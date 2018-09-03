Head’s Up: TS Gordon – Coastal FL Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana…

Posted on September 3, 2018 by

Tropical Storm Gordon is anticipated to move into the warm Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then strengthen while taking a West-northwest path toward the Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana coast.  High probability will make landfall as a hurricane.

This storm will move fast while simultaneously strengthening. Residents in coastal west-FL Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana would be well advised to be proactive, watch closely and begin initial hurricane preparation.

[Hurricane Advisory] At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 81.9 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move farther away from the southwestern coast of Florida this afternoon and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Tuesday.

The center of Gordon will approach the coast within the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Gordon is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. [Link to NOAA Hurricane Center]

91 Responses to Head’s Up: TS Gordon – Coastal FL Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana…

  1. sgtrok13 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    I believe that if we weren’t over saturated with the disgusting liberal Mcstain funeral lovefest people would have been better advised of this potentially fatal Hurricane.

    Reply
  2. Woody says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Looking forward to how the LSM paints this ; weather and response is Drumpf’s fault

    Reply
  3. Curry Worsham says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Watch out New Orleans.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 3, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      I would like one [normal] day of the money that city spends in electricity to pump water added to my checking account.

      Reply
    • V.I.G. says:
      September 3, 2018 at 7:35 pm

      Im in the NOLA Metro and I spent the day, buttoning down the hatches. At this point, it looks like some heavy rain and some wind.
      However, when they come across the tip of Florida, like Gordon has, they slow down to suck up that warm Gulf moisture. Thusly, they become CAT’s very quickly.

      Reply
  4. missilemom says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    My Mom in Lockport, Louisiana is in bullseye. Prayers please.

    Reply
  5. Carrie2 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Does it not seem strange that the East Coast and these southern states are constantly being bombarded by horrible weather? Hmmm. Not climate change for sure.

  6. smiley says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    getting absolutely clobbered with RAIN right now in SWFL.

    serious rainfall.

    35 mph gusts.

    Reply
  7. Publius2016 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    one reason to cancel golf…

    Reply
  8. zooamerica says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    As of this moment, Gordon is a “Tropical Storm” with up to 50 mph winds.

    “Gordon is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall…”

    Sounds like Gordon is going to be a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 95 mph at worse.

    Reply
    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      September 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      “Sounds like Gordon is going to be…, ”

      Hurricanes can intensify quickly over the warm Gulf water, surprising forecasters
      and computer models. Better to be safe than sorry (or dead).

      Reply
  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Anticipated landfall roughly the same place as Camille in 1969. If I recall correctly, the land is very flat in that area, so storm surges can travel very far inland.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Camille

    Reply
  10. Cathy M. says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Thanks SD. I live in the targeted area.
    I was scheduled to make a long trip/drive out of state during that time & hadn’t re-checked the weather today.
    At least you saved me an hour trip to board my birds that I was about to do today.

    Reply
  11. Howie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Prolly the FL panhandle as a TS.

    Reply
  12. starfcker says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    There’s a little spinning center of circulation, or eye if you will, I’ve been watching on the radar for the last couple hours right off of Naples. Yeah this thing could turn into something quick in the Gulf. It’s rotating already

    Reply
    • starfcker says:
      September 3, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      These things get in the Gulf where it’s nice and warm, there’s no way for them to get out without hitting something. Let’s just hope conditions aren’t good for this thing to intensify. Little tiny Charlie ramped-up in a couple hours before smashing Punta Gorda. We took Katrina as a cat one right off the beach in 2005. By the time I got to look at it on a working radar picture again, it was in the Gulf and it was a monster.

      Reply
      • Kent says:
        September 3, 2018 at 7:07 pm

        TS Humberto 2007 spun up from 40 mph to 90-95 in a matter of hours along with about a 70 degree course change just before landfall….that was a weird one….damage would have been much worse but Rita had already highlighted ‘the weak points’ here in my area…

        Reply
    • smiley says:
      September 3, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      things are real nasty right now here in Naples….just got worse in the last half hour.

      Reply
  13. Katie says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    I don’t understand how people are going to keep a supply of prescriptions in a first-aid kit because where I live, the insurance co’s lean on the doctors to not write more than a 30 day supply so you have to pay a copay 12 times a year for each medication and they won’t refill until you’re within a day or two of running out.

    Reply
    • trialbytruth says:
      September 3, 2018 at 5:19 pm

      Go to your pharmacy next time shortly after you get a refill and tell them you lost them traveling. They will refill.

      Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      September 3, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      I’m not sure, but there are some exceptions to that rule – I know that if you’re going to be on vacation that you can (at least with my plan) get a refill early. I suspect that an impending hurricane might also be an exception. Call you pharmacist.

      Reply
    • tessa50 says:
      September 3, 2018 at 6:12 pm

      As a general rule, if your doctor won’t write a 90 day prescription, change doctors. If you are able.

      Reply
  14. L. Gee says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Ya’ll stay safe, and let us know if we can help in any way!

    Reply
  15. smiley says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Season’s Greetings to all of us in the eastern Gulf regions…haven’t played this since last year, this time…

    official smiley H-season song

    enjoy

    😀

    Reply
  17. Clarioncaller says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:17 pm

    The Deep State is going to fire their ‘weather modification technicians’ for bypassing Mar-A-Lago.

    Reply
  18. zooamerica says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    I don’t think this is the reason why President Trump cancelled his golf outing today.

    He would have Tweeted something about “Gordon” by now, but that’s not the case.

    Something’s up!

    Did you see that beautiful red shirt the president was wearing?

    That was President Trump’s “Tiger” shirt, and I’ve never seen him wear that.

    Pictures of President Trump wearing his “Tiger” shirt can be seen over at the Gateway Pundit.

    https://www.thoughtco.com/tiger-woods-red-shirt-1566398

    The Real Reason Tiger Woods Wears Red Shirts in Final Rounds….

    “TIGER!”

    I Love You President Trump!

    Reply
  19. goddessoftheclassroom (@goddesofthecl1) says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:31 pm

    Prayers for all. Please get the word out to friends and family to be prepared,

    Reply
  20. bitterlyclinging says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Those Gulf of Mexico hurricanes do some funny stuff. Hurricane Camille and Mary Ann Gerlach….
    So be wary out there

    Reply
  21. Louisiana Steve says:
    September 3, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    Been through a lifetime of these storms. Believe me, they are no picnic. Cat 1, not so bad as long as it doesn’t spin up a tornado. Cat 2 on up, all bets are off. Your house and your trees will sustain damage.

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      September 3, 2018 at 6:23 pm

      People can sneer at those spin up tornadoes but they are not to be sneezed at – the only death our state got during Opal was caused by a spin-up. I had a couple of pine trees get caught up in a spin up during a later hurricane and they landed withing three inches of my house. I’m high enough and far enough inland that I don’t have to worry about storm surge but those ‘little’ tornadoes are a real threat. 5:22 my time – thunder and rain are now starting.

      Reply
  22. scrap1ron says:
    September 3, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    My sister and a niece rode out the one that hit Naples FL last year. No electricity for 10 days in that heat is no picnic. Get out of the way if you can. Prepare properly if you decide to ride it out. Stay safe, things can be replaced, lives cannot. Prayers for all, indeed.

    Reply
  23. Comrade Mope says:
    September 3, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    I just hope the Trump campaign doesn’t spend a dime in TV ads in 2020. The networks would have to lay-off some deadwood. (Richard Engel- hint-hint)

    Reply
  24. daughnworks247 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Okay Gulf Coasters, let’s work our plan. Swinging into action. Love to all.

    Reply
  25. WeeWeed says:
    September 3, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    The Cajun Navy is getting ready – hopefully won’t be needed this year, but y’all stay prepared and aware of what’s going on. That’s your best defense. (Also, keep work boots or lace up/tie up shoes ready – flip flops and sandals don’t get it when walking through debris/water.)

    Reply
  26. hatterasgal says:
    September 3, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Praying for all of you in this storms path. Please check in when you are able, and let us know if you need anything. God bless!!!!

    Reply
  27. DonK31 says:
    September 3, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    I live between Naples and Marco Island. I got maybe 3 inches of rain, nothing heavy. In the Midwest where I grew up it would be called April. I don’t have an anemometer but I would doubt that I had a gust higher than 30 MPH. I didn’t need to close the windows like I do during the typical summer thunderstorm to keep the rain from blowing in. In the past 2 hours, the neighbors yard where water usually stands has dried to the surface. The 6:00 PM radar showed that the low was not even closed, therefore calling this storm a tropical storm is stretching the definition. Still, it could develop more in the next 36 hours before it lands. Just saying that from here, it was no big deal.

    Reply
  28. JAS says:
    September 3, 2018 at 8:17 pm

    It’s breaking up at the moment. The NE quadrant from which it feeds is over land and and the fact that is is a minimal storm works against it strengthening.

    Might pick up again when it distances itself from the FL coast. But, it doesn’t have a lot of time because it is moving fast. My take is that it will be mainly a rain event.

    Reply

