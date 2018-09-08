Sidney Powell Discusses Robert Mueller’s Team, Bruce Ohr and the Bigger FISA Picture….

Author and columnist Sidney Powell appeared last night on Lou Dobbs television show to discuss the special counsel investigation, the testimony of Bruce Ohr, and the bigger issues surrounding the abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

Mrs. Powell is one of the few knowledgeable people who reminds the audience where the origin the political surveillance operation began; the abuse of the NSA and FBI databases; which led to the corrupt abuse of the FISA court. Great interview:

.

Visit Sidney Powell’s website HERE.

Advertisements