Representative Jim Jordan Discusses Declassification of Corrupt DOJ and FBI Documents…

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) appears with Lou Dobbs tonight to discuss the importance of the declassification directive from President Trump. Within the FISA application section Jordan says important information used to compile the dossier alleging Trump campaign ties to Russia were kept from the FISA court.
I hope the net result is not like the “FISA memo”.
The FISA memo was a good start to unraveling this mess.
Not to worry! Every article by John Solomon is coordinated. He is told when to release it by the White Hats in the House. This article is their worse nightmare. Our President is all in and holding a damn ROYAL FLUSH!
From the article linked above:
President Trump in an exclusive interview with Hill.TV said Tuesday he ordered the release of classified documents in the Russia collusion case to show the public the FBI probe started as a “hoax,” and that exposing it could become one of the “crowning achievements” of his presidency.
“What we’ve done is a great service to the country, really,” Trump said in a 45-minute, wide-ranging interview in the Oval Office.
“I hope to be able to call this, along with tax cuts and regulation and all the things I’ve done… in its own way this might be the most important thing because this was corrupt,” he said.
ahhh … you forgot to start with a yawn … troll
This is going to end up with the Supremes.
Sessions will throw in with the Dems, blocking the release. Congress is involved.
Supremes will decide sooner or later. Deep State protects its own.
The presidents own executive branch powers must be determined in the Supreme Court? This is crazy. If that turns out to be the case, close down the agencies and open new ones.
The President runs the DOJ and the FBI as they are both executive branches. If they want to obstruct they can hand in their resignation letters.
Not likely. It’s a matter of Executive authority within the Executive Branch.
BS Not Ideal!
The left sure doesn’t want this out.
Must show the thugs in a bad light
What privacy Act is there in a public office?
Geeez, I feel like entering Nancy’s office and throwing up in her trash can.
Don’t think Congress can legally interfere with Executive Branch internal orders.
Problem is the snakes in DOJ/FBI are colluding with many members of the GOE, so “leaking” may / is likely to occur.
They keep on trying to push the illusion that the Justice Dept and FBI are stand-alone agencies not under the purview of the Executive Branch.
Might be why they’re so desperate to keep Judge Kavanaugh off the bench because if they keep pushing this it will end up at the Supreme Court.
Weasels are getting desperate.
It is a reason now the way things are developing but not the only reason.
POTUS will pull out his old phrase…..Your Fired! I am guessing maybe the Legislative Branch may sue, but I think POTUS has had it and heads will roll and these will probably be declassified before SCOTUS even tells Congress they don’t want it! Pretty cut & dry what the Powers of the Executive is! POTUS is the Ultimate Declassifier!
Suppose I was an employee of a crime syndicate and then suppose I was an employee of the FBI, but I repeat myself.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tav- Good ☝️ one.
is AK already off the court?
As of July 31st.
Start arresting people Pres.
Now is the time.
It’s past time to quit playing games with these anti-American, un-elected bureaucrats. Like to see PDT send General Mattis and Kelley directly to both the DOJ and the FBI with their hands out and not leaving until both Wray and Sessions hand over every bit of the material. If this results in some kind of a standoff, send in the federal marshals to take control of both buildings.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Do it !
I really hope Trump and team have made exact copies of the documents, because after Wray and Rosey slice and dice them, they will look completely different
Two weeks? Why should any of this take two weeks?
LikeLiked by 3 people
So it aligns better with an October Surprise?
“Within the FISA application section Jordan says important information used to compile the dossier alleging Trump campaign ties to Russia were kept from the FISA court.”
I would think that this means some people should be losing their licenses to “practice” law, among other things.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I still want to know about Judge Contreras.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s a criminal too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So would a lot of us. But this declass isn’t going to give us much if any information on Contreras. At least not directly. It might spur the daylighting of additional information but IMO the judges situation seems to be tightly held.
I have no clue who can shake that loose other then Chief Justice Roberts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He slithered off under some rock.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reflecting on all this so far reminds me that there comes a time in the evolution of every successful business man like Donald Trump when winning isn’t enough. It’s a realization that how you win and how much you win by are what matters most… which is what appears to be slowly unfolding before our eyes.
Our job is get out the vote for our side like it’s 2016 all over again.
exactly Bone Fish – every great champ wants to win first – then win bigly!! Like 307 was a very BIGLY win over the 90% sure thing Nacho President Hillary!!
Like poker – make sure you win, win by totally fooling your opponent (easy with Demonrats) and then take all the money!!
As I mentioned before in another thread, this is all fun and entertaining…..but POTUS can march into any IT department of any executive agency and say, “give me the latest backup” and walk out with it five minutes later.
All of the internal communications of Mueller’s Merry Men over the last two years could be dumped on the internet tomorrow if VSGPOTUSDJT has a mind to.
he sure could – but that would not do the whole public display of fear and dismay and exposure – he is going to force the department heads to bow to executive authority or he is going to publicly and for reason fire them. All of that is not possible if he just takes a hard drive.
bingo … sometimes the Alpha needs to step on a few throats just to remind the Betas they are just that …
Directed reassignments to any personnel refusing the lawful orders of POTUS. Plenty of unpleasant duty stations.
At some point in the few weeks, it seems we have crossed the line between an attempted coup and an actual one and are now engaged in a civil war.
The Demonic Dems and their brainwashed hordes of useful ANTIFA idiots are already taking it to the street in more and more places.
They had better be careful not to poke the bear too much. They really have no idea of what the Deplorable Army is capable of doing to their sorry asses.
The people of the fascist left didn’t know what they were doing. The country would be drenched in blood, and God only knew how it would end. It was all folly, madness, a crime against civilization! The people of the fascist left spoke so lightly of war; they didn’t know what they were talking about. War is a terrible thing! They mistook, too, the people of Middle America. They were a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they would fight, too. They were not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it. Besides, where were your men and appliances of war to contend against them? Middle Americans had and could use both, you could hardly even pick up and fire a BB-gun You rushed into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical, and determined people on Earth — right at your doors. You were bound to fail. Only in your hate and propaganda were you prepared for war. In all else you were totally unprepared, with an evil cause to start with. At first you would make some headway, but as your limited resources and even more limited courage began to fail, , your cause would begin to wane. If your people would have but stopped and thought, they would have seen in the end that they would surely fail.
BTW – no antifa in TX – they would get seriously bashed – also I see a lot of conservatives helping out NC and I don’t see any antifa there doing anything at all useful. As a matter of fact I don’t see any Dems doing anything there useful – I see all the people that that Colin Capernicks hate being the ones saving lives – God Bless our military, firefighters, and police!!! Antifa is just a bunch of snot kids acting up any serious resistance and they fold like origami.
This long drawn out mess has turned me into one cranky Old woman.
I’m sick, sick, sick of reading the verb “blasts.” I’m sicker of reading declassify FISA. I’m disgusted by the game playing all in the name of “timing.”
Either President Trump is going to do what we sent him to do or he doesn’t. I want to wake up in the morning and see that President Trump waylays (there’s a new verb for you) some unsuspecting soul.
Get it the hell done.
Never was anything great achieved without danger.
― Niccolo Machiavelli
Old Lady: This mess turned me into a crank old woman, too, and I’m a man!
In the 21st century of the Christian era, a conman of the lineage of Obama, the Kenyan, combining the powers of media propagandists, with the preternatural energy of a totalitarian fanatic, and the fraudulent spirit of an impostor, proclaimed himself as a gift from Heaven, and spread delusion and a desolation of rule of law over an extensive portion of the American Republic. Adopting from the book of Alinsky, he took the concept of an apolitical FBI, DOJ and CIA and he humbled it to the dust. He poisoned the sources of human felicity at the fountain, and declared undistinguishing and enslaving war against all the rest of his countrymen.
All roads lead to Obama.
I doubt that there’s anything stopping Trump from having his own hand-picked posse go in and gather all of the documents/evidence and summarily unredacting, declassifying, and making it public.
Don’t ask permission; you don’t need it. A boss can go into his own damned storage closet and take a box of pens if he wants.
Mr Brennon and Mr Clapper said today that Sessions and Rosenstein and Wray should push back on the President and tell him no, or hand in their resignation and I agree they need to quit and give the President Time to find some one that will value what he is trying to do.. Its clear that the Dems don’t want any of this to come out because they will be toast when it does They are all crooks and Corrupt and the President has the power to do anything he wants them to do and if they dont like it then they can quit
Brennan and Clapper are going to the penitentiary after the release so of course they are going to advise others to forfeit their nice jobs and tell the President no on the information that will get them put in handcuffs.
If an injury has to be done to a man it should be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared.
― Niccolo Machiavelli
they don’t call it the Bully Pulpit for nothing …
