Sidney Powell Discusses Robert Mueller’s Team, Bruce Ohr and the Bigger FISA Picture….

Author and columnist Sidney Powell appeared last night on Lou Dobbs television show to discuss the special counsel investigation, the testimony of Bruce Ohr, and the bigger issues surrounding the abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).
Mrs. Powell is one of the few knowledgeable people who reminds the audience where the origin the political surveillance operation began; the abuse of the NSA and FBI databases; which led to the corrupt abuse of the FISA court. Great interview:
.
“Special Council” – what a ‘cute’ name for a combination witch hunt, inquisition, Gestapo operation, a KKK like lynch mob and the Queen of Hearts all rolled into one.
Toxic Bruce Ohr needs to be fired and prosecuted.
Maybe he can work for senator Spystein, I hear that she needs a new communist driver.
Nellie wears the pants, all three legs.
no…ohr should not be fired unless and until the IG is done with him. The IG can only question DOJ employees–not FORMER employees. he cant issue subpoenas. So ohr needs to stay on until the OIG is 100% done with him.
Sydney has been beating this drum from the get-go! Her book is as fabulous as she. Keep pounding away, the pieces are coming together and they WILL be outed for the traitors that they are.
I truly hope so. But I hope you agree, being outed is only the beginning. Prosecution and jail/gitmo/death row…, whatever is appropriate SHOULD be the final chapter. If not who gives a rat’s if ANYONE is outed or not.
I loved her discription of the Dems..”..south end of a north-bound donkey!”
Sidney is great! I got the impression from her book that she has a total grasp of detail, unbeatable, so what the Enron task force did was play to the judge’s uncertainty and insecurity in the face of all that. Crummy. Enron task force seems to have been the common nursery for some of the cronies around Mueller and DOJ. There they dreamed up ways to use the legal system as a nest for their own agenda, a mini-legal system of their very own, as to which we were not consulted. Absolute impudence.
Sydney Powell is always top knotch.
IMO, until PDJT goes on the counter-offensive in a meaningful way, it is very likely that the Deep State swamp will remain in control in DC.
Yeah but if you know what your enemy is doing you are in control.
If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.
– Sun Tzu
Kick ass, take the names of the survivors.
Sun Tan
Kick ass, take the names of the survivors.
Sun Tan
“Patience Grasshopper”
Sun Dance
“May they never see sunshine again.”
–Sun Block
Yes. We have to get the SC confirmation first. Then we locate the perps and their travel plans, and co-ordinate with the U.S. Marshalls. Then we wake up to the smell of lots of perp-walk some morning.
As I said earlier word on the street is they already have the votes for the confirmation of Kavanaugh..
, all of this donkey screeching is just theater… And bad theater at that.
First the Senate confirms Kavanaugh, then President Trump can release the incriminating documents.
Because Republican members of the Senate Intelligence Committee are most likely deep into Deep State Spygate – Senators Warner and Burr come to mind? Those two have been real quiet these last 3 weeks.
Just commented to another post, scrolled down and saw that you said the same thing about 3 hours earlier. Like minds.
Tunis take advice from Ditch Mitch !
I think it’s better that Trump appears to do nothing but heckle the opposition. Things ARE happening. It’s truly helpful to understand that criminal investigations are NOT supposed to be in the news until they have gone to arresting people and bringing them to trial.
One of the worst things the left has done is shape the expectations of people into believing that if it’s not on the mainstream news media, then it’s not happening. I see people all over making baseless claims that “nothing is happening to stop them.” Things are happening, absolutely and 100%.
But we have gotten some crumbs through the media nonetheless. We learned McCabe is under indictment and that Rosenstein is under investigation. And if you imagine the legal status of Mueller ISN’T to be challenged? I just don’t know what to say other than “just wait.”
Meanwhile, the left actually think they are winning and people on the right are actively angry with the Trump administration (though strangely, not angry with Trump?).
Meanwhile, the Q drops are becoming increasingly less cryptic and more specific. The Q doubters are fewer and fewer.
More like q droppings. Toxic.
I believe that President Trump will knock this whole house of cards down at his choosing. He hasn’t done it yet because it’s not the right time yet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney is brilliant and a true Patriot. So glad she’s on our side and supports our President Trump.
*Notice that she explained how easy it is to de-classify the material.
I hope that someone from Team Trump was watching.
Seriously, you don’t think POTUS knows this?
SoCal it amazes me some people here think they have to tell the Trump Team what to do because they think the Trump Team doesn’t know but they know!😳🙄
Yes, just reverse / annul Obozos Executive Order that made it harder to declassify.
Every EO that crook signed should be annulled. I just finished Peter Schweizers “Secret Empires.” Ozero is a blatant crook. And he’s not alone, nor is that title limited to Democrats.
Will be starting Sydney’s book this coming week.
Hawaii Judge just ruled that it is unconstitutional to reverse any of Obama’s executive orders.
If so, by that logic, it will be unconstitutional to overturn President Trump executive orders.
Obama only left executive odors. That’s why Melania had the place fumigated.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cannot wait until this sorry excuse of a judge is released from his duties he has already been reversed on other rulings and I’m sure it won’t be the last..
Just impeach the judge.
Sidney is great. Sidney knows exactly what needs to be done; however, she probably does not know PDJT’s whole strategy and timeline.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Agreed. The VSGPOTUS begins with what the most cunning adversary knows, and then finds some inscrutable path to victory beyond even THAT.
Wolfie, speaking of the most cunning adversary I just read an analysis of madcow interviewing Brennen. Never a fan of madcow, but she was pretty good actually. Also fits with many of the latest events. Two parts here are the links:
https://threadreaderapp.com/user/hfinch61
I sent the whole thread, his latest explains why Fiona was left in place.
Excellent – will take a look right away!!!
Wow – the thread for the second half of the Brennan interview is amazing. People are starting to see where the REAL connections to Russia were.
And madcow really did a good job. Ouch, just got hit by lightening bolts ⚡️⚡️ for saying that. Anyway kudos to her for challenging traitor Brennan.
Harold’s other thread on explaining why Fiona was still in the Administration was eye opening too.
Yes – that second thread is a shocker. Gonna go back to see if there are any additions or comments I need to see!
Us Treepers will wait patiently for your thorough analysis of the analysis wolfie.
That one, on Brennan – no new info, but I believe it’s true. HOWEVER – it led me to something VERY INTERESTING. I’ll post it at the end of the daily thread now!
This is great, DM.
“mentions At 21:50 Brennan claims that Warner & Burr (the SSCI) were pressing him about the dossier. If you didnt know it yet, you do now: SSCI was actively aiding the coup & were participating in it. Brennan brought them in.”
THAT may be the biggest takeaway. We knew Warner was corrupt and Burr at a minimum was compromised but for SSCI to be actively aiding and participating in a coup. No wonder why PDJT has not declassified everything yet.
Couple of points about the SSCI:
1. SD for a long time has said it is the most corrupt committee.
2. How about the other members are they also corrupt
3. List of who is on the SSCI
Republicans
James Risch Idaho
Marco Rubio Florida
Susan Collins Maine
Roy Blunt Missouri
James Lankford Oklahoma
Tom Cotton Arkansas
John Cornyn Texas
Democrats
Dianne Feinstein California
Ron Wyden Oregon
Martin Heinrich New Mexico
Angus King Maine
Joe Manchin West Virginia
Kamala Harris California
Left out the two most corrupt members:
Chairman: Richard Burr (R)
Ranking member: Mark Warner (D)
This is a Most Wanted List.
Also, regarding Brennan’s March 2016 trip to Moscow…what was it for?
“Think this through: the guy who has all that on his record, then flies to moscow to meet high level w all 3 russian intell organs. He got disinformation that was passed on to chris steele. And laundered. Through FBI. And potential meeting w RVS & GRU officers in DC..
mentions But start asking some hard questions: why would russians take that meeting w the CIA director? If hes so aware of how skilled they are at recruitment why is he going there? What is so important to risk that?
Or, was it *really* a risk? Or was he *already* a long-term Russian asset that had worked his way up to the crown jewel: an agent-in-place of Russian intelligence as DCI CIA?
Great question WSB. I need to go back to SD timeline to see how the trip. Gets better and better every day.
Never enough winning.
MAGA –> KAG!
KAG!!!!!!
It is HIGHLY likely that PDJT has already won this game of political intrigue, the game just hasn’t played itself out in full. And the other side knows it, which is why they are in such a panic. Cornered rats are cornered. They just become more vicious and animalistic, but they are still cornered.
One wonders when one of these human pustules will eat a bullet from their own hand. My sincere hope is that the stress and worry is beginning to affect their health. Meanwhile, I’ve never seen POTUS look more relaxed and happy.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Absolutely FGnC. I dont think many are going to get a chance to feed themselves that bullet. Killery will take care of that. Anyone taking bets on who gets who first, Killery or Bozo?
I agree forgodandcountry. I suspect the hard part is making sure the lame stream media cannot spin it. It has to be done in such a way that they cannot ignore it. That is the challenge. I suspect that is why there has been many changes in the communications department over the term.
If VSGPDJT is too good at messaging, look for jack to ban his twitter feed.
Popcorn. Get your popcorn.
I have no doubt that the VSGPOTUS is well-positioned – and that the other side is cornered and desperate.
Nevertheless, I think they are also looking for any kind of exit that they can GENERATE. As per usual, they are using “airplane crash strategy” – a convergence of many small things to create a larger failure. Witness (or potential witness) intimidation, discreditation, and even elimination (we’re talking Clintons and their backers here), is one tool we must beware of.
All that against the background of their “chaos narrative”.
Spying (e.g., the “anti-dupes” Farkas and Fiona) is another. Notice that they are borrowing WWII memes – “Resist” (TV version) and “The Resistance”. This is EXTREMELY WWII Euro-Soviet mentality. It is what the Nazis and Commies would have used in the FOLLOWING THEORETICAL SITUATION.
This is very big-picture, and borrows from both my thinking and Qanon stuff.
What happened in America is that “they” (general concept) wanted us to topple into any statist/socialist (national or international) configuration, and go from there. But let’s look deeper in comparison to WWII. Trump is somewhat analogous to the alternate historical idea that the German military, having seen the danger of both Hitler and the Communists early, might have urged somebody like SCHINDLER as their standard-bearer, to unite Germany against extremism and stabilize it. Beautiful historical solution! Nevertheless, look at what immense dangers Chancellor Schindler would have faced!
I think the other side is trying to get a handle on the courts, where this will play out for the second and third line assets that the globo-China cabal will want to move back into play, when the top line is gone. Saving their replacements is likely to be a big deal, and where China thinks it can recover.
Interesting times.
VSGPOTUS should be happy and relaxed! What we are seeing now – ALREADY – is DECADES of recovery in TWO YEARS. This is almost incredible. Our Koala is right – the really big story is the economy. And Kudlow has a very subtle message under that one. He doesn’t ask it – he leaves it for the listener.
WHY THIS RECOVERY???
First you get them to see it. But then they ask themselves why.
RUH ROH.
Wolf: Keep up the great commentary !!!
***********************************************
Deep State’s Soft Coup Against Trump Enters Critical Phase
Watergate Dynamic Duo Gaslights Trump, Pompously Calls for Congressional Hearings
The most recent phase of gaslighting of the President by the “Watergate Dynamic Duo” has occurred according the following timeline.
First, the entire MSM trumpeted Woodward’s utterly fictitious book;
Secondly, the NYT published the fake Op-ed written by a phony official;
This was quickly followed by the HUFFPOST hit-piece written by
Bernstein that’s posted below.
Bottom Line: The Alt Media must unify around exposing this seditious charade before Deep Statetakes this CIA-coordinated black operation to the next level. Their stealthy gaslighting MO especially needs to be disclosed. Remember, the treasonous perps only need to successfully gaslight a critical mass of citizens in order to acquire the necessary support to remove Trump without suffering too much blowback.
State of the Nation
September 7, 2018
MORE:
http://themillenniumreport.com/2018/09/rogue-cia-directed-soft-coup-against-trump-enters-critical-phase/
************************************************
The untold truth about Obama’s former CIA director, John Brennan
Why does John Brennan need a security clearance other than to commercially exploit it?
Published on September 7, 2018
By Richard Galustian
Let’s get something clear from the start. In 1976, in his 20s, John Brennan was a card carrying communist who supported the then Soviet Union, at the height some might say of the Cold War, so much so he voted and assisted Gus Hall, the communist candidate for President against a devout Christian, Jimmy Carter who ultimately won the Presidency.
Yet under four years later, just after the then Soviet Union invaded, just weeks before, Afghanistan and months after the tumultuous Iranian revolution of 1979, which at the time many thought the Soviet Union had a hand in, Brennan was accepted into the CIA as a junior analyst.
At that time, John Brennan should have never got into the CIA, or any Western Intelligence agency given his communist background.
Think on that carefully as you continue to read this.
Also reflect on the fact that Brennan, later in his CIA career, was surprisingly elevated from junior analyst to the prestigious position of Station Chief in Saudi Arabia where he spent a few years
Its said he was appointed purely for ‘political’ reasons, alleged to have been at the direct request of Bill Clinton and other Democrats not because of a recommendation or merit from within the Agency.
Its further said that the Saudis liked Brennan because he became very quickly ‘their man’ so to speak. Some reports, unsubstantiated, even allege Brennan became a Muslim while there to ingratiate himself with the Saudis.
Important to read is an NBC news article entitled ‘Former Spooks Criticize CIA Director John Brennan for Spying Comments’ by Ken Dilanian dated March 2nd, 2016.
The article contains many revealing facts and evidence, while giving a flavour, of the feelings of many in the CIA who felt that Brennan was totally unsuitable and unqualified to be Director of the Central Intelligence Agency….MORE:
http://theduran.com/the-untold-truth-about-obamas-former-cia-director-john-brennan/
Very useful stuff! THANKS!!! 😎
Wolf I see that too. Donned a gas mask for cursory recon of Witte’s Twitter Feed Alley
7/2017 forward
Subject: Resistance Heroes
Subset: Never Trumpite JD Cell , J.D (Witte, Kristol, Yates, Biden, Orr, Feinstein, Schumer)
Notes of Interest
1. Muh Russia= known known
2, Mueller Op = The Last Stand of their Republic
3. Manafort Victory = validation of above
4. POTUS/Fox Empire attacks Innocent Journalists of Principle
5. Who Is Next Victim List (Poor Hillary: RUDE UNGRATEFUL Lumpenproletariats)
5. Purged: Comey, Republicans & yet tbd.
6. The Select Chosen Crush An Authoritarian Communist/Hitler State
our finest forensic thinkers? Yikes. No crude fact or rumble of dissent taints the discourse of these learned Catos. Heavy on Alexander Hamilton,w a dash of Cicero. , 😂🤣😂
Aye-yi-yi!!! 🙄
Wolf, this is probably why Nike, Levi and the NFL are flipping out on all cylinders.
I suspect their entire top ends are filled with people who were proven survivors in an “SJW bubble”. This is one way the Marxists take over places. Create a culture where only people who adhere to or genuflect to cultural Marxist values move up or gain power. Then let evolution take its course.
But YES – those people are flipping out. Their suggested economics won’t work now. Only CHINA can bail them out. And IMO China has BLACKMAIL on all of those people. STANDARD Chinese takeover practice to OWN the people at the top before they move in for the kill. SUN TZU. So none of those top people are going to go crying to Uncle Sam to take them back or help them out. They are IN A VICE VISE.
Of course, maybe there are TRUMPIAN ways to deal with that situation, too….. 😉
And China cannot control the tariffs, so their economy tanks. And PT has been inserting screws since he swore his oath.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
McCain has got that name already. Obama can be Loonifer as he thinks the boom times are his.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In obama’s Speech , I got the feeling that he was hinting about him being a Muslim, I could be wrong, but I’m a suspicious mfer!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hubris. Actually no hints necessary. At least not since his “catholic” high school days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama WAS a muslim in Indonesia (as well as an Indonesian, in a country that requires renouncement of all other citizenships – but we won’t go there), once you ARE a Muslim, Islam considers you a either a Muslim or an APOSTATE. Being that Apostasy is amongst the most serious crimes a muslim can commit (sh!t, most muslim countries will imprison you for blaspheme, if they can get to you before the mob KILLS YOU).
None of this matters really. Water under (or over) the bridge. The “birthers” lost the moment he took the oath of office – even if incontrovertible evidence of his non-citizenship was found (and most think it was), it would have taken most of the 8 years of his presidency to get him out.
Obama DESTROYED 200+ YEARS OF AMERICAN TRADITION (as in “fundamentally change”). We are so different from how/who we were AS A NATION, just a short decade ago – I watch the news (on those incredibly rare occasions) – and wonder where the hell I am – certainly not the America I GREW UP IN.
OTOH – did you REALLY EXPECT HIM to not continue to “organize and agitate”? REALLY? The only thing that will shut him up is THE PRISON CELL we all pray he finds as his home for 10-20 – or the nice house in a country with no extradition treaty, all ready to go as soon as one of his cronies spills about an indictment.
I propose we bring back public hangings for the DP (sounds a little racist, I know), and all these traitors (regardless of race, skin color, religion, etc. – see, I made up for it) SWING and are left on display.
We are at the brink my friends. Just because cities aren’t burning THIS MINUTE – doesn’t mean they can’t be, with a few quick phone calls to cells waiting to be activated. Wish I sounded PARANOID – but most of us already know they actually exist. It takes 2-3 “professional handlers” to direct every 100 idiots in a mob. We’re not talking about the “paid actors” that pick up $50-100 to go be loud assholes at a protest – but the ones that are trained and paid $1,000’s to be there.
Look at that – and I never even listened to Alex Jones…
Rick
Obama’s “home” is at the bottom of a swinging rope with 13 wraps forming a noose, he’s the enemy of America, as President Trump said, “a phony and a fraud”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Rick, you are right. What do people think those Obama phones were for? And regarding Islam, it is permissible to lie to the infidel and to deceive. And of course we know the same is true of the communists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Calm down, please.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Calm down – BS – as long as Mueller and Rosenstein holds PDJT’s fate in their hands. Don’t kid yourselves – Rosenstein and Mueller are two of the most dangerous people in DC.
Well Rick I and allot of other veterans see it as a potential target rich environment should they be so stupid!
I just call him “little sh!tstick.”
They still perform “Jedermann’ at the Salzberg Festival?
He already changed it once to “Barry”. He never changed it back that I know of. Maybe everything he signed as Obama should be considered null and void.
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is an interesting thought. Love technicalities.
Mike, that’s just one of O.’s many aliases.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m as big of a critic of 0bama as lives on the Earth, but his various name changes over the years were just a misfit kid trying to fit in, in the various environments his ding-a-ling mom parked him over the years. Not hard to see where his alienation came from. Mulatto from an absentee foreign dad. Then spending time in Indonesia with a Muslim stepdad in Muslim School . Dumped with Midwestern grandparents in Kansas. And then Hawaii in a school for the rich kids. I give him a pass for everything that occurred in his life before he turned 18. He was always destined to be a mess. The handlers that plucked him out of college and plugged him into the Ivy League despite the fact he can only do 7th grade math are the people I despise. He’s a tool for sure. But his upbringing is not his fault he’s was just a kid.
Starfc, I don’t. That exactly what is wrong with our society, giving people like this “a pass.” Makes me sick. It isn’t as if Obama repented to the Lord, transformed his life. And he had many advantages growing up, not that I am in any way excusing the way he was reared or the people responsible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Singular, that all changed the day he turned 18 and started making choices of what kind of man he wanted to be. There’s too much material after that point to attack to bother with his childhood. They can hang him, they can put him in a cage, I don’t care, I’m good with either option. I see him as a traitor. No sympathy. But kids don’t have any choice and his childhood was screwed up
7th grade math? Who puts the words in his teleprompter? Marine Corpse? Illinoise? 56 States?
His name is Legion.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Good one, Sylvia. Tempted to say spawn of Satan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How many social security numbers did B. H. Obama have and under what names?
It took eight days to put the Senator in the ground…it’s gonna take longer with Lucifer…
Somebody here saiid “the Senator made hell burn brighter”…when OLucifer lights up the place, better be far away…
She minces no words. Great interview if a bit short. As expected, the Fox host ducked away at the end of the clip from her spot-on description of the Dimmicraps. Cowards.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Powell’s ” Licensed To Lie” is a must read. She was the first to expose Andrew Weismann!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Just got it! Looking forward to the read!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 15 people
Mom- that was the BEST.
The president has undone many of Obamas EOs. This one regarding declassification is NO exception. Cancel it and rewrite it.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Require that ALL Declassification be performed by the Military.
THEY’RE the National Defense experts.
Checks and Balances.
So simple.
Not so sure about that. Remember Obama purged around 500 officers who were for lack of a better term conservative, meaning anyone still there at the end of his term was on his team. Now, how many of the President’s recommended staff and secretaries are those people? Therein lies the problem, no MAGA advice of little surprise, from obama’s team.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can bet President Trump is all over this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And I agree completely with you!
Obama gutted patriot leaders from the Military.
Just bring them out of retirement or firement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great idea, WSB.
Every day more and more evidence of abuse and corruption comes out.
So what?
No one has been held accountable.
Misfud is thought to be dead.
There is a 60 day window of opportunity for the Deep State to kill off people, shred evidence, Bleachbit computers, etc before the Mid terms.
Then, there will be no evidence left to hold them accountable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trust in Trump.
Now have a relaxing weekend!
LikeLiked by 5 people
smh
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cheerleading always helps.
Hapless posting, not so much.
The media-rats are disgusting. They fabricated a scandal where there wasn’t one with Watergate and they are covering up one of the biggest, most documented political scandals in American history with Obama and his cronies adopting unConstitutional, police state tactics against the political opposition. Gee, sounds like Obama and the D-Rats ARE NAZIs for real. We know how that chapter of history ended and it will again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The entire criminal justice system needs to be re-assessed.
I have no idea how that happens.
The government has long since gamed out all the minute details, and what we get is exactly what has happened in the big corruption by leftists.
The government gaming happens to Average Joe, Anywhere.
But “conservatives” cheer on this corruption.
DWI/DUI, domestic violence, animals, environment, holding a professional licence, etc etc etc, it has all been gamed out to criminalize “average” Americans in a way which is astronomically out of whack in any cost/benefit analysis. Normal life with all its faults has been seized upon to destroy normal life.
But “conservatives” mindlessly cheer on this propaganda/debasement effort to their own destruction, and in defiance of what they know in their personal lives to be true.
You will notice that Powell’s every appearance is a sales job. What she says is true. But she is in this to make money, and that is her chief goal. I have no respect for her because of her monetizing focus.
It is futile, I realize, to even point out that average Americans daily and constantly cheer lead for their own destruction by leftists who have figured out how to get average Americans to do that. But leftists have long, long since figured out how to do that, and they have succeeded.
The prosecution system in this country needs to be re-assessed, and a good place to start is where Trump suggested, to evaluate the worth of people who get a huge break under government coercion. This goes FAR beyond the common law safe guards against accomplice testimony.
And Powell, she is out to make money, and that is how I evaluate her utility.
You don’t think you can make money and be right at the same time?
LikeLiked by 9 people
I explicitly said she was right and out to make money.
My opinion of her is personal.
So many people have decided to monetize the gift we have been given in President Trump.
Powell is one of them, and I do not respect her.
You could say that a lot of people have monetized the gift of POTUS and IMO a ton of what they’re saying needs to be heard. The books needs to be written, the interviews need to be broadcast, the blogs need to be written and responded to. This is how we contribute, this is how we fight the constant drumbeat of lies and disinformation of the left and this is how people can see the truth. It doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Is all this going to happen free of charge? People have to eat.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I have ZERO problem with good people who ask for money. Saint Paul (wisely, IMO) said as much.
I do have a problem with hucksters like Powell.
The bloodsuckers are everywhere.
That said, they won’t disappear.
Let’s celebrate those who make money contributing to Deep State identification, Public awareness and Perp Prosecution!
• The more the make, the faster the takedown.
Let’s hope POTUS pulls off a strategy to turn Trial Lawyers of America against the Deep State, Globalists and Traffickers!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hucksters are guys like Bob Woodward. That man has hardly let a year go by since Watergate without producing some worthless tome that may be found in the remainder bins a few months later. I had never heard of Sidney Powell until a few weeks ago when I caught her on Lou Dobbs’ show. She’s a fresh face and can nail s&%# to the wall with Southern elan! She has certainly earned every dollar she makes after a long career dealing with such scabrous individuals as she describes lurking in the D. C. arena. Ms. Powell is not writing fiction! I am grateful for her reporting and intend to buy her book.
LikeLiked by 12 people
She is telling the truth.
And she is primarily intent on making money off telling the truth.
LikeLike
It is called capitalism, works really well to improve the life of all of us.
Sidney Powell wrote a book, a revelatory one naming names.
It took time; it took guts. It takes more time to get word out and see any success.
You’re misguided and disgruntled. Writing a book is a big risk especially as here where Sidney named names and blew the whistle on Andrew Weismann as we’re learning was part of a direct pipeline on the Russia Collusion Hoax scam with Mueller.
I’ll stand with Sidney any and every day of the week. Her work is a contribution to this Republic.
Smarten up! 🐸🙊👏🏼👌🙊🙈🤠
LikeLiked by 11 people
How a I misguided? You cannot say how, because it is not true.
I am not disgruntled. I am gruntled.
Powell wants to make money from telling the truth. Making money is her primary goal. So be it.
Many, many people sought to make money off the Tea Party, to the extent it (the Tea Party) became a farce.
Battered Conservative Syndrome leads to desperate acceptance of salesmen like Powell, and it does not do good.
I totally understand why “conservatives” cheer on their own destruction.
“Conservatives” are human beings like everybody else. They love what they hear, if what they hear sounds good.
Anybody can “stand” with anybody.
Making money with stances is easy to do.
You claim that “Powell wants to make money from telling the truth.”
So an author should make money on a book limited to telling only lies?
“Making money is her primary goal. So be it.”
Who says that is her primary goal? Did you interview Powell and where is your evidence?
Yeah, you’re misguided and disgruntled. But worse, since the Berlin Wall fell some time ago and this is a free county based on free enterprise; people who take time and risk actually can work toward some compensation.
It’s hardly a crime nor a sin no matter your reason to focus on one good author.
I’m with you smarty. Read the book 4 times. She has much bigger goals than making money. She’s gone to great lengths to open our eyes to the corruption in our Justice Dept. She spent years trying to protect her clients, at great risk to herself.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The very fact you read the book more than once demonstrates there’s value and anyone who reveals the truth about corruption in our institutions deserves support not disgruntled blind attacks.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts having actually read the book more than once.
margarita- again, totally AGREE.
The only reason our President Trump was able to get in the game in the first place was because he had enough MONEY so that he could do whatever the hell he wanted.
Does anyone really think a poor man could get elected? You need $ even for crappy local elections.
I believe most Americans have no idea of the depth of the corruption, and I applaud those like Powell who are shining a light on it, getting the word out.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Tonawanda, does that mean you know Powell personally? I just cannot agree that is her prime motive. I think there are easier ways for someone like her tomake money. Maybe you have knowledge about her that I am not aware of. Also do not agree that “”conservatives” cheer on this corruption.” Excuse me if I slightly misquoted you). Maybe neocons do. Maybe we have different definition of “conservative.” Some of the rest of your post I very much agree with.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sidney posts here from time to time. And in her posts will be links to her website and to buy her book. I like her opinions. I don’t appreciate the Sham Wow sales pitch.
I personally don’t mind the sales pitches because the credibility is there, credentials are there, and I want knowledge of these crimes to spread far and wide. May Powell’s tribe increase.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Today was the first time I clicked on the link Sundance provided to her website. It was worth the few minutes I spent there. You might not like her sales pitch and I can respect that completely.
However, once I looked at her website she is selling T shirts to help raise awareness about what a con the Mueller investigation is and to raise money to defend victims of his investigation. It is a worthy cause and I’m glad I finally checked it out.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Thankyou, Sylvia. I agree. Good cause.
Everyone is free to offer any product and do sales pitch. She is not forcing anyone to buy her product. It is a free country.
I judge Powell on her public statements. Anyone can do that. Anyone can judge whether money is always her focus.
I watch daily life the same way everyone does. I see how in any given situation which reaches the public eye is often treated as a gladiator contest.
Somehow many “conservatives” have decided that casting the first stone, the hardest, is best.
And what “conservatives” do not recognize, is that something so few years ago which would be considered “one of those things which mature adults recognize is part of every day life and NOT criminal” is NOW an incident to be regarded as the essence of evil.
LEFTISTS have criminalized daily life, and conservatives are cheering on the leftist plan.
Tonawanda, the rest of my comment got cut off. I agree with much of the rest of yor post.
Attention, attention, the circular firing squad will assemble in 5 minutes.
Ms. Powell has done her country a great service with her book highlighting Weissman!!! No disputing that.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Don’t muzzle the ox when he’s treading out the grain!
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I looked at Sidney’s website. She is selling T-shirts and some of those proceeds are going to defense funds of those who have been targeted by the federal government for political crimes, like trying to fight the Swamp. I applaud her for what she is doing, which is a heck of a lot more than I am doing.
I hope Treepers take a moment and click on her website and read about the defense funds. She said Mueller’s first move is to freeze the assets of the people he goes after so they have no money to hire lawyers. I can’t even believe I am in the US when I read stuff like that.
Not only is the FBI corrupt, so is the DOJ. It is just appalling.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I just purchased her book from her site instead of Amazon.
https://www.creepsonamission.com
LikeLiked by 11 people
I guess I’m going to do the same. My commie town library doesn’t have it, although I’m sure they could get it.
In reading on Sidney’s site I was appalled to read about the Congressman who tried to get Lois Lerner and what they are doing to him. Somehow, we have turned into a Stalinist state. I can hardly bear to see what our justice system has become.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes purchase from her directly, bypass Amazon.
Corruption is a very precise thing.
Integrity is a very precise thing.
If someone is making money from a highly contentious matter, integrity requires a person to say: I am asking for money, and here is why.
No problem whatsoever with that.
People who sell t-shirts based on highly emotional political issues ought to say what they are doing because it necessarily implicates the integrity of their pov.
There is ZERO problem with self interest.
A person of integrity says what that self interest is, and if they do not, they taint themselves, especially when they sound like QVc.
Wow, holier than thou much?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rather than merely say that, why not explain why?
Look to your comments for the explanation.
OK.
You have been really, really clear about how you view Sidney Powell. I just disagree with you, that’s all. But that’s okay.
LikeLiked by 5 people
She’s raising money to help victims of the corruption. I commend her for it.
So am I. Can I give you my account number?
No.
How about using your real name in public rather than “Tonawanda”? Or, at least on your posts making accusations towards a named individual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just came back from a couple hours of rummaging around the forest with the pooch. Good think time. Anyhoo. It occurred to me we have a serious problem at the Department of Justice. Ok, this is %50 tongue in cheek, but consider:
Christopher Steele => direct contact with Russian disinformation agents
Bruce Ohr => direct contact with Christopher Steele
Andrew Weissman => direct contact with Bruce Ohr
Robert Mueller => direct contact with Andrew Weissman
So it would appear that Bruce Ohr was 1 hop from Russian disinformation. Andrew Weissman was 2 hops from Russian disinformation. Robert Mueller was 3 hops from Russian disinformation. Graphically:
Russians => Steele => Ohr => Weissman => Mueller
Not a good look. Given what we know about The Dossier, and it’s role in a Russian-infused disinformation operation, one could reasonably conclude one or both of the following regarding each of those four persons:
1.) They were entirely duped by Russian disinformation
2.) They were complicit or participatory in the promotion of Russian disinformation
There’s no third option. Both options are problematic. If Facebook being infiltrated by Russian disinformation ad campaigns is as bad as people say it is, imagine if your DOJ is somehow compromised by such a Russian disinformation campaign. That’s, like, a bajillion times worse, or something. Maybe more than a bajillion.
At this point we need to know: a.) What did Andrew Weissman know, and when did he know it? b.) What did Robert Mueller know, and when did he know it?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Almost like it was PLANNED!
LikeLiked by 2 people
“disinformation” is what they do…they weren’t duped…
“malice aforethouht”…lying to harm people is what they do…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Career of Evil
Ema, great post. Well, I don’t know a lot, but I do know one big thing–they were Not Duped.
Circular Hop:
Mueller delivered the Uranium One sample to the Russians.
Case Closed.
Now prosecute.
You are right and there was no reason for the Director of the FBI to personally deliver them unless he was also talking to other people. What about and who?
Shortly after that Bill Clinton gave a half a million dollar speech and Hillary allowed the sale to the Russians of 20% our Uranium for a $150 million boost to one of her funds.
A fund BTW that has Paid $91 million in salaries and expenses to 484 people, including Hillary, Bill and Chelsea. All that to actually donate $5 million to actual charity. This is a fraud fund designed to avoid taxes, pay bribes and launder money.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Bill, Hill and Chelsea will face the music.
We’ve operated here at CTH (or at least we used to) under the supposition that much of the (so called) Steele Dossier was actual intel stolen by Fusion (Nellie) and later by Bruce (after the good Adm Rogers shut down database access), from NSA databases (and off-book help from 5 eyes cohorts) and fed to Steele to be laundered back. Most were out and out fabrications, with perhaps a small glimmer of something that “might have sounded like maybe it could be true maybe”.
The “Michael Cohen In Prague” thing, was what really busted them. I mean, how sloppy can you get? Open a white pages and there has to be dozens (if not 100’s in a large city) of Michael Cohens in a large city.
I called BS on the whole thing, when I got to the “Russian Hookers” part. Funny and outrageous as it sounded (and I kinda WANTED IT TO BE TRUE – I’d do it, if I could afford to go to Moscow, rent the same room as Obama slept in and afford 2 Russian Hookers – but I digress), and as much as our beloved POTUS can be a little “theatrical and out there” – that little gem INVALIDATED THE ENTIRE DOCUMENT as far as I’m concerned.
Much as I’d like to tie at least SOME of the dossier to “russian disinformation jockeys”, I’m still onboard with it being a 100% fabrication/inside job – using Christopher “Bond, James Bond” Steele, to give it the ring of authenticity.
I’m down for sending all of them, along with Gina Haspel and the “bucket/hose/towel brigade”, to some black site for a little water polo.
Meanwhile – still wondering if Misfud will ever resurface, not that George Popo is doing his 14 days of hard time (not even long enough to go through intake and classification). He does have a NEWBORN that hasn’t seen him yet.
Rick
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t have any personal experience with hookers, incontinent or not.
My question is what do you tell the hotel when you ask for a new mattress ?
“Well we has these escorts over, and things just got out of hand ?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
The truth. There was..ah…a leak!
LikeLike
The “dueling pissing prostitutes” as I call them were in installment one for the hook in the whole dossier. You have to have something “proper” people just have to see. It’s like rubber necking.
I have always harbored serious doubts that ANY of The Dossier came from Russians.
Agreed. I don’t believe any Russian got anywhere near the dossier.
I don’t know how to copy and paste Yaacov Apelbaum’s textual analysis at apelbaum.wordpress.com from March 2018, but it is exhaustive. He believes the authors were Nellie Ohr, an unnamed person of Russian/Ukrainian native language, and possibly Edward Baumgartner.
Fictional or real experience by Nellie?
Rick- it is being reported by (of all people) the DNC lawyers that Mifsud is no longer on the bus:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/09/dnc_lawyers_say_joseph_mifsud_who_set_up_papadopoulos_and_had_close_ties_to_russia_may_be_dead.html
“rummaging around the forest with the pooch”
Find any truffles* or morels?
*exotic [expensive] mushrooms often located with the help of canines
Morels are spring only. Most American truffles are inedible and the ones that are are nasty. https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2012/02/28/147586050/truffles-take-root-in-appalachian-soil (There is hope)
Most likely out hunting American Wild Ginseng or just out having a good time with his/her pooch.
As for the hate of Sidney expressed above, what the hell is wrong with putting a few shekels in your pocket? Does the Venezuelan all pockets equally bare model fit better with your worldview where you don’t buy toilet paper rather it is astronomically cheaper to use your currency to wipe?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just the odd Cheerio or Cheezit left behind by some young child and his or her family. Poochie is a sniffer, and a bit of a scavenger. Don’t blame her, I like snacks too.
How do we really know the “Russian disinformation” actually came from Russians? Since it can’t be verified we don’t know who the true author was, do we? Option 3 is Nellie Ohr wrote it herself or collaborated with Christopher Steele to write it. MOO YMMV
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Russian disinformation” is the 50% toungue in cheek part. Steele “legitimized” his “research” by attributing “raw intelligence” to Russians. Some number of Russians most likely were compensated for signing up for it EVEN IF they had no hand in actually providing any actual content for The Dossier. I bet specific Russians are identified in the FISA warrant — part of the legitimization. Those folks need to be duly compensated. And we certainly know about Deripaska. My point is: even if you ignore what we believe ACTUALLY HAPPENED, and you take Steele at his word that he got “raw intelligence” from Russians, then that would leave the DOJ in one of two bad positions. They can either a.) claim “we were duped” (this is likely the Comey excuse), or b.) admit that they were active participants in a disinformation campaign. In the case of “b” it doesn’t matter what, if any, involvement Russians had — “b” is bad by its very nature. They were trying to affect a presidential election. Not good. And choice “a” would be an admission that “yes, senior members of the DOJ are a bunch of clueless idiots”. We know the correct answer is “b”… but for the DOJ there is no choice “c”. They boxed themselves in to a choice between poop and crap. Good goin’, guys.
mr. piddles, what if Brennan was a Russian asset?
Long thread, but if you can read the last half.
LikeLike
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1032033610885488640.html
LikeLike
Nice breakdown. Myself, I just want to punch that lying S.O.S. in the face. I believe Obama wanted to ultimately redraw the geopolitical map of the Middle East… I think that’s not going out on a limb. To do so, who do you need to work with? Iran and Russia. And who do you need to carry on that legacy? Why Hillary Rodham Clinton, of course. CIA Director doesn’t fly somewhere unless he has business to attend to. See Pompeo in NoKo, for example. The question that has no answer: why would Russia want Trump to win? It’s nonsensical. If you want blackmail, you have no further to look than HRC.
“Tell Mr. Brennan he’ll have less flexibility after the midterms.”
IMO the IC Whistleblows who have come forward will be helping to expose the Russian Collusion fraud and corruption and from the sounds of it they then will be going back and exposing all the other prior spying done on Americans before 2015.
It sounds like this is where they think the real story and cover up is.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If they’re real. I really hope they are.
I saw the video interviews of the two men. The one on the right (Macias) has a questionable resume. Haven’t seen any background on the other gentleman.
AFAIK No other higher profile conservative media site has addressed or interviewed them.
Curious.
She said Obummer paid like service to the tradition of respecting the succeeding administration. He’s paid a lot of “lip service” throughout his suck up career, I’m sure.
LikeLike
The link to Sidney’s website does not work.
It links me to “creepsonamission dot com”
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s her site.
Thanks for providing the link. I’m glad I checked it out. And I like the T Shirts. Great way to spread the word and help the victims of Mueller.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Creeps indeed. That’s putting it mildly!
I dedicate this to rosenstein and mueller….and many many others….
Pumpkinhead
“Keep away from Pumpkinhead,
Unless you’re tired of living,
His enemies are mostly dead,
He’s mean and unforgiving,
Laugh at him and you’re undone,
But in some dreadful fashion,
Vengeance, he considers fun,
And plans it with a passion,
Time will not erase or blot,
A plot that he has brewing,
It’s when you think that he’s forgot,
He’ll conjure your undoing,
Bolted doors and windows barred,
Guard dogs prowling in the yard,
Won’t protect you in your bed,
Nothing will, from Pumpkinhead!”
Credit: Ed Justin
hint…there is only one way to destroy pumpkinhead…
Notice how the interviewer kept trying to push the “hands tied/boxed in” narrative.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you remember SD’s good article on declassification on Thur or Fri, highlighting the stipulations involved — consent of AG and FBI Director (the very sources holding up the documents to Congress!). Now we learn further that these stipulations were put in place through an EO by Obama which can be superceded by a new EO by President Trump, which could be worded to bypass the approval of the aforementioned department heads. Great news! Of course, national security concerns would have to be met, but they could not block the release of documents like they’ve been doing up to this point. Again, great news, and I’m sure the Trump team knows this! Therefore, release what we the people have a right to know, and what Congress needs to do their oversight work!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
FYI — By the way, the website by that group of IC people (119 plus IC folks) is up and running at reportforthepresident.org . However, will probably not get better info than what SD and the CTH brings to light, and those who diligently post here seeking to expose truth!!! Thank you all and SD!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the grounds for overruling is that Rosey and Wray are either implicated or their agencies are, so they cannot do the redactions due to an obvious conflict of interest. For good or ill the AG is recused. Declassify and unredact everything and get it out in the open. It is the only path to take: POTUS is the subject of these machinations and cannot pick what to publish and what not to publish without laying himself open to charges of tampering or obstruction or whatever BS the lefties come up with, so the only way is total transparency. Let everyone see what has been said and done.
Sorta puts President Trump’s shift of Security Clearance Approval to the Military in perspective. 🤫
Interesting comment on declassification from none other than the Lawfare Blog. This was written in May 2017 concerning the President Trump disclosing information to Lavrov and Kislyak concerning how US obtained intel on ISIS.
https://www.lawfareblog.com/bombshell-initial-thoughts-washington-posts-game-changing-story
“First, this is not a question of “leaking classified information” or breaking a criminal law. Let’s dispense with one easy rabbit hole that a lot of people are likely to go down this evening: the President did not “leak” classified information in violation of law. He is allowed to do what he did. If anyone other than the President disclosed codeword intelligence to the Russians in such fashion, he’d likely be facing a long prison term. But Nixon’s infamous comment that “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal” is actually true about some things. Classified information is one of them. The nature of the system is that the President gets to disclose what he wants.
The reason is that the very purpose of the classification system is to protect information the President, usually through his subordinates, thinks sensitive. So the President determines the system of designating classified information through Executive Order, and he is entitled to depart from it at will. Currently, Executive Order 13526 governs national security information.
The Supreme Court has stated in Department of the Navy v. Egan that “[the President’s] authority to classify and control access to information bearing on national security … flows primarily from this Constitutional investment of power in the President and exists quite apart from any explicit congressional grant.” Because of his broad constitutional authority in this realm, the president can, at any time, either declassify information or decide whom to share it with.
In short, Trump did not violate any criminal law concerning the disclosure of classified information here. The question of criminality, however, is by no means the end of the analysis.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
It sounds good but I’d hate to make any critical decision based on any article on lawfareblog. It may be 100% accurate but I’d want to corroborate that from a nonpartisan source. Just saying….
LikeLiked by 1 person
It would be a political predicament for VSGPDJT to terminate the Obummer executive order and institute his own. Maybe, he could just amend the Obummer executive order requiring consent of DOJ and FBI and add an exception like this, “notwithstanding the foregoing, the consent of DOJ and FBI shall not be required in the event the declassification involves the disclosure of wrongdoing by the FBI and/or the DOJ.”
LikeLike
Those 20 pages are key and are not about “omissions” (we already know about the omissions – Hillary paid for the dossier, Steele was fired by the FBI, etc.). President Trump is not going to sit by the sidelines and do nothing – he knows what’s at stake, especially since Obama is breaking the “rules” and out there trying to take credit for President Trump’s economy!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trying to nail Our VSG for a crime is making a lot of people big bucks. How many books are already out there about Spygate? A dozen so far perhaps. Lots of cash to be made going after Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Think of it this way:
Every $ on a book vs Trump is a $ sucked from DNC Campaign Coffers.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LIKE
Author, columnist, patriot warrior, and fellow Treeper Sidney Powell.
May the Lord bless her, protect her, and amplify the power of her voice, pen, and keyboard x1000!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Sidney is a truth teller and if she can make money writing a book about this scandal, that’s fair enough. I would agree that leftists cheer for their own destruction, by race baiting, identity politics, open borders the destruction of our culture in the name of “open mindness”, but you lost me about conservatives cheering on propaganda. I don’t get it.
Elizabeth Warren, telling Mollie Tibbets family to worry about the real issue of illegal immigrant children being separated from their families, instead of their daughter, murdered by an illegal, was a stupid and cruel statement Progressives are stupid and cruel, and ruthless in pursuit of power..
LikeLiked by 5 people
PDJT is going to write a book about all this, and frankly I try not to think about it, because I already want to buy and read it so badly.
LikeLiked by 5 people
FGC, I just mentioned this the other day. PT will have the most sought after world-wide book of all time.
‘The Art of the Seal’
“Sidney is a truth teller and if she can make money writing a book about this scandal, that’s fair enough”
How many of us have the knowledge, experience, connections and time to compile all this information? That is the free market, so authors like her and the many others can offer us the opportunity to learn from them. We can make the decision ourselves if we want to buy it or borrow it from the local library.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Despising money and people who make it is standard Leftist troll-speak. The NWO oligarch billions funding the deep state make conservative pleading for grass roots dollars puny and sad. Just guessing, but considering the hefty amounts of the Clintons’ ill-gotten gains, the big stakes in this international inside game are playing out far from the political circus offered up for public consumption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s why I donate to Sundance / CTH every time I have a some discretionary funds to work with. He doesn’t charge anything for us to become Treepers yet he continuously publishes current news articles mixed with some of the best political & economic analyses on the internet. That kind of effort is worth $upporting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sidney is a gem of knowledge. I would also add that Sheryl Attkisson has mentioned from the beggining that this goes much farther back than the election. I agree with these ladies. I also think the Patriot Act would be a fine starting point for an investigation and it’s rather convenient who was FBI Director then considering the cadre surrounding him now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I saw that interview.
Love Sidney Powell and most grateful for her knowledge and wisdom, which she freely shares!
Thank you, Mrs. Powell!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I find it amazing given the Billions upon Billions of dollars that has been spent year after year by the FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA etc. and all the resources, all that was presented in the FISA application was the Dossier.
That alone should have made it evident there was no there there.
Now after two, three years of wiretaps on anyone two hops from POTUS and anyone two hops from those people also being wiretapped, some of them destroyed by militant law-fare at the hands of Mueller —still— there is no there there.
The corruption is so vast and pervasive, it remains to be seen if the boil will actually e lanced.
If we start to see one or two people at the top of the cabal in the alphabets legitimately suicided, that’s when America will know the Rule of Law and the Republic is on the rebound and hell is actually coming for that vast club when they are found guilty of sedition and treason.
If the Congress does not flip, that hopefully will be the beginning of the end of this nightmarish assault on the Republic that has been going on for many decades.
As it has been said many times before, if Hillary had not lost, the extent of Obama’s going on tilt with the Chicago school of political weaponization of the FBI, IRS, DOJ and CIA would never have become evident to Americans paying attention.
And if it were not for Donald J Trump becoming president it is extreamly unlikely, almost impossible that America would become aware of what we now know about the weaponization of those agencies, vast elements of the government, the media and monopoly corporate America
LikeLiked by 4 people
“I find it amazing given the Billions upon Billions of dollars that has been spent year after year by the FBI, CIA, DOJ, NSA etc. and all the resources, all that was presented in the FISA application was the Dossier.”
How “amazing” that one british ex spy who can’t even travel to Russia can generate more intel scoops on Trump Russia in a month than the whole Alphabet soup agencies can in years.
And more alarming, that many of the “leadership” of these agencies and congress and the media believe that is plausible.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“that many of the “leadership” of these agencies and congress and the media believe that is plausible.”
That is all they have left and are in such a massive delusion with their TDS “group think”. If you do not believe the truth, than you will believe a lie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So right!! Do you think if Jeb Bush was elected, or John Kasich, or Lindsey Graham, or Marco, or Ted Cruz, or Ben Carson (bless his heart!) — that any of this would have come to light? Nada!!! It is almost unreal what President Trump has had to endure (and family!), and I believe, the only Lord-appointed person who could endure what has transpired. Absolutely unfathomable!!! The Lord used the secular king of Persia, Cyrus, to restore the Israelites back to Jerusalem after the Babylonian Captivity, and He is using Donald Trump to awaken the American people to the evil corruptness of our government. How can humans possibly think it is OK to kill their babies in the womb??!! These are sacrifices to Lucifer, yet the Lord is slow in His judgments and giving us an opportunity to turn this ship around. It may take a purging by fire, but we stand against the evil and corruptness of nation! That is why Hillary Clinton had to be defeated at all costs by the grace of God, otherwise ….
LikeLike
LikeLike
I agree with what you’re saying, Coltlending, except for this part:
“If we start to see one or two people at the top of the cabal in the alphabets legitimately suicided, that’s when America will know the Rule of Law and the Republic is on the rebound and hell is actually coming for that vast club when they are found guilty of sedition and treason.”
______
These people probably have created their own ‘insurance policies’ to protect themselves from the threat of being suicided.
It wouldn’t be hard to set up a file of incriminating evidence somewhere with a ‘kill switch’…then let it be known that their death would trigger the release of it.
We don’t know what is going on behind the scenes.
But the growing list of politicians and people in high positions, who have already resigned, is an indicator that something is going on.
It takes Two Witnesses to convict someone of Treason.
Two witnesses…with first-hand knowledge of the same act of treason…and the higher up the food chain the better.
I suspect that things have progressed to the point where ‘witnesses’ are trying to make the best deals for themselves.
When incriminating evidence starts getting Declassified…then it will be too late to make deals.
I can’t wait to read or hear both of you. I so admire her knowledge and quiet confidence. She knows where the bodies are buried and who buried them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Misfud is now missing…..
….then the dirt naps have begun, voluntary or assisted.
Like a freight train rolling!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
And Seth Rich.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has Halper another MIA gone to the Big Underground too?
LikeLiked by 3 people
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/05/26/the_maltese_phantom_of_russiagate_.html
Interesting article on Mifsud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Misfud is now missing…..
LikeLike
Something tells me Sydney is a Treeper.
Hi Sydney !
The oblivious Host for Lou interrupted Sydney when she was going to elaborate on the 2015 Queries by Nelly Ohr of the NSA database and explain why Nelly and the obama administration is in way deeper than most realize.
LikeLiked by 7 people
She IS a Treeper! She posts here from time to time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nellie is a 2nd generation Stalinist Red. Bruce may be a long ago captured/compromised spouse whose Korean dad was a nuclear scientist at Savannah Ridge. Bruce is a beard for Nellie. She’s the Empress. He may be not much more than the royal courier. In both of them, we have our 21st century Rosenbergs. But the there will be a lot of marital competition: Clinton-Clinton, Rosenstein-Barsoomian, McConnell-Chao, McCabe-McCabe,Strzok-Hodgment. Scooping up public largesse with 4 hands.
Nice little subpoena-proof configuration there, marriage.
Domino- yeah, and it would be a shame if something happened to those nice little subpoena-proof marriages.. …… just sayin’.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So who will end up prosecuting McCabe? Rosenstein? Glad to see a grand jury called. Just not so sure it isn’t the wolves guarding the other wolves. I’d like to see as much pressure put on McCabe as they put on Cohen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
AFAIK, there is more than one GJ. This is inferred from previous public statements by officials made earlier this year. Either Sundance or someone in the comments noted it.
Did anyone else pick up on what Sidney Powell alluded to with regard to Nellie Ohr? She said Nellie Ohr was working for Fusion GPS …. and the FBI giving access to contractors for raw FiSA data going back to 2015.
Was NELLIE OHR one of the Fusion GPS employee contractors who fraudulently accessed the data, some 85% of the data mined was in violation of the FISA rules.
Was NELLIE OHR the one who actually mined the raw data???? Is that what we’re going to find out?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sure she was, until Rodgers had it shut down. Then they had to go to plan B, which eventually became the Steele dossier. One major problem with that, they thought they had the right Michael Cohen in Prague in the dossier, but it wasn’t DT’s Michael Cohen!!! Ooops!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The answer to your question is YES. Nellie Ohr is the one that mined the raw data then worked with Chris Steele to compose the fake dossier. It was then passed by Fusion GPS to Bruce Ohr, who had to know it was coming.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Fact of the matter, with Miss Nellie (CIA) going to work for Fusion GPS in 2015, she was probably collecting data on all the Republican candidates, since they wouldn’t know for some time later who would win the nomination. She was an outside contractor with inside connections!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Which means our own Department of Justice and FBI fabricated the whole damn dossier, there was never any involvement by Christopher Steele… there is NO “Steele” Dossier – there only the fabricated one our own government concocted.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well it went through Steele as part of the laundering process. That’s how he got it to then hold court with several media outlets who published some of the lies therein. That was some of the key information that Nunes et al figured out.
LikeLiked by 2 people
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/30/dots-connecting-quickly-bruce-ohr-worked-with-andrew-weissmann-while-nellie-ohr-worked-for-fusion-gps-in-2015/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I seem to recall reading that the wife of Stefan Halper also has a HAM radio license? Anyone else know anything about that?
LikeLike
Early in 2016, Rogers becomes aware of intentional and ongoing “inquiries” in violation of FISA 702 surveillance (85% would be deemed illegal). He was briefed on the findings in October 2016, and permanently put a stop to it on Oct. 26, 2016. Nellie Ohr went to work for Fusion in late 2015 and had CIA credentials. Clearly she had plenxty of time to data mine (through #17 “inquiries”) the NSA vase!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
These two intelligence guys (one former NSA) claim to have briefed an Admiral since departed from NSA (Rogers likely) after their investigation which surfaced US Government and separately a non-state actor Russian oligarch’s mole in Trump campaign. They reported these findings to a senior Trump campaign official Nov 1. Yes, that was pre-election. Based on their briefing (and/or corroborating information from other sources), Rogers paid his post-election visit to TT.
Ding, ding, ding. She wasn’t “sought out by Fusion GPS” after the queries were shut down. She’s the reason they were. Donut?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes! Isn’t it convenient that she speaks Russian? If you do a search of the NSA database for Carter Page Oleg Deripaska, you are bound to find emails written in Russian. How handy to have someone fluent in Russian doing the search.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Donut.
Her comment was that the FISA docs will likely show that Comey granted Fusion access to the secret databases in 2015. I would have liked to hear her run that thread further, but the host cut her short.
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAHAHAHA… What a laugh that lady gave me at the end. She definitely has her feet planted firmly on the ground.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The dossier was written by an American female.
Regards
Dell
LikeLiked by 1 person
What if “she” is fluid?
LikeLike
why are you so quick to disqualify suspects from the other 57 genders?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Supporting evidence?
Reference?
Source?
“the bigger issues surrounding the abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).”
I get this newsletter, but it was also referenced in one of my Judicial Watch e-mails about a week later:
Robert Mueller’s Beltway Cover-Up
“….That’s because Mueller’s job is to obscure the abuses of the US surveillance apparatus that occurred under the Obama administration….”
https://www.tabletmag.com/scroll/257335/robert-muellers-beltway-cover-up
LikeLiked by 4 people
Also it was rather interesting to see the path of questions of Seen. Lindsay Graham of Kavinaugh, in regards to military tribunals for US citizens.
Our glorious President signed 2 monumental executive orders of huge consequence to our ruling oligarchy, the first was on December 21, 2017 where he declared a state of emergency due to human trafficking and corruption. All assets of criminal s can be seized. Declaring a state of national emergency grants President Trump ginormous powers.
The second executive order was March 1 2018, relating to trying US citizens in military tribunals. It also I believe involves re calling some of our brave military to prevent a rebellion.
Governor Kasich is as stupid as a bag of hammers. Was mc stain put to death. Is the deep state in full Bore panic?
Yes I think so.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, He was thinking ‘put to rest’ as in ‘laid to rest’. IOW, it was just misspeak.
He very specifically said ” put to death ” look for it on YouTube
Perhaps a deliberate morphine overdose if McCain was on hospice care. I am pretty sure Sen. McCain was in a lot of pain.
I hate his aw shucks golly jeepers get-along style. flaming nonentity.
Thank You Sidney!!!! Love the book. Keep fighting the fight to expose these corrupt officials. You are a great Patriot..if I could I would nominate you to take that azzhole Rosenstein’s place as DAG!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sidney appears to be a class act and as honest as can be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sydney’s knows too treepers.TY sundance
My sense is Trump doesn’t really give a rip about the “60 day rule” before the mid-terms….and the Dems won’t care either and will be smearing away. I’m still up in the air on Sessions, et al, but I hope Trump just goes for it with declassification despite the challenges. Time to fire your ammo before the mid-terms (even if not 100% ready) – this election is just too damn important!!
We elected this president because he fights – well then let’s FIGHT!!!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
I think they wanted to frame Trump win OR lose… seems like a lot of effort to get a spy warrant a couple weeks before the election; the INSURANCE was simply in case he won. If this theory is true, Hilly n Kerrys prints may show up past the election somewhere too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
PS why did RR sign the last FISA app months before the previous one expired? to get new content to Mulle??
Cause RR (the bandleader) was assured his signature would be all over the document or his brains would be.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Copper- LOVE
Love me some Sidney POW!!👮🔥👊👊
She coined the DOJ/FIB succinctly.
“Creeps on a Mission”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I would venture to say that $10 a month for General Flynn’s legal fund is something just about all of us here could do without even missing it a bit.
Sidney Powell is incredible. Imagine her as A/G.
The “Creeps on a Mission” logo above where they’ve encircled the Dept of Just Us is clever, humorous and true.
Another one that would also be true would be one where all of the “creeps” above are stomping on and otherwise defacing the real crests of the FBI and the DOJ. How they are defacing or despoiling them is open to our imaginations. Mueller and his band of angry, hyper partisan Dems are still doing it with impunity so Rod Rosenstein should always be included in any group picture of Mueller and Weissmann.
He gave them their unlimited and seemingly endless power to depose the duly elected Trump.
LikeLike
Papadopoulos entrapment.
http://dailycaller.com/2018/09/08/papadopoulos-discusses-halper-dossier/
“He presented some sort of shady business proposal to me, which I rejected flat out about, ‘Work for me for $30,000 a month’ as some sort of PR consultant for an energy firm in Russia, which I never understood who it was, where the money was coming from and why me, except the qualifier was that I had to work for Trump at the same time,” he said.
I joined him about a week later over drinks in London where all of a sudden he pulls out his phone, everyone has phones when they meet with me, and he places in the front of him and he begins to tell me, “So George, hacking is in the interest of your campaign. Of course the Russians are helping you.” These open-ended questions, and “of course you’re probably involved in it, too. That’s correct, right, George?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Considering that the IC Whistleblowers said Halper was a plant in Trump campaign, I guess the wire trick didn’t work.
By the way anyone know who worked in PT’s IT area during tha campaign who had the initials C.S.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Can not 63M Trump supports file a class action lawsuit against the FBI?
Come on man, how obvious is this?
Mr. Sessions, what happened to you?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Why can’t PT order the Halper file declassified to see the following:
1) did Halper work for and was he paid by the government?
2) was he given the assignment from our government to infiltrate then Trump campaign?
3) was he given the assignment to meet with PapaD and did he wear a wire and/or record the PapaD conversation and was any report submitted after his meeting?
Would not the answers to these three simple questions provide to the American people all they need to see to end this fraud, assuming it is all true?
IMO getting to the truth seems pretty easy, just disclose the Halper file because we already know the dossier was BS as Ohr confirmed and we already know Cohen never went to Prague.
Maybe then we can focus on indicting and prosecuting the real perpetrators.
President Trump!
TGP reported over the weekend that it appears that the reason there was no FISA Court hearing on the Carter Page FISA warrant was because Obama’s Attorney General Loretta Lynch forced through the application per an obscure loophole in the law.
We next reported this Labor Day morning that if this is correct, then likely AG Sessions or Rosenstein pushed through any extensions after President Trump took office.
Now we’ve unlocked a bombshell and it’s worse!
President Obama would have had to approve the Carter Page warrant per law in order for the spying to proceed without a court hearing. The rule is described on page 7 of 1978 FISA
Act!
The Act reads as follows –
“AUTHORIZATION FOR ELECTRONIC SURVEILLANCE FOR FOREIGNINTELLIGENCE PURPOSES
SEC. 102. ø50 U.S.C. 1802¿ (a)(1) Notwithstanding any otherlaw, the President, through the Attorney General, may authorizeelectronic surveillance without a court
order under this title to acquireforeign intelligence information for periods of up to one yearif the Attorney General certifies in writing under oath “
LikeLike
LikeLike
Found this the other day. Seems appropriate. It’s from the only judge to resign from the FISC over his concerns of the lack of oversight of the court. Notice at the end you’ll seed the term en banc…I suspect that word will appear in media reports in a few weeks. The FISA court is NOT subject to 60 day rules about elections. Carter Page deserves a hearing en banc regarding his FISA and the abuses therein.
https://fas.org/irp/congress/2006_hr/032806robertson.html
-The surveillance program in question (and other programs that may be developed over time) should be presented to the FISC, not for general review, but in the form of applications for approval for some period of time, say 45 or 90 days. Such applications would presumably not “fit” the FISA process as it now exists, but that process is easily adjustable.
-An appropriate new standard would have to be crafted, as your proposal recognizes. My view is that probable cause to believe that the program will intercept communications of a foreign power or agent or a person who has had such communication (your section 6(a)(3)) is too low a threshold. I suggest something like probable cause to believe that operation of the program will identify or assist in the detection of terrorist activity.”
-I agree with Judge Baker that Congress needs to clarify the concept of minimization. Depending on what is actually collected by the Administration’s surveillance program, this could be the most difficult part of the approval process.
-I do not agree that the FISC should evaluate the effectiveness of the Administration’s program or, in Judge Baker’s words, that it should “determine that the purpose of a surveillance fulfills the need for foreign intelligence.” The Court of Review concluded, I believe correctly, that that is not a judicial function. FISC judges would nevertheless have the returns from previous approvals and other information about the results of the program as part of the record they consider when deciding whether there is probable cause for successive approvals.
-FISC judges now sit individually, and not in panels or en banc. The statute should be amended to require that, for approvals of surveillance program applications, the Court sit in panels of three.
