Project Veritas Second Release: DOJ Official Resists “From Inside” and “Can’t Get Fired”

Project Veritas has released the second installment in an undercover video series unmasking the administrative state, ie ‘deep state’. Today’s video features Department of Justice paralegal Allison Hrabar using government-owned software and computers to push a socialist agenda. Also featured is Jessica Schubel, the former Chief of Staff for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the last Obama administration.

Both Schubel and Hrabar make admissions revealing that federal employees appear to be using their positions inside our government to resist or slow the Trump administration’s policies. It appears some laws have been broken in the process.

Project Veritas Website Here

(interview link)

