her but right out of there

  46. tav says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    The biggest, and by far, “inside resister” is Jeff Sessions and apparently, per the Senate, he can’t be fired without all hell breaking lose. These other guys are just pikers.

  47. Summer says:
    September 19, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Great videos, hopefully more prominent DemonRats are caught on camera. Catching Demonic socialists is not enough, we need establishment crooks. Regardless, James deserves our respect and admiration for his outstanding journalism.

    In related news, if you wonder whether the staunch Sessionistas, aka TRUST DA PLAN peeps, would persist in their delusions despite what President Trump just said to Buck Sexton and Sundance posted right below the video, the answer is YES, yes they would.

