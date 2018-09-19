Grassley Sets Friday Deadline For Kavanaugh Accuser….

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has submitted a letter to ranking member Dianne Feinstein setting a deadline for Friday, September 21st, for Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Ford, to respond on whether or not she will appear for testimony to support her claims. [Read Letter Here]
Chairman Grassley – As you know, the Senate Judiciary Committee has extended invitations to Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify on Monday, September 24. They have until this Friday at 10:00 a.m. to let us know whether they are coming. Dr. Ford has asked for the opportunity to be heard in a hearing, and I believe she should have that opportunity.
I recognize that testifying publicly about sexual assault allegations may be difficult for Dr. Ford, so I have offered her the opportunity to testify in any of four possible venues: (1) a public hearing; (2) a private hearing; (3) a public staff interview; or (4) a private staff interview. I am even willing to have my staff travel to Dr. Ford in California—or anywhere else—to obtain her testimony. (read more)
For democrats every day is a good day for a lynching.
Per Rex Imperator, someone saved the yearbooks the school scrubbed from online. Shocking about Ford’s school.
I thought the link would be fake. It’s not. Pictures of the yearbooks, and they’re all talking about all the underage drunken benders all the students routinely had.
That will leave a mark. Ouch.
Yes, I went and read through the whole thing. Shocking – I mean, when I was in high school, we just studied hard to get into college…
I’m so glad there are techies out there who know how to go for that stuff. The ‘net sleuth had the foresight to save it all, believing the school would scrub them from the net.
I went to a rural, working class school — there were a lot of road parties (lots of pretty tough kids too — most had hard, physical labor jobs by high school; those parties were not playing around)….but the faculty and staff at the school did not say anything blasé about it.
In fact, we had the ruler rule and the teachers/admin/staff were allowed to carry paddles — like, open carry (more like open season to be honest).
Her fancy private school sounds like they were trying to recreate a preppy version of Fast Times at Ridgemont High (without the leavening agent of Mr. Hand).
Fast Times at Penobscot Prep perhaps.
I went to a pretty good-sized high school (over 3K students, in the mid-70s), and it wasn’t “prim and proper” by any means. Typical teen stuff going on, inside and outside school, with the occasional controversy. But I can’t even IMAGINE our yearbook printing stuff like in hers, let alone the school admin apparently being okay with it. Wow.
… and it was an all girls school! Think about that. WHAT IN THE HELL?
And some random guy “gropes” some random girl from that school, and she goes all Hindenburg… oh the humanity! Yeah, sure, sounds about right. 😉 Actually, I kinda wonder if the girls didn’t “abuse” some of the boys they came into contact with.
Well, there was an entry in there that mentioned how some of the older girls would pick out younger boys ……
ladypenquin, I hope this tweet and the blogpost is sent to Di-Fi-Chi and Senator Grassley. Americanthinker writer had it right when the writer warned that be careful what you wish for with the FBI investigation.
And, as usual, once again curse of President Trump falls on the head of the deserving ones.
Sorry that I am replying to my own post – but while we are at it, someone also needs to send this blogpost and tweet to Julia Dreyfus – didn’t she say that she went to the same school and attest to Ford’s experience.
Oh the irony! I hope now someone from one of the targeted boy’s school will be bold enough as these “girls” with their “METOO” story about these girls.
The internet sleuths are phenomenal.
NOTHING is hidden, permanently, on the interwebs.
Excellent!!!
There is no way in HELL she’s going to testify in congress. Who signs up, willfully, to have 10 senators (likely all lawyers) and a Supreme Court Judge’s personal lawyer question them?
of course she won’t show. He’ll be sitting on the bench by Wednesday.
Did grassley say Kavanaugh lawyer can stay to ask questions?
As I understood it, both would have lawyers present that could examine each other. Her lawyer is complaining about her being put under Oath, there is no way he’s going to allow her to appear in front of all these Senators and be grilled.
In the meantime, enjoy the show — Dems are once again flailing about with egg all over their faces.
Watch, enjoy, and resolve to put them out of office.
Look Christine Ford made a sexual assault charge against Brett Kavanaugh 35 years after she said the aleged incident occurred. Sen. Diane Feinstein has refused thus far to share Mrs. Ford’s accusation letter with the Senate Judiciary Committee, but some Democrat shared the accusations with Washington Post reporters.
Brett Kavanaugh has denied the allegations stated he never met Christine, the 15 year old Holton-Arms teenager when he was 17 years old and attending a nearby school.
Since it was Christine Ford, through Sen. Feinstein who accused Brett Kavanaugh, she has an obligation to testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Brett Kavanaugh is presumed innocent and has the right to rebut his accuser under oath.
If Christine Ford refuses to testify under oath we can assume she and Sen. Feinstein maliciously colluded to smear Judge Kavanaugh.
Why has Christine Ford scrubbed her social media accounts?
Very interesting Holton-Arms yearbooks and why they were scrubbed : https://cultofthe1st.blogspot.com/
Wow
Wow…I went to a private/all girl high school too but no way…none..this kind of stuff would’ve been allowed in a yearbook…even tho it pretty much was like that.
Yeah.. that ‘s gonna put a dent in the ‘good girl’ from Holton-Arms charade..lol .
I was listening to Fox this morning, and one of the people was saying that in 91 when the Anita Hill stuff went down, one of the people said “She was a Little bit Nutty. A Little Bit Slutty.”
Seems like that may be what’s going on here too but nobody’s going to say it outloud.
Lol… the mastermind of this hit job probably put some feelers out way back in 2012 looking for a willing “victim” to have on hand for a possible Kavanaugh take-down. Chrissy stepped up to the plate to save all the women who want to abort their unwanted children.
LikeLiked by 3 people
double WOW!
The language, cadence, and thoroughness read like someone emulating Sundance.
LikeLike
That was all about appearances, plus the fact it was paid for by Deep State Inc.
Susan Collins has been viciously harassed for weeks by the depraved left. It will be interesting to see of she ultimately falls for this Ford crap. So far, she seems to be smarter than she looks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’re going to really lose it when Trump gets to replace Ginsburg. Kavanaugh will be confirmed, Ford will disappear into obscurity, and then they’ll move on to the next crisis.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I honestly think liberal heads really and truly will explode if President Trump ever gets to replace Ginsburg. Messy, yet somehow satisfying.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not if, when. Taxidermy has its limits.
I want a Scalia-grade conservative for Ginsburg’s replacement
Fight fire with fire
Leftys have drawn first blood
Unjustly
Chris Matthews has a different scenario, the idiot.
LikeLike
What story, Chris? Don’t most stories start with a place and time? She can’t freaking remember those!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Once upon a time, 😂
Yeah, Chrissy, we all tremble in fear of Anita Hill at every election.
🤡
The deal with polygraphs is it all depends on who administers it. A competent polygraph examiner doesn’t ask gotcha questions, and only asks a couple predetermined questions that the subject has helped craft. When this is done by an accredited polygrapher the reliability is very high, high 90’s high.
People say they’re not admissible in court, actually they are admissible in a lot of courts and admissible to grand juries all around the country.
With that said, when you pay for a polygraph, often you’re going to get someone who isn’t certified or doesn’t properly screen the test which makes the results highly unreliable. Like anything, i’m positive you could buy whatever result you want.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have a bad feeling that even though this attempt failed 1 or 2 more gurrrrllz will come forward with some fiction about a coke can or other such nonsense. Friday or Saturday look for new unbacked accusations to be thrown out. Still trying to give more cover to that traitor Flakey McFlakenswine.
When all is said and done it all comes back to Georgie Swartz. Follow the money and you have him dead to rights. Problem is out of 535 members of our congress my guess is maybe 50-60 are free of the sorrows taint.
If this battle is won and justice prevails for America Then NO MERCY. Take the vile beast, and his minions, chain them up and cast them all into lake of fire whence they came.
50 or 60?
I was thinking more like 5 or 6.
I love Juanita so much!
LikeLiked by 2 people
BRAVO !!! Sen. Grassley should accept her offer…..LIBTARD HEAD EXPLOSIONS !!!!
This is all LONG TERM strategy by the Democrats. they already know they’ve lost the war. so what they’re doing is setting up battles for 10 years from now.
If, and When, Roe Vs. Wade is challenged, they want to be able to say that there are TWO justices on the Supreme court who were accussed of Sexual Assault, and therefore they should recuse themselves.
Their plan isn’t to keep Kavanaugh from being confirmed, because they cannot.
They also cannot stop Ginsburg from being replaced. They know, just like YOU know, that this is all over and done with.
However if they can accuse this guy like they accused Thomas, perhaps they can use that down the road when the Roe Vs. Wade fight happens.
The plan is to not let the story die
Neither will the image of that tacky dye job. Dude….
LikeLiked by 2 people
There will be a taint either way.
Let’s not forget the taint on the dems.
I know, they’ve got enough taint to last eons.
If Napolitano ever appears on my television screen I have a competition with myself to see how quickly I can turn the channel. Personal best is 3 seconds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was thinking all of the texts between Stroke and Page or the prosecution of McCabe. Nope wrong I was. Adam Shift is the WEAK link.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hold the vote! #Men’s Lives Matter!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Just my own opinion…but suppose, just for the sake of argument, everything Ford said is true.
I. D.O.N.’.T. C.A.R.E.!!!
Her allegations are the “Poster Child” for why teenagers should NEVER be allowed to abuse alcohol!
She was what, 14 or 15 years old, presumably drunk, along with other teenagers who where presumably drunk, and people are shocked that improprieties occurred? FFS!
E.N.O.U.G.H. A.L.R.E.A.D.Y.!!!
Children do stupid things. DRUNK children do incredible stupid and unbelievably dangerous things!
After decades of hearing how wonderful women abusing democrats like Terrible Ted Kennedy and Slick Willey Clinton are;
I. J.U.S.T. D.O.N.’.T. C.A.R.E. A.B.O.U.T. C.L.U.M.S.Y. T.E.E.N.A.G.E. A.N.T.I.C.S.!!!
NOTHING Ford has asserted should disqualify Kavanaugh’s appointment, PERIOD!!!
Now let’s move forward and MAGA!!!
THIS!!!!!!! I don’t care what anyone did as a teenager unless they murdered someone because frankly we all did stupid stuff when we were teenagers, especially when alcohol or drugs were involved.
I do care because I have soon to be teenagers.
It’s more that I want teenagers to start realizing that there are consequences to their actions.
Mzzz. Ford’s school appeared to take the attitude of “oh, it’s just some fun indulged in by our wonderful (rich and privledged as heck) girls” — the grits at my school grew up with the school of “you asked for it, you got it — you may not like it” (which by the way: didn’t have any black kids at it; rural, working class, white school — I was the closest thing to a minority there…nobody ever dressed up like Buckwheat to the best of my 12 year recollection of my school, which was K thru 12; they probably would have gotten in trouble because somebody would have said “that’s not cool” and gotten paddled, because the faculty and parents loved to paddle) — and I thought we were the racist deplorable ones, go figure!).
Kids need to learn the latter and not be allowed the former by over indulgent Snookywoogums Nannycoats adults…they’ll turn into obnoxious monsters as adults….like Mzzzz. Ford.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly! Let’s push this — how about investigating Bill Clinton?
Or Cory Booker
Or Keith Ellison
I’m sure there are some others.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“WHY CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD’S HIGH SCHOOL YEARBOOKS WERE SCRUBBED: Faculty Approved Racism, Binge Drinking and Promiscuity
On Monday Sept. 17th, Christine Blasey Ford’s high school yearbooks suddenly disappeared from the web. I read them days before, knew they would be scrubbed, and saved them. Why did I know they would be scrubbed? Because if roles were reversed, and Christine Blasey Ford had been nominated for the Supreme Court by President Trump, the headline by the resistance would be this:
CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD AND THE DRUNKEN WHITE PRIVILEGED RACIST PLAYGIRLS OF HOLTON-ARMS.
And it would be an accurate headline. That’s why the yearbooks have been scrubbed. They are a testament to the incredible power these girls had over their teachers, parents and the boys of Georgetown Prep, Landon and other schools in the area. In the pages below, you will see multiple photos and references to binge drinking and the accompanying joy of not being able to remember any of it.
These yearbooks are, therefore, relevant to the national investigation now being conducted in the media, in homes, and in the halls of Congress. And they should not have been scrubbed. If Brett Kavanaugh’s yearbooks are fair game, so are these.
And you will wonder while reading them, why the hell did the faculty approve of these yearbooks? Why did the parents take out paid ads in these yearbooks? Animal House had nothing on the infamous “Holton party scene”.
The resistance media has been singularly focused on Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbooks, which imply that he got drunk and threw up. There’s no need to imply anything from the Holton-Arms yearbooks. It’s all there in focus, and the written word too. All of the sordid details as approved for publication by a “look the other way” faculty. And now it’s available for historical/evidentiary review.
It is to this wild Holton culture we must look in order to shed light on the last minute accusation by Christine Blasey. And in the official high school chronicles of this era, we find many names of people who can provide relevant evidence.
Christine “Chrissy” Blasey alleges she cannot recall the exact date, place or names of people who were at the party in question. This research is intended to refresh her recollection and the recollections of others who may recall key facts. (In this report, last names have been redacted and faces obscured, other than the picture of Chrissy Blasey seen below.)
The yearbook title is SCRIBE. The relevant issues are SCRIBE 82, SCRIBE 83 and SCRIBE 84, corresponding to Blaseys’s sophomore, junior and senior years, when she and her classmates (and Kavanaugh) were 15-17 year old juveniles.
While preparing this report, I came across a biased viral article from Heavy.com that portrays Christine Blasey and Holton-Arms as the very essence of high school purity. As for the school itself, when Blasey attended it, nothing could be further from the truth, as you will see below.
Brett Kavanaugh attended Georgetown Prep, graduating in the class of ’83. Blasey graduated from Holton-Arms in the class of ’84. The Georgetown Prep boys are mentioned affectionately multiple times in these brazen yearbooks.
HOLTON FACULTY APPROVED BINGE DRINKING
Scribe 84 is the yearbook for her senior year. Her name was Christine Blasey in high school, often referred to as “Chrissy”. In the image below, Blasey is pictured at a Halloween party in her junior year. The caption on the right says:
“Lastly one cannot fail to mention the climax of the junior social scene, the party. Striving to extend our educational experience beyond the confines of the classroom, we played such intellectually stimulating games as Quarters, Mexican Dice and everyone’s favorite, Pass-Out, which usually resulted from the aforementioned two.”
The Halloween party pictured above would have taken place within sixteen weeks of the alleged assault, which Blasey claims happened in the Summer of ’82, after her sophomore year.
10th grade seems to have been a ritual initiation into the “Holton party scene”. Another sophomore girl threw multiple all night benders, the highlight of which featured a male erotic dancer in gold g-string:
1982 was a particularly wild year and Scribe 82 published multiple pictures of minors drinking heavily, beer cans stacked up, liquor repeatedly glorified, “boys, beer and “the ‘Zoo’ atmosphere”. The caption on the right side of the image mocks the faculty and parents, “Come on, you’re really too young to drink.
Numerous passages in the yearbooks discuss the drunken keg parties held while parents were away from home:
Scribe 83 joyfully recalls partying with the boys from Georgetown Prep, Kavanaugh’s high school. The editors captioned a collage of alcohol themed photos as follows:
“In case you weren’t into the Holton party scene, here is a brief glimpse at one of the calmer get-togethers.”
FACULTY APPROVED RACSIM AT HOLTON-ARMS
Another disturbing aspect of these yearbooks is evidence of overt racism therein. I debated long and hard as to whether to include the following pages. But it’s important that we closely examine the privileged Holton-Arms culture while Christine Blasey was a student there.
Seeing such insensitive racism in action at this prestigious girls academy, attended by mostly white rich girls, provides context of the very privileged attitude exhibited by the Holton-Arms all female student body. That the Holton girls got these yearbooks approved by faculty and paid for by their parents shows just how powerful they were in their own right at such a young age.
And the fact that Holton-Arms had these yearbooks scrubbed from the web – just as Christine Blasey Ford came forward with her allegation against Brett Kavanaugh – proves that they still know how to dominate. In doing so, they prevented the nation from weighing relevant facts. This is why I have chosen to include the following ugliness in the report.
The image below is taken from Scribe 84, Blasey’s senior year edition of Scribe. There are two very disturbing examples of racism in it. Bottom right hand corner:
“At Cheryl’s multi-class party…[Redacted name] came as an uncanny Buckwheat, although she washed the makeup and afro off before the guys showed up.”
You may be thinking that it was just one mean girl being insensitive, not reflective of the greater Holton-Arms society at large. But when we expand the page the caption was taken from, at the top is a black girl with an afro. This is one of the very few images found in those yearbooks featuring an African-American. It does not seem like a coincidence, but rather a probative example of Holton culture.
Now scan the previous caption from pg.150 of Scribe 84, this time down the left side. The editors discuss a house party where, “we were confronted by…a pair of veiled terrorists, [two redacted names], were the guns real or did you just want to get served first?”
Then turn back to pg. 148, where the two Holton girls are pictured in makeshift burqas, holding automatic pistols:
Also note that at the bottom of the caption above, the girls mention their male conquests with great pride:
“No longer confining ourselves to the walls of Landon and Prep, we plunged into the waters of St. John and Gonzaga with much success.”
FACULTY APPROVED SEXUAL PROMISCUITY
Scribe 82, pg. 260, shows racy images, including three minors dressed provocatively as Playboy bunnies. The caption states:
“Beach week culminated the year for those of us lucky enough to go. With school and our minds in temporary recess, we were able to release all those troubling inhibitions of the past year. While dancing in the middle of coastal Highway, Ann [redacted last name] and friends picked up some men who passed out in their apartment…”
Read the whole page. It has some weird Hitler jokes as well.
Now we turn to the final sentiments from Scribe 84, Chrissy Blasey’s senior year at Holton-Arms. Page 261 gives the parting sentiment of her six-year Holton experience. There are two relevant quotes. The first characterizes the senior girls as sexual predators upon younger boys:
“Other seniors preferred to expand their horizons and date younger men, usually sophomores, who could bring the vitality and freshness of innocence to a relationship.”
The Holton girls clearly portray themselves as the sexual predators here.
LET’S TALK ABOUT MEMORY
In conclusion, please look again at the page above. In the final passage, the joy of passing out and forgetting everything you did the night before is praised:
“And there were always parties to celebrate any occasion. Although these parties are no doubt unforgettable, they are only a memory lapse for most, since loss of consciousness is often an integral part of the party scene.”
_______________________________________________
Published September 19, 2018 by CULT OF THE 1ST AMENDMENT.
http://cultofthe1st.blogspot.com/2018/09/why-christine-blasey-fords-high-school_19.html
I think the legal drinking age was 18 in DC at the time.
Nice find WSB, thanks for the link. Sunlight on the swamp is a great disinfectant. Or we could just nuke the whole thing from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, that would work, Norman!
OK then == it’s time to confirm a man who deserves to be confirmed and stop the smearing of this man’s name. The left can’t beat us fairly on anything except their ability to smear and destroy a reputation based on untruths. Playbook has its last days.
Alinsky’s last charge.
Well, I see he’s offered any number of damn near we’ll-bend-over-for-you options, so I hope the first pathetic demurral is THE LAST TIME he bothers even acknowledging her existence. Put Up or Shut Up, NOW, or go to your Anita Hill Fan Club with the disgraced ingominy you merit.
I wish these people would simply tell these Demonics to go back to Hell, we’re moving on. Oh, that wouldn’t work well politically? It would if we imprisoned low lifes like Ford and Feinstein.
😡😡😡
Apparently, as per her yearbook, Ford was a drunken roundheels who likely had sex with a lot of guys and since she drank until she passed out she probably doesn’t remember much of anything
Dang, if only some folks had some brass ones and spine about this time last year things would be so much better. As I’ve noted, the vast majority in DC are paid big bucks for not knowing things. I’m wondering if certain social media and (our host and okeefe) are causing them to really see how totally silly and played for chumps they really look.
Sundance, if you haven’t already, please watch the end of Hannity’s show this evening. He interviews Devin Nunes. Nunes talks about the “insurance policy”. Kinda wishy washy, but basically says that the insurance policy isn’t the dossier or FISA warrants per se, that it’s a broader “mosaic”. As I keep saying, massive puzzles …. media has got to be one of the puzzle pieces. We already know the media is the enemy and a very formidable one. Fight fire with fire. Truth.
Per Hannity…
Chi Fi won’t allow Grassley and the other R’s on the committee to see “the letter.”
What the Hell is going on out there?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t the fbi add that letter to the files for the senators?
I believe YOU Brett!
UNDER OATH
No wait just a minute to myself. Eric Swallwell is the WEAKEST link he’ll turn real fast
They’ve taken this a bridge too far, and my prediction is the whole metoo phenomenon will now begin to self destruct.
No one is ENTITLED to be believed over someone else on the basis of gender. I have witnessed a female client file a false police report and pursue accusations of child sex abuse against her husband in a nasty divorce that she later admitted were a total fabrication. Women DO lie, just like men do, and that includes lying about sex. Stories of a sexual assault 35 years ago that are not only uncorroborated, but are directly disputed by multiple third parties, are entitled to ZERO evidentiary weight.
Let’s just say it. This is about birthright citizenship and anchor babies.
“I have witnessed a female client file a false police report and pursue accusations of child sex abuse against her husband in a nasty divorce that she later admitted were a total fabrication.”
And what was the guy facing if he had been tried and convicted? Whatever that was, whether it be 5, 10, 20 years, whatever…. no matter, whatever it was, THAT is what that woman should have then faced. That’s the way the system should work across the board: if you lie in order to try to get a person falsely convicted of a crime, you (whether an average citizen, a cop, a therapist, etc) WILL face exactly the same punishment as the falsely-accused was facing.
If we do that, I think this garbage might stop REAL quick.
Good night Treeps, gotta get some sleep
We’ll see how this plays out, right now I give 75/25 odds that Ford does NOT testify and that Kavanaugh is confirmed.
The influence of Pres. Trump on the strength of backbone of the Republicans is salutary, and part of why he won, imho.
BUT, we need to take note and prepare for this and similar playbook resistance actions on every notable issue. The Dems only want to obstruct and “resist”; no forward progress or compromise of any kind will happen from now on.
Use this both to confirm Kavanaugh and to develop our own playbooks to respond to future Dem. resistance.
Open/shut.
Call to order, the Motion is on the floor.
The VOTE will proceed, as scheduled.
NEXT 👍
Blaseygate Blown Wide Open
Demonic Democrats Do Diabolical Misdeeds and Dig Up Deceitful Dirt to Derail Kavanaugh Nomination
Submitted by the Armchair Political Analyst
“The whole thing is a deliberate ruse!”
At this point it’s become crystal clear that the Democrats only had one intention by lodging the unproven accusations against Brett Kavanaugh.
Their explicit goal was to postpone the nomination vote until after the midterms.
Now that Christine Blasey Ford’s George Soros aligned attorney — Debra Katz — has demanded another FBI investigation and postponement of the vote their scheme has been exposed.
In other words, the Democrats had to concoct an event shocking and scandalous enough that it would push any confirmation vote after the elections when the political calculus might be radically changed.
Does Christine Blasey Ford even exist?
You really have to ask this question in view of the Democrat MO defined by deceitfulness.
Hopefully the Republicans have realized that you cannot trust a single word the Democrats write or speak.
Which begs the question: Does Christine Blasey Ford even exist?
Given that her father has now been linked to the C.I.A. as a bagman and that her work at Stanford lies in the realm of the CIA’s MKUltra mind-control programming, anything goes.
*Stanford University has long been known as a premier recruiting ground for the C.I.A., especially in the realm of mind control programming and experimentation.
“This Stanford professor has “Property of CIA” stamped all over her. Christine Blasey Ford studied under Professor Frederick Melges at Stanford, who was one of the leading practitioners of CIA’s MKUltra mind-control, and her father was a CIA ‘money launderer’ who owned a bank just blocks from the White House.”
(Source: Kavanaugh Accuser’s Lawyer Funded By George Soros)
Why the accuser has flipped on testifying must also be looked at very closely.
One day Professor Ford dramatically submits allegations of a drunken attempted rape when she was 15 without a shred of evidence, the next day she looking for a safe space at Stanford to retreat to until the midterms are over. What a sham!
Charade
What a complete and total charade the Democratic Party has resorted to in order to prevent a pro-life judge from being appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court!
It’s entirely true: “The whole thing is a deliberate ruse!”
And the quicker the GOP leadership understands this, the sooner they can get down to the business of approving Kavanaugh before the midterms.
The clock is ticking and every day counts between now and November 6.
The Congress ought to expect other outrageous shenanigans between now and Election Day.
After all, who doesn’t know that the liberal legions of Soros will do anything to prevent the SCOTUS from overturning Roe v. Wade?
The final analysis
There can only be one conclusion drawn from this exceedingly sordid political affair contrived by the Democrats.
The subtitle of this post makes it quite clear: the Democratic Party can never be allowed to hold leadership positions again at federal level; they’re simply too dangerous … as in demonic and diabolical.
After those 8 years of Obama lawlessness and anarchy, the country is still reeling from that administration’s utter corruption and criminality.
These latest wrongdoings only underscore the necessity of prosecuting all the Democrat Deep State crimes before they do something really stupid.
The necessity of winning the midterm elections to shift the balance of power everywhere only makes the Democrats more desperate and willing to carry out more crazy conspiratorial plots.
The shiny silver lining in this dark Democrat cloud hovering over America is that they have exposed themselves like never before.
The attempt to torpedo Kavanaugh is only the latest in a long series of despicable acts to further wreck and ruin the American Republic.
Perhaps it’s time for the POTUS to really rain on their election-stealing parade before an electoral superstorm further paralyzes his administration and prevents him from taking back America from the globalists who have stolen it.
Editor’s Note
Whereas the Democratic side of America’s has reared its ugly head never to be hidden again, the Republican side can be just as treacherous. While the DEMs love destroying the USA, the REPs revel in devastating the rest of the planet to accommodate the Military-Industrial Complex. That’s why Deep State’s shadow Secretary of State John McCain and inveterate warmonger Lindsey Graham are/were both affiliated with the GOP.
___
http://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=104163
Initially, I suspected that “Chrissie” might be the class slut.
Not likely.
Reading the yearbooks have made it impossible for only one of the gals to hold that title.
The letter from Senator Grassley to Senator Feinstein also requests immediately the July letter that has been withheld except in redacted form from the republican members of the Senate Judiciary committee. The letter he wrote, linked by Sundance in this article, outlines all the ways that Sen Feinstein has used this allegation and the timing of the release for political purposes and to derail Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.
There was a time when Treepers would have read Sundance’s content and the linked articles and dissected the information for deeper understanding and crowd sourced analysis. Now it takes only a few posts for the comments section to degenerate into emotional reactions to only the headline or the info “above the fold” and attacking each other for what were previously valued differing opinions and points of view.
