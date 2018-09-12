Hurricanes – Mostly The Aftermath…

As many long-time readers will know, we do have a little bit more than average experience dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes. I ain’t no expert in the before part; you need to heed the local, very local, professionals who will guide you through any preparation, and neighborhood specific guidelines, for your immediate area.
But when it comes to the ‘after part’, well, as a long-time CERT recovery member perhaps I can guide you through the expectation and you might find some value. Consider this little word salad a buffet, absorb what might be of value pass over anything else.
When the winds reach around 40mph, the utility company will likely, proactively, shut down the power. This makes things a heck of a lot safer in the aftermath; and much easier and safer during the rebuild. Don’t expect the power to be turned back on until it is safe.
Hurricanes can be frightening; downright scary. There’s nothing quite like going through a few to reset your outlook on just how Mother Nature can deliver a cleansing cycle to an entire geographic region.
Telephone and power poles, yes, even the concrete ones, can, and likely will, snap like toothpicks. There’s a sound when you are inside a hurricane that you can never forget. It ain’t a howl, it’s a roar. A damn scary roar that just won’t quit…. it will… eventually, but at the time you are hearing it, it doesn’t seem like it will ever end.
A constant, and pure rage of scary wind that doesn’t ebb and flow like normal wind and storms… hurricane wind just starts and stays, sometimes for hours. Relentless and damn scary…. it just won’t let up. And then, depending on her irrelevant opinion toward your insignificant presence, hopefully she stops.
Then silence. No birds. No frogs. No crickets. No sound.
Nature goes mute. It’s weird.
We have no idea how much ambient noise is around us, until it stops.
Oh, if she wants, she’ll keep dumping buckets on you as she wanders away. Buckets. Not pails, garbage can sized buckets. After the scour, yup, nature too has a rinse cycle.
If your town, city or hamlet is not underwater, there will be convoys coming to construct a pre-planned electricity grid recovery process. Convoys from every city, town and state from the east-coast to the mid-west. A glorious melding of dirty fingernails all arriving for the meet-up. Depending on your proximity to the bigger picture objectives at hand, you will cherish their arrival.
But first, there will be an assessment. The convoys will stage at pre-determined locations using radios for communication. Street-by-street everything needs to be evaluated prior to thinking about beginning to rebuild a grid. Your patience within this process is needed; heck, it ain’t like you’ve got a choice in the matter…. so just stay positive.
Meanwhile, you might walk outside and find yourself a stranger in your neighborhood.
It will all be cattywampus.
Trees gone, crap everywhere, if you don’t need to travel, DON’T.
I mean CRAP e.v.e.r.y.w.h.e.r.e.
Stay away from power-lines.
Be entirely prepared to be lost in your own neighborhood and town for days, weeks, and even months. Unknown to you – your subconscious mind is like a human GPS mapping system. When that raging Florence takes away the subconscious landmarks I guarantee you – you are gonna get lost, make wrong turns, miss the exit etc.
It’s kinda funny and weird at the same time.
Your brain is wired to turn left at the big oak next to the Church, and the road to your house is likely two streets past the 7-11 or Circle-k. You don’t even notice that’s how you travel around town; that’s just your brain working – it is what it is.
Well, now the big oak is gone; so too is the Circle-K and 7-11 signs. Like I said, everything is cattywampus. Your brain will need to reboot and rewire. In the interim, you’re gonna get lost… don’t get frustrated.
No street signs. Likely no stop signs. No traffic lights.
Remember, when it is safe to drive, every single intersection must be treated like a four-way stop…. and YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE TO PAY ATTENTION. Even the major intersections.
You’ll need to override your brain tendency to use memory in transit. You’ll need to pay close attention and watch for those who ain’t paying close attention. Travel sparingly, it’s just safer.
Check on your-self first, then your neighbors. It don’t matter if you’ve never said a word to the guy in the blue house before. It ain’t normalville now.
Break out of your box and check on the blue house down the street too. In the aftermath, there’s no class structure. Without power, the big fancy house on the corner with a pool is just a bigger mess. Everyone is equally a mess.
The first responders in your neighborhood are YOU.
You, the wife, your family, Mrs. Wilson next door; Joe down the street; Bob’s twin boys and the gal with the red car are all in this together. If you don’t ordinarily cotton to toxic masculinity you will worship it in the aftermath of a hurricane. Git-r-done lives there.
Don’t stand around griping with a 40′ tree blocking the main road to your neighborhood. Figure out who’s got chainsaws and set about clearing the road. If every neighborhood starts clearing their own roadways, the recovery crews can then move in for the details.
Stage one focuses on major arteries… then secondary… then neighborhood etc. It’s a process. Oh, and don’t get mad if your fancy mailbox is ploughed-over by a focused front end loader who is on a priority mission to clear a path. Just deal with it.
Phase-1 recovery is necessarily, well, scruffy…. we’re just moving and managing the mess; not trying to clean it up yet. It’ll be ok.
Keep a joyous heart filled with thankfulness; and if you can’t muster it, then just pretend. Don’t be a jerk. You will be surrounded by jerks…. elevate yourself. If you need to do a few minutes of cussing, take a walk. Keep your wits about you and stay calm.
Now, when the recovery teams arrive…. If you pass a line-man, pole-digger or crew say thanks. Just simple “thanks”. Wave at them and give them a thumbs-up. No need to get all unnecessarily familiar, a simple “thank you for your help” will generally suffice. You know, ordinary people skills.
Many of these smaller crews will be sleeping in cots, or in their trucks while they are working never-ending shifts. If you eventually start getting power back, and see a crew in a restaurant, same thing applies… “thanks guys”. If you can pay their tab, do it. If you can pay their tab without them knowing, even better.
Same goes for the tanker truckers. The convenience stores with gas pumps are part of the priority network. Those will get power before other locales without power. Fuel outlets are a priority. Hospitals, first responders, emergency facilities, fuel outlets, then comes commercial and residential.
Remember, you are the first responder for your neighborhood. Don’t quit.
Recovery is a process. Depending on the scale of the impact zone, the process can take days, weeks and even months. Take care of your family, friends and neighborhood, and generally make a conscious decision to be a part of any needed solution.
It’ll be ok.
It might be a massive pain in the a**, but in the end, it’ll be ok.
√Andrew
√Jeanne
√Frances
√Ivan
√Charley
√Irma
Keep a good thought. Who knows, we might even end up shaking hands.
It’ll be OK. Promise.
Being born and raised in the Swamp of South Louisiana, I am very familiar with Hurricanes. Camille, Andrew, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike, and the list goes on. Patience goes a long way. I do know that down here, a perfect stranger is likely to give you a few bucks if you run short, as well as a hot meal. That is what we are about. I think that is what America is about. Help those you can, and accept help if offered. Lots of love and many prayers to those in the path of Florence!
Thank you SD for your sage advice. Prayers for all those in harms way from this storm. I will pray it looses some steam before landfall. I know we will see some heartbreaking scenes. But we will also see the best of humanity close ranks to help those in need after this storm. May God bless every one of the helpers; may they be swift in their efforts but safe as well. Good luck to all. 🙏
Love ya, Sundance.
Stay safe.
I’ve been waiting for this post, Sundance. For so many reasons I was positive you’d put out a ‘lead from the front’ post that combines sober reality of what people face with the hope that events like this bring out our best.
Please stay safe yourself as you and your CERT teams take your strength & service to those in need.
PS ‘Toxic Male’ is just about my favorite gender. 💖💖🇺🇸🇺🇸
You will really miss coffee in the morning. We rigged up a solution for this problem. Take two coffee empty coffee cans and poke holes in the bottom of the top can (for drip). Set your filter with grounds in the bottom of the top can (you might need a couple of filters). Pour in hot water (which you have boiled on the grill) slowly over the grounds and it will drip into the bottom can.
Chainsaws, and a backup set of blades, is pure gold.
And a bottle of bourbon is the best way to say thank you to a lineman….
A gallon jug, with frozen water in it, is best in a cooler for things like mayo, cheese, deli meat. When the water from the jugs melts, you can drink it.
Wash/dry ALL your dirty laundry and towels NOW.
Fill up a plastic tote (the storage ones) with water and put next to every toilet in the house. Use a bucket of the water to flush.
Keep wet, clean rags in your cooler and use them to wipe your face, neck, arms and nethers, the cool temp will be a blessing when it’s 90 degrees outside. Perfect for babies and frustrated little ones.
God Bless.
Blessings and prayers to all in Flo’s path. Please be safe.
I was in Moore Haven Fl for Wilma in Oct 05. FEMA was awe inspiring the way they mobilized dozens of dumptrucks and front loaders, blue tarp roof installers worked cant see to cant see day after day. My old memory says Jeb was Fl gov and W being potus may have been responsible for the A Team response.
God Bless you Sundance, and may He Bless all those about to experience the reality that Nature has her own plans.
Thank you Sundance for this post. Here in my part of the US of A, we are somehow a prime picking spot for tornado formation. In 1985 we had the first F5 ever recorded in the US go through our backyard (only succeeded by the Oklahoma tornado later).
https://www.weather.gov/cle/event_19850531_85outbreak
While I did not live here at the time, my parents (now both deceased) forbade us from coming home until our annual get together on the July 4th weekend. We all wept to see the destruction of the “park” my Father had spent most of his lifetime creating here. Root balls from trees literally RIPPED from the ground. I have since learned that the root ball of a tree is roughly equivalent to the trees height.
To this day I have people telling me that they came and helped my parents with their chain saws. We lost over 100 mature trees. This storm was the final straw I think for my Father. To see all he had worked on for so many years wiped out in seconds flat.
Years later, while caring for my Mother I made some changes around the household where if a disaster struck we would be able to shelter in place. I wanted to ensure heat and water would be available if a disaster struck. Well food too but that’s another story.
My prayers are with all of us and our loved one with branches on the tree of the Last Refuge. And most of all, for those that don’t have a branch on this tree. They need it the most.
Be safe all and Love.
I can’t imagine what the Carolina’s are feeling right now…. I’m in VA Beach and it’s quite breezy compared to normal. We are no longer in a threat zone, for a hurricane actually bashing us.
Thanks for your words, Sundance! One thing I’ve noticed with every major storm here is the silence afterward. It’s deafening! And unnerving in the dark!
Praying for everyone.
P.S. The GAWKERS who seem to somehow revel in seeing DAMAGE hurt my parents a lot. Actually had to close the major highway in front of the house OFF to a certain type of people who somehow, get some un-Godly pleasure from looking at the chaos and pain caused to others by a storm.
Katrina ground zero veteran here.
The lesson I took away was that all your Stuff- cars/house/contents/(I had two airplanes destroyed, along with all the rest of it)…. it’s all just STUFF.
What kept me going was the thought that, WHAT IF all my Stuff came through without a scratch, but one of our Children had gotten killed…. how much WORSE that would be.
With 14-ft of water in the yard, we lost a lot of Stuff….. but the Kids were just FINE.
All my prayers to you in the Carolinas!
Stay Safe!
