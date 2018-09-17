NEC Chairman Larry Kudlow Delivers Speech to NY Economic Club….

White House National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow was the keynote speaker today at the New York Economic Club. Mr. Kudlow delivered a speech on the basics of the MAGAnomic agenda and results so far.
The entire event, including speech and Q&A, is slightly more than an hour long. Here’s an excerpt, the entire event is available below:
.
Full event with Kudlow below.
.
