The Goal is Delay: Kavanaugh Accuser Demands FBI Investigation Prior to Testimony….

Debra Katz is the lawyer for the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. She writes a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley today demanding an FBI investigation prior to any testimony from her client. The drama-filled motive here continues to be transparent:
A teenager of an alleged dry humping 36 years ago should now be the subject of an FBI investigation. Lenin lives.
Absolutely correct. First off both were minors. Second, it’s her word against another. What’s next? Who hit who in second grade?
My sister and I at 6 & 7 fought over a tuna fish water float. We personally did not remember this event until our uncle started showing the 8mm movie capturing The Fight at every family reunion. Now, it’s engrained in my memory. Funny thing is we were so busy fighting the tuna float just floated away from both of us.
Republican Senate Committee members now have the ammo to look across the table and tell every Dem Judiciary Committee member to “go fck themselves”…”she doesn’t show Monday, we vote”…and the Judge should inform the committee on Monday that he will be filing a Defamation lawsuit against the pussy-hat Professor Ford.
Enough of this circus!
I’m with you! This moving the goal post BS has got to stop!
Another thing, these lawyers that are knowingly taking part in this fraud should be disbarred. Frivolous lawsuits are one thing. This is being party to deceitful claim against an honorable judge without a shred of proof. If they disbarred the lawyers, perhaps they would think twice about a blatant attempt at smearing a duly elected POTUS’ nominee for the SCOTUS.
I agree, there needs to be repercussions for bearing false witness.
Never give your enemy a chance to get up. She had her chance, the same one given to Kavanaugh and we have her answer.
Now talk with Flake, Coker, Collins and Murkowski behind the scenes, get their support to vote this Thurs.
Because come Monday they will have a PI along with MD police coming forward with an investigation to force another stop.
Never, never let your opponent get back up – nice guys finish last!
only need Flake and Corker for a committee vote …
I’m grateful to comment on this forum with so many bright brilliant conservatives! That’s why I love POTUS! He gets it! Fight fight fight and knock the mother sucker out!
Any investigation, FBI or otherwise, has no bearing on your testimony, ya big idiot.
Have the vote on Thursday, as originally scheduled.
Call the vote for Friday … end this nonsense …
Thursday, as originally scheduled.
This Ford will end being a broken down and abandoned Edsel. (Big Failure!)
To state the obvious: Ford has given the FBI no concrete information to aid in an investigation. No date. No location. Nothing tangible at all. So she demands the impossible be done, by an agency not having jurisdiction, before she’ll appear before the committee.
Sounds like stalling to me.
Sounds like lunacy to me.
Death threats have forced her family to move? Really? Not buying that nonsense.
Sounds like Dr. Ford is in full blown victim mode. Typical democommie.
This letter is the written manifestation of a very large p-hat. This woman (take your pick atty or accuser) sounds like she should be an in patient at the home for the perpetual survivor of trivial b.s. “today I wiped my own behind. It was traumatic, but I survived; I’m strong, I’m a survivor! My therapist and my therapy hat sayeth so” .
So the FBI already said not their jurisdiction. Investigation complete. Testify under oath Monday we are voting Thursday irregardless.
If Ford testifies in front of the Senate it will probably end up severely damaging the Democrats in the long run. Being exposed to these false accusation for a while now, the country has become progressively more red pilled over time. In the era of Trump it is now 24/7. The Democrats think that they are being clever but they are just playing the last in their hand. Imagine what they will try next time? Even if for once, their false accusations turn out to be real, nobody will care.
Gee. She demands. Well, I DEMAND they ignore her demand.
This sit-com is just a series of one-liners.
After 36 years of silence, Ford is anxious to get her story out.
She will testify after the completion of an FBI investigation, that will never take place.
Her accusation, that is devoid of any pertinent details, MUST be believed.
C’mon, stop it, my sides are aching.
Just how much can an obviously unstable women with an even more obvious axe to grind learn from “acting lessons” in one week? Just Sayin
Debra Katz is the lawyer for the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. Katz hosts fund-raising diners for Clinton.
https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/55842
See the attachment. Search for “HOST COMMITTEE DINNER RECEPTION PARTICIPANTS”
Ford made a scandalous accusation and has been given the opportunity to be heard.
She has no right to dictate Senate procedure.
If she refuses to appear, she’s waived her right to be heard and loses all credibility of her outrageous claims.
Take the vote!!
Ryan Grim Washington, D.C., bureau chief for The Intercept on Christine Blasey Ford
She is “an extremely formidable woman…exudes credibility”
“And so, a lot of it will come down, unfortunately, to how credible the witness appears. And from everything I’ve been able to gather about her, she is an extremely formidable woman. And she has passed a lie detector test. She has therapist notes from six years ago. She has other friends that she has confided in. She also is somebody who just exudes credibility.”
https://www.democracynow.org/2018/9/18/intercept_report_reveals_senate_ignored_federal
What a joke.
IMO, this will be the next angle from the Democratic minority in the US Senate:
https://msa.maryland.gov/msa/mdmanual/31cc/former/html/msa12367.html
At the time range of the alleged “attempted rape”(1982-1984), Judge Kavanaugh’s mother served as an Assistant Prosecutor in the office of the Montgomery County, MD Prosecuting Attorney. This would be the office that would prosecute juvenile delinquency or assaults.
Democrats are desparate.
Since FORD now has TWO lawyers, you would think she should know this kind of accusation should have been taken to a local authority, first.
At this point have they even figured out which authority ? 🙄
Part of the reason the FBI declined to investigate in the first place has to do with jurisdiction. The FBI investigates FEDERAL crimes. Sexual assault is NOT a federal crime. Katz should know this. She is definitely in on the deception and delay.
They are moving on to plan B since the extremely formidable woman…who exudes credibility has had a mental breakdown:
