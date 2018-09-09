11:00pm Advisory: Hurricane Florence – Interests in Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic States Should Monitor…

Satellite data indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Florence is forecast to rapidly strengthen to a major hurricane by Monday night, and is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through Thursday.
[National Hurricane Center] At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Florence was located near latitude 24.6 North, longitude 57.7 West. Florence is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue tonight. A west-northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected on Monday, and that motion is forecast to continue through mid-week.
On the forecast track, the center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday, and approach the southeastern coast of the United States on Thursday. (link)
The concerning aspect to this storm is the possibility it may make landfall and hover, wobble and position in place, on the eastern seaboard; very similar to Hurricane Harvey in Houston Texas last year. –SEE HERE (hit play) Under this scenario major flooding and massive ‘prolonged’ (week +) power outages would be anticipated.
For those in the southeast and mid-atlantic; remember, planning and proactive measures taken now can significantly reduce stress in the days ahead. Plan when to make the best decision on any evacuation (if needed) consider Tuesday night the decision time-frame. As a general rule: take cover from wind – but evacuate away from water.
DAY ONE (Today)
- Determine Your Risk
- Make a Written Plan
- Develop and Evacuation Plan
DAY TWO (Monday)
- Get Storm Update
- Assemble and Purchase Hurricane Supplies
- Contact Insurance Company – Updates
- Secure Important Papers.
DAY THREE (Tuesday)
- Get Storm Update
- Strengthen and Secure Your Home
- Make Evacuation Decision for your Family.
DAY FOUR (Wednesday)
- Get Storm Update
- Re-Evaluate your Supplies based on storm update
- Flex Time
DAY FIVE (Thursday)
- Get Storm Update
- Assist Your Neighbors
- Re-Evaluate w/ Storm Update
- If Needed – Evacuate Your Family
Communication is important. Update your contact list. Stay in touch with family and friends, let them know your plans. Select a single point of contact for communication from you that all others can then contact for updates if needed. Today/tomorrow are good days to organize your important papers, insurance forms, personal papers and place them in one ‘ready-to-go’ location.
Evaluate your personal hurricane and storm supplies; update and replace anything you might have used. Assess, modify and/or update any possible evacuation plans based on your location, and/or any changes to your family status.
Check your shutters and window coverings; test your generator; re-organize and familiarize yourself with all of your supplies and hardware. Check batteries in portable tools; locate tools you might need; walk your property to consider what you may need to do based on the storms path. All decisions are yours. You are in control.
Due to coastal populations, a southeast storm means adding almost a day to any movement plans based on roads and traffic density. Being proactive now helps to keep any future stress level low. You are in control. If you have pets, additional plans may be needed.
One possible proactive measure is to make a list of hotels further inland that you would consider evacuating to. Make that list today/tomorrow and follow updates of the storms’ progress.
Depending on later information you might call in advance and make a reservation; you can always cancel if not needed. It is better to have a secondary evacuation place established in advance. Being proactive reduces stress. Even if you wait until much later to cancel, it is better to pay a cancellation fee (usually one night charge) than to not have a plan on where to go. Trust me, it’s worth it. Protect your family. Make the list of possibilities today, make the booking decision in the next 48 hrs.
Look over the National Hurricane Center resources for planning assistance.
I don’t like promoting drama, but people really do need to take this storm seriously.
If nothing happens, good. Consider the preparation *a practice drill* to sharpen your skills, help you learn what timing is needed, and make you better for the next one.
Being prepared, and keeping your family safe, is the priority. Period. Never get upset if the storm doesn’t come; be thankful. Consider all preparation as a drill and hope you don’t need it.
“Being prepared, and keeping your family safe, is the priority. Period. Never get upset if the storm doesn’t come; be thankful. Consider all preparation as a drill and hope you don’t need it.”
You have to have full preparations made ahead of time. There is too much that happens too fast in emergencies. The neighborhood I live in fills up with water in less than 15 minutes in an ice jam flood situation.
The ice (for some people) just pushed your car across the front lawn carried debris into the glass block windows, so now you have water pouring in your basement (true story from 2014).
The whole neighborhood looks like a scene from “Titanic” with ice interspersed with people’s firewood piles. If the electricity went out (it did not), good luck hooking up your generator in the dark.
https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/west-seneca-homeowners-fearful-of-another-major-flood-event/1083194295
“carried debris into the glass block windows, so now you have water pouring in your basement (true story from 2014)”
A neighbor up the street actually had a video camcorder running in his awesome finished basement when the flood hit. The footage was aired on WIVB about 7-10 days after. I made DVD’s of the local news coverage, but cannot find the clip on website. Debris knocked in the glass block windows (most neighbors installed after the 1971 flood) and was pouring in near his popcorn machine.
https://www.wivb.com/news/local-news/crews-keeping-close-eye-out-for-flooding-on-creeks-in-buffalo-metro_20180314091757461/1042842786
I warned the people up the street (one mentioned in the article) for years, but they blew me off, since the last time the neighborhood flooded was 1979.
After the 2014 flood, most people just wanted things back to the way they were before. Virtually no one was interested in installing extra pumps, etc.
I’m out here on the west coast where hurricanes don’t hit, so I’m no expert. However, don’t the models usually show a course that veers more to the right because of the rotation? I don’t recall seeing any past storms taking such a direct path west. I hope this predicted path is wrong and it spins harmlessly toward the North Atlantic.
Way toward the North Atlantic, please; northeast, not north. Otherwise it hits us in New England! /LEJ
And Long Island, which sticks out like a sore thumb.
Please and Thank You.
SD – I concur. The time to plan and take “steps to enable” is now. IF this goes to CAT 4 prior to LF; and does it wobble dance as indicated by many models….the time to take “action” is soon upon us/you in the SC/NC/VA areas and shores…this is NOT going to “just be a beach road area event! Much of this same area is already “ground saturated” from multi storms during the past month(s), mostly due to the Grand Solar Minimum effects now manifest. As such, “run-off” is going to start sooner and flows will be heavier then normal earlier. With the “leading bands” making LF long before the eye will start this action long before most think it possible…early bands of moisture could be as far as 12 hours before the eye touches land…long enough to disrupt delayed travel plans with wash-outs and general flooding!
Matt – I concur as well… a wobble for 2 days with 4 to 6 inches per hour falling for most of it is tough to understand for most Americans… Spending time near the Equator (Nigeria & Singapore) convinced me that I couldn’t grow webs between my toes fast enough to tread water!…
Get the word out – tell it as it is…. nothing wrong with beating this dead horse…DRY RUN evac’s are a GOOD IDEA….teaches you the land marks to watch for, know where the secondary connecting roads are, with their “out of sight” gas stations, etc… Remember to carry your universal “key” known as a 36″ bolt cutter….IF YOU NEED TO LEAVE…DO SO BEFORE WEDNESDAY mid-morning….O’dark thirty is better… You have never seen a mess until you have seen a million cars using a 1/2 millions worth of road at the same time…ugly! Check-6
Also note the Blue Ridge Mtns, or any coastal mtns, will see massive rainfall and flooding of rivers and creeks. If you have bridges between you and civilization be ready to be cut off.
SD I agree this is going to be a bad one. Likely hits land and veers due north following the coastline
Yep, and it’s going to make a right turn eventually after landfall. One of my boys and my only Grandbaby are in WNC. I’m watching this one…mountains are flash flood, mudslide nightmares!
Earlier today I perused a few state emergency management plans for SC and NC. I think the evacuation order for coastal areas will be given 36 hours prior to landfall. So that means around noon on Wednesday. I think I-40 will be reversed to westbound only from Wilmington to I-95. I-26 westbound only from Charleston to Columbia. It’s possible 95 will be closed, particularly after the storm (it happened with the last hurricane). Personally, I like to be ahead of the herd. There’s less traffic, and better opportunities for gas and lodging. If I were in the strike zone I’d be on the road by Tuesday afternoon.
I’ll send your comment onto my granddaughter who’s just moved to Charleston. She’ll be heading for her mom’s/my daughter’s home just north of Atlanta and might not have left early enough. This will be a God send for her.
And remember for those who have never been through a storm, Hurricanes have tornados, and the tornados are rain wrapped. You won’t hear them because of the wind and you won’t see them either. The feeder bands will just keep coming it will affect a large area….flooding comes later….Prayers for all, Red.
I flew into Charlotte, NC from London the day after Hurricane Hugo hit. I had never seen anything like it. Trees had been uprooted and thrown through houses. Downed trees blocked many roads and there was no power where I was for over a week. Hopefully this storm will not be as bad.
One thing to remember. If the storm does hit hard, there is a high risk of criminal activity such as home invasion and burglary. Be sure to have your firearms clean and loaded just in case.
For those who don;’t approve of gun ownership, I would not be writing this tonight had I not been carrying a Smith & Wesson .357 magnum on my person a number of years ago.
My carrying that gun saved both myself and my wife’s life from a group of thugs.
I don’t usually worry too much about my local area, 200 miles inland (SC), but since we never know where the wobblers will go, we do prepare for power outages, wind and heavy rain, just in case. What we get depends on where the storm comes in, more often from ones that hit just right in the Gulf. Ones that come in along the coast generally quickly veer north up the coast line, but Hugo was a doozy. Hugo was a direct angled hit into Charleston that was supposed to track up I-26, through the middle of the State, toward my neck of the woods, but veered off onto I-77. I’m about an hour to the southwest of Charlotte. Friends from Charleston went to stay with friends in Charlotte. It was so bad in Charlotte, the evacuees wondered why they bothered to leave Charleston.
The damage done through the NC Piedmont from Hugo’s winds, I believe, is still unmatched. What concerns me more about the predictions for Florence is up to 14″ of rain as far inland as the Triad area.
Based on the current track looks like Florence is headed for the Cape Fear, which of all the places for a major hurricane to hit the US is probably the “best.” Coastal NC is one of the least densely populated and developed areas of the East Coast, and is probably the least dense and least developed. Wilmington has just over 110,000 residents, and the metro area about 260,000… nothing to sneeze at to be sure but not a metropolis along the lines of New Orleans, Miami, or Houston. The region is an area with lots of swampland that is designed to flood . The tourist season is just about over, and NC is very proactive in closing down and evacuating in any event. For the most part coastal residents have the common sense and experience to assess and respond to major storm events.
The Greensboro News & Record discusses how Florence appears similar to 1996’s Hurricane Fran:
“Fran, one of the most devastating storms to hit North Carolina, tracked across the Atlantic in 1996 in a path that bears a strong resemblance to ones that some forecasting models are predicting for Florence. As of Sunday, the National Weather Service said the most likely scenario has Hurricane Florence on a northwesterly trajectory that would bring it ashore near Wilmington on Thursday night.
With several days to ponder what Florence might do on its way across the ocean, those who lived through Fran may be remembering that it, too, was a nighttime arrival, landing at Cape Fear, near Wilmington, at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, 1996. It came in with 115 mph winds and generated a 12-foot storm tide.
Once on shore, Hurricane Fran traveled north-northwest deep into the state, hitting Raleigh with wind gusts up to 79 mph, toppling century-old trees that fell on houses and brought down power and telephone lines. The storm continued to cause damage as it rolled through Durham and Person counties before leaving the state and crossing into Virginia.
Hurricane Fran was blamed for 24 deaths in North Carolina and more than $7 billion worth of damage in 1996 dollars. It destroyed or damaged homes and infrastructure, leveled crops in the field, downed millions of dollars worth of timber and forced businesses to close.” [Note other sources give the national total as only $5 billion, with NC suffering about $2.4 billion in damage]
I would assume the damage figure will be much higher if Florence hits at the predicted strength and location, even after accounting for inflation, due to the massive increase in development on the vulnerable barrier islands in the last 20 years. History would suggest significant property damage is possible at Topsail, Wrightsville, Carolina, and Kure Beaches.
According the News & Record, one mitigating factor in potential flood damage will be that the river basins’ water levels are lower than in 1999, when Floyd struck this area and brought the type of rains predicted for Florence.
Ideally, if it does make landfall it will do so just a bit further north between Surf City and Morehead City, which there no significant coastal developments or communities.
Thank you, Sundance! Missouri has just been through three days of rain from Gregory.
My granddaughter just moved to Charleston, SC and while she’s a very bright young lady (an Architectural Engineer), knowing she has experience with tornadoes but none for hurricanes I’ve emailed this post to her…lots of good information for preparing her home.
Plan A for her right now is to throw the dog in the car and head for her mom’s/my daughter’s home just north of Atlanta. No phone call saying “I’m coming” until she’s at least half way there. That time can be better spent heading for mom’s out of harm’s way.
Thanks again!
We lived in NC during hurricane Fran (and others). Everything listed in the article is great. Additionally, if not evacuating, buy ice and make sure to have several coolers to that you can keep things cool from fridge. Have a way to cook out, camp stove or even a single burner and fuel for whatever method you select. I always got ahead on my cooking (making soup, chili and other easy to heat up things is good and things you don’t mind eating cold) and baking as well as having easy things on hand to cook on the cook stove (like eggs or oatmeal). Catch up on vacuuming, washing clothes, and housework in general. Hate to go a week with not washer/dryer or vacuum if already needed in the first place!
This tidbit is your least concern and yet, if you have time, can be important. If all of the important things are finished, make sure you have some good books to read, cards & board games to play and music/radio on battery operated gadgets (basic radio/cd player). A few books on cd or downloaded and then burned on to cd old time radio shows. Helps to keep your mind off of the storm outside and something to do in the days following.
One silver lining the night after the storm is that all of the clouds will have been swept up into the storm and with the electric out one can see so many stars! So many more than usual! But having something to do is important for one’s self as well as for younger children.
Drinking is often done but one doesn’t want to overdo in case of emergency.
