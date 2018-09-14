Update 2:00pm: Hurricane Florence – A Tale of Two Sides…

Posted on September 14, 2018 by

According to the latest 2:00pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center Florence remains a hurricane with 75mph winds as it meanders on the coast slightly southwest of Wilmington North Carolina.  Coastal communities on the Northern (top side) of the storm are dealing with severe coastal erosion and storm surge; those communities on the Southern (or bottom) of the storm fortunately have outflow winds.

Because Florence is essentially on the border of the Carolinas, the North Carolina coast is being hammered with inbound winds, storm surge and coastal erosion. The South Carolina coast has outbound winds and little storm surge.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts, mainly over water. Gradual weakening is forecast later today and tonight. Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 170 miles (280 km).  (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Hurricance Florence, Uncategorized, Weather Events. Bookmark the permalink.

55 Responses to Update 2:00pm: Hurricane Florence – A Tale of Two Sides…

  1. ForGodandCountry says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Praise the Lord!

    Storm weakening. Best news possible under the circumstances. Prayers and blessings /for/to all affected!!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. terryjlongo says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    Now will WaPo credit Trump for weakening the storm?

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. billrla says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    I suggest a change in the rating system for hurricanes. Ratings should be based on media viewership rather than wind speed. The greater the audience size, the greater the hurricane. Then, we can do-away with actual hurricanes, and all their attendant damage to life and property, and focus on important stuff, such as TV audience demographics and advertising rates.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  5. fleporeblog says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:30 pm

    The difference between a Republican and a Snow Flake that wants to take advantage of mother nature to conserve water!

    One thing they share in common is that they shouldn’t take this Hurricane for granted.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    “Significant weakening is expected over the weekend and into early next week while Florence moves farther inland.”

    “Significant weakening” means decrease in wind speed. However, those living in the mountainous regions of Appalachia would be wise to plan for the potential for catastrophic flooding. In 1972, the remnants of Hurricane Agnes caused massive flooding and some loss of life in NW Pennsylvania and the southern Tier of NY (Jamestown/Olean east to Binghamton)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. amwick says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Sadly there has been the report of a woman and 8 month old baby killed when a tree crashed into their home. Another woman was just reported as dying following a medial emergency, a downed tree prevented anyone from helping her.

    Our neighborhood lake, (Myrtle Beach) which is really a retention pond, flooded after 11 inches of rain couple years back. Nothing to do but wait…

    Speaking of waiting, I hope Pam, Dixie, and Crossthread are all ok….

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. daystarmin says:
    September 14, 2018 at 3:56 pm

    Anyone have information on towns South of Wlmington? Have family down there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Wink says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    At 4:05 EST, Florence is 75 mph winds. 74 makes it a tropical storm. Treepers, your prayers are working! God bless.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. codasouthtexas says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    Why is texas being warned?

    Like

    Reply
  12. TreeClimber says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    Nothing going on in Charleston, SC. Clouds and some gusts, that’s all. Prayers for all trapped in this thing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    Looks like the “hurricane” wind on the coast has been a nothing-burger, but the rain will be piling up in the rivers – beyond record flood stages (Fox Business had a nice graphic) as the tropical-storm storm moves slowly inland and wind limits how quickly the swelling rivers can drain… including keeping the surge piled into the coastline.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MM says:
      September 14, 2018 at 4:50 pm

      The high winds have never bothered me ( although they do sound wicked) it’s the water/storm surge that I’m always worried about..

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • amwick says:
      September 14, 2018 at 5:03 pm

      We do not live anywhere near a river, but our neighborhood’s retention pond flooded after 11 inches of rain a couple years back. Everywhere around Myrtle Beach is flat, there is no where really for that much water to drain… waiting and hoping..

      BTW, I am not there now… we were supposed to return this weekend, to enjoy the ocean and the community pool.

      Like

      Reply
  14. JohnnyII says:
    September 14, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    River levels from the Weather Forecast Office Wilmington, NC https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=ilm

    Rainfal: https://water.weather.gov/precip/# Should be rainfall since midnight.

    Like

    Reply
  15. churchladyiowa says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Our son who lives 12 minutes from Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, NC called this morning. His home in a fairly new development is faring pretty well so far. Because he has vinyl windows & siding he couldn’t plywood them; so they put three mattresses up against them from the inside. Last night he, girlfriend and son slept in the hallway (along with a HUGE dog). This morning they finally lost power. But he has a generator and at least 20 gallons of gas plus whatever is in the two cars in the garage. So far his cell phone is holding up, but he’s had to do a lot of roaming to find a signal. One tree leaning at a 45 degree angle over his house.

    Constant rain for the past two days. Wind has NOT let up and is about 40 mph he’s guessing. His roof is intact, but when he does a visual of other homes, majority have sections of missing shingles, with one house roof totally gone—down to the tar paper underlayment. Most of his neighbors bugged out but a few have trickled back with the downsizing of Florence’s category. He did a few door knocks for some of the residents he thought might be hunkered down; two took awhile to answer and were quite wary. Before this he had never talked to either of them, just waved as he would drive by. Both were exceedingly glad to see he had stayed. But he had no choice; he was one of those chosen to stay and help with any needed evacuations that LeJeune may participate in.

    “Mom,” he said. “Would you believe looting started about two days ago already?? I have my rifle loaded and ready if I see anything like that in progress. Shoot first and ask questions later.” Now, even though he’s a crack shot Marine, I don’t think he’d really shoot immediately. Probably just a warning shot in close proximity to their bodies, shall we say . . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. SalixVeridi says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Disgusting about looting…

    Here in Charlotte now… new news is that we are going to be hit because of the track of the hurricane curving southwest. Charlotte is a gorgeous heavily tree’d city. Very lush. All these trees might come toppling down and that is a scary thing, indeed. There is also the big worry of flooding, especially for those folks whose homes are downhill from the streets. I pray for all of this to end sooner than later and that no more people are killed, please God.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • MM says:
      September 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      During Hurricane Francis many 100 year old oak trees came down…. One was across a main road and it was so big they had to wait a week for a special chainsaw to be located and brought in to begin to remove it…The county had to build a temporary road around it so people could pass….They cut a road through a field so we could get to town and back…

      Like

      Reply
  17. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:39 pm

    Some communities are experiencing high water–notably New Bern. The news reports from there sound like some of what happened in Harvey (people evacuated from their roofs). I’ve been to New Bern a number of times, there are many houses right on the riverfront. I expect this will be true for some of the inland towns as well (such as Washington NC), as the heavy rainfall accumulates with no where to go.
    So NC is far from in the clear, y’all. Thanks be to answered prayer for lower speed winds, but we shouldn’t be celebrating yet. (sorry if this sounds a bit like a scold :))

    Like

    Reply
  18. theconvertblog says:
    September 14, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    The hurricane slowed it’s wind velocity to 75 mph because although President IS complicit in the weather drama, he is only complicit with winds up to 76 mph.
    CNN will soon be releasing Presidential complicity in the mosquito population along the Canadian border.
    Back to you Jake.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s