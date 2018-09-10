Update: Hurricane Florence Grows to Category Four – South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia Alerts…

During a 2:oopm intermediate advisory Hurricane Florence was shown to have rapidly strengthened to a category four storm with wind-speeds of 130 MPH. All interests in the South and North Carolina region should watch closely and move toward completion of hurricane preparation. The storm is forecast to approach the coast on Thursday.

[National Hurricane Center] A west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected during the next couple of days. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to occur late Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday.

The concerning aspect to this storm is the possibility it may make landfall and hover, wobble and position in place, on the eastern seaboard; very similar to Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas last year. –SEE HERE (hit play) Under this scenario major flooding and massive ‘prolonged’ (week +) power outages would be anticipated.

For those in the southeast and mid-atlantic; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Tuesday night the decision time-frame. As a general rule: take cover from wind – but evacuate away from water.

Evaluate your personal hurricane and storm supplies; update and replace anything you might have used. Assess, modify and/or update any possible evacuation plans based on your location, and/or any changes to your family status.

Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.

Due to coastal populations, a southeast storm means adding almost a day to any travel plans based on roads and evacuation traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.

Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.

Advertisements