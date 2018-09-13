2:00pm Update: Hurricane Florence – Weakened Category 2 Still On Forecast Track for Evening Arrival…

There will be a 2:00pm interim update soon.  As of the 11:00am update this morning Florence had dropped wind speed to 105mph (Cat2) but remained on the previously forecast track. Florence is located approximately 145 miles east-southeast of Wilmington and traveling forward at 10mph.

[Hurricane Center] Florence is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h). This general motion, accompanied by a further decrease in forward speed, is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west-northwest and west at an even slower forward speed is expected tonight and Friday, and a slow west-southwestward motion is forecast Friday night and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coasts of North and South Carolina later today, then move near or over the coast of southern North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina in the hurricane warning area tonight and Friday. A slow motion across portions of eastern South Carolina is forecast Friday night through Saturday night.

Data from the aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 105 mph (165 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before the center reaches the coast, with weakening expected after the center moves inland.

Florence is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km). (read more)

  1. andyocoregon says:
    September 13, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Time to break out the scuba gear in NC and SC.

  2. RobInPA says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    Can’t wait for the mentally unhinged Progressives to thank VSG PDJT for using his immense and unlimited powers to reduce the strength of Hurricane Flo.!

  3. Pam says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:00 pm

    SUMMARY OF 200 PM EDT…1800 UTC…INFORMATION
    ———————————————-
    LOCATION…33.6N 76.0W
    ABOUT 110 MI…180 KM ESE OF WILMINGTON NORTH CAROLINA
    ABOUT 165 MI…270 KM E OF MYRTLE BEACH SOUTH CAROLINA
    MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…105 MPH…165 KM/H
    PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 10 MPH…17 KM/H
    MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…955 MB…28.20 INCHES

    Hurricane-force winds extend outward
    up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force
    winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km).

  4. fleporeblog says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    Lets keeping on praying Treepers! Our prayers are absolutely working.

  5. CountryClassVulgarian says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    So is President Trump complicit in the weakening of the hurricane?

  6. smiley says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    look at this storm surge already in the Outer Banks…

  7. fleporeblog says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Our President is an incredible man! He is on top of it as best as he can be.

    • fleporeblog says:
      September 13, 2018 at 2:10 pm

      I am also grateful that our President continues to kill the Democrat and MSM talking points in reference to Puerto Rico!

  8. Pam says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:09 pm

    Wow, you can really see the outer rainbands of Florence on this radar. You can zoom in and out to see the storm a little better.
    http://www.wect.com/link/309860/interactive-radar

  9. Kate says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Since our President is responable for the lowering this storm to a two catagory perhaps he can do wonders for a major typhoon due to hit Hong Kong this week-end, it is suppose to be the most massive one ever.
    Our daughter and husband live there and are concerned about the coastal area where it is highly populated with the Chinese people.
    Please keep them in your prayers.

  10. smiley says:
    September 13, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    why is this hurricane thread starting to become a political thread ?

