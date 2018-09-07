President Trump Delivers Remarks In Fargo North Dakota…

Posted on September 7, 2018 by

President Trump is campaigning today in North and South Dakota.  Here is video of a very relaxed and confident President Trump delivering remarks at the Delta Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota.

95 Responses to President Trump Delivers Remarks In Fargo North Dakota…

  1. Lernie Wojack says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Thank you Lord for our President. Please keep him safe. #MAGA

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Reply
    • Sentient says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:29 pm

      I hope the president and his people keep MN7 in mind. MN1 and MN8 are commonly viewed as possible GOP pickups, but people are sleeping on MN7. Dave Hughes came within 5 pts of elderly Dem Colin Peterson in 2016. Peterson’s margin of victory has been shrinking each of the last several elections. Hughes – a San Diego native and longtime MN resident – lives in a small town near the Canadian border. Good family. He’s a vet. https://www.hughesforcongress.us

      Like

      Reply
  3. sundance says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Reply
    • kea says:
      September 7, 2018 at 3:46 pm

      Love it. And so true!!!!!!

      Reply
    • Sunshine says:
      September 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      I wonder if there’s a link between the NYT anonymous op-ed published two days ago and Obama now out giving speeches?

      Reply
      • vikingmom says:
        September 7, 2018 at 3:59 pm

        I think the left will be pulling out all the stops between now and November – throwing anything they have against the wall and hoping that something sticks.

        Bringing Obama off the golf course and back onto the speaking circuit means that they thing he still has that “magic” touch he had in 2008 when no one had ever heard of him. He promised to stop the rise of the oceans and “transform” the country. Eight years later, with the economy in the tank for all but a handful of counties, mostly in the DC area, and more anger and division than ever before, we are no longer impressed with soaring rhetoric and empty promises.

        Just like Bill Clinton has turned into nothing but a caricature of a sad, dirty old man, Barack Obama is no longer useful to the Democratic party but neither they, nor he, realize it!

        Reply
        • Bendix says:
          September 7, 2018 at 4:03 pm

          When Kanye pointed out that nothing improved in Chicago, I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
          Kanye is from Chicago. It is a fact, Chicago got worse in eight years. No one can dispute that.

          Reply
        • sandab00 says:
          September 7, 2018 at 7:38 pm

          Only in the echo chambers does Barry still have the “magic”. The rest of us are on to him.

          Reply
      • gawntrail says:
        September 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm

        It’s fake. It’s written by a DEM/nevertrumper/NYT spokeshole faking it as a Trump insider with juice in order to paint the picture of an administration in turmoil. I would bet it’s fabricated completely. At best it’s some menial drone with some lame assistant to the assistant title so the story has a hint of truth as to the source.

        Reply
        • RoostyScoot says:
          September 7, 2018 at 4:23 pm

          And I believe the word we use for that is Fraud and/or libel. If this is established, i hope trump sues the pants off the grey lady.

          Reply
        • sudsy49 says:
          September 7, 2018 at 4:25 pm

          gawntrail, I’ve been saying the same thing since it was published. Why does everyone give the Lying New York Times credence when it says it was authored by a senior government official? When everything else in it is fake news, why wouldn’t the authorship be fake news? In fact, I’d bet that new hire Sarah Jeong authored it and if discovered would claim she was being sarcastic or some other BS.

          Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 7, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Obama: America’s SLEEPER President.

      Reply
    • pam2246 says:
      September 7, 2018 at 4:24 pm

      Reply
      • dissonant1 says:
        September 7, 2018 at 4:45 pm

        Drudge is no Obama fan. Unfortunately, he has given no evidence that he is a Trump fan either. Don’t know where this guy is coming from, anymore, other than perhaps he is simply continuing the “Never Trump” RINO tendencies he exhibited during the campaign.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  5. Rock Knutne says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Does this guy look even one little bit worried?

    Lol

    President Trump!
    M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A

    Reply
  6. Cheesehead54016 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Trumpster will be 7 days a week now until Early Nov. fun to watch. Obama……. not so much. Obama trying to take credit for current economy. Ha!

    Reply
  7. Tad says:
    September 7, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Trump continues to drive the left to their demise, without hardly lifting a finger.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Phil Free says:
      September 7, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      A certain someone recently made an astute observation that Trump was allowing them to ‘dig their own graves’. In fact, to help out, I’d say he’s handing them shovels! ⛏

      Reply
  8. Bendix says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    I do hope he doesn’t wear himself out, but he seems to thrive on this.

    Reply
  9. James F says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Are any seats or governorships in jeopardy of flipping to dems in Montana or the Dakotas?

    They are overwhelmingly and consistently republican voters.

    Reply
  10. rioosodog says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    And the Progressives are going nuts when he goes to these rallies…. He gets to fly on Airforce One and they help pay for it……MAGA!

    Reply
  11. Ditch Mitch says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    A bit off topic but good news for PDJT:

    Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.

    “You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”

    “Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”

    When pressed further McConnell said he has zero doubts that Kavanaugh will be confirmed based on his stellar performance in front of the Senate.
    ____________________________________________________________________________

    Fle, the day Kavanaugh is confirmed I have a new name lined up. Ok back to the Closing Bell, jobs, trade and whatever.

    Reply
    • Mercenary says:
      September 7, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Mitch has earned my trust so far. Not a ton, but he is about 50% Trump Ally so far, and that’s not shabby. Keep confirming those judges, Mitch.

      Reply
      • RoostyScoot says:
        September 7, 2018 at 4:28 pm

        He wouldn’t be a politician if he didn’t know how to change a position when the winds turn against him.

        Reply
        • Mercenary says:
          September 7, 2018 at 4:29 pm

          As long as he does Trump’s bidding, that’s good enough for me.

          Stack the federal judiciary with Trump’s judges. Great.

          The real question is if he will pass a strict immigration bill. If not, seeya Mitch. But I think he will play ball.

          Reply
          • RoostyScoot says:
            September 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

            Yeah I can’t say I’m for or against Mitch any more, which is a credit to the man. I think after November we’ll see a lot more cooperation. This Movement is going to pick up some steam. Can’t be Majority leader if you oppose the agenda of the Majority!

            Reply
        • lorenetn says:
          September 7, 2018 at 5:05 pm

          He couldn’t (or wouldn’t) change McStain’s position on repealing Obamacare.

          Reply
      • Ditch Mitch says:
        September 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

        Gotta give Mitch credit on judges and the courts. 👍🏻👍🏾

        After the midterms Mitch is going to have to become even a bigger PDJT supporter or face the consequences of being replaced as majority leader. PDJT will have a yugh (probably not 60) majority in the Senate and they will be more loyal to PDJT. Mitch plays it right and he could retire peacefully in KY.

        On thing about the Senate is Mitch controls where the Senate Reelection Committee (not sure if that is the exact name) funds go. Ted Cruz on Hannity was complaining the Dims have out raised the GOPe 4 to 1; however, he did not specify what funding mechanisms he was referring to. My guess he was talking about that Senate Reelection Committee.

        Ronna McDaniel said the candidates are sufficiently funded with expanded ground games. Also for months now requests have been made to fund candidates directly and not Mitch’s slush fund. That’s how we get the candidates we want not the ones McConnell Uniparty) wants.

        Reply
        • Mercenary says:
          September 7, 2018 at 4:45 pm

          Yep, I’ve been a big Mitch critic, but you have to give him credit for what he’s done with the judges, and what he did with the Scalia seat. It took some spine.

          Doesn’t mean I’m all of a sudden thinking Mitch is MAGA, but I certainly put him in a different category from Paul Ryan.

          Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        September 7, 2018 at 5:34 pm

        Being a RINO/ GOPe, he prefers moderate or conservative justices on the SCOTUS. So his support of Kavanaugh is expected.

        But Senator McConnell is a member of the Gang of Eight. Remember what that means.

        He knows ALL about the scandals plaguing the DOJ, FBI, and the Deep State corruption.
        Yet AFAIK he has done jack shiite to help the President clean up any of that.

        Don’t ever forget that.

        Reply
        • Mercenary says:
          September 7, 2018 at 5:43 pm

          He’s confirming conservative Federalist Society judges.

          And from all accounts, Kavanaugh is a pretty solid judge. Not a Kennedy or a Breyer.

          As long as he obeys Trump, Mitch can stay.

          Reply
  12. I won't back down says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Now if he can only talk North and South Dakota into getting along with each other. The North is so jealous about the whole Rushmore thing that landed in South Dakota. South is always making fun of North’s capital being named after a German general (Bismarck), etc. When David Lee Roth’s song about the northern girls keeping their boyfriends warm at night the South was pretty insulted when the North said it was their girls as explicitly stated in the lyrics and did not include the homely South Dakota farm girls.

    Reply
    • andyocoregon says:
      September 7, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      I think the song originally sung by The Beach Boys was more about girls in the different sections of the U.S.

      “Well East coast girls are hip
      I really dig those styles they wear
      And the Southern girls with the way they talk
      They knock me out when I’m down there
      The Mid-West farmer’s daughters really make you feel alright
      And the Northern girls with the way they kiss
      They keep their boyfriends warm at night”

      Reply
  13. scrap1ron says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Considering Barry’s track record for losing Democrat seats I hope they keep running him out there to campaign for them. Every day working people will compare how they suffered under Judas’s policies for 8 years to how things have improved for them with President Trump’s America First agenda and vote their pocket book. May God bless President Trump and keep him safe from the evil machinations of the Deep State traitors.

    Reply
  14. Blind no longer says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    For me this was vintage Trump. Relaxed, funny, over the target and slinging zingers!!! I love this man sooo much! There will NEVER be another man like him!!!!

    Reply
  15. Phil says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    This is like waiting for “The Big One” to hit southern California. Not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. We all wait for it. His tweets are like little carpet bombs knocking out defenses all the time. Who is in the news day after day after day? Who is getting flak very, heavy flak more and more? Someone who is near or directly over their target. Someone who doesn’t let someone else’s attitude dictate what their attitude will be.

    Reply
  16. Donald McIntosh (@Jimiheadstone) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Half of America was hoping for a Cash For Clunkers 2 Rollout announcment…from Obama

    Reply
  17. apfelcobbler says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Who else wants to run against a Pocahontas/ Spartacus ticket?

    Reply
  18. darnhardworker says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Obama is good for sleeping…LOL…..LOVE this president

    Reply
    • Phil says:
      September 7, 2018 at 4:55 pm

      Wow. How do you put someone in their place? The MAN who stopped the seas from rising! The MAN who received a Nobel Peace Prize for world peace! The MAN who spoke of I more than any other subject! —- Oh, him, he’s putting me to sleep again.

      Reply
  19. kevin king says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:36 pm

    Trump is an inspiration to us all. Even when you are being unjustly maligned, just get on with it. Whinging about it won’t get you anywhere.

    Reply
  20. Countrywatch says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:37 pm

    This video of President Trump is wonderful. What an amazing President he is. Thank you Sundance for posting it.

    Reply
  21. dissonant1 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Very, very impressed with this speech! Having spent my high school years in Fargo, IMHO this had the perfect delivery and tone for the setting and audience: serious, factual, relaxed, and with understated humor. It wasn’t a “barn burner” but North Dakotans are not “barn burner” people (for them, excitement is often viewed with suspicion :). This should go over very well with the folks there – I hope it gets a lot of local media play, at least. As always, so proud of our wonderful President!

    Reply
  22. bosscook says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    Obama campaigning is a GIFT. All his blather can be instantly countered with Trump’s successes. Overwhelmingly! All he has is race, Nazism, race, and above all else, his never ending congratulating himself. It’s a GIFT. Thank you, smartest-man-in-the-room…whatever you say will just highlight MAGA! Now all we need is Hillary to decide to run again. LOL.

    Reply
  23. Donna in Oregon says:
    September 7, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    Thank you for posting this. Loved every minute of it.

    Reply
  24. Cheri Lawrence says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Omg! Just keeps getting better, just awesome! Our Lion is on fire and so are we. Thank you God for bringing us this precious gift!! 💖

    Reply
  25. highdezertgator says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    North Dakota Coal: Western North Dakota contains an estimated 351 billion tons of lignite, the single largest deposit of lignite known in the world. North Dakota also contains an estimated 25 billion tons of economically mineable coal, enough to last for over 800 years at the present rate of 32 million tons per year. https://www.dmr.nd.gov/ndgs/mineral/nd_coalnew.asp

    MAGA research possible because the Deplorables are …..not the stupid people
    Small-Scale Modularization of Gasification Technology Components (DOE 10/3/2017)
    https://www.energy.gov/fe/articles/doe-invest-16-million-radically-engineered-modular-systems

    Reply
  26. linda4298 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/35610/obama-returns-gives-speech-reminding-americans-why-ben-shapiro On Friday, former President Barack Obama gave a speech at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The central conceit of the speech was that President Donald Trump had broken American politics. And the central lie of the speech is that time began on November 8, 2016 – that the collapse of America’s social fabric and civic institutions had nothing to do with Barack Obama. The reality of the situation, of course, is that Trump is a symptom of the slow-rolling collapse of those institutions, brought about in large part by the disingenuous gaslighting in which Obama engaged for a decade: promoting a better discourse while engaging identity politics, championing supposed honesty in politics while simultaneously presiding over an administration rife with malfeasance, and demonizing opponents while claiming to fly above the fray.

    Reply
  27. James F says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    President Trump is speaking live in Sioux Falls on local station KELO.

    Reply
  28. James F says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Live speech in Sioux Falls.

    Reply
  29. rustybritches says:
    September 7, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    I just heard his speech while he was in SD today and he was just talking from notes and was telling people about some of what his Admins has accomplished and he was quiet and funny and sweet but did tell Obama he had nothing to do with what was going on right now in this country and he was funny and I just love him a lot and hope that he and his family will always be safe..
    Thank God for President Trump… Oh yes, heard some of the Speech Obama gave today and sounded just like him, Angary stupid and all about him and always trying to lecture people about everything that he thinks they should be doing an does nothing but sit on his lazy butt.. What a waste of 8 years

    Reply
  30. CNN_sucks says:
    September 7, 2018 at 7:10 pm

    OMG. Did you hear Obama wants to take credit of booming economy? Same guy who crippled our coal, oil and gas industry? Burdened us with regulations after regulations…and colluding with Russia. Yeah, that same guy. What a hoot!

    Reply
    • Haveaspine says:
      September 7, 2018 at 7:24 pm

      Have enough of O. Crawl back to your hole.

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      September 7, 2018 at 8:00 pm

      Obama Schmobama …

      It was the Fed who pumped trillions into the stock market and economy
      They had to re-inflate 401k accounts and the pensions that depend on the stock market

      Now the Fed is raising interest rates to choke off growth
      Color me unsurprised

      Look for them to crash the markets ahead of the 2020 Presidential election

      I don’t think they’ll do it this year because the stakes are too low (even if it’s Dems’ wet dream to take the House and impeach)

      But given the opportunity to prevent Pres Trump from being re-elected – get rid of him that way – I’ll wager they’ll take it.

      Reply
  31. dufrst says:
    September 7, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Trump in South Dakota

    Reply

