President Trump Delivers Remarks In Fargo North Dakota…

President Trump is campaigning today in North and South Dakota. Here is video of a very relaxed and confident President Trump delivering remarks at the Delta Hotel in Fargo, North Dakota.
Thank you Lord for our President. Please keep him safe. #MAGA
Please please keep him safe. That stabbing of Bolsonara in Brazil yesterday was horrific–
Socialists and communists are ALWAYS the greatest threats to any free citizenry – without fail.
You could say that gangs and criminals are more dangerous, but you’d be wrong – they generally do not rise to power without the explicit enabling of socialists from inside the system.
I know nothing about Bolsanaro, but this act and the fact they’re calling him a “fascist” probably means he’s working for the people.
I saw him on Brazilian TV talking from his bed in the Hospital today. He said something like, I was always a good man, I never did wrong. He sounded sincere to me. That was enough for the left to try to destroy him, to be a good man, loving his country. They called him ultra right politician, just like Trump. They said he is the Trump of Brazil. So I know they are lying about him, just like our own press lies about President Trump. I hope he makes it, both as a person and as a politician.
Glenn Greenwald called him a “fascist” and I immediately didn’t believe him.
His better angel must be looking over him. He lost 40% of his blood. The knife
sliced into his liver, intestine and lung. Pray he has a speedy recovery and wins the election.
I saw a picture of Trump and it said, “I make stupid people angry”.
He makes some smart ones angry, when they figure out that they aren’t his intellectual superiors, as they thought they were.
George Will comes to mind.
Add Bill Krystol to that list.
It’s a very lengthy list.
A+ and 100% true
I hope the president and his people keep MN7 in mind. MN1 and MN8 are commonly viewed as possible GOP pickups, but people are sleeping on MN7. Dave Hughes came within 5 pts of elderly Dem Colin Peterson in 2016. Peterson’s margin of victory has been shrinking each of the last several elections. Hughes – a San Diego native and longtime MN resident – lives in a small town near the Canadian border. Good family. He’s a vet. https://www.hughesforcongress.us
Love it. And so true!!!!!!
I wonder if there’s a link between the NYT anonymous op-ed published two days ago and Obama now out giving speeches?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think the left will be pulling out all the stops between now and November – throwing anything they have against the wall and hoping that something sticks.
Bringing Obama off the golf course and back onto the speaking circuit means that they thing he still has that “magic” touch he had in 2008 when no one had ever heard of him. He promised to stop the rise of the oceans and “transform” the country. Eight years later, with the economy in the tank for all but a handful of counties, mostly in the DC area, and more anger and division than ever before, we are no longer impressed with soaring rhetoric and empty promises.
Just like Bill Clinton has turned into nothing but a caricature of a sad, dirty old man, Barack Obama is no longer useful to the Democratic party but neither they, nor he, realize it!
When Kanye pointed out that nothing improved in Chicago, I think that was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
Kanye is from Chicago. It is a fact, Chicago got worse in eight years. No one can dispute that.
Only in the echo chambers does Barry still have the “magic”. The rest of us are on to him.
It’s fake. It’s written by a DEM/nevertrumper/NYT spokeshole faking it as a Trump insider with juice in order to paint the picture of an administration in turmoil. I would bet it’s fabricated completely. At best it’s some menial drone with some lame assistant to the assistant title so the story has a hint of truth as to the source.
And I believe the word we use for that is Fraud and/or libel. If this is established, i hope trump sues the pants off the grey lady.
gawntrail, I’ve been saying the same thing since it was published. Why does everyone give the Lying New York Times credence when it says it was authored by a senior government official? When everything else in it is fake news, why wouldn’t the authorship be fake news? In fact, I’d bet that new hire Sarah Jeong authored it and if discovered would claim she was being sarcastic or some other BS.
Obama: America’s SLEEPER President.
LikeLiked by 16 people
not even that. He’s just a delusional fraud who still has his nose so far up in the air, if it rained hard enough, he’d drown.
I heard him say that ” He ” set up everything in the economy that”s roaring back now.
It must really suck to be him….the worst president and biggest shuck ‘n jive flimflam man.
I think POTUS’ reply to him should be “You didn’t build this economy Obama!”
I can’t believe the party of losers let ostupid crawl out of hole and say PDJT had nothing to do with the roaring economy. Go away lyin’ king
👏👏😂
Agree!
Then there’s that OTHER role of a SLEEPER…
Yep. Coupled with Joe “Fingers” Biden, you have Sleeper and Creeper…
He was busy embedding commies and other leftist-Globalist drones all throughout key management positions in government. He weaponized so much of the Executive Branch DOJ, FBI, IRS, EPA, DHS, down to below appointment level positions; so many are still in place, obstructing our President however they can.
So he wasn’t exactly sleeping; he was busy subverting the Constitution and American ideals. Most of us were well aware of all of much but not all of his evil, and angry and frustrated that a majority of voters in 2012 weren’t.
Absolutely!
Obama was a Manchurian President who permeated our Government, our Institutions and our Countryside SLEEPER “CELLS” that will take a decade to root out and neutralize.
See my separate post on the Military on this thread.
More like sleeper cell! Manchurian candidate that weaponized government!
SLEEPER CELL President
Drudge is no Obama fan. Unfortunately, he has given no evidence that he is a Trump fan either. Don’t know where this guy is coming from, anymore, other than perhaps he is simply continuing the “Never Trump” RINO tendencies he exhibited during the campaign.
From Patton:
“Americans love a winner…and will not tolerate a loser.”
(nice backdrop)
Does this guy look even one little bit worried?
Lol
President Trump!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A
Confidence in yourself, and in the team you surround yourself with — Trump shows it.
LikeLiked by 23 people
And the other guy has a look that says I will kill whatever gets close. 👍🏽👍🏽 LOL
I’ve seen this before, but it cracks me up! Trump was giving that fool who charged him the evil eye! Plus, I wonder how much Trump was resisting being moved out of harm’s way (maybe not the wisest thing for such a valuable man to do, but then again, he ain’t no wuss, that’s for sure)!
Trumpster will be 7 days a week now until Early Nov. fun to watch. Obama……. not so much. Obama trying to take credit for current economy. Ha!
Trump continues to drive the left to their demise, without hardly lifting a finger.
A certain someone recently made an astute observation that Trump was allowing them to ‘dig their own graves’. In fact, to help out, I’d say he’s handing them shovels! ⛏
I do hope he doesn’t wear himself out, but he seems to thrive on this.
Are any seats or governorships in jeopardy of flipping to dems in Montana or the Dakotas?
They are overwhelmingly and consistently republican voters.
There’s kind of a big Senate seat on the line.
Every vote counts.
Actually, the Dems stand to lose a seat in ND: Dem Heidi Heitkamp is very vulnerable to a strong and popular Rep Kevin Cramer. Trump spoke in Fargo at a fund raiser for Cramer.
And the Progressives are going nuts when he goes to these rallies…. He gets to fly on Airforce One and they help pay for it……MAGA!
A bit off topic but good news for PDJT:
Speaking with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt Friday, McConnell rained on his Democratic colleague’s resistance parade.
“You’ve said many times that Judge Kavanaugh will be confirmed, and that your major power is controlling the calendar,” Hewitt said. “So the question is, when will he be confirmed?”
“Before the end of September,” said McConnell. “He’ll be on board at the Supreme Court by the first Monday in October, which you and I both know is the beginning of the October term.”
When pressed further McConnell said he has zero doubts that Kavanaugh will be confirmed based on his stellar performance in front of the Senate.
____________________________________________________________________________
Fle, the day Kavanaugh is confirmed I have a new name lined up. Ok back to the Closing Bell, jobs, trade and whatever.
Mitch has earned my trust so far. Not a ton, but he is about 50% Trump Ally so far, and that’s not shabby. Keep confirming those judges, Mitch.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Stack the federal judiciary with Trump’s judges. Great.
The real question is if he will pass a strict immigration bill. If not, seeya Mitch. But I think he will play ball.
Yeah I can’t say I’m for or against Mitch any more, which is a credit to the man. I think after November we’ll see a lot more cooperation. This Movement is going to pick up some steam. Can’t be Majority leader if you oppose the agenda of the Majority!
I’ve bashed Mitch with the rest of him, but it’s unfair of us to not give him credit for the judges. He did a good thing holding Scalia’s seat open and a good thing blocking Obama’s judges. I’ll give him full credit where it’s due.
Exactly. It’s why I won’t bash Mitch anymore, but…. I won’t ever fully trust him either. He’s supposed to work for WeThePeople.
Trump will keep him in line. Even still, we should all be grateful that he held the Scalia seat. He took relentless fire for that and stood alone.
He couldn’t (or wouldn’t) change McStain’s position on repealing Obamacare.
Gotta give Mitch credit on judges and the courts. 👍🏻👍🏾
After the midterms Mitch is going to have to become even a bigger PDJT supporter or face the consequences of being replaced as majority leader. PDJT will have a yugh (probably not 60) majority in the Senate and they will be more loyal to PDJT. Mitch plays it right and he could retire peacefully in KY.
On thing about the Senate is Mitch controls where the Senate Reelection Committee (not sure if that is the exact name) funds go. Ted Cruz on Hannity was complaining the Dims have out raised the GOPe 4 to 1; however, he did not specify what funding mechanisms he was referring to. My guess he was talking about that Senate Reelection Committee.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, I’ve been a big Mitch critic, but you have to give him credit for what he’s done with the judges, and what he did with the Scalia seat. It took some spine.
Doesn’t mean I’m all of a sudden thinking Mitch is MAGA, but I certainly put him in a different category from Paul Ryan.
Being a RINO/ GOPe, he prefers moderate or conservative justices on the SCOTUS. So his support of Kavanaugh is expected.
But Senator McConnell is a member of the Gang of Eight. Remember what that means.
He knows ALL about the scandals plaguing the DOJ, FBI, and the Deep State corruption.
Yet AFAIK he has done jack shiite to help the President clean up any of that.
Don’t ever forget that.
He’s confirming conservative Federalist Society judges.
And from all accounts, Kavanaugh is a pretty solid judge. Not a Kennedy or a Breyer.
As long as he obeys Trump, Mitch can stay.
Now if he can only talk North and South Dakota into getting along with each other. The North is so jealous about the whole Rushmore thing that landed in South Dakota. South is always making fun of North’s capital being named after a German general (Bismarck), etc. When David Lee Roth’s song about the northern girls keeping their boyfriends warm at night the South was pretty insulted when the North said it was their girls as explicitly stated in the lyrics and did not include the homely South Dakota farm girls.
I think the song originally sung by The Beach Boys was more about girls in the different sections of the U.S.
“Well East coast girls are hip
I really dig those styles they wear
And the Southern girls with the way they talk
They knock me out when I’m down there
The Mid-West farmer’s daughters really make you feel alright
And the Northern girls with the way they kiss
They keep their boyfriends warm at night”
Andy, now I’m going to have the continuous loop of California Girls in my head all afternoon!
Considering Barry’s track record for losing Democrat seats I hope they keep running him out there to campaign for them. Every day working people will compare how they suffered under Judas’s policies for 8 years to how things have improved for them with President Trump’s America First agenda and vote their pocket book. May God bless President Trump and keep him safe from the evil machinations of the Deep State traitors.
For me this was vintage Trump. Relaxed, funny, over the target and slinging zingers!!! I love this man sooo much! There will NEVER be another man like him!!!!
This is like waiting for “The Big One” to hit southern California. Not a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’. We all wait for it. His tweets are like little carpet bombs knocking out defenses all the time. Who is in the news day after day after day? Who is getting flak very, heavy flak more and more? Someone who is near or directly over their target. Someone who doesn’t let someone else’s attitude dictate what their attitude will be.
Half of America was hoping for a Cash For Clunkers 2 Rollout announcment…from Obama
Oh-bla-bla…Destroyed the used car business… the affordable car act…. You can’t keep your car or your mechanic.
“the old vehicles that were traded in were immediately tagged as property of the U.S. government, making them ineligible for resale and destined for the scrap yard. ”
https://www.autotrader.com/car-news/heres-what-happened-when-i-worked-car-dealer-durin-268475
Who else wants to run against a Pocahontas/ Spartacus ticket?
How about a Pedo Joe/Kamela on my back Harris.
Obama is good for sleeping…LOL…..LOVE this president
Wow. How do you put someone in their place? The MAN who stopped the seas from rising! The MAN who received a Nobel Peace Prize for world peace! The MAN who spoke of I more than any other subject! —- Oh, him, he’s putting me to sleep again.
Trump is an inspiration to us all. Even when you are being unjustly maligned, just get on with it. Whinging about it won’t get you anywhere.
This video of President Trump is wonderful. What an amazing President he is. Thank you Sundance for posting it.
Very, very impressed with this speech! Having spent my high school years in Fargo, IMHO this had the perfect delivery and tone for the setting and audience: serious, factual, relaxed, and with understated humor. It wasn’t a “barn burner” but North Dakotans are not “barn burner” people (for them, excitement is often viewed with suspicion :). This should go over very well with the folks there – I hope it gets a lot of local media play, at least. As always, so proud of our wonderful President!
Obama campaigning is a GIFT. All his blather can be instantly countered with Trump’s successes. Overwhelmingly! All he has is race, Nazism, race, and above all else, his never ending congratulating himself. It’s a GIFT. Thank you, smartest-man-in-the-room…whatever you say will just highlight MAGA! Now all we need is Hillary to decide to run again. LOL.
Thank you for posting this. Loved every minute of it.
Omg! Just keeps getting better, just awesome! Our Lion is on fire and so are we. Thank you God for bringing us this precious gift!! 💖
North Dakota Coal: Western North Dakota contains an estimated 351 billion tons of lignite, the single largest deposit of lignite known in the world. North Dakota also contains an estimated 25 billion tons of economically mineable coal, enough to last for over 800 years at the present rate of 32 million tons per year. https://www.dmr.nd.gov/ndgs/mineral/nd_coalnew.asp
MAGA research possible because the Deplorables are …..not the stupid people
Small-Scale Modularization of Gasification Technology Components (DOE 10/3/2017)
https://www.energy.gov/fe/articles/doe-invest-16-million-radically-engineered-modular-systems
https://www.dailywire.com/news/35610/obama-returns-gives-speech-reminding-americans-why-ben-shapiro On Friday, former President Barack Obama gave a speech at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The central conceit of the speech was that President Donald Trump had broken American politics. And the central lie of the speech is that time began on November 8, 2016 – that the collapse of America’s social fabric and civic institutions had nothing to do with Barack Obama. The reality of the situation, of course, is that Trump is a symptom of the slow-rolling collapse of those institutions, brought about in large part by the disingenuous gaslighting in which Obama engaged for a decade: promoting a better discourse while engaging identity politics, championing supposed honesty in politics while simultaneously presiding over an administration rife with malfeasance, and demonizing opponents while claiming to fly above the fray.
President Trump is speaking live in Sioux Falls on local station KELO.
Live speech in Sioux Falls.
No teleprompter, yet a wonderful, perfectly fine speech to his constituents (Americans, that is).
Working solely from notes on 2 pages of paper.
Casual
Off the cuff
Engaging
Lucid
OUR President
… sorry, might have been the Fargo speech that I saw. Couple hours ago.
I just heard his speech while he was in SD today and he was just talking from notes and was telling people about some of what his Admins has accomplished and he was quiet and funny and sweet but did tell Obama he had nothing to do with what was going on right now in this country and he was funny and I just love him a lot and hope that he and his family will always be safe..
Thank God for President Trump… Oh yes, heard some of the Speech Obama gave today and sounded just like him, Angary stupid and all about him and always trying to lecture people about everything that he thinks they should be doing an does nothing but sit on his lazy butt.. What a waste of 8 years
… and stumble-bumbling his way thru unprepared remarks.
The man CANNOT speak off-prompter
OMG. Did you hear Obama wants to take credit of booming economy? Same guy who crippled our coal, oil and gas industry? Burdened us with regulations after regulations…and colluding with Russia. Yeah, that same guy. What a hoot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama Schmobama …
It was the Fed who pumped trillions into the stock market and economy
They had to re-inflate 401k accounts and the pensions that depend on the stock market
Now the Fed is raising interest rates to choke off growth
Color me unsurprised
Look for them to crash the markets ahead of the 2020 Presidential election
I don’t think they’ll do it this year because the stakes are too low (even if it’s Dems’ wet dream to take the House and impeach)
But given the opportunity to prevent Pres Trump from being re-elected – get rid of him that way – I’ll wager they’ll take it.
I won’t take that bet, I think it is too likely you are correct.
Trump in South Dakota
