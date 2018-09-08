Former President Obama Appeals to California Voters: “Things Can Get Worse”…

Breaking with all presidential traditions of respectfully staying out of politics while your successor delivers on the policies of his election, former President Barack Obama spoke again today at an invitation only campaign rally in Anaheim, California.
Many media outlets are now carrying the former Presidents’ daily speeches live during their broadcasts. There is a visible sense of panic amid the far-left apparatchik.
One thing stands as abundantly clear, the former president is afraid – very afraid.
Former President Obama is acting like a man who knows there is a strong likelihood a win for President Trump in the mid-terms means all of the corruption discovered during Obama’s administration will surface. When campaigning today Obama says: “things can get worse“, he’s right. Things likely will get much, much worse…. FOR HIM.
If President Trump can keep control or gain seats within the House of Representatives; and simultaneously build on the republican majority within the senate; there’s a horizon filled with consequences for President Obama, democrat politicians, and former administration officials who weaponized government to retain power.
Everything is being controlled, scripted and planned. On the surface it might seem like President Obama is violating every polite political custom in an effort to win seats in the mid-term election; however, below the surface the real motive is to save himself.
Obama’s knows he illegally used fisa database mining in 2010/12/14 as well as 2016. Ya I would be nervous too. The good news is that the they will all turn in each other more and more. This is the end if dems don’t win the house…
Sure would like to know how many years back admiral Rogers report searched for contractor fisa abuse.
MAGANificent
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s exactly how they knee capped Herman Cain when he was getting to popular. The deep state dug up his affairs by using NSA-FBI data bases.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How much better off would we be if men xould learn to keep their johnsons in the right place, which is usually in their own dqmn pants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes and no.
The problem is that SOME johnsons matter.
The Democrats johnsons do whatever they damned please.
GOP — who sometimes are guilty, but often are not… WHO WOULD KNOW? Given MSM unified messaging…
In a personal way, yes, keep it in your pants.
But GOP’s in public can never be shown until much later whether they are in fact guilty.
So FIGHT THE DEMOCRATS who have 95% of media.
Personal ethics are a different issue. Deal with that elsewhere
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect many everyday people who don’t normally follow politics hear Obama breaking tradition and criticizing Trump and ask, “WTF?!”
Barack is a very, very small man.
Before this is over, President Trump will have to pardon Barry. That will be the ultimate humiliation, even better than locking him up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I doubt that Barry would be indicted even – but I’d love to see him, at the very least, named as an unindicted co-conspirator.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just getting uncomfotably close to his inner circle will be damaging enough. Lynch, Rice, Jarrett, Rhodes. The usual suspects.
LikeLike
Nah, he’s not pardoning anyone. FISA is barely the scratch of the surface of these criminals treasons. No deals.
LikeLike
Loser Obama rails against Trump, Republicans in fiery return to campaign trail – First In 200+ Years
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn, Adam Shaw
Former President Barack Obama launched his return to the campaign trail Friday with a fiery speech in Illinois, accusing President Trump and fellow Republicans of offering a "home" to "the
politics of division and resentment."
But the sitting commander-in-chief is poised to hit right back, speaking at a fundraiser Friday afternoon in North Dakota for GOP Senate candidate Kevin Cramer.
With Trump ramping up his campaign appearances and Obama just getting started, the midterm season is about to witness a battle of the mega-surrogates. The sitting president stumped in Montana Thursday night
and will head to South Dakota after his Fargo appearance.
Obama's campaign season debut launches his midterm effort to rally Democrats to the polls and loosen Republicans' grip on power in Congress. The former president warned Friday that the stakes are
high and the consequences of staying on the sidelines "dire."
He reminded voters that Republicans want to continue to unravel his signature health care law, while delivering some of his toughest broadsides against the GOP since leaving office – referring to Trump by
name, something he often avoids.
Obama claimed certain "powerful and privileged" people want to "keep us angry because it helps them keep their power and their privilege."
"It did not start with Donald Trump," Obama said. "He is a symptom, not the cause. He's just capitalizing on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years."
"Appealing to tribe, appealing to fear, pitting one group against another … that's an old playbook," Obama said, adding that people on either side of the aisle will call out "bigots and
fear mongers" in a healthy democracy.
To cheers, Obama declared: "We are Americans; we're supposed to stand up to bullies, not follow them."
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pure projection. Rules for Radicals, always accuse your opponent of doing what you are doing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OH THE IRONY IS KILLING ME!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least he didn’t use the term “dog whistle”. So that’s a positive.
LikeLike
The one thing to know about Barack Obama is that he is a small man. A very small man.
LikeLike
And if, by some trickery – we LOSE in Nov., Trump just goes nuclear, releases the hounds and the documents, creates a REAL CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS (and not for HIM – but for THEM), by having 1/2 of everyone inside the Beltway, having to answer questions about things they’d NEVER GET CAUGHT FOR.
BECAUSE HILLARY WAS SUPPOSED TO WIN!
Even the fringest of fringe right, didn’t pull nearly the crap the left is pulling (and these are their ROCK STARS) during Obamas time. We quietly waited, until he term-limit’d out, for another shot at making things right (or at least better).
Now it seems, the left doesn’t care if they bring the whole house down on EVERYONE’S HEAD – as long as DJT is inside too.
Killery has the dirt on each and every one of them – and if SHE GOES DOWN – she TAKES THEM ALL WITH HER.
The stakes have always been this high, they were just played out in backrooms and islands with minors to have sex with. NOT OUT IN THE MIDDLE OF INTERSTATES.
I know, I know – at stake is TRILLIONS and CONTROL OF ALL OF WESTERN SOCIETY – ceding Eastern Europe to Russia, all of Asia to China, and all of Africa/Europe to Turkey – if Erdogan can convince all the others to let HIM BE CALIPH, as he’s pretty much indicated that’s where he’s headed. Especially since most of the leadership in the Islamic Cabals in EU, are under his direction (Gates of Vienna – 21st Century – The Ottoman Empire Strikes Back).
Been a long day, digesting this mess from various sources. I really didn’t want to start ordering more ammo – but come Nov, may not be able to get any (like trying to find 5.56 Green Tip after Oblammo won the 2nd time. Day before election, plenty to be had – 2 days after – ALL GONE).
Yawn…
Until Tomorrow…
Rick
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Obama can break traditions so can Trump…release everything. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re spot on and they’re banking everything they have he won’t unredact, or worse. But Barry is making that absolutely necessary now. I expect the shoes to start dropping over the next few weeks.
LikeLike
“Eat the Fear,” Obama
(Something I learned courtesy of Podesta emails.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s economic miracle is already launched, he got the world’s hands out of our pockets & he stacked the courts in less than 2 yrs. All we need is the Wall. . .
LikeLiked by 2 people
“After Burning the Democrat Party to the Ground, Barack Obama is Lecturing America Again”
Katie Pavlich | Town Hall
LikeLiked by 2 people
“never mind the process” “look at the amazing results Trump is piling up” ! Senator Lindsey Graham
(who knew)
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Obumbler seems concerned about his legacy, but he needn’t be worried. His legacy is quite safe ie, the worst, weakest, most destructive and most divisive President in US history.
LikeLiked by 1 person