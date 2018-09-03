Nike Decides to Make “Inspirational” Colin Kaepernick The Face of The Brand – Athletic Apparel For Social Justice Warriors…

In the latest example of a corporation making a ridiculous decision to brand itself based on politics, Nike apparel has decided that Colin Kaepernick is the modern face of the brand:

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.” ~ Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America

Apparently Nike has been paying Colin Kaepernick since 2011, and made the decision to go full social justice as part of their 30-year anniversary. As with prior endeavors for corporations who engage in political advocacy, this will likely not end well financially.

Advertisements