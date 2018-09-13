2:00pm Update: Hurricane Florence – Weakened Category 2 Still On Forecast Track for Evening Arrival…

There will be a 2:00pm interim update soon. As of the 11:00am update this morning Florence had dropped wind speed to 105mph (Cat2) but remained on the previously forecast track. Florence is located approximately 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and traveling forward at 10mph.

[Hurricane Center] Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.

Data from the aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). (read more)

