Legend!

Posted on September 6, 2018 by

Epic. Will likely never be outdone….  Not this year. GOAT?

(Backstory) – More on Backstory from Yesterday HERE

Make Zina Bash the next Attorney General.

 

94 Responses to Legend!

  1. budmc says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:53 pm

  2. tav says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    John McCain knew Spartacus and stabbed him in the back.

  3. BSR says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    This is big big big news to me personally. Who even knew there was an Adam Baldwin. And my goodness is he a moron.

  4. New Nonna to Be, Again!!! 🤗 says:
    September 6, 2018 at 11:58 pm

    Yyyyyawwwn 🤔 👌🏼

  5. bessie2003 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:03 am

    Good for her!

  6. Pittsburgh Gal says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:03 am

    The Deep State has no sense of humor… 😀

  7. Harry Lime says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:08 am

    White supremacy is everywhere. My college professor told me so.

  8. TheMachine says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:10 am

    You know I thought about McCain today. While I will stay quiet about his passing; it is nice NOT to hear is grandstanding and divisiveness around the Supreme Court proceedings.

    • Tall Texan says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:12 am

      Glad the traitor is gone and truly so sorry I voted for him in 2008.

      • TheMachine says:
        September 7, 2018 at 1:28 am

        I hear you but I can’t say I am sorry I voted for McCain because I voted for Sarah Palin who was on his ticket. When I go back and look at all of the candidates, Sarah was the only one that made me want to vote for her. The last time I felt strong about a candidate was Ross Perot… well that is until the Lion came along!

  9. Carrie2 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:13 am

    Sometimes it is sooo difficult not to laugh, but I enjoyed Hatch’s statement (comedy at its best)!

  10. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:13 am

    As a well practiced troll myself, I consider this Absolutely TOP NOTCH SUPER MEGA TROLLING.

    Good job!

  11. gerkenstein says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Republicans keep up with this sense of humor and there is no stopping them. Trump should lighten up every once in a while too.

  12. fleporeblog says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Good for her to rub that stupidity in their faces! The more we can mock these MORONS the more irrelevant they become.

  14. Guyver1 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:18 am

    Zina Bash has earned my respect.
    Calm, fearless, resolute😁🤗.
    Strong enough to poke a stick in every communist and nevertrumper eye 😈😁, and on national TV no less.
    God, I love strong , calm, fearless, resolute women 💗💓💖😁🤗👊👌👍🏽👏🖖!!!

    • Kenji says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:57 am

      I’d have her as MY wing wo-man any day of the week! She’s always got a ready answer for the Judge. She seems like a real sharpie! BTW … I am MASSIVELY impressed by Kavanaugh’s DC Swamp skills. That man is smoooooooth and effective at defecting every sling and arrow launched at him … with a completely sincere and respectful tone. His handling of that WORM Blumenthal was EPIC. He had that pecker-lipped WORM squirming and his hands were shaking as Kavanaugh calmly squelched every single threat, er … “question” of the Judge. He is a Rock Star of political optics. Completely unimpeachable.

  15. Steve Summar says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:19 am

    Note John Kasich’s slip of the tongue at the 5 minute mark, regarding John McCain…hmmm
    Making Earth Great Again…MEGA…WWG1WGA

  16. thinkthinkthink says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:26 am

    And a little refreshing pause …

    • mj_inOC says:
      September 7, 2018 at 12:44 am

      How endearing!
      He loves basketball!
      [Remember one of the best musicals on Broadway I ever saw, Jerry Orbach’s legend song ´She Loves Basketball,´ from Promises, Promises!]

    • Psycho Monkee says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:07 am

      Direct your attention to press dirt-bags in the back on their computers. No doubt twisting this beautiful, wholesome moment into a racist attack…”the Judge’s girls BB team is whites only…” or some other pretzel logic lie.

    • Kenji says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Coaching my own daughters competitive soccer team for 4-years from U-12 through U-14 (State Cup, runner up) caused that moment to resonate with me. Trust me … you can’t be a creep or a phony and survive girls of that age. They see right through any BS, and KNOW who can be trusted as a friend and mentor. Those kids obviously respect the hell out of “coach” Kavanaugh. That can’t be faked. I would sooner TRUST those girls to cast confirmation votes than ANYONE in this fudged-up Congress. Esp. that creepy, creepy, subhuman Blumenthal …

    • Doug says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:40 am

      What an incredibly decent man. Who not only remembers names but their grades in school. This guy is Tier 1.

  17. scott467 says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:30 am

    What is the ‘back story’ to the ‘back story’ linked above?

    It doesn’t really explain anything.

    It looks like she’s looking to her right, as if someone is whispering something to her, and when she has received the message, says “Oh”, and then flashes the ‘okay’ sign to the camera.

    Apparently (according to Tweets in the ‘back story’ article) she made this ‘okay’ sign gesture twice?

    How is this ‘trolling’ though, if we don’t know why she was doing it?

  18. Successful Loser says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:30 am

    A guy who tries to make his bones by kissing up on CNN is no Republican, but a self centered fool. He ran for president and failed big time, it’s time to give his mouth a rest. He’s a leader of one, himself, that’s it, that’s all.

  19. ❌Trump Voter in MN CD 2 ❌ (@MadVoterInMN) says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:34 am

  20. mj_inOC says:
    September 7, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Would be interesting to know the background of her name, Zina…

    Glad she is blessed by a responsive, articulate husband! [Forgive WP source…]
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2018/09/04/that-was-no-white-power-hand-signal-at-the-kavanaugh-hearing-zina-bashs-husband-says/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d737a149a224

    • Kenji says:
      September 7, 2018 at 1:27 am

      Hey WAPO! The TRUTH DIES in the darkness of the BLACK ink spurting out of your black hearts.

      The opening words of your article derisively describe Zina as a … “Republican operative”. What the hell is that supposed to imply? That she is fair game for some Twitter Hero “Doctor” to slime her as a “white supremacist”

      Only deep in the article do you accurately describe what she does for a living …

      Zina Bash, who worked in the Trump White House as a special assistant on regulatory reform and legal and immigration policy, currently works as a senior counsel for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R)..

      You suck WAPO. We’re all onto the oppo media’s “subtle tactics of smeary innuendo. I will be waiting for you to describe alllllll those people sitting behind the Democrap Senators as “Democrap operatives”. Yeah, right … that’ll never happen.

      And the fact of her complex, mixed-racial … Mexican… heritage (i.e. the protypical AMERICAN) suggests that her mere presence was a supreme act of trolling by the Trump Admin. And the idiot “Doctor” Twitter Troll got Trolled! Ha ha ha ha … Trump is about 6-moves ahead of you on the board … yeah … how’s that “white supremacist” meme workin out for ya?

  22. Doug says:
    September 7, 2018 at 2:09 am

    THIS IS FRIGGING HILARIOUS.

    Watch at the 6:58 mark when Senator Sparticus bravely admits for the 7th time he broke a rule.
    Watch Kavanaughs reaction on the split screen!!

    Priceless!!

