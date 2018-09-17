President Trump Hosts Hispanic Heritage Celebration – 5:00pm Livestream…

Posted on September 17, 2018 by

Today, President Donald Trump is hosting a celebration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.  Anticipated start time 5:00pm livestream.

WH Livestream LinkNBC Livestream LinkPBS Livestream Link

32 Responses to President Trump Hosts Hispanic Heritage Celebration – 5:00pm Livestream…

  1. Sporty says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:08 pm

    Does white Heratage ever get

  2. Sporty says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Does white heratage ever get celebrated.

  3. Weather Watcher says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Why do we have to promote and celebrate – for a whole MONTH – a group of people that over the last 30 years have illegally invaded our Country to the point that .25 or more of our population is due to the invasion?

    In CA – over 1/2 of the population is either anchor babies grown up & Illegals (by the way – they are still coming here …..illegally)

    This so called “celebrating”…..is like giving the rest of us, in the USA legally – the finger – IMHO.

    Pardon me, but I’m sitting this one out. – AS I wait in line @ the grocerty store and listen to my check out person speaking Spanish to the woman in front of me with an EBT card – and gets a free bag!!!!!!!
    Pfffffff

    • LKA in LA says:
      September 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      Thank you for saying it Weather! I am past sick of it. Why don’t the hispanics celebrate the fleecing of white and black tax paying American citizens? Oh wait….they do. The invasion is real! This is tone deaf bs.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      September 17, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      Learn how to speak Spanish and you will not feel left out.Stop with putting all Hispanics in the same bucket.And your problem in CA is because of you being too busy to get involved,DL for everybody legal or not,sanctuary cities.pot for everyone,you people out there have only yourselves to blame.

    • mugzey302 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 6:43 pm

      How about the woman in Florida who was denied service in Taco Bell because she didn’t speak Spanish?

  4. scott467 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    “Today, President Donald Trump is hosting a celebration honoring Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.”

    _________________

    Well that’s lovely.

    I guess celebrating WHITE HERITAGE will have to wait again… next month, maybe?

    • Maquis says:
      September 17, 2018 at 6:29 pm

      White Heritage Day is every single day of the year.

      Every day without the Iberian Fatalist Culture of Endless Corruption.

      Every day without duffellbags of human heads left on roadsides.

      Every day without living in genuine crushing poverty.

      Every day without genocides and new rebel groups taking to the bush to bring down the precious little Civilization their peoples possess.

      Every day we aren’t dependent on a First World country for our everything.

      Every day we aren’t victims of putative First World countries raping our land for their eco-lies and leaving us with no arable soil to feed ourselves.

      Every day that easily eradicatable and treatable illnesses don’t take countless lives.

      Every day we aren’t subject to the remedies of Witch Doctors.

      Every day that Female Genital Mutilation is not the norm.

      Every day one’s most minute actions are not mandated, at the pain of the most miserable deaths devised by man, by the dictates of a deranged pedophilic warlord fourteen-hundred years past.

      Every day that intractable Tribalism doesn’t create new divisions and new hatreds and endless miseries.

      Every day that reason and righteousness are permitted and largely honored.

      Every day that free people are free to fight to defend, preserve, and enhance their freedom.

      Every day that the low-minded invaders and fellow parasites benefit from all we have created and defended, without contribution or commitment or care, and yet live lives far beyond the dreams of most of Humanity throughout all Time.

      Yes, we are At War, with Marx and Mohammed and fellow Totalitarianisms of like nature, yet still we thrive, still we hope, still we MAGA; and we will prevail.

      As the lovely Cuban Lady in the video noted, we should have an American Heritage Month, and we do, twelve months a year. Every day is America Day. Even our detractors celebrate it by their very presence here rather than the Shitholes of their birth.

      Ain’t America Great?!

      GOD BLESS PRESIDENT TRUMP
      🇺🇸

  5. Weather Watcher says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    Grocery
    Here in CA, we have to pay for our grocery bags – but if you have an EBT card – they are free!

  6. DCinNC (@DCinAZ) says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:40 pm

  7. lorenetn says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I think this was great. So much enthusiasm for our POTUS. I see great American’s here. I loved the lady’s comment when she suggested an American Heritage month. Spot on!

  8. Rodney Short says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    What can dems do now to stop from losing the hispanic votes?
    You can bet the farm they will find somthing, maybe mad Maxine will cry foul.

    • Maquis says:
      September 17, 2018 at 6:39 pm

      They will amplify old “offenses” against every potential fraction of our society and disingenuously invent new “offenses.”

      Still, they will fail. They will drown in the potions and poisons they create for us. All will recoil at the stench of their despotic desperation. Their would-be subjects will be woke, swayed by the self interest inherent in Freedom and Prosperity and Security.

      MAGAAAA!!!!
      🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  9. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 17, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    We all love POTUS and cherish the American Dream!

  10. alliwantissometruth says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    “Heritage” months are nothing more than a tool used to divide us further

    They should be replaced with other celebratory months like…

    All Illegal Aliens Get the F*** Out Month”
    “Border Wall Month”
    “Legal Immigration Cut By 90% Month”
    “Speak English Or Get Out Month”
    “Refugee’s Stay Home Month”
    “We’re All Americans. You Don’t Like It? Then Get the F*** Out Month”

    • mugzey302 says:
      September 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Diversity divides us, thereby weakening us. If you don’t want to be (just) American (no hyphen), then go back to your homeland. Here in America, you must learn our language and assimilate, you must Pledge Allegiance and STAND for OUR flag. Our situation with illegals is similar to Israel’s with the so-called “palestinians” (really just arab illegals). Just like Mexican activists claiming America belongs to them, Arabs claim Israel belongs to them. Illegals need to get out and not come back. BUILD THE WALL.

  11. tuskyou says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    There’s a book by Mike Gonzalez (A Race For The Future) that explains in great detail the origin of the word hispanic. A little too long to get into here but the woman who invented the term is named Grace Flores-Hughes. She was tasked with developing racial/ethnic definitions that all fed agencies could use in meeting their data gathering requirements and identifying the people who were the target of various programs. Hispanic was added to the census in 1980.

  12. scott467 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    Testing 1 2 3

  13. GSR says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    I reject all racial, ethnic pandering. Low class.

