Epic. Will likely never be outdone…. Not this year. GOAT?
(Backstory) – More on Backstory from Yesterday HERE
Make Zina Bash the next Attorney General.
Now that is funny.
Whoever runs Hatch’s twitter game is elite level. They post some hilarious stuff.
👌 oops… I mean ✌🏽 No wait… I mean 👍🏿
egads! How about “like”
Rotfl. Ty.
lol!!
John McCain knew Spartacus and stabbed him in the back.
McCain said : “HE is Spartacus!!…..over there…there he is….can we go now?”
This is big big big news to me personally. Who even knew there was an Adam Baldwin. And my goodness is he a moron.
Adam Baldwin is unrelated to the clan Baldwin that we all know. I know him best as the character “Animal Mother” from “Full Metal Jacket”, but he has also done a lot of sci-fi television work. He’s a staunch conservative with a good sense of humor. 🙂
I honestly didn’t know that lol. Thx for correcting.
Didn’t he also take the lead role in the TV series “Last Ship”?
An Adam Baldwin quote from a few years ago.
“Why Leftists feel compelled to dehumanize their fellow man in order to make political hay is easily explained. They need control over others to perpetuate their anti-humanitarian ideology. An ideology whose own intellectual disability agitates for, and all too often has achieved the prior restraint of centralized population control, economic control, even thought control (i.e., Political Correctness “hate crime”).
As much as Leftists covet other people’s money, they seem to detest other people’s children — unless of course those children can be exploited as political props; human shield victim-mascots used in pursuit of narcissistic political ends.”
http://fromlaw2grace.com/2011/04/29/adam-baldwin-a-conservative-voice-in-hollywood/
Adam Baldwin fan now. Me stands corrected. Tips me cap. Thanks again.
Check out “Firefly.” You can go straight to the post-cancellation-of-awesome-series movie, “Serenity,” but best to do “Firefly” first, then “Serenity.” Why cheat yourself?
Yyyyyawwwn 🤔 👌🏼
I’ll be a new Nonno in March, number 4. Believe this one will be a girl also.
Couldn’t be happier. The youngest is now 5.
Good for her!
The Deep State has no sense of humor… 😀
The same sense of humor as a iron skillet.
Who said so? They invented the Steele Dossier, didn’t they?
Nope. They had to hire a law firm to hire a Brit to hire Russians to invent the dossier. Russians *do* have a sense of humor!
That dossier is Not “sense of humor”
It’s sedition.
White supremacy is everywhere. My college professor told me so.
Buckwheat: O-tay!
Buckwheat sings the hits:
Wookin’ Pa Nub in all da wong places…
Unce… Tice… Tree times, a lady
It’s “fee tine a mady”–get those lyrics right! lol
LOL!
Tree fwingers ups … fo da white man
Oh tay
Now that was funny stuff. 😀 Or should I say that’s when stuff was funny. 😀
Just THINKING about … Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood makes me LOL
Genius.
Internalized white supremacy. Systemic. Institutionalized. Deserving of reparations.
Reparation starbucks coffee!!!! Hotep Jesus I think was the one that went and got them to give him reparation coffee. LOLOLOL that was great
👌
You know I thought about McCain today. While I will stay quiet about his passing; it is nice NOT to hear is grandstanding and divisiveness around the Supreme Court proceedings.
Glad the traitor is gone and truly so sorry I voted for him in 2008.
I hear you but I can’t say I am sorry I voted for McCain because I voted for Sarah Palin who was on his ticket. When I go back and look at all of the candidates, Sarah was the only one that made me want to vote for her. The last time I felt strong about a candidate was Ross Perot… well that is until the Lion came along!
Sometimes it is sooo difficult not to laugh, but I enjoyed Hatch’s statement (comedy at its best)!
As a well practiced troll myself, I consider this Absolutely TOP NOTCH SUPER MEGA TROLLING.
Good job!
I agree. We own the meme and the art of the troll.
This my friends is how we begin to turn the tide of the culture war that we’ve been losing since Clinton was elected.
“We have not understood technological relations”…
Republicans keep up with this sense of humor and there is no stopping them. Trump should lighten up every once in a while too.
Anyone who calls our Lion POTUS merely “Trump” is viewed with great suspicion around here. Especially if you start opining what our Lion *should* do.
Once agreed, but when POTUS called Rush on his 30th Anniversary, he called himself ´Trump’ several times…
It’s his brand, and he is proud and grateful… so guess we can too!
Oh, and when did you climb aboard the TRUMP TRAIN?
Our President’s sense of humor is apparent everyday.
Maybe you should lighten up and just go away
And my nose is Longfellow 😎
Geri, I agree with thinkthinkthink….if I don’t take the time to type out “President”, I refer to him as PT, more respectful than “Trump”.
Sorry, I meant Gerk.
So, you dont watch any rallys?
Good for her to rub that stupidity in their faces! The more we can mock these MORONS the more irrelevant they become.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Bwahahaha. Ty SD. Not being able to rt this is KILLING me. It’s perfection. Somebody get this Bash lady a coat!
Brava!!!!
MEGA KEKS for LEE455!!!! I found a new desktop screen saver!!
Zina Bash has earned my respect.
Calm, fearless, resolute😁🤗.
Strong enough to poke a stick in every communist and nevertrumper eye 😈😁, and on national TV no less.
God, I love strong , calm, fearless, resolute women 💗💓💖😁🤗👊👌👍🏽👏🖖!!!
I’d have her as MY wing wo-man any day of the week! She’s always got a ready answer for the Judge. She seems like a real sharpie! BTW … I am MASSIVELY impressed by Kavanaugh’s DC Swamp skills. That man is smoooooooth and effective at defecting every sling and arrow launched at him … with a completely sincere and respectful tone. His handling of that WORM Blumenthal was EPIC. He had that pecker-lipped WORM squirming and his hands were shaking as Kavanaugh calmly squelched every single threat, er … “question” of the Judge. He is a Rock Star of political optics. Completely unimpeachable.
Note John Kasich’s slip of the tongue at the 5 minute mark, regarding John McCain…hmmm
Making Earth Great Again…MEGA…WWG1WGA
That’s how he really died, isn’t it?!?!?! Am I wrong???
There are an awful lot of people who think so. And Kasich is narcissistic enough to let it slip of true.
Ha ……it was scheduled……..bet you a dollar to a donut…..that is how they got all those people in one place at one time…….
“Hey…..we are gonna knock him off on this date, so clear your calendars”
All those people usually have some important stuff to do……so in order to honor some low life like McStain, they scheduled his “running out”
Anyway Meghan had to order all that extra material for that dress😎
Kasich pings randomly in every direction like a bullet fired into tiny steel box … ricocheting off every hard surface back and forth, to and fro. He is the most UNstable (R) ever
The poor idiot meant to say “put to rest”. He was so focused on his BS, he mis-spoke.
you know who else misspoke..hahah
Ronald McCain?
And a little refreshing pause …
LikeLiked by 6 people
How endearing!
He loves basketball!
[Remember one of the best musicals on Broadway I ever saw, Jerry Orbach’s legend song ´She Loves Basketball,´ from Promises, Promises!]
And those young ladies will never forget what ‘perseverance and persistence under pressure look’ like!
What a [Tin Cup/Kevin Costner ´defining moment’!]
Loved Jerry Orbach…I first got to know him as Lenny Briscoe, and inky later learned he was a great song and dance man. What a talent!!!
Did anyone Listen to Judge K’s opening statement?
This man is saint material…..coaches girls basketball, helps homeless, helps his church, it just keeps on going……and on top of that does his job
An outstanding pick from our VSG
Direct your attention to press dirt-bags in the back on their computers. No doubt twisting this beautiful, wholesome moment into a racist attack…”the Judge’s girls BB team is whites only…” or some other pretzel logic lie.
Coaching my own daughters competitive soccer team for 4-years from U-12 through U-14 (State Cup, runner up) caused that moment to resonate with me. Trust me … you can’t be a creep or a phony and survive girls of that age. They see right through any BS, and KNOW who can be trusted as a friend and mentor. Those kids obviously respect the hell out of “coach” Kavanaugh. That can’t be faked. I would sooner TRUST those girls to cast confirmation votes than ANYONE in this fudged-up Congress. Esp. that creepy, creepy, subhuman Blumenthal …
Coach K!
I agree Kenji. 🙂
What an incredibly decent man. Who not only remembers names but their grades in school. This guy is Tier 1.
What is the ‘back story’ to the ‘back story’ linked above?
It doesn’t really explain anything.
It looks like she’s looking to her right, as if someone is whispering something to her, and when she has received the message, says “Oh”, and then flashes the ‘okay’ sign to the camera.
Apparently (according to Tweets in the ‘back story’ article) she made this ‘okay’ sign gesture twice?
How is this ‘trolling’ though, if we don’t know why she was doing it?
Morons on Twitter claim the OK sign is a White Nationalist symbol (because they fell for a 4-Chan prank) and accused her of flashing during on Tuesday’s hearings.
This is her rubbing their own ignorant zealotry right in the faces.
Here’s the full backstory:
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2018/09/05/kavanaugh-white-power-zina-bash-219733
Well Bless Your Heart…
A guy who tries to make his bones by kissing up on CNN is no Republican, but a self centered fool. He ran for president and failed big time, it’s time to give his mouth a rest. He’s a leader of one, himself, that’s it, that’s all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But did you know his dad was a mailman?
Sorry Lida, I didn’t see your post before I posted. Great minds, huh?
Wait, that was rhe story? I swear I thought his story was his mom was especially fond of the milkman…
You do know his dad was a mailman, right?
All good. Great minds, indeed.
🤣
Hey, he took time out from eating…..that in itself says a lot for him😎
“ it’s time to give his mouth a rest”.
SL, I think he keeps it pretty busy with all that open mouth chewing…..
Would be interesting to know the background of her name, Zina…
Glad she is blessed by a responsive, articulate husband! [Forgive WP source…]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-intersect/wp/2018/09/04/that-was-no-white-power-hand-signal-at-the-kavanaugh-hearing-zina-bashs-husband-says/?noredirect=on&utm_term=.d737a149a224
Hey WAPO! The TRUTH DIES in the darkness of the BLACK ink spurting out of your black hearts.
The opening words of your article derisively describe Zina as a … “Republican operative”. What the hell is that supposed to imply? That she is fair game for some Twitter Hero “Doctor” to slime her as a “white supremacist”
Only deep in the article do you accurately describe what she does for a living …
Zina Bash, who worked in the Trump White House as a special assistant on regulatory reform and legal and immigration policy, currently works as a senior counsel for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R)..
You suck WAPO. We’re all onto the oppo media’s “subtle tactics of smeary innuendo. I will be waiting for you to describe alllllll those people sitting behind the Democrap Senators as “Democrap operatives”. Yeah, right … that’ll never happen.
And the fact of her complex, mixed-racial … Mexican… heritage (i.e. the protypical AMERICAN) suggests that her mere presence was a supreme act of trolling by the Trump Admin. And the idiot “Doctor” Twitter Troll got Trolled! Ha ha ha ha … Trump is about 6-moves ahead of you on the board … yeah … how’s that “white supremacist” meme workin out for ya?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
THIS IS FRIGGING HILARIOUS.
Watch at the 6:58 mark when Senator Sparticus bravely admits for the 7th time he broke a rule.
Watch Kavanaughs reaction on the split screen!!
Priceless!!
Correction: Fartacus……
There…fixed it for ya…😎
