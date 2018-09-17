NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Delivers Speech to NY Economic Club….

Posted on September 17, 2018

White House National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow was the keynote speaker today at the New York Economic Club.  Mr. Kudlow delivered a speech on the basics of the MAGAnomic agenda and results so far.

The entire event, including speech and Q&A, is slightly more than an hour long.  Here’s an excerpt, the entire event is available below:

Full event with Kudlow below.

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Everything we need to celebrate can be found here:

    https://www.lehmans.com/search?w=popcorn

  2. darnhardworker says:
    September 17, 2018 at 3:27 pm

    I see that Mr Lehman got his post in first.

    I really admire and respect Mr Kudlow and I just love the koala bear picture of him…but Kudlow is a real wolverine when it comes to defending president Trump and getting the economic story out to the masses.
    He is correct in saying that the economic growth is the single biggest news story of the year and it’s being under-reported.
    Just imagine the agenda under an impartial press….the msm is traitorous.

