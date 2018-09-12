A Message From President Trump About Hurricane Florence…

The next advisory from the National Hurricane Center is 2:00pm today. President Trump delivers a strong message of caution and concern ahead of the storm’s arrival.

On the forecast track, the center of Florence will approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina in the hurricane warning area on Thursday and Friday and move slowly near the coastline through Saturday. Florence is still forecast to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast.

