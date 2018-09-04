Democrats Manufacture “Gun Control” Propaganda Moment During Kavanaugh Hearing…

During the senate confirmation hearing today the full antics of the Democrat political apparatus were on display. One of their choreographed and manufactured moments happened when a man named Fred Guttenberg was staged to shake the hand of Judge Kavanaugh during one of the recess breaks. SEE VIDEO:

.

Fred Guttenberg is one of the parents from the February Parkland High School shooting, a Democrat and a gun control proponent. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, like most of America, had no idea who the guy was who was trying to grab him. It was an entirely staged event put on by Senator Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat party, and coordinated with prior notification to media to anticipate the moment.

Here’s how it was scripted.

Yesterday in a revealing tweet Fred Guttenberg admitted to his crisis acting when he announced he had a role to play at the hearing:

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein admitted she invited Mr. Guttenberg so he could participate in the carefully scripted moment:

Notice how she didn’t take any opportunity to introduce Judge Kavanaugh to Mr. Guttenberg during her prior meetings with the nominee. Nor did she take any time to introduce Guttenberg to Kavanaugh during her remarks. No, this was a manufactured moment intended to capture a optic for narrative distribution.

This is the picture the narrative engineers scripted and wanted:

This is manufactured propaganda; political propaganda the Democrats immediately wanted to dispatch to their ideological comrades.

This example shows how much time and energy the Alinsky-left is willing to put into their false constructs. This is the optics of lying, manipulation and deceit.

Do not look away. This is the modern Democrat party. This is what they spend all of their time thinking about and planning. Imagine what they are capable of if they were ever to gain power. Then again, this is a smaller example to highlight how much effort they put into engineering the vast Russian conspiracy.

These people are very emotionally and intellectually unstable.

Do not look away. Instead, use these examples to fuel your Cold Anger resolve.

Also, look at how prepared the media was to run with the narrative. Every major media outlet was prepped and ready to run with the story….

WATCH: Fred Guttenberg, the father of a Parkland school shooting victim, approaches Brett Kavanaugh during a break in his confirmation hearing, but when he attempted to shake the Supreme Court nominee's hand, Kavanaugh appears to walk away. https://t.co/U2w8doDZr5 pic.twitter.com/xyQwhWHARr — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 4, 2018

Father of Parkland victim says Brett Kavanaugh would not shake his hand at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing: "He pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away. I guess he did not want to deal with the reality of gun violence" https://t.co/rPMI6Lr0b2 pic.twitter.com/vO0DJbtNJR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 4, 2018

Brett Kavanaugh "turned his back," says father of Parkland victim who tried to shake his hand https://t.co/jwGjPe2hwz — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 4, 2018

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter died in the Parkland school shooting, tweeted that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh “pulled his hand back, turned his back to me and walked away.” https://t.co/jpLfHl21C7 — TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) September 4, 2018

This is the defining image of the day. Brett Kavanaugh sneers at a man (Fred Guttenberg) who lost his daughter (Jamie Guttenberg) in the Parkland school shooting. This is who Brett Kavanaugh is. pic.twitter.com/eti5ovjRfn — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) September 4, 2018

"My daughter was murdered in Parkland." Video shows Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, attempting to speak with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during a break in today's confirmation hearing. https://t.co/g944k9nDGc pic.twitter.com/1XNA5lnztt — ABC News (@ABC) September 4, 2018

Fred Guttenberg father of Parkland shooting victim/MSNBC contributor/liberal activists tries to shake hands with Judge Brett Kavanugh during hearing break! The judge is clearly worried about who the nut is & liberals are trying to say that he dissed him! pic.twitter.com/3gMV2RFU1m — GITMO 🇺🇸 (@President1Trump) September 4, 2018

⚡️ “Brett Kavanaugh appears to 'turn his back' on father who lost his daughter in Parkland shooting” This was a deliberate ploy on Guttenberg's part in order to stage a photo op scene. The atmosphere there was chotic, Kavanaugh was caught off guard. https://t.co/ILReVJHJk4 — William Celano (@WilliamCelano) September 4, 2018

