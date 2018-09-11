September 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #600

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
56 more days to Mid-Term Elections.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA team, and all his supporters.
In honor of 9/11 today
“Let’s Roll”
“We Will Never Forget”
May the Lord Protect USA …..and our our President Trump.
SO *THAT’S* HOW THEY MAKE RHINOS!
RINOS
17 years since 9/11
And we’re still in Afcrapistan.
Woodward is an old man and has covered a lot of things, but most of them never happened.
Trump’s assertion that Woodward is a Democrat operative is going to age spectacularly.
Same goes for Bernstein. They both made big names for themselves in the early 1970’s and haven’t done much since.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Anyone who would even think of watching an NFL game anymore is only a fool.
and the fans in the background standing with their hands over their heart. Soon the National felon league will be kneeling for their unemployment checks.
Amazing the TV network showed the National Anthem being played.
Donald Trump Retweet:
Amen!
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thank You, President Trump…
….from your loyal Treepers.
AMEN!!!
Full court press on MSM TV.
Kerry on PBS dissing NoKo talks as unprofessional, Woodward on Colbert selling his “Fear” novel, and Booker on Fallon playing Senate martyr.
THEY ARE RUNNING SCARED!! As Sundance keeps saying, TRILLIONS are at stake.
A gaggle of stupid rats
A gaggle of stupid rats
See how they run.
See how they run
They all run after Trump to take his life
He turns around and cuts off their tails with a carving knife
Did you ever expect to see such a sight in your life
As a gaggle of such stupid rats?
She needs company!
Maybe some savvy Treeper can make a chart out of data on the demise of msm viwership…from, say, mid-2017?
Donald Trump Retweet:
LikeLiked by 3 people
EPA is draining…People employed at EPA is 8% smaller than when President Trump took office.
State Dept permanent workers is 6.4% less.
Education Dept declined 9.4%.
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2018/09/epa-is-self-draining.html
Thank you, President Trump.
MAGA
Only 90.6 to go. Thanks, Jimmah!
“While GOP midterm voters — by a majority — say they want President Trump’s economic nationalist agenda on immigration, Republican lawmakers are ignoring those calls to instead promote House Speaker Paul Ryan’s “tax reform 2.0.”
“Rather than focusing on securing the $25 billion it is expected to cost to build the border wall, Republican lawmakers will begin touting their “tax reform 2.0” plan.”
“Even Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) — considered a conservative leader in Congress — told the Huffington Post that border wall funding should be further prolonged until next year.”
https://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/09/10/republicans-surrender-on-trumps-border-wall-to-push-paul-ryans-tax-reform-2-0/
Yesterday or so, Sundance had a twitter threadreader thread on that “Report For The President” group and it had this graphic in item 23:
… wherein “B.C.I. Brain Computer Interface” reminded me of my own exploits in that area.
A buddy and I were brainstorming just such a “Brain Computer Interface” about 10 years ago, over too many pitchers of beer. I’m a computational modeler in earth sciences and he’s an information-systems database analyst and coder.
Instead of a keyboard or a mouse, it’d be just a little shallow tray of electro-conductive gel hooked into the computer that would transmit your thought-commands and thought-queries.
You’d rest the heels of your hands on the desk, with your fingertips in the gel.
The punchline:
”Relational database? You’re soaking in it!”
(we were pretty giddy and quite pleased with ourselves on our conceptual design; like I said, too many pitchers of beer)
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1038931688527724545.html
… and we fully fell out, nearly on the floor, when we came up with the tag line
Ah – good times …
MAGAnomics Economy On JOBS vs OBAMA Economy
Since the Unemployment Rate of 3.9% is the lowest in recorded history, I’ll go out on a limb and say GDP has never been above 4.2% at that low rate of Unemployment.
Hassett is beginning to drill down into Unemployment for better understanding:
• Obama’s policies forced employers to limit and reduce worker hours, leading them to hire part-timers to fill the resulting voids.
• Obama then counted the part-timers as “new jobs” to claim reductions in Unemployment.
• President Trump’s policies are REVERSING this damage as our BOOMING Economy multiplies NEW full-time jobs (more shifts, expanded capacity, new plants), and as Regulatory Changes (ObamaCare, etc.) allow Employers to CONVERT part-time jobs to full-time jobs.
• President Trump’s policies are also driving employers to pay more overtime and invest in automation to get more OUTPUT from every “full-time” job.
• The MAGNITUDE of Trump’s reductions in Unemployment is therefore VASTLY UNDERSTATED because it fails to recognize apples-to-apples changes in FULL-TIME EQUIVALENT (40-hour) WORKERS.
Trump’s Economic Engine will continue to produce BIG GAINS for YEARS, as
(1) employers build American Plants to reap gains from his Tax & Regulatory Cuts and from Tariff Avoidance that far outweigh the differences in Labor Costs,
(2) employers massively benefit from first-year write-offs to invest in AUTOMATION that multiplies OUTPUT per American Worker (reducing the Net Cost of any Labor Premium), and
(3) a YUGE number of Plants must be built in America to displace Foreign-Exporting Plants in order to wipe out our $800 Billion Annual Trade Deficit.
RE the GDP at 4.2% and Unemployment at 3.9%, I should add that Hassett noted President Trump’s tweet may have had a typo, and should have been unmatched for 10 years, not 100.
I thank PDJT for making my grandchildren’s future much brighter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s making my Grandkids brighter, too.
Memo To Fed: Don’t Prematurely End The Trump Boom
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/unemployment-fed-rate-hikes-trump-boom/
FTA:
• Even if you subscribe to the “jobs-cause-inflation” theory, which we at IBD don’t, the recent gains in wages shouldn’t be worrisome.
○ CORRECT – It’s caused by DEMAND for GOODS & SERVICES EXCEEDING SUPPLY.
○ The Manufacturing Renaissance will MULTIPLY the Sources & Capacity for SUPPLY of GOODS, and the Regulatory Reduction will MULTIPLY the Sources & Capacity for SUPPLY of SERVICES!
○ This will CONTINUE until President Trump ELIMINATES our TRADE DEFICIT.
• As it happens, Labor Department data for the second quarter show productivity rising at a 2.9% pace. In short, higher worker pay is being paid for by greater efficiency.
○ Wage Growth RAISES WORKERS’ STANDARD of LIVING.
○ It does NOT cause INFLATION. It does NOT drive PRICES up for Goods & Services in PLENTIFUL SUPPLY, and America’s Supply is multiplying fast!
○ This will CONTINUE as President Trump induces America to BECOME the AUTOMATION NATION, because there’s NO ALTERNATIVE in a Balanced-Trade Economy.
• But we do share one concern with nervous investors: That with all this good news, the Fed will go too far, too fast in trying to restore interest rates to normal. Right now, at 1.75%-2%, the fed funds are nearly two full points below what many economists consider “normal.”
○ The Fed’s mission is INFLATION CONTROL, not ECONOMY CONTROL.
○ Interest Rates are a TOOL, NOT an OBJECTIVE5.
○ Specifying a “Normal” Interest Rate is ABSURD.
○ Presuming a Normal with ZERO EXPERIENCE in a Maganomics Economy is IDIOTIC.
○ The Fed is painting themselves as BLOODSUCKING GLOBALIST ACCOMPLICES because we know they’re not FOOLS.
○ The Fed can’t even predict SAME-QUARTER GROWTH: Their record for forecast error is 25-100%, with near-wild fluctuations week-to-week.
The ONLY sane use of Interest Rates is RESPONSE, NOT PREVENTION!
○ Their SUPPRESSIVE RATES will trigger America to AUDIT the FED!
○ The Fed will INVITE ITS OWN DEMISE.
Memo To Fed: Don’t Prematurely End The Trump Boom
Oh, that’ll fall on deaf ears.
They’ll do exactly that.
And they’ll fully crash the stock market in the leadup to 2020 Presidential election.
To get rid of Trump.
If the 2018 coup / peach-fotey-fie attempts fail,
… they’ll crash things in 2020 for certain.
They may have to endure him for 4 years but they certainly don’t want to for 8.
No special expertise or knowledge here, I’m just sayin’
Think POTUS has a plan for the Fed? 🤔🤫
“National Security Advisor John Bolton announced on Monday that the United States is formally rejecting the “fundamentally illegitimate” International Criminal Court (ICC).”
“Bolton said the timing for the announcement also relates to the court’s suspected intentions to launch a formal investigation into the 17 years the United States has been fighting terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan that would put American warriors at risk for prosecution by the ICC.”
“The reason for the timing now is that, even in the past few weeks and months, we have been hearing that a decision on a possible formal investigation could be in the works,” Bolton said. “So we thought it important to give notice that the U.S. and the Trump administration has a very different view of the ICC, certainly [than] how it was viewed by the Obama administration.”
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2018/09/10/the-icc-dead-john-bolton-announces-war-terror-probe/
Kellyanne Conway on Fox and Friends
(8 min)
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump has repeatedly called out the U.N. for its failures and mistakes, as well as its persistent anti-American and anti-Israel agendas. He has already cut U.S. funding of the U.N. and vows to do more, as American taxpayers shouldn’t be funding things that are against this nation’s interest.
The feelings of animus between Trump and the U.N. could come to head later this month as the president is set to chair a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Sept. 26, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Trump had already planned to be in New York in attendance at the General Assembly meeting with other world leaders during that time.
https://www.westernjournal.com/ct/un-facing-worst-nightmare-trump-personally-chair-un-security-council-meeting/?utm_source=Email&utm_medium=libertyalliance&utm_campaign=dailyam&utm_content=libertyalliance
Curious, very curious. I just read on my Mexico news link that Canada tried to do an end run and cut their own deal with the US leaving Mexico out of the deal back in May but got turned down.
https://mexiconewsdaily.com/news/canada-blindsided-mexico-with-side-deal/
This would explain some changes in Mexicos’ post deal attitude towards Canada.
This was very new to me.
This is the Trump I like. Calling bullshit on the failed neocon interventions.
I can’t figure out why he got neocons like Bolton and Nikki Haley and others all in important foreign policy positions. All of them opposed him vehemently during the presidential election. I think many Americans and in particular the Deplorables are tired of our military and covert interventions that have only brought anarchy, destruction and loss of innocent civilian life. And of course as Trump said on the campaign trail cost us trillions of dollars. Compared to the 16 UniParty GOP candidates with the same neocon message, candidate Trump was a breath of fresh air calling out the failure of the neocons.
A beautiful post by a former intelligence analyst at one of our three letter agencies.
http://turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2018/09/is-donald-trump-going-to-do-the-syria-backflip-by-publius-tacitus.html
