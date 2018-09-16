September 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #605

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
RELEASE THE FISA APPS! STAT.
Pants the Royalist State !
Down with the Crown……Oh….Fireworks……
👌
Down With Pants!
Now I understand all the Sessionistas. They were right.
They only got the wrong Sessions.
The world is truly upside down when our anti-Illegal-Alien President criticizes Jeff Sessions and endorses Pete Sessions, the latter who is far from reliable to put it kindly.
We’ve got no choice to support him now though, and he is obviously an improvement over the (D)ipsh!t Martin Frost he replaced. But Pete really missed his calling in life and should be CEO of IHOP making waffles for a living. We’ll see when the wall needs to get funded and amnesty rears it’s ugly head again. Then we’ll know where he stands this week.
Jeff Sessions is a fob, a nitwit, a fool. And that is no act either.
Your check is in the mail. Thank you for your support!
Wrong photo.
Sessions looks like an old fool indeed, but not THAT old.
We can all see that was not meant to be Sessions, since the creature in the photo has its eyes wide open. 😉
Must be cool to be you, ey? So easy to judge someone from afar. A man who is doing stellar work in securing your precious borders so casually dismissed. Who else can you point to that needs to be similarly judged. Don’t hold back, I’m sure you have a list
I do believe you are from Australia….is that correct?
Just asking….
Yup, that’s why I said “your” borders. One of the planks of your president’s elections, and necessary for the long term survival of any country. We in Australia have had this fight, and will no doubt have to have it again.
And now “they” say, President Trump is going to fire Defense Secretary Mattis!
Blade, Please remember politics is the art of the possible and deals ( which involve compromise ) have always been an essential of the art . Hence not everything is always as it appears .
DOJ Invites 24 State AGs to Jeff Sessions Meeting About Breaking Up Google, Facebook
By Tyler O’Neil September 13, 2018
https://pjmedia.com/trending/doj-invites-24-state-ags-to-jeff-sessions-meeting-about-breaking-up-google-facebook/
On Thursday, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that nearly half of the state attorneys general would be invited to a September 25 meeting with U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss whether social media companies are violating anti-trust laws. The DOJ announced the meeting last week, following the congressional testimony of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.
“Following last week’s statement, the Justice Department received an increased level of interest from state attorneys general in attending the September 25 meeting on tech companies, competition, and free exchange of ideas,” a DOJ spokesman told PJ Media on Thursday afternoon. Due to this increased interest, Sessions has invited more attorneys general.
“Today, the Justice Department formally sent invitations to a bipartisan group of twenty-four state attorneys general that expressed an interest in attending the meeting hosted by Attorney General Jeff Sessions,” the spokesman added. “The meeting will take place here at the Department of Justice, and we look forward to having a robust dialogue with all attendees on the topic of social media platforms.”
While many state AGs have investigated Google and Facebook in the past — and many investigations are ongoing — a few select attorneys general began mulling the idea of a coordinated investigation earlier this year. Sessions has taken the lead for this event, which originally was only going to include the attorneys general from five states: Alabama, Louisiana, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.
Many attorneys general have sued Facebook and Google specifically, and not just on the conservative side of the aisle. Rhode Island’s Democrat AG Peter Kilmartin forced Google to surrender $500 million for selling illegal drugs in 2011. Mississippi’s Democrat AG Tim Hood has taken Google to court twice over illegal drugs, pirated movies, and personal data. Washington state Democrat AG Bob Ferguson sued Facebook and Google over records for political ads this summer.
Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley perhaps began the latest round of investigations when he announced a broad anti-trust and consumer-protection investigation into Google last November. This April, he subpoenaed Facebook in order to ensure proper protection of private consumer data.
* * *
51 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
—and—
Praying for our Patriots at East Coast and in Texas….May the storm reduce itself further quickly and the water dry up quicker.
Absolutely everyone I know in NC is ready to #MAGA the the opposition. Early voting starts 10/17/18. Mr. President, make sure our votes are protected! November 6 is when to begin on a paper ballot solution for 2020!
This is aging well …
When was this speech given! Interesting! Excellent speech!
November 15, 2015.
Great speech!
“Russians say fish rots from head down” sure does ” society it rots from the head down”
“from the leadership down to the elites down” SO TRUE
He never fails to be right on point.
I don’t particularly like the “wolves vs bunnies” comparison. The wolves want the bunnies to think everything is a field of clover. Conservatives are more like sheepdogs. We understand the overall picture, not just participating in either being sheep or wolves that prey on them.
“After Burner” was/is great commentary. His Lubyanka presentation on “Firewall” sent chills up the spine. PJ media was really anti-Trump, but the TDS has lessened over time.
“Barack Obama is not the cause, he’s the symptom”
Obviously the Kenyan has seen this speech. His teleprompter must have broke down so he plagiarized as per usual. Liberals lap his drool up as usual.
I hope Stephen Miller will write some of these analogies into PDJT’s speeches because that’s all dumb rabbits will understand.
#WalkAway
Yohoo! CONgress!
The Guarantee Clause; Article Four Section Four:
The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.
Woo hop….thanks for the back to the future clip. Glenn Frye…Miami Vice…Miss ol’ Glenn…Although this is serious business.
Thank you!
I always get pissed when i hear people talk about our “democracy.”
I can’t understand why republicans never mention article4 section 4?
I always think of it when that democracy nonsense makes its appearance.
The Republican leadership is in league with the Dems, with under-funding and delaying the wall being the cornerstone of their opposition. There is no other explanation for the failure to legislate any of the key elements of the President’s immigration reform-related platform.
IMO, the President knows this and continues his incessant tweeting about building the wall so he will surprise no one when he declares after the midterm elections that southern border security is a national security emergency . The Corps of Engineers, already on-notice as the potential constructor, will then do what it does best. Otherwise, the wall will not, perhaps ever, be built to the appropriate specifications.
Then, the political/social justice/chamber of commerce wailing and ensuing lawfare will be unprecedented in it intensity, but congressional foot-stomping and baseless legal challenges/decisions will be defeated/overturned with the strong support of American voters and conservative judges.
It should not have to be so difficult to protect our national integrity, but it is.
~sigh~ I guess I should have expected it but it still was stunning to watch. Paraphrasing Jeanine Piro’s opening segment who is on repeat right now, ‘Dianne Feinstein, your audacity to shift the burden of proof *to* the accused [Kavanaugh] is against the American way!
I sure hope I’m not the only one who finds her astonishingly obnoxious and hypocritical when you remember her outrageous performances attacking Judge Roy Moore not too long ago. Regardless if you like the man or not, this kind of thing from her makes her a snake in the grass similar to the rest of the Enemedia. But of course some of us knew that already when she sat side by side with Geraldo attacking Moore together even though Geraldo himself was accused by Bette Midler of drugging and groping her. Lots of unfortunate righteous indignation spewed by Piro in that opening segment when all things are considered.
Amen, the swamp grasses are long, and all kinds of snakes slithering about. Some more poisonous than others. There are very few innocents walking this earth – we all bring our human frailty to the public square. It is the unmitigated hypocrisy from the louder ones that I struggle with.
I’m not going to defend Pirro, but I am pretty sure if any of you did a deep dive into all of the things I have said or written, and in some cases officially published, you would find more contradictions than you can shake a stick at.
It is always a danger, when being a public voice, of changing your mind about things or using logic in one case when that same logic escapes you the next. So I don’t get too upset about it when others do it.
SD is unique in staying relatively solid in the things he says, but even he has shifted here and there over the years. It happens. New information presents new thinking. And sometimes you easily key in on what makes sense in a situation and other times you are too busy “defending” yourself to think about how that same logic might apply.
You’re always going to piss people off in politics. Just the way it is. Pirro absolutely uses showmanship to do her thing. Some people like it, some people don’t. I am pretty neutral towards her. I also think Geraldo is a nice guy I would have a beer with, but I also think he is over-the-top naiive about a great many things. Not someone I look to for advice on…anything.
Yes, Diane the leaker and employer of foreign spies. Nothing to see there.
The US was a better nation in the days when dueling was widely accepted.
Robert A. Heinlein — ‘An armed society is a polite society. Manners are good when one may have to back up his acts with his life.’
Bonus points — Jackson is my favorite President.
Sad there were any deaths at all due to the hurricane. But just wait, 6 months down the road someone will to a flaky “study” and claim 253 people died, because of Trump of course. Facts have no bearing on the propaganda machine, it just keeps spewing anti-Trump noise day in and day out. Maybe it will change after the left gets trounced in the forthcoming elections, maybe not…
Bullsh##, Mr. President. I just saw the report from George Washington University and it’s over 3000.
I heard they were putting children in cages and he went golfing ….and….and….
Oh the agony…..And Chelsea says abortions are OK…wait…doesn’t she have a kid?
Hmmmm..
I think she is just letting Cankles know that she would have been ok if Cankles had an ………….. Clear thinking not Chelsea’s strongest area.
Full audio (12:16)
New tv series made just for the resergence of America:
🙂
Don Jr. is such a stellar person. I just love him!
Judge Jeanine Pirro Opening Statement
Judge Jeanine
Full Show
1)Opening
2)Kevin McCarthy
3)Tom Fitton
4)Carter Page
5)Dan Bongino
Chris Hahn
6)Huckabee
7)Mark Krikorian
Great show! Just need to put Hahn in fine print. Better yet, make Hahn a footnote. He never shuts up with his nonsense.
Hahn is as SD points out….the ‘controlled opposition’. Complete waste of time.
Of course. And there is obvious controlled oposition on every FNN show now. Taov, Goolsby (sp) etc. Jenine don’t take his bs. She challenges and shuts him up fast.
I am really tired of Fox pushing Kevin McCarthy. Pirro is forced to have him on every Saturday and tow the line for the Rupert Boys’ opinion.
https://nypost.com/2018/09/13/bloomberg-reportedly-planning-2020-presidential-run-as-a-democrat/amp/ Opinions anyone?
Not a chance! He would only win as a Republican. Oh wait that spot is taken.
Once you said you were thinking of a new name since Mitch has been doing pretty well (and has such a great wife). Sadly, I missed the chance to suggest one since I read your post well after the fact.
However, since you are here now I proudly offer only a tiny change…
How about Ditch Witch?
😁
Mitch is doing better, and I bet his wife has a lot to do with it. Pillow talk, “better support PDJT’s infastructure plan or you will be sleeping on the couch for a long time!”
As for a new name, I will update after Kavanaugh confirmation. In time to support midterms. Yours might work after midterms too. Thanks.
You are welcome! (I Couldn’t resist.).
I think the man must have hidden depths. How else did he win such a magnificent spouse? I now think of him with a grin instead of a grimace.
I pray the confirmation and midterms encourage us all, especially the President, in the best, greatest, and most joyful way. And, I hope that the results can inspire you to adopt a celebratory new name, whatever it is, and I am looking forward to the fun of it.
Bloomberg is an ass.
We voted in term limits for Mayor in NYC, and then he helped himself to his own third term. Bought the City Council off. A Dem/marxist posing as a Republican.
Spit!
I think Bloomberg is a non-entity, personally. Go ahead and run, it won’t get him anywhere.
Moot point….I think I it’s written that you have to be at least 4”-2″ to run for President. He does me qualify.
LikeLike
The Democrat nomination is reserved for whoever can check the most “intersectional” boxes (race, gender, sexual preference, etc.). A Jewish white male wouldn’t have enough points – even if he turned gay. Kamala Harris seems to have it in the bag unless a black lesbian shows up. Cory Booker might think that being black and gay would be sufficient, but I think a straight black woman gets more total intersectional points than a gay black man.
Hell, with Booker, he might opt for surgery, and get cut, he’s SOOooo desperate to be relevent!,…but NOT Spartacus, lol.
“During a critical eighteen-month period of diplomatic negotiations between Washington and Beijing, the Biden and Kerry families and friends pocketed major cash from companies connected to the Chinese government,” Peter Schweizer writes in his new book “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.”
https://pjmedia.com/trending/as-biden-and-kerry-went-soft-on-china-sons-made-nuclear-military-business-deals-with-chinese-govt
DC was/is the biggest pig trough in history, with no shortage of snouts angling for a share.
Honestly, could it get any worse? These people are despicable. I hope they rot in hell.
The Oxygen Channel aired tonight the first episode of a new series Unspeakable Crime: The Killing of Jessica Chambers. They just played a recorded voice message she had left for a family member about Christmas presents 😢 Haunting to actually hear her voice. Jessica is what brought me to the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I posted the following on the Strzok page so I hope it’s OK to post here also in case anyone is interested in viewing the discussion:
C-Span aired a discussion with former NSA Director Michael Rogers, former CIA Director Michael Hayden, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and former CIA – Counter Intelligence Deputy Director Phillip Mudd this past week at George Mason University. The topic was “Presidents and the Intelligence Community”.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?451323-1/intel-chiefs-discuss-intelligence-community-presidency-relationship
There is a great moment a little after 54:20 with Rogers flat out denying the story the press has told about POTUS asking Rogers to deny evidence of collusion. This was Rogers first public engagement since retiring and I got the feeling he decided to participate so as to act as a kind of counter weight to Clapper, Hayden, and Mudd.
“Panelists shared their positions on voicing criticism of President Trump, and explained why they have or have not chosen to do so. They specifically discussed the dynamic between President Trump and the intelligence community, and offered advice to current and aspiring IC professionals facing a chief executive who has expressed doubt about their work and conclusions.”
I, maybe we, have been waiting for Admiral Rogers to make an appearance.
God bless him.
Best video evah! Thanks for the laugh, Spangler!
Interesting
Executive Order 13526 Sec 1.7
“Classification Prohibitions and Limitations. (a) In no case shall information be classified, continue to be maintained as classified, or fail to be declassified in order to:
(1) conceal violations of law, inefficiency, or administrative error;
(2) prevent embarrassment to a person, organization, or agency;
(3) restrain competition; or
(4) prevent or delay the release of information that does not require protection in the interest of the national security.”
https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/CFR-2010-title3-vol1/pdf/CFR-2010-title3-vol1-eo13526.pdf
Obama EO that can now be used against the Obama administration, the criminal Obama holdovers, the resistance embeds, and other Obama miscreants.
What glorious KARMA. He never thought she’d lose.
I take it you’ve “Got that winning feeling”?
In Sylvia shovels – er – I mean spades! 😉
I think HUGE stuff is coming. I had a sense that an “atom bomb” of information was about to fall on Washington – Q says carpet bombing. That works for me!
We could nominate “Spades” as the Trump suit, so to speak. Then we could bury them in all that information. 🙂
Sundance:
Per your tweet threat on the FUBAR situation:
The straight line solution is to fire Sessions. Much discussed, with its need, barriers to doing it, etc.
However, CAN Congress move to impeach Rosenstein and / or Sessions? Is that possible from a process standpoint? Any course is hard. Is this one even an option?
Simply trying to pick at alternative solutions.
I sense the hurdle is the same for this option as the option for POTUS to fire Sessions and then hope to get the “right” replacement.
The source of my question, is no matter what Trump does he has some level of issue with obstruction. The path of him doing it anyway involves Congress covering his six.
So with a pretty high level of support in Congress (and assuming retaining control), let Congress take the heat, and in the process true oversight powers can be reinforced, as a future benefit?
” The path of him doing it anyway involves Congress covering his six.”
Unfortunately, I think this is not a likely outcome.
Don’t waste your time worrying about it. Sessions is gone right after the midterms
If true, then end the frickin thing Mueller!
It would then appear that Mueller simply needed a scalp to justify his probe? Poor Manafort. I hope Trump grants him clemency of some sort after a successful 2018 election. GOTV! MAGA!!
I wish people would read the freaking agreement. There are NO limits on Manafort’s cooperation. And as Dershowitz has said there is no such thing as partial cooperation
But…but… all the Hollywood celebrities were celebrating their victory, they said Trump was done this time.
I don’t think we’ve heard the last of the Kavanaugh “alleged” sexual mis-conduct… My guess is the “victim” will step forward….. She’s a liar we know, but that will prompt calls for hearings ala Anita Hill….Not sure if Grassely will call for the vote or not… hope he stands strong…
This whole charade is designed to give cover for Senators like McCaskill, Manchin, and Heitcamp to vote no.
‘Victim’ or simply ‘Accuser’ ?
Accuser seems a more accurate descriptor since the law hasn’t changed and a person is considered innocent until proven guilty; A lot of this social justice warrior game could be put in its rightful place if we would reclaim the use of the word accuser until someone is proven guilty of an actual crime, and then a person can be called a victim.
The first night this hit the news the press immediately called this anonymous unsourced individual a ‘victim’ – automatically assigning blame.
Unfortunately, the concept of “innocent until proven guilty, in a court of law” does NOT apply, in any meaningful way, to the court of public opinion, or the court jesters who thrive there.
I would just like to say that we deplorable, toothless, smelly, garbage, trailer trash voters – all 63 million of us, and counting – care more about our country than we do Trump. But we sure as hell love him for having our backs.
LikeLike
Repeat it any time a leftist leaning person cares to talk politics with you, too.
And VOTE this November. I’m carpooling three friends to the polls. Are you?
xo
This is always good. Updated too.
I wonder if he ever got that promised campaign cheque?
They certainly added to his name recognition – couldn’t stop talking about DJT!
I am just waiting for the word that FISA two hop peeks on Carter Page over to senior level folks on the Trump campaign got fed to team Clinton through the FBI. My spidey sense started tingling when Lisa Page bio info (reporting this week?) was that she interned for Clinton . . . maybe I am totally off base but if there be carpet-type bombing that is to happen that would certainly do the trick.
Exactly what is the psy opps point of constantly raising expectations then dashing them?
I don’t get what the goal is.
Can you imagine the hell some of these crooked Deep State people have been going through, I mean right down to the guy or gal who dumps waste paper baskets? The longer Trump drags this out, the more excruciating it must get. They see a guy as Manafort in solitary confinement and wonder “Oh my God, I wonder what I will get”?
You got to know GITMO enters their mind on occasion. After what they have done to Trump and his family the past couple years, you know they can expect no mercy. The seditionist, treasonist and traitors can only hope they are allowed to bring their own pillow to GITMO.
