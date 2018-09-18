The Goal is Delay: Kavanaugh Accuser Demands FBI Investigation Prior to Testimony….

Posted on September 18, 2018 by

Debra Katz is the lawyer for the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.  She writes a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley today demanding an FBI investigation prior to any testimony from her client.  The drama-filled motive here continues to be transparent:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Election 2018, media bias, Notorious Liars, Supreme Court, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

155 Responses to The Goal is Delay: Kavanaugh Accuser Demands FBI Investigation Prior to Testimony….

Older Comments
  1. Drake Passage says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    A teenager of an alleged dry humping 36 years ago should now be the subject of an FBI investigation. Lenin lives.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Patriot1 says:
      September 18, 2018 at 10:56 pm

      Absolutely correct. First off both were minors. Second, it’s her word against another. What’s next? Who hit who in second grade?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        September 18, 2018 at 11:08 pm

        My sister and I at 6 & 7 fought over a tuna fish water float. We personally did not remember this event until our uncle started showing the 8mm movie capturing The Fight at every family reunion. Now, it’s engrained in my memory. Funny thing is we were so busy fighting the tuna float just floated away from both of us.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Rick says:
      September 18, 2018 at 11:04 pm

      Republican Senate Committee members now have the ammo to look across the table and tell every Dem Judiciary Committee member to “go fck themselves”…”she doesn’t show Monday, we vote”…and the Judge should inform the committee on Monday that he will be filing a Defamation lawsuit against the pussy-hat Professor Ford.

      Enough of this circus!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  2. modustollenz says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Another thing, these lawyers that are knowingly taking part in this fraud should be disbarred. Frivolous lawsuits are one thing. This is being party to deceitful claim against an honorable judge without a shred of proof. If they disbarred the lawyers, perhaps they would think twice about a blatant attempt at smearing a duly elected POTUS’ nominee for the SCOTUS.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Bogeyfree says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Never give your enemy a chance to get up. She had her chance, the same one given to Kavanaugh and we have her answer.

    Now talk with Flake, Coker, Collins and Murkowski behind the scenes, get their support to vote this Thurs.

    Because come Monday they will have a PI along with MD police coming forward with an investigation to force another stop.

    Never, never let your opponent get back up – nice guys finish last!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. JX says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Any investigation, FBI or otherwise, has no bearing on your testimony, ya big idiot.

    Have the vote on Thursday, as originally scheduled.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. Kaiser Derden says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Call the vote for Friday … end this nonsense …

    Like

    Reply
  6. Harry Lime says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    This Ford will end being a broken down and abandoned Edsel. (Big Failure!)

    Like

    Reply
  7. menolikekoolaid says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    To state the obvious: Ford has given the FBI no concrete information to aid in an investigation. No date. No location. Nothing tangible at all. So she demands the impossible be done, by an agency not having jurisdiction, before she’ll appear before the committee.
    Sounds like stalling to me.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. Me says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    This letter is the written manifestation of a very large p-hat. This woman (take your pick atty or accuser) sounds like she should be an in patient at the home for the perpetual survivor of trivial b.s. “today I wiped my own behind. It was traumatic, but I survived; I’m strong, I’m a survivor! My therapist and my therapy hat sayeth so” .

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    So the FBI already said not their jurisdiction. Investigation complete. Testify under oath Monday we are voting Thursday irregardless.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Prof. Woland says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    If Ford testifies in front of the Senate it will probably end up severely damaging the Democrats in the long run. Being exposed to these false accusation for a while now, the country has become progressively more red pilled over time. In the era of Trump it is now 24/7. The Democrats think that they are being clever but they are just playing the last in their hand. Imagine what they will try next time? Even if for once, their false accusations turn out to be real, nobody will care.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Old Lady says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    Gee. She demands. Well, I DEMAND they ignore her demand.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. JoD says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:57 pm

    This sit-com is just a series of one-liners.
    After 36 years of silence, Ford is anxious to get her story out.
    She will testify after the completion of an FBI investigation, that will never take place.
    Her accusation, that is devoid of any pertinent details, MUST be believed.

    C’mon, stop it, my sides are aching.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. chancebarns says:
    September 18, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Just how much can an obviously unstable women with an even more obvious axe to grind learn from “acting lessons” in one week? Just Sayin

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. JX says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    Debra Katz is the lawyer for the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Katz hosts fund-raising diners for Clinton.

    https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/55842

    See the attachment. Search for “HOST COMMITTEE DINNER RECEPTION PARTICIPANTS”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. pam2246 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Bonitabaycane says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Ford made a scandalous accusation and has been given the opportunity to be heard.

    She has no right to dictate Senate procedure.

    If she refuses to appear, she’s waived her right to be heard and loses all credibility of her outrageous claims.

    Take the vote!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. youme says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    Ryan Grim Washington, D.C., bureau chief for The Intercept on Christine Blasey Ford

    She is “an extremely formidable woman…exudes credibility”

    “And so, a lot of it will come down, unfortunately, to how credible the witness appears. And from everything I’ve been able to gather about her, she is an extremely formidable woman. And she has passed a lie detector test. She has therapist notes from six years ago. She has other friends that she has confided in. She also is somebody who just exudes credibility.”

    https://www.democracynow.org/2018/9/18/intercept_report_reveals_senate_ignored_federal

    What a joke.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. JimWVa says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    IMO, this will be the next angle from the Democratic minority in the US Senate:

    https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/31cc/former/html/msa12367.html

    At the time range of the alleged “attempted rape”(1982-1984), Judge Kavanaugh’s mother served as an Assistant Prosecutor in the office of the Montgomery County, MD Prosecuting Attorney. This would be the office that would prosecute juvenile delinquency or assaults.

    Democrats are desparate.

    Like

    Reply
  19. daughnworks247 says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Since FORD now has TWO lawyers, you would think she should know this kind of accusation should have been taken to a local authority, first.

    Like

    Reply
  20. AceODale says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Part of the reason the FBI declined to investigate in the first place has to do with jurisdiction. The FBI investigates FEDERAL crimes. Sexual assault is NOT a federal crime. Katz should know this. She is definitely in on the deception and delay.

    Like

    Reply
  21. youme says:
    September 18, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    They are moving on to plan B since the extremely formidable woman…who exudes credibility has had a mental breakdown:

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s