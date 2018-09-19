President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House….

Departing the White House this morning -heading to North Carolina- President Trump held an impromptu presser with DC media on a variety of topics.
[Transcript] South Lawn – 9:20 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Were going to North Carolina. Well then be heading to South Carolina. Were doing very well there, but the rivers are cresting. They’re just starting to crest. We’re really just going to say hello to all of the folks from FEMA, the military, the people that are working so hard. And I think it will be an incredible day. We’ll be coming back at about six or seven tonight.
Q Your reaction to Ford calling for an FBI investigation?
THE PRESIDENT: Say it?
Q Your reaction to Ford calling for an FBI investigation? (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, it would seem that the FBI really doesn’t do that. They’ve investigated about six times before, and it seems that they don’t do that.
Q They would do it if you asked them to, Mr. President. They will do it if you ask them to. Will you considering asking them to?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I would let the senators take their course. Let the senators do it. They’re doing a very good job. They’ve given tremendous amounts of time. They’ve already postponed a major hearing. And, really, they’re hurting somebody’s life very badly.
And it’s very unfair, I think, to — as you know, Justice Kavanaugh has been treated very, very tough, and his family. I think it’s a very unfair thing what’s going. So we’ll see. But I do think this: They’ve given it a lot of time. They will continue to give it a lot of time. And, really, it’s up to the Senate, and I really rely on them. I think they’re going to do a good job.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: I’d really want to see her. I really would want to see what she has to say. But I want to give it all the time they need. They’ve already given it time. They’ve delayed a major hearing. There’s no more just about — look, when I first decided to run, everybody said the single most important thing you do is a Supreme Court justice, okay? We’ve all heard that many times about a President.
I would say this: I think he’s an extraordinary man. I think he’s a man of great intellect, as I’ve been telling you. And he has an unblemished record. This is a very tough thing for him and his family. And we want to get it over with. At the same time, we want to give tremendous amounts of time. If she shows up, that would be wonderful. If she doesn’t show up, that would be unfortunate.
Q What did you mean when you said you don’t have an Attorney General? What did you mean by that?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m disappointed in the Attorney General for numerous reasons. But we have an Attorney General. I’m disappointed in the Attorney General for many reasons. And you understand that.
Q Are you going to fire Jeff Sessions?
THE PRESIDENT: We are looking at lots of different things. I have a great Cabinet. We have the greatest economy ever in the history of our country. So we’re very happy with the way things are running, generally speaking. I dont think we’ve ever had an economy like this. Somebody was on just this morning, from Reagan — from the Reagan White House. He said this is one of the great economies in history. So we’re very happy.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: I can’t hear you.
Q (Inaudible.)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, the FBI has been very involved with respect to Justice Kavanaugh. They know Justice Kavanaugh very well. They’ve investigated him, I guess, six times. And they’ve investigated him for this hearing.
Look, if she shows up and makes a credible showing, that will be very interesting and we’ll have to make a decision. But I can only say this: He is such an outstanding man. Very hard for me to imagine that anything happened.
Q (Inaudible) Kim Jong Un?
THE PRESIDENT: We had very good news from North Korea, South Korea. They met, and we had some great responses. I got a tremendous letter from Kim Jong Un. As you know, it was delivered three days ago. We’re making tremendous progress with respect to North Korea.
Prior to becoming President, it looked like we were going to war with North Korea, and now we have a lot of progress. We’ve gotten our prisoners back. We’re getting our remains back. They continue to come in. A lot of tremendous things.
But very importantly, no missile testing, no nuclear testing. Now they want to go and put a bid in for the Olympics. No, we have a lot of very good things going.
Remember this: Prior to my coming into office, a lot of people thought we were going — it was inevitable — we were going to war in North Korea. And now we’re — the relationships, I have to tell you, at least on a personal basis, they’re very good. It’s very much calmed down.
Q (Inaudible) Kim Jong Un says he wants reciprocal measures.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, we’ll see what he’s looking at. We’ll see. But in the meantime, we’re talking. It’s very calm. He’s calm; I’m calm. So we’ll see what happens.
Q Are you concerned about what Paul Manafort will tell investigators?
THE PRESIDENT: No, I’m not.
Q Why?
THE PRESIDENT: I’m not. Because if he’s honest — and he is — I think he’s going to tell — as long he tells the truth, it’s 100 percent. He was with Ronald Reagan. He was with Bob Dole. He was with McCain. He was with many, many people. That’s what he did. Paul Manafort was with me for a short period of time. He did a good job. I was very happy with the job he did. And I will tell you this: I believe that he will tell the truth. And if he tells the truth, no problem.
Q Would you consider a pardon for Paul Manafort?
THE PRESIDENT: I dont want to talk about it now.
Q Why are you (inaudible) refugees into the country? Why are you cutting the refugee number to 30,000?
THE PRESIDENT: Because we want to be able to take what we can handle.
Q Mr. President, you said you feel badly for Brett Kavanaugh and this is a tough time for his family. Do you feel anything for Christine Blasey Ford?
THE PRESIDENT: Well, I’d have to see what she has to say. I’ve given her a lot of time. The senators have given her a lot of time. We continue to give her a lot of time. We’ve held up the whole hearing.
What I don’t like is that Senator Feinstein had this letter for a period of like three months, from July, maybe even before that — but from July. Why didn’t Senator Feinstein bring this up at her meeting with Judge Kavanaugh? Why didnt the Democrats — they knew about the letter, because she was showing it to Democrats — why did they wait until everything was finished and then bring it up? That doesn’t look good.
Thank you very much. I’ll see you in North Carolina.
Q Will you be meeting with Kim Jong Un soon?
THE PRESIDENT: We will be.
VSG’s comments about Kavanaugh are very measured and disciplined, which is very helpful.
Yes but of course the rabid hard right will beyotch and whine that he’s being too soft on this which completely misses the point that he’s making rather tactfully by implication.
His audience is Jeff Flake, Bob Corker, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski. Those four hold the cards. Lauding the wisdom of the senate is a smart tactic. VSG.
If the FBI gets involved, do they investigate the accuser’s history also?
They won’t. No federal crime is “alleged”. Nothing to investigate.
Melania didn’t go, the leftists on my FB feed are already complaining.
Who cares! They would be complaining that she wasn’t wearing boots or had the wrong jacket on!
She’ll go – making an impact when she does.
Press: “Mr. President, with all your successes, Do you consider to resign if the Dems win the House and trying to impeach you”
Trump: “Yes, I will let you know on Jan 2025. Next”
IMO, if the accuser doesn’t show on Monday, Grassley should call the committee vote on that very day. You wanna make accusations, it’s on you to show up. Let Mitch allow one day for senatorial bloviating and schedule the vote on the floor for Wednesday. Let’s put an end to this BS – especially in case the FBI and DOJ need a good Supreme Court slap-down in order to get the Small Group conspiracy stuff declassified ASAP.
The lefty professor may not really want to testify.
Just getting the false allegations out there is 95% of the job.
She should be forced to testify under oath.
They could supeona her? This is better just call her a no show–it will go away then. She had her chance.
Dr. Ford is, as we speak, working on getting her lies straight. She’ll show up at the hearing and cry and play act at trauma. The Senators will be forced to handle her with finesse and grace, and not “ack them hard questions.”
says it all!
What a skank!
BOTH of them. Look again, at the 2 side by side photos, incredible likeness, huh?
Someone (capable, which excludes me) should check to see if she had work done to look like her. That sort of thing happens with the real loonies.
Skankles and Cankles…
Oh, look! They finally produced a recent picture. Reminds me of Trayvon Martin’s historical pics with his baby face. You know, the ones we all saw when he was MUCH younger.
“President Trump held an impromptu presser with DC media on a variety of topics.”
The fake news press pool did not fail to disappoint. With “possibly” a valid question (*) about Kim Jong Un, the questions that the POTUS was asked amounted to mostly dung.
(*) Q (Inaudible) Kim Jong Un?
Some home-schooled teenagers could have come up with better questions. All the MSM was doing was rehashing worn out issues that they are foisting on America’s news consumers, AKA propaganda.
I do hope McConnell is pulling his “mavericks” into line preparing for the full vote on the Judge.
It’s not in the FBI’s jurisdiction to investigate this, but even so, how could they?
Prof Ford is easily being manipulated by Dianne Feinstein who is going to leave the professor by the side of the road when Democrats cannot use/abuse her anymore.
College, meet Real World.
It could also be what is called a “False Memory”, which does not make it less disturbing, but she went to the media and her local politician, not back to her therapist.
Takeaway. Sessions is toast after the midterms. Maybe before if there is no action on redacted FISA. No act. Sessions has failed in his AG role. Big time.
HOW to END the LEFTIST CABAL’S ONGOING COUP against AMERICA:
PROBLEM: Senator Feinstein’s actions, to thwart the Senate Confirmation of President Trump’s nominee Judge Kavanaugh as Supreme Court Justice, appear to be CONSPIRING with Chinese interests to INTERFERE with our National Mid-Term Elections.
• Their motive is to IMPEACH President Trump, neuter his Administration, terminate his America First Agenda and prevent the President from revealing the role of the Congressional Gang of Eight in the Deep State’s Seditious Conspiracy to execute a Coup against America.
• Their goal is to reverse Trump’s Tariffs on China, sustain China’s Theft of Intellectual Property and National Defense Secrets, maintain China’s Trade Surplus with America, continue China’s Tariffs and Trade Barriers and Subsidies against American products, and BENEFIT Senator Feinstein’s husband’s highly-lucrative business with China.
• Their method is to create a Supreme Court DEADLOCK and a Constitutional Crisis that confers unconstrained power to Leftist-dominated Appellate Courts that will legislate from the bench and thwart any executive actions that threaten the Leftist Agenda.
SOLUTION: INITIATE a National Security Investigation of Senator Feinstein’s Actions, potential Co-Conspirators, Employees (including her Chinese-Spy Driver) and Associates, and PROSECUTE any wrongdoing under the authority of President Trump’s Executive Order “Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election” dated September 12, 2018.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
SANCTIONS to BLOCK ACCESS to ASSETS:
Sec. 2. (a) All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: any foreign person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, and the Secretary of Homeland Security:
(i) to have directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in a United States election;
(ii) to have materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, any activity described in subsection (a)(i) of this section or any person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order; or
(iii) to be owned or controlled by, or to have acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, any person whose property or interests in property are blocked pursuant to this order.
Because of the Chinese spy, Drive-By ChiFi could very well be the subject of a (cat I ?) FISA warrant, to check out EVERYTHING about her.
What’s good for the goose… (or technically, what’s good for the gander…).
I agree then with the two hop rule you get to listen in on Schumer, Warner, Schiff and anyone else DF talks with.
This will never stop until there are indictments and prison sentences given out to those who break the law.
Oh, if PT only had a Pappy Boyington type as his wing man. Imagine how many zero’s they could knock down!
I fell so bad for Kavanaugh being besmirched by the media with no absolutely no evidence. The media wants the FBI to go after him and find the crime just like Meuller and Rosenstien have done with others because they are socialists and this is normal behavior in a police state. This is why more good people do not run. We are all innocent until proven guilty. I pray the Senate comes through!!
The DEMONcRATs are repeating a lie over, and over, and over. The FBI does not have ANY jurisdiction (nor any interest) in this matter, indeed they’ve already done six major background checks on Judge Kavanaugh over the years, and found NOTHING.
Zilch, Nada. Nix. Null. Ø
The other lie they’re pushing is that this is a 36 year old claim. Maybe 36 weeks, but not 36 years. The proper place for such a claim, were it not to be fabricated, is the juvenile justice system, and those records would have been long since sealed.
This whole thing stinks more than Sodom by the Bay, which DiFi also had a hand in trashing…
Professor says she was 15 at the time of the assault, but she doesn’t know what year it was. Yeah okay.
LikeLiked by 4 people
One can only imagine what the left will dream up to dirty Amy Barrett who is slotted for Ruthie’s spot.
I am left speculating on if the gang of four have any cards left to play and how far they are willing to go. Between them and Rosenstein they could stir up one helluva crisis and putting it down would leave awful precedence for a future cabal to use as excuse in taking complete control of our government. History goes in waves.
President Trump is so comfortable in this job. He seems so natural and in command. His ease instills confidence.
If only we could transplant these characteristics to the Congress.
Its because POTUS Trump has nothing to hide, no lies to keep track of, and no globalist donors/puppeteer to p!ease.
When he was talking about how Feinstein delayed revealing the letter until the last minute he should have told the press. “After I leave why don’t some of you think about being a REAL journalist and go ask Senator Feinstein why she destroyed Fords chance for a fair hearing by keeping the letter to herself for so long. If she had revealed the letter in July maybe Ford could have testified. Ask Feinstein if she hates Ford. Is that why she delayed showing the letter? Does the Senator from California hate Ford so much that she would act in such a thoughtless, unfeeling manner?”
Hilarious how MSM doesnt want POTUS anywhere near the FBI on the Clinton and FISA issues but they want him to intervene with this false Kavanaugh allegation. Can’t have your cake and eat it too!
I’m guessing here on what PT’s next step might be assuming if Wray, RR and Coates slow walk or refuse to comply with PT’s order to declass.
And add in the gang of 4 letter encouraging these men to resist/obstruct their boss. This declass thing could be headed to the courts soon IMO.
I then see PT firing RR and Wray and using the new DOJ chain of command EO to elevate Terwilliger as DAG with Sessions still recused and having him either investigate the investigators (i.e. RR, Wray, Mueller, The Ohr’s, Strzok, Page, and Gang of 4) or put in place a 2nd Special Counsel.
The declass documents must come out soon. PT needs to give them a deadline IMO or he must fire RR and Wray for insubordination and go after those who may have broken the law.
Show the American people he is serious about restoring the rule of law.
