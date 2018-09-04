Former Senator Jon Kyl Will Fill-In as Interim Arizona Senator Through This Congressional Year….

Arizona Senator Jon Kyl retired in 2013. Today he was appointed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to fill-in the absent Arizona Senate Seat formerly occupied by John McCain. Kyl has accepted the interim Senate seat only through this congressional session ending in January 2019.
Due to party political considerations; due to the overall corrupt ideology of the Arizona GOPe political apparatus; and due the customary illusion of choice; Arizona is not holding an election for a permanent replacement until 2020. Without Kyl agreeing to an extension, that means Arizona will have another interim Senator appointed for the next congressional year, beginning January 2019.
Now things make sense. This plan has obviously been in place for a while. Senator Jon Kyl was the Republican whip for a number of years in the senate, and also served as Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s guide taking Kavanaugh through the confirmation meetings with current senators.
The corrupt GOPe apparatus, State and Federal writ large – along with the corrupt McCain clan obviously pre-planned this appointment, and Kyl was selected to be Kavanaugh’s handler as part of his GOPe reintroduction.
Very swampy…. just like McCain.
This is why I call this GOPe clan ‘Decepticons’. They too are waiting to see if President Trump can hold congressional majorities before taking further steps.
Swampy indeed. Thanks for explaining why AZ won’t see an election till 2020…
Arizona sucks, Phoenix is the USA capitol to the Mexican cartels!
I guess the (formerly conservative) Sun City residents have become addicted to cheap, illegal help around the house. Who wants to pay a “living wage” to a gardener who power washes the rock landscape?
Have any of you commenting on AZ ever been here? Power washing rocks!! Give me a break!
Quite the opposite, we’re still a red state..and our voters passed a slew of props to deal with illegals and the birder, and Obama sued us up the ying yang. You have an issue with what we deal with here, take it up with DC. Not voters in AZ, we tried to do the right thing!!!
Thanks for the real intel Carolyn. It’s always best to have first hand information.
Yes CarolynH, I remember that real well.
Obama brought the UN in and sided with Mexico, against our own states.
I hope you can help get “red” voters out this time.
PDJT will be on your side, not against you like Obama was.
Now is your chance.
I would be more concerned about McSally. She may be a pilot that wasn’t captured, but her voting record in the House would indicate that she is John McCain in a dress.
He’s got to be better than no-name.
At least he has a record in the Senate that we know about. Who knows what would happen if a family member were appointed to fill the vacancy.
…but leaves the door open for Cindy/Megan or some creature named Flake to finish out McCain’s term in 2019. What this also does is give Gov. Ducey cover until after the election in November! Kyl is Ducey’s insurance policy for re-election by not appointing someone that the folks would not appreciate…you know who I mean.
Cumbaya, did not realize that about giving cover. Thank you.
Well, hate the swamp, but at least it isn’t someone from NoName’s family, and it’s temporary. Guess he is a place-holder for the swamp, which I don’t like, but could have been worse, I suppose.
If he guided Kavanaugh then wouldn’t it follow that he’ll vote to confirm? Perhaps this is the real reason McCain “died” last week.
That’s how I see it; he is a definite yes for Kavanaugh…if the other Repubs vote yes we won’t need any Dem votes…but of course there is always Collins…..
Yeah I have forgotten most of what I know about Kyl, but the news today didn’t make me jump for joy.
Larry Schweikart who is the go to person for all things happening in Arizona predicted that Kyl would be selected on August 31st. He had the following to say about Kyl:
This is a good pick for the time being.
Here is some additional information. I am actually happy with this selection. He will serve until the Special Election in 2020. This will be his seat for the next two years. Keep in mind our President will be on the ballot in 2020. That pretty much assures whoever runs to fill the seat for the two years remaining will be a Republican. The seat will than be up for reelection in 2022. That would have concluded Lucifer’s 6 years.
So this was done to allow Ducey to appoint someone even worse after Jan 2019?
NO!! We hold a special election for 2020.
Wrong. Ducey appoints another interim from January 2019 through January 2021
The November 2020 election will be for a two-year replacement, and the November 2022 election will be for the permanent replacement..
Sundance, that’s just so swampy and awful.
And unless Kyl chooses to step down he will serve that year, too followed by our 2020 Special Election and then the General Election. Ducey is just now most likely being re-elected Governor, but rumors here are he will run in 2020 special election .. which makes our choice of Secretary of State very important in November [we don’t have a Lt. Governor] Secretary of State is next in line – so we need to be sure a Soros ringer isn’t elected in that seat. I’m still angry McCain opted to stay on after May 31st, especially after reading what Rick Davis had to say in our local media yesterday – that they knew in April last year he was never going to be able to return, but they kept hoping he could return and do something “even more dramatic than the tumb down for Obamacare” before he stepped down.”
April this year – not last year – saw that too late.
Maybe after the midterms, it won’t matter much. #RedWave
…as I noted above, in 2019 Ducey could deliver Cindy, Megan, or Flake ! My odds on non-favorite. That would be McCain’s ultimate eff you to PDJT. What better rationale for Ducey than to appoint Flake…an experienced Senator mad in the image of Sen. No Name. The Art of the Swamp….damn I hate that place !
If McSally happens to lose in November to the Dem, maybe it will be her.
How many more elections does the Swamp need to be convinced we just aren’t that into them anymore?
LikeLiked by 6 people
He voted Conservatively the majority of the time. I watch me Senators votes here, as well as Gosar, my Congressman. Given the alternatives, he is an excellent pick.
I agree very much. The rumor is that Ducey wants to run for the seat. And Kyl is definitely doing this for the shortest time possible. He’s not interested in going any further.
Ducey wants to run for President.
I don’t care if Kyl only serves a month. As long as he votes to confirm Judge Kavanaugh he’ll have done his job. 🙂
We have one more vote back and the VP tie breaker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Big wake up call coming this November! Let’s keep the pressure on people like Gov. Ducey to get with the MAGA program.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Betsey, they just don’t care. They only care about money and power.
Is Kyl a Trump hater?
They all are.
No, and he was the best we could expect given circumstances.
Didn’t President Trump select him to shepherd the Kavanaugh nomination through the Senate? Or was that not the President’s choice?
Yes, he did ..I think he called on him with Gorsuch, too.
No, with Gorsuch it was the former Senator from NH..female, can’t remember her name.
Yes. and he will be a vote for Kavanaugh. I doubt Cindy or Meghan would have been.
He was the best Senator we’d had in ages, I was sorry he retired and we were stuck with Flake as his unworthy replacement. Kyl wasn’t perfect, no one is, but his staff as courteous and if you had an AZ issue would call to discuss it. 180 from NcCain/Flake.
Odds are as a temp fill in he will just be using McShame staffers until the permanent replacement is announced.
Carolyn do you think he will support our POTUS?
Yes, I do. Jul is no McCain. He’s a decent man.
Kyl…darn auto correct
Thanks Carolyn I was scared to death it word be the daughter.
Now at least we have hope.
Thank you Carolyn for giving us some REAL insight as to what to expect from Kyl.
If he was chosen by McCain; something ANTI Trump is in the air.
LikeLike
Sundance speculated “McCain Clan”.
Unnamed sources close to the matter reportedly said that McCain had tapped Satan as his replacement, but Satan had other commitments and declined the appointment. He was reportedly quoted as saying, “With so many Democrats dying recently, I’ve been busy as hell down here and help is impossible to find with unemployment so low right now. That @#$%! MAGA President has me over a barrel. If he’d just get busy and hang some of those traitors, I’d have enough demons to handle the crunch.”
SD, thanks for pointing out the totally corrupt AZ GOPe. When Ducey said no McCain’s, no failed primary candidates I knew this was going to be all about midterms. It is predicted Ducey will run in 2020. Any thoughts?
As always your reporting with intelligent analysis is always appreciated.
The AZ GOP was controlled with an iron fist by McCain…We knew it, but he rode his war hero to power and older voters bought it…which is why McSallly will win in November.
PDJT pointed out that just because he was a pow it does not make him a hero. PDJT knew he was not proAmerican. He was proMcShame.
It looks like the GOPe CongressCritters think they can wait PDJT out. What a grave error. How many are already retiring/not seeking reelection – or from my POV, getting out, while the gettin’s good?
They’re playing a different kind of long game, with Only Game in Town predictability. There is a third way, and PDJT has demonstrated that with panache.
“the GOPe CongressCritters think they can wait PDJT out.”
Not only the GOPe, but the dimm side of the uniparty probably is going to do that as well (after full bore obstructionism, of course). The uniparty has had decades to corrupt the ways of DC, so they are figuring this is just a temporary setback. After PDJT, they can go back to “business as usual”, if by then the majority of flyover America does not tune out the lies of the fake news MSM uniparty propaganda machine and do a massive dumping of incumbents.
IF TRAITOR had resigned when he could no longer travel to DC (as most decent people would have), there would have been a CANDIDATE on the ballot in November of 2018.
Unfortunately, a sociopathic TRAITOR with a narcissist personality disorder (that may be redundant) had control of the situation. Traitor was determined to die in office. He is to blame.
So while the appointment is until election 2020, Kyl has not committed to serving that long.
Interesting.
One would think that the Gov would not appoint someone who up front says he might not serve the full 2 years 🙂
Slimy GOPe….as usual.
As SD stated it is all about the midterms.
The current gov intends to run for the seat…
You may have your dates and terms in office mixed up. Please re-read our host’s comments.
At least he didn’t snort Cindy Co-CAIN or motorboat MEGA-HAM MCLOAD.
Hit the road, Cindy Bare.
Remember, Trump discussed this with Ducey over a week ago. He also endorsed Ducey in our Primary last week. I’m pretty sure he approved this, as do many of us here in AZ.
This was the best way for Ducey to take a shot at the senate seat by not appointing future competition.
Which is why Ducey will behave these next two years. I like that.
So, can we expect Kavanaugh to turn out to be a liberal in conservative clothing?
“This is why I call this GOPe clan ‘Decepticons’. They too are waiting to see if President Trump can hold congressional majorities before taking further steps.”
These uni-party establishmentarians that are sitting on the fence with their finger in the air to find out which way the wind is going to blow this November just do not “get it”. They think we don’t know what is going on. We know who has been pro-MAGA and who will be “faking it”, if their is a red wave this November.
They had better realize we are WIDE AWAKE, and locked and loaded.
If he’s good enough for Donaldus Maximus he’s good enough for me. MAGA!!!
Sorry folks I do not trust the Republican Party any more then I trust the Democrat Party I hate to sound like a downer, but I have to wonder if this President any president has any real power in this world. It all appears to be a game, as Q says shall we play a game? As for the WALL? When the enemy is already in your house/household how will the wall protect you? I have therefore stocked up with a goodly supply of popcorn and and will eagerly watch the show. I trust only however in YAHUAH not any man or government. And that’s imho.
Huh.
Nice read, Sundance!
So Kyl is the temporary, please-all fill in. This way, the Governor doesnt hurt his reelection bid with conservatives, and the swamp gets to pick the actual replacement after the midterms.
The state of Arizona has zero say over which “class” their two Senators are in. Jeff Flake’s term ends in 2018. John McCain’s term ends in 2022. McCain’s term comes up for reelection in 2022.
The Governor may appoint or call a special election. We are told that the governor will have Kyle serve until the end of 2019. Then the governor will appoint “someone” for the remaining two years of the McCain term. The people will not be brought to the polls to choose the replacement in McCain’s seat until November 2022.
So, until November, 2022 everything concerning the McCain seat is up to the smoke-filled room of power politics and chicanery.
Hmm, article from washington examiner indicates Kyl will be there ther until 2020. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/congress/jon-kyl-to-replace-john-mccain-in-senate
