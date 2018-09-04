Democrats Manufacture “Gun Control” Propaganda Moment During Kavanaugh Hearing…

During the senate confirmation hearing today the full antics of the Democrat political apparatus were on display. One of their choreographed and manufactured moments happened when a man named Fred Guttenberg was staged to shake the hand of Judge Kavanaugh during one of the recess breaks. SEE VIDEO:
.
Fred Guttenberg is one of the parents from the February Parkland High School shooting, a Democrat and a gun control proponent. Judge Brett Kavanaugh, like most of America, had no idea who the guy was who was trying to grab him. It was an entirely staged event put on by Senator Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat party, and coordinated with prior notification to media to anticipate the moment.
Here’s how it was scripted.
Yesterday in a revealing tweet Fred Guttenberg admitted to his crisis acting when he announced he had a role to play at the hearing:
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein admitted she invited Mr. Guttenberg so he could participate in the carefully scripted moment:
Notice how she didn’t take any opportunity to introduce Judge Kavanaugh to Mr. Guttenberg during her prior meetings with the nominee. Nor did she take any time to introduce Guttenberg to Kavanaugh during her remarks. No, this was a manufactured moment intended to capture a optic for narrative distribution.
This is the picture the narrative engineers scripted and wanted:
This is manufactured propaganda; political propaganda the Democrats immediately wanted to dispatch to their ideological comrades.
This example shows how much time and energy the Alinsky-left is willing to put into their false constructs. This is the optics of lying, manipulation and deceit.
Do not look away. This is the modern Democrat party. This is what they spend all of their time thinking about and planning. Imagine what they are capable of if they were ever to gain power. Then again, this is a smaller example to highlight how much effort they put into engineering the vast Russian conspiracy.
These people are very emotionally and intellectually unstable.
Do not look away. Instead, use these examples to fuel your Cold Anger resolve.
Also, look at how prepared the media was to run with the narrative. Every major media outlet was prepped and ready to run with the story….
Yes i saw the hollywood idiots love this moment and I knew it was propaganda from the start.
Also I have no idea who this person is and would not be interacting with them either…
https://www.breitbart.com/big-hollywood/2018/09/04/brett-kavanaugh-hearings-motherfking-soulless-gop-scum/
It seems like all of those in positions to protect or throw the trouble makers out are slow to react. That person should never have been that close to the nominee. These lefties are out of control.
NBC/MSNBC admitted this was all scripted and pre-planned.
Pathetic, the left has nothing. Kavanaugh will be confirmed.
*SPIT*
Guttenberg is a total loser.
Not a proud moment for him, being used like a whore.
Not surprising that Feinstein is in the pimping business.
Hey, don’t bad mouth whore’s. At least whore’s are providing a service.
I don’t blame Kavanaugh for looking a bit freaked, given what was going on there.
The fact that Gutenberg was able to approach Judge Kavanaugh (close enough to touch him 😐) is maddening.
Where was security?
Especially after the previous ridiculous antics of the unhinged?
God help us.
We don’t need any more evidence of who these people are and what they would do if they had power. The last year of the Obama reign and the use of America’s justice and intelligence powers against a political rival to change the outcome of the Presidential election are prime examples of what they do when in power.
Paid actors. Planted, prompted protesters. Scripts. Costumes. The whole thing was amateur theatre.
These people think they are starring in a TV reality show.
What in heavens name will these people do if they ever do again gain power? Where can they go from here? Is they any possible way they could back track from where they have taken themselves, just dust off their hands and say, “Oh, good. Now we can just go back to “normal?”
One thing is for certain: those of us who have had our eyes opened to all of this can never close then again.
If Mr. Guttenberg is looking for someone to blame his daughter’s death on, he should look no further than Barack Obama and Eric Holder. A cheap stunt – using his dead child for political purposes.
The guy’s eyes looked crazy. I wouldnt shake the hand of some guy in those circumstances. The judge had his daughters taken out during a break with armed security. Among those with TDS, its another reason to whip up hate and they isolate themselves further. Vote vote vote so jerks like difi dont have the opportunity to pull these stunts anymore.
