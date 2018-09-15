James O’Keefe -vs- The Permanent Administrative State…

A very interesting speech by James O’Keefe at the Gateway-Eagle Forum highlights an upcoming Project Veritas enterprise. What O’Keefe outlines is a preview for undercover research within Washington DC to put actual names and faces behind those who operate inside the Administrative State. WATCH:
What James O’Keefe outlines is highly pertinent as it applies to current discussions of corrupt activity within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI. Specifically, the nameless and faceless administrators control much more important outcomes than generally discussed; including outcomes from a recent series of questions we posed. An example below.
When we ask questions about the origin of evidence, and the timing of “NEW” disclosures of evidence, one of the key factors missed by many is how lower level officials actually control what surfaces. Consider the example of Bruce Ohr being questioned about his engagements with Christopher Steele.
Notice how Mr. Bruce Ohr was questioned by some unnamed and unknown FBI officials prior to President Obama leaving office. When Obama leaves, and when President Trump enters, those same FBI officials remain – just as they were prior to the change in administration.
There is no change in the lower-level FBI officials who hold custody of the information; in this example, questioning Bruce Ohr. Whatever motive and ideology existed within those questioners during the Obama term, still remains under the Trump term.
Fast forward a few months and these same nameless faceless FBI entities in mid-2017 are retrieving messages and email communications from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. Those messages and emails are then redacted, likely by the mid-level administrative offices.
This cuts to the heart of the questions surrounding: why are “new” Strzok messages being released now? Who was in control of this information prior to now? What was the motive for withholding this information over the past 16 months? What is the motive for releasing this information now?
Unknown, unnamed and faceless administrators (and investigators) within the institutions control almost all of the evidence within the system. The system is designed by those within it to protect itself. James O’Keefe is the first person to openly address this “administrative state”, question the underlying assumptions, and start to put names and faces behind this anonymous bureaucracy.
O’Keefe’s efforts should be applauded.
I hope he does not get Arkanscided
Breitbarted ?
He has SERIOUS security.
“What James O’Keefe outlines is highly pertinent as it applies to current discussions of corrupt activity within the institutions of the DOJ and FBI.”
It’s rather like wetness activity in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Pretty much the whole thing with any dryness being the exception.
Well said!
Investigations by enforcement and regulatory agencies can be sidetracked by those at the top, or even midlevel. Case opened. Case closed. No potential. Or investigated into oblivion, with no objective of ever bringing the case to fruition. Employees transfer to headquarters to learn “followship”, the opposite of leadership. Skill sets include seeing everything thru a political lens held by one’s superiors.
I sincerely hope he takes precautions and doesn’t announce his findings before he releases them. Breitbart announced he had major dirt on Obama before he released it, he didn’t take precautions and we see how that turned out. I will never accept that Breitbart died of “natural” causes.
Have supported James O’Keefe with $ for years. He is the real deal. Can”t wait for his new expose.
Unfortunately, his explosive news is often dismissed. His project on Twitter was phenomenal and nothing changed.
“why are “new” Strzok messages being released now?”
“SQUIRREL!” Upper management knows they are screwed and are throwing Strzok and Page to the wolves as a diversionary measure.
I hope Mr. O’Keefe is able yo out
most or even all of the treasonous sob’s.
“Come out, it will.”
-James Yoda O’Keefe
Thanks heavens there are some patriots like O’Keefe who are willing to take high risks to expose the true rats in the government.
Interesting week coming up.
Holding onto my little branch a bit tighter.
Don’t forget the faceless experts that colluded with Lois Lerner. And the faceless experts who decided none of them should be prosecuted. And the faceless experts who thought Sessions should recuse, but that the much more involved Rosenstein didn’t need to recuse.
On and on it goes. Staffed deep and wide with anonymous faceless experts. It is this that Sessions needs to drain, but refuses since they are all to be treated as if they have the reputations for honor and uprightness that Comey and Mueller were cloaked with. Ah yes, the cloak that hides the sins.
And very, very, few of them actually fall under Sessions recusal.
“The cloak that hides the sins.” Sounds like various and sundry religious persons.
Unfortunately, Mr. O’Keefe just painted a very large target on his back….or, maybe his forehead.
I applaud James, as always. Look forward to seeing his report. I still keep on pushin’ in any event.
Many of our government entities have gotten to the point that we will have to kill the host to kill the cancer.
It’s metastasized to too many vital organs.
If Hitlery’s unsecured communications led to the death of multiple undercover assets, yet those government entities STILLcover for her, there’s no fixing that.
Sundance asks: (1) “why are “new” Strzok messages being released now? (2) Who was in control of this information prior to now? (3) What was the motive for withholding this information over the past 16 months? (4) What is the motive for releasing this information now?”
Question #2: Likely, it is all the same people.
Question #3: Cover-up in the belief that obfuscation would prevail.
Question #1: The climate is changing and they are adapting in hopes of saving their necks.
Question #4: ditto #1 above.
Adaptation and change are necessary in every biome in order to preserve continuity. A tree falls and grasses grow until bushes take over and new tree reestablishes that spot in the biome.
These lower-level minions may have been enthusiastic dancers at the Anti-Trump Prom, but now their jobs are on the line and the “little Eichmanns” are enthusiastically flipping and moaning about having to follow the orders of the mean Nazis who threatened them. Also, if the general environment was pro-Holder and Obama, there were many who kept their heads down and their mouths shut.
Anyone who is savvy in making a change in command has seen all of this over and over.
Ha! Are we talking about the rank and file?
Just an idea that popped up.
Bravo O’Keefe and Project Veritas team. Whenever O’Keefe is quiet, you know he’s up to something behind the scenes. I look forward to seeing his investigation. Andrew Breitbart taught you well.
Many folks ridiculed O’keefe’s undercover PP videos as being “stunts” using editing tricks to manipulate viewers’ opinions. That was not the case then, and it won’t prove to be the case now. He’s been an effective detective, doing what others simply refused to attempt.
