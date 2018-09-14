Update 2:00pm: Hurricane Florence – A Tale of Two Sides…

According to the latest 2:00pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center Florence remains a hurricane with 75mph winds as it meanders on the coast slightly southwest of Wilmington North Carolina. Coastal communities on the Northern (top side) of the storm are dealing with severe coastal erosion and storm surge; those communities on the Southern (or bottom) of the storm fortunately have outflow winds.
Because Florence is essentially on the border of the Carolinas, the North Carolina coast is being hammered with inbound winds, storm surge and coastal erosion. The South Carolina coast has outbound winds and little storm surge.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts, mainly over water. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 170 miles (280 km). (read more)
Praise the Lord!
Storm weakening. Best news possible under the circumstances. Prayers and blessings /for/to all affected!!
Now will WaPo credit Trump for weakening the storm?
I wouldn’t hold my breath for Washington compost to say anything nice about president Trump. They’re garbage.
Still waiting! I guess it will be one hell of a long wait?
That would be WaPooh.
Just sayin’……
Trump’s Magic Wand works on BOTH the Economy and the Weather!
Next he’ll give full credit to God.
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
I suggest a change in the rating system for hurricanes. Ratings should be based on media viewership rather than wind speed. The greater the audience size, the greater the hurricane. Then, we can do-away with actual hurricanes, and all their attendant damage to life and property, and focus on important stuff, such as TV audience demographics and advertising rates.
This is funny.
LOL…..
Caught lying again!
Every time their lips are moving MM they lie🙄.
1 of them tells the lie then the other 10 will swear to it…………
Yes. They learned to lie from their father, the devil.
Weather channel is a joke. Soap opera based on weather and hyper weather guesscasters. 😳😳😆😆
Fox has a woman standing outside Myrtle Beach, breathlessly warning about power outages that could last “months” … as rain SPRINKLES on the pond behind her WITHOUT WIND.
Ridiculous choice of locations.
At LEAST put someone on in Wilmington, NC where there’s wind, rain and a surge!
Flooding from the rain is a problem… I am keeping my fingers crossed.
Absolute perfect example of the MS Media
Did you see the one with the 6 or so people & the reporter all sitting on large innertubes, acting as if they need them to survive, & then some dude walks durectly behind them, which shows the water about an inch & a half deep
“Lying, it’s what we do, & we’re the best at what we do”
Omg!! These people are such frauds! What is the point? I guess to cause fear or increase viewership? Total manipulation is the only thing these frauds know how to do. Just tell the darn truth, novel concept!! FAKE NEWS!
or the one with the guy and the horse’s head jogging by.
Looks like that WC guy has been practising his ” ‘cane dance” for a few days in front of a mirror.
Give them a rating of ZERO DOLLARS and cut the cable.
The difference between a Republican and a Snow Flake that wants to take advantage of mother nature to conserve water!
One thing they share in common is that they shouldn’t take this Hurricane for granted.
Free water. Dude gets a thumbs up from me.
Better than free air for your tires at Wawa stores
IKR? Wash the car and let the rain rinse it. Presto! Done!
“Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.”
“Significant weakening” means decrease in wind speed. However, those living in the mountainous regions of Appalachia would be wise to plan for the potential for catastrophic flooding. In 1972, the remnants of Hurricane Agnes caused massive flooding and some loss of life in NW Pennsylvania and the southern Tier of NY (Jamestown/Olean east to Binghamton)
Sadly there has been the report of a woman and 8 month old baby killed when a tree crashed into their home. Another woman was just reported as dying following a medial emergency, a downed tree prevented anyone from helping her.
Our neighborhood lake, (Myrtle Beach) which is really a retention pond, flooded after 11 inches of rain couple years back. Nothing to do but wait…
Speaking of waiting, I hope Pam, Dixie, and Crossthread are all ok….
Anyone have information on towns South of Wlmington? Have family down there.
I have been to Southport a couple times… I hope your family is all right….
At 4:05 EST, Florence is 75 mph winds. 74 makes it a tropical storm. Treepers, your prayers are working! God bless.
Spoke to my friend from NC a couple of hours ago she said it was mostly rain where they are. That is great news. Praying for everyone’s safety.
Why is texas being warned?
Isaac
when is that supposed to be? Thanks!
Passing Puerto Rico at the moment, heading into the gulf early next week. Showing as a tropical storm and could be much ado about nothing 🙏🤞
LikeLiked by 1 person
no…not Isaac…go to NOAA Hurricane and you’ll a system in yellow predicted to bring a lot of rain to Texas.
Isaac is still an unknown til it passes under Jamaica…whether it does that as a weak depression or as a strong one will determine if it heads north or further west…and if any kind of development from there is likely.
NOAA recommends checking every 6 hrs for their updates.
plus…even before that system rolls into Texas (not a hurricane), Texas has already suffered significant rain/flooding.
latest on Isaac…
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCDAT4+shtml/142051.shtml?
They’ve also gotten tagged pretty good by a couple of tropical waves that didn’t develop into anything organized, but produced a lot of rain.
this is the system poised for Texas…bringing more rain…
LikeLike
yellow x
Live Updates from Breitbart….
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/14/live-updates-hurricane-florence-makes-landfall-in-north-carolina/
Nothing going on in Charleston, SC. Clouds and some gusts, that’s all. Prayers for all trapped in this thing.
Looks like the “hurricane” wind on the coast has been a nothing-burger, but the rain will be piling up in the rivers – beyond record flood stages (Fox Business had a nice graphic) as the tropical-storm storm moves slowly inland and wind limits how quickly the swelling rivers can drain… including keeping the surge piled into the coastline.
The high winds have never bothered me ( although they do sound wicked) it’s the water/storm surge that I’m always worried about..
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, I am not there now… we were supposed to return this weekend, to enjoy the ocean and the community pool.
amwick have you heard from your friends??
Did they make it to your place in GA?
River levels from the Weather Forecast Office Wilmington, NC https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm
Rainfal: https://water.weather.gov/precip/# Should be rainfall since midnight.
Our son who lives 12 minutes from Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, NC called this morning. His home in a fairly new development is faring pretty well so far. Because he has vinyl windows & siding he couldn’t plywood them; so they put three mattresses up against them from the inside. Last night he, girlfriend and son slept in the hallway (along with a HUGE dog). This morning they finally lost power. But he has a generator and at least 20 gallons of gas plus whatever is in the two cars in the garage. So far his cell phone is holding up, but he’s had to do a lot of roaming to find a signal. One tree leaning at a 45 degree angle over his house.
Constant rain for the past two days. Wind has NOT let up and is about 40 mph he’s guessing. His roof is intact, but when he does a visual of other homes, majority have sections of missing shingles, with one house roof totally gone—down to the tar paper underlayment. Most of his neighbors bugged out but a few have trickled back with the downsizing of Florence’s category. He did a few door knocks for some of the residents he thought might be hunkered down; two took awhile to answer and were quite wary. Before this he had never talked to either of them, just waved as he would drive by. Both were exceedingly glad to see he had stayed. But he had no choice; he was one of those chosen to stay and help with any needed evacuations that LeJeune may participate in.
“Mom,” he said. “Would you believe looting started about two days ago already?? I have my rifle loaded and ready if I see anything like that in progress. Shoot first and ask questions later.” Now, even though he’s a crack shot Marine, I don’t think he’d really shoot immediately. Probably just a warning shot in close proximity to their bodies, shall we say . . . .
ChurchLadyIowa, Just tell your Marine son to consider it “target practice” in the event he really needs to engage.
Disgusting about looting…
LikeLiked by 1 person
During Hurricane Francis many 100 year old oak trees came down…. One was across a main road and it was so big they had to wait a week for a special chainsaw to be located and brought in to begin to remove it…The county had to build a temporary road around it so people could pass….They cut a road through a field so we could get to town and back…
Some communities are experiencing high water–notably New Bern. The news reports from there sound like some of what happened in Harvey (people evacuated from their roofs). I’ve been to New Bern a number of times, there are many houses right on the riverfront. I expect this will be true for some of the inland towns as well (such as Washington NC), as the heavy rainfall accumulates with no where to go.
So NC is far from in the clear, y’all. Thanks be to answered prayer for lower speed winds, but we shouldn’t be celebrating yet. (sorry if this sounds a bit like a scold :))
The hurricane slowed it’s wind velocity to 75 mph because although President IS complicit in the weather drama, he is only complicit with winds up to 76 mph.
CNN will soon be releasing Presidential complicity in the mosquito population along the Canadian border.
Back to you Jake.
