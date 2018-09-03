Nike Decides to Make “Inspirational” Colin Kaepernick The Face of The Brand – Athletic Apparel For Social Justice Warriors…

Posted on September 3, 2018 by

In the latest example of a corporation making a ridiculous decision to brand itself based on politics, Nike apparel has decided that Colin Kaepernick is the modern face of the brand:

“We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.”

~ Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America

Apparently Nike has been paying Colin Kaepernick since 2011, and made the decision to go full social justice as part of their 30-year anniversary.   As with prior endeavors for corporations who engage in political advocacy, this will likely not end well financially.

331 Responses to Nike Decides to Make “Inspirational” Colin Kaepernick The Face of The Brand – Athletic Apparel For Social Justice Warriors…

  1. Free Speech says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Overpriced crap that doesn’t any longer than a cheap pair of Champions. Don’t buy them anyways.

  2. Meatzilla says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    Just. Do. It.

  3. Chewbarkah says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Well, it sure looks like Nike is about to “sacrifice everything.” If that is the objective of Nike’s investors, they are rare birds indeed. On the upside, business schools will not have to keep using the “New Coke” to illustrate “Epic Marketing Blunders”.

  4. Mark Matis says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Actually, if you look at the demographic that “buys” Nike products, it makes perfect sense.

    • lackluckster says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:26 pm

      Sad, but true. Whatever you think of progressives in this country, you have to give them credit for their long term strategy. They infiltrated the media, academia and government. Their last frontier was the sports world, slowly but surely they are turning that too. Everything is a cultural battle and they control the information, for now.

    • Joshua2415 says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:50 pm

      Seems to me that this will appeal more to the demographic that steals Nike’s rather than buy them. But hey, it’s their company. Let’em have at it.

  5. Meatzilla says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Wow……..

  7. Dabigragu says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

    They have a point here, he sat on the bench most of his career before and after.

  9. truthbomb says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    When your playing days are over, believe in anything. It’s a great distraction and a good use of your tantrum.

  10. patrickhenrycensored says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    At Nike, When it comes To Good Business Sense………………………………….We Sit It Out

  11. treehouseron says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    This may play well with their sjw customers who think ‘it’s got to be the shoes’. Who needs talent, when you can just buy NIKE’S and be able to dunk like Jordan????!!!!????

  12. Snow White says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    When are these corporations which hire stupid sjw going to understand that they’re signing their own demise by catering to the SJW crowd who don’t have the spending power to keep them in business? Good grief, Nike is done, might as well stick a fork in them. I’ll never buy a pair of overpriced Nike shoes again, haven’t bought one in more than a decade.

  13. goldenunicorngaming says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    This is the first time I’m ever going to care about boycotting something. I’ve bought NOTHING but Nike clothing and shoes for 36 years straight. I’m the guy on the street who gives people shit for wearing Adidas or Under Armor or having a combination of them on (New Balance is good and that’ll be my switch). I will be taking pictures of both mine, my wife’s, my daughter’s, and my 1 yr old sons wardrobes and closets with dozens of shoes and actually writing an email with the threat of thousands of dollars in lost sales over the next 60 years of my life.

    If you have your Nike stock, sell it ASAP.

    • Flubber says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:51 pm

      The “genuine” sports brands like New Balance, Saucony, Mizuno, Asics generally have much better quality products at lower prices than the sports/fashion hybrids like Nike and Adidas.

  14. fobdangerclose says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:23 pm

    Important rule

    “You Can Not Fix Stupid”

  16. WeThePeople2016 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    I stopped buying Nike products years ago when they went too far Left. This move does not surprise me. Nike will weep what it sows.

  17. Blind no longer says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:26 pm

    Well looks like the Left is going all in…damn the consequences! We’ll see how this works out.
    New Balance it is.

  18. Risa says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    A much more appropriate role model.

  19. noswamp says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    “On the upside, business schools will not have to keep using the “New Coke” to illustrate “Epic Marketing Blunders”.

    This is more than a marketing blunder, this is the willful blowing up of a corporation, its profits and its corporate future in order to keep their reduced NFL contracts. Nike is done. I have never been back to Target since the bathroom issue. Nike will the face the same fate for tens of thousands of conservative families out there that will never support ideologues like Kapernaeck who has ruined football for them. Wait till Trump weighs in…three…two…one…

    • Thinker says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:53 pm

      I sent a chat to Nike. Would recommend all of your cast your “ballots” with them. I can think of one other person who wanted to “stand out from the crowd and be different.” Judas Iscariot. Kapernik has cut the attendance of NFL games, cost a lot of players some money in their pockets. Why can’t we just play sports? No need to try to get political. But Nike, it will be interesting to see how this plays out. Maybe you win, maybe the demographics you appeal to will support you. But golfers will not. I promise.

  20. NJF says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Absolute crap. I’ll not purchase their stuff again.

    Stupid is as stupid does.

  21. Dee says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    So everyone knows what they have to do right? Someone with a big presence should host a NIKE, YOU. ARE. FIRED. Do a bonfire and live stream it! 💃

  22. JMC says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    I believe in America. That’s why I boycott Nike. Some gave their lives, because they believe in America.

  23. Doug says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:29 pm

    You’re dead to me.
    Dead.

    Just STFU.

  24. Jeff hansen says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:30 pm

    Nike renamed the Lance Armstrong Pavillion and the Paterno daycare center. They may soon find themselves renaming the brand. Go for it Nike! We need downward pressure on Portland housing prices and this may result in the downsizing that needs to occur out off Murray Blvd.

  25. Jeff hansen says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Time to break out the LI ESTRONG bracelet. I knew it would be a collectors item.

  26. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    NEVER NIKE … EVER AMERICA.

  27. thelastbesthope says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    NIKE will have to explain to the slave laborers that make their stuff why sales are down.
    Not that these poor people will understand any of it.

  28. anniefannie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Rosa, you have the perfect campaign for Nike. Unfortunately, Nike is showing themselves to be a full fledged anti-American company. Hopefully a tariff will be placed on the cheap labor, over-priced crap that Nike sells. I must say, Michael Jordan had class. That was Nike of the 20th century. 180 turn to the twenty-first century. Class to crap. Congratulations Nike! Cheap shoes, high price. Self-serving “face”, broken brand! Bye!

  29. KJinCton says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    I would not be surprised that this move is designed to be a 2018 midterm wedge issue. If Rasmussen is correct, Trump has made some historic inroads into black support. ABC poll had him at 3%, but Rasmussen had him at 36%. This Nike campaign is designed to be controversial and ESPN will put there ever present lefty spin on it nightly…for weeks.

    Is this a plot to drag some of that support back? I always thought that the NFL’s original stance on Kaepernick was designed specifically for the 2016 election. Kaepernick sat for anthems on August 14th and August 20th, 2016…then he knelt for the first time on September 1st, 2016…two months prior to the Presidential election.

    Now, Nike announces this idiotic campaign…which they could have unveiled anytime in the past two years…two months prior to the midterms.

    I say this is completely by design…this will be a huge issue in the coming weeks.

    • Dutchman says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      You MAY be right, that this is their motivation (to try to bring black Trump supporters back on the plantation) but if so, it ain’t gonna work.

      Candace owens, diamond and silk, and the myriad of ‘woke’blacks aren’t gonna vote democrat, cause of miles spokesperson.

      I think more likely this is EVERY SJW realising they are in an EXISTENTIAL battle, that they are losing, and so wracking their brain to try to come up with something, anything to ‘tip the balance’.

      Well, good luck with that, the balance has tipped.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Just in time for CHRISTMAS!
      √ Nike DEATH RATTLE.
      Did Obama join their Board?

  30. All Too Much says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    ‘Nike, Inc. is the world’s largest supplier and manufacturer of athletic shoes, apparel and other sports equipment. The company employed about 74,400 people worldwide in 2017, and their global revenue generated more than 34 billion U.S. dollars. The North American region of Nike generated the largest portion of the company’s revenue that year; over 15 billion U.S. dollars, with the Oregon based company’s athletic footwear segment generated approximately 9.7 billion U.S. dollars of that.’

    https://www.statista.com/topics/1243/nike/

  31. GB Bari says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    As far back as I can remember, American companies who wanted a face associated with their product always went after a WINNER; a champion in his or her field of endeavor, most often sports.

    Think of Wheaties “Breakfast of Champions”, and so many other products associated with sports. Think of other sports-related products by Wilson, Rawlings, Head, and so many others that spawned after the 1970s. If you look back at their endorsements, they’re always well-respected, top-performing athletes.

    But the Left has been denigrating the concept of winning for decades – saying that competition is bad for our kiddies, and that playing the game without keeping score is more “fair”.

    So now the Leftwing Nike management (who probably all got trophies just for showing up at their childhood sports games) want their brand associated with the currently most recognized LOSER in U.S. sports.

  32. BlackKnightRides says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    This will be an epic week…
    • Nike suicide watch
    • Senate Hearings on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh
    • Trump’s Deficit-Reduction Freeze on Federal Worker Pay
    • Budget Shutdown Showdown
    … over the Federal Freeze & Trump’s other Deficit Cuts
    … over Immigration & Border Control
    • Canada’s Final Fumble of a Trade Deal … Triggering NAFTA Cancellation
    • Trump’s 25% Tariff on the next $200 Billion of Chinese Exports

  33. parteagirl says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    There, take that, you idiots.

  34. Ono says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    Nike just shot a hole in their corporate foot…

    This ones going to hurt.

  35. Amy1212 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Perfect. Nike will assist in its own suicide. Who am I to interfere?

  36. xcontra says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    No more Nike purchases required, even by my 20 year old son’s absolute insistence that only Nikes will help him get to the NBA!

  37. Margaret Berger says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    I want a shirt with that picture on it of President Trump.

  38. SalixVeridi says:
    September 3, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    This is it, folks. The politicalization of Everything. Nike is done, roasted, fried, cooked.

    Next up… Bathrooms for Democrats and Republicans. Independents can choose.

  40. Bone Fish says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    When it all comes down to it, everything you do makes or costs you money. The obvious choice, avoid investing any time or money into the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Nike.

    Made in USA Sneakers & Athletic Footwear:
    https://www.usalovelist.com/made-in-usa-sneakers-athletic-footwear/

  41. cripto says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    The irony in all this is that Nike was targeted by the left, SJW’s and many other human rights advocates for their labor practices back in the day (from the 1970s, peaking in 2000’s and continuing) for using slave labour in sweat shops. It was called the ‘Nike controversy’.

    To me this recent move (politics+ business) is to recoup or lure back those groups who targeted and exposed them.

    Not very subtle or smart playing the “Trump card”, because those SWJ customers will not return (over human rights abuses) and now they are alienating another customer pool who are patriots, not kneelers.

  42. p'odwats says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Did Nike do the commercial advertising equivalent of “Jumping the Shark”? Wow, what a huge mistake to make this America hater a symbol of a huge company like them.

  43. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:02 pm

    Then: Just do it…
    Now: Just do something else…
    Well, a company is free to run their business as it likes. Why they would hitch their wagon to something like this is beyond me. But, I am grateful for the foreknowledge to spend my money elsewhere…

  44. ATheoK says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:08 pm

    Sacrificed nothing, except his country.

    Anyway, what’s Nike?

    I haven’t bought their crap for years. Now, it’s guaranteed that I will not buy Nike, no matter how desperately, I might need gear.

  45. JAS says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:09 pm

    Haven’t bought a Nike anything in over 25 years – ‘nough said.

  46. Bendix says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    I have to think that there are some talented, hard-working athletes with some really inspirational stories of sacrifice, who didn’t get offered lucrative endorsements that paint them as noble for just making spectacles of themselves.
    I wonder how this sits with them and their families?

  47. coveyouthband says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:11 pm

    Wish I was a nike fan, only thing I have with the swoosh on it are a couple golf balls I found.

    I’ll dig them out tomorrow and hit them into the canyon……….

    Hitting my golfball into a canyon has been done by me before, but not on purpose.
    (hope I don’t miss)
    🙂

  48. mr.piddles says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:15 pm

    OMG. I am SSSOOOOO disconnected from what constitutes “American culture” at this point. I just can’t grasp what’s going on and what it’s evolving toward. Or devolving, whatever. I’m not even that old. Mid 40’s. Well, I don’t think I’m that old.

    Kapernick: a B-list professional athlete with a poltical message that he can’t quite define. Scratching my head here.

    Contrast w/ Shelby Steele on Mark Levin last night. Fantastic, thorough, meaningful discussion. Check out the replay if you can find it.

