2:00pm Update: Hurricane Florence – Weakened Category 2 Still On Forecast Track for Evening Arrival…

There will be a 2:00pm interim update soon. As of the 11:00am update this morning Florence had dropped wind speed to 105mph (Cat2) but remained on the previously forecast track. Florence is located approximately 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and traveling forward at 10mph.
[Hurricane Center] Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.
On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.
Data from the aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.
Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). (read more)
Time to break out the scuba gear in NC and SC.
Not quite yet though
Gotta fill the tanks with air and check the equipment out before the worst hits.
Can’t wait for the mentally unhinged Progressives to thank VSG PDJT for using his immense and unlimited powers to reduce the strength of Hurricane Flo.!
I am just wondering how many more Puerto Ricans will die when Florence comes ashore in North Carolina?
3000 Matt 😀😀
I should have added /sarc so people don’t think I’m serious.
Florence has caught the Trump curse….
I wouldn’t expect any TDS Progs to thank President Trump for anything.
SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT…1800 UTC…INFORMATION
———————————————-
LOCATION…33.6N 76.0W
ABOUT 110 MI…180 KM ESE OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA
ABOUT 165 MI…270 KM E OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…955 MB…28.20 INCHES
Hurricane-force winds extend outward
up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force
winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km).
How are you doing Pam? Are you getting rain yet? Please be safe. Praying for your safety. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Lets keeping on praying Treepers! Our prayers are absolutely working.
Indeed they are working. I’ll keep on praying.
So is President Trump complicit in the weakening of the hurricane?
He must have at least colluded to reduce the wins with the Big Guy above. Connections.
look at this storm surge already in the Outer Banks…
OMG
Our President is an incredible man! He is on top of it as best as he can be.
I am also grateful that our President continues to kill the Democrat and MSM talking points in reference to Puerto Rico!
Wow, you can really see the outer rainbands of Florence on this radar. You can zoom in and out to see the storm a little better.
http://www.wect.com/link/309860/interactive-radar
Since our President is responable for the lowering this storm to a two catagory perhaps he can do wonders for a major typhoon due to hit Hong Kong this week-end, it is suppose to be the most massive one ever.
Our daughter and husband live there and are concerned about the coastal area where it is highly populated with the Chinese people.
Please keep them in your prayers.
why is this hurricane thread starting to become a political thread ?
