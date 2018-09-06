President Trump MAGA Rally Billings, Montana – 9:00pm EST Livestream

Posted on September 6, 2018 by

Today President Trump travels to Billings, Montana to host a MAGA campaign rally for the 2018 Mid-Terms. The rally is scheduled for 7:00pm Mountain time, 9:00 pm Eastern. With all of the recent headline news this is sure to be a dynamic rally.

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkFox10 Livestream Link

19 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally Billings, Montana – 9:00pm EST Livestream

  1. sundance says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    Reply
  2. DanO64 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    Winning is so much fun.

    Reply
  3. kea says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    Bring it!!! MAGA

    Reply
  4. BHliberty says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Love the President, Love the Rallies, Love the MAGA agenda! May the force be with you President Trump!

    Reply
  5. Joe S says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Is there anything more fun than a Trump rally?

    Reply
  6. parteagirl says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Brace yourself, New York Times.

    Reply
  7. Plain Jane says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    I just realized why the dems are so full of themselves. Listening to the hearings, Grassley is only giving 5 minite bathroom breaks. 🙂

    Reply
  8. Tonawanda says:
    September 6, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    These threads are always fun and uplifting!

    Reply

