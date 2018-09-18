Senate Judiciary Chairman Grassley Suggests No Last-Minute Hearing Without Accuser Testimony…

Senator Chuck Grassley scheduled a hearing for Monday September 24th, to hear testimony from Christine Blasey Ford who has made sketchy accusations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault 36-years-ago in high school.

Today Chairman Grassley suggested if Ms. Blasey-Ford does not agree to give testimony he will cancel the hearing:

WASHINGTON – Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley on Tuesday raised the possibility that next week’s high-stakes open hearing to examine the sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be canceled if the accuser doesn’t accept the committee’s invitation.

Grassley, R-Iowa, scheduled a hearing for Monday for Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to answer questions from senators about the allegation. But Grassley said during a Tuesday radio interview that his office has reached out several times to Ford and her attorneys to discuss her allegation, but has heard nothing back. “We have reached out to her in the last 36 hours three or four times by email and we have not heard from them, and it kind of raises the question, do they want to come to the public hearing or not?” Grassley said on The Hugh Hewitt Show. (read more)

According to media reporting Ms. Blasey-Ford is unable to give any specifics as to her accusations. The accuser doesn’t know where the event took place; she doesn’t remember anyone else involved; she cannot give a time, date, season or specific year for the event; and she never told anyone else at the time the alleged assault.

Additionally, Ms. Blasey-Ford is a registered democrat; a political activist, and a member of the resistance to the administration of President Trump. Included in her activism is attendance during rallies in opposition to President Trump.

Casting further suspicion on her claims, all of Ms. Blasey-Ford’s supportive evidence for her claims was assembled in the past several months prior to the nomination and generally appears to have been timed to derail the supreme court nomination at the last minute.

There is a growing possibility Ms. Blasey-Ford, with the help of like-minded resistance members, manufactured the accusation under the auspices of resisting a supreme court nomination “by any means necessary”. One theory surrounds one of Judge Kavanaugh’s friends, Mark Judge, who wrote a book describing his abuse of alcohol going back to High School. It is possible from that tenuous connection Ms. Blasey-Ford and her allies then constructed a story based loosely on details outlined in the book.

Under this scenario, the entire accusation becomes a professional Democrat political ploy using the “MeToo movement” to shield the accuser from scrutiny of her claims. Given the toxic political climate of the current resistance movement; and with knowledge of how far the DNC apparatus is willing to go in constructing lies for political benefit; there is just as much likelihood this entire episode is a political fabrication.

Ms. Ford’s attorney Deborah Katz serves as vice president on the board for “Project On Government Oversight (POGO)” [FrontPageMag.com] POGO is funded by leftist billionaire George Soros [Forbes.com]. Mrs. Katz is also a heavy donor to Democrat causes, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton’s campaigns.

2) She says she wants to be heard, and they are making sweeping (unprecedented) accommodations. So no excuses. And Flake, Corker, et al have an obligation to make that clear as well. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 18, 2018

2) As FBI has said, it has put her detailed claims in the file. (And she has been invited to testify.) That is the FBI's job done. As FBI has noted, any other "investigation" would be handled by local law enforcement–that is if statute of limitations were not long past. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 18, 2018

3) Democrats know this, and are willfully misleading by suggesting FBI has a different role here. That is not how it works. It would in fact be wildly irregular for FBI to do anything more than it has, and would look highly political . — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 18, 2018

