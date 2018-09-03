Head’s Up: TS Gordon – Coastal FL Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana…

Tropical Storm Gordon is anticipated to move into the warm Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then strengthen while taking a West-northwest path toward the Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana coast. High probability will make landfall as a hurricane.
This storm will move fast while simultaneously strengthening. Residents in coastal west-FL Panhandle, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana would be well advised to be proactive, watch closely and begin initial hurricane preparation.
[Hurricane Advisory] At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Gordon was located near latitude 25.8 North, longitude 81.9 West. Gordon is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected over the next 72 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Gordon will move farther away from the southwestern coast of Florida this afternoon and move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Tuesday.
The center of Gordon will approach the coast within the warning area along the central Gulf Coast by late Tuesday or Tuesday night, and move inland over the lower Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Gordon is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall along the central Gulf Coast.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. [Link to NOAA Hurricane Center]
https://www.weatherbell.com/video/the-daily-update-478?full
I’ve been following Bastardi for a couple of years now and he been right far more than he’s been wrong. And if he blows it he explains why. He approaches long term forecasts using analog years – he calls it pattern recognition – this approach seem to produce more accurate predictions. Anyone living on the east coast – particularly north of Cape Hatteris also needs to listen to his prediction for Florence-as in why it may NOT recurve.
Thanks Rhoda.
Here on Long Island we stick out like a sore thumb.
Hurricane Sandy (yes, in my mind she WAS a hurricane) was just a warning.
There would be no way off the Island if the big one hit.
Merely a matter of time.
Watch out New Orleans.
I would like one [normal] day of the money that city spends in electricity to pump water added to my checking account.
We dont pump as much as you think but the system we have now certainly works well
What’s the status on the city’s pumps? Are ALL of them in good shape and ready to go?
Im in the NOLA Metro and I spent the day, buttoning down the hatches. At this point, it looks like some heavy rain and some wind.
However, when they come across the tip of Florida, like Gordon has, they slow down to suck up that warm Gulf moisture. Thusly, they become CAT’s very quickly.
My Mom in Lockport, Louisiana is in bullseye. Prayers please.
done ❤
does she anyone there to help her ?
does she have …
She does; my help would be fly to Dallas but no. All my family is close but this is quite sudden. Everyone spent yesterday watching the LSU game.
I live between Thibodaux and Raceland. I didn’t watch the LSU game but this storm really caught me by surprise.
Truth…be advised that there is another storm headed possibly our direction which is still pretty far out in the Atlantic…I’m across the Sabine a few miles from you…
Thanks—I will look out for it.
Praying for your Mom and all in the storms potential path.
My Mom is on outskirts of Tampa, spoke with her earlier and her retirement community plans to bus all residents to local high school, if need be.
Praying for all 🙏🏼
How wonderful she has a plan; my relatives tend to always downplay and I am the worry wart from afar.
Hi Minnie, I’m about an hour’s drive south of Tampa in Sarasota, and thankfully both Tampa and Sarasota are only forecast to have periods of 20-30 mph winds and heavy rain tonight as Tropical Storm Gordon speeds out into the Gulf of Mexico. We’re so incredibly fortunate that this won’t be anything like Hurricane Irma last year! Prayers up for everyone in the landfall area ❤
Thank you very much, Lisa, greatly appreciate your ground report.
Mom is 85 and my sister, who lives near her, is currently out of town.
Thank you 😊
Been through a few hurricanes. She’s got my prayers.
Prayers up.
Does it not seem strange that the East Coast and these southern states are constantly being bombarded by horrible weather? Hmmm. Not climate change for sure.
It’s happened for centuries. This is hurricane season, after all. The media would like to lead us to believe hurricanes in those areas are something new and man-caused.
These big storms do cause more damage than in past years simply because people have chosen to build in high-risk areas on barrier islands and coast lines.
Yup. Like my grandmother always said, there’s a reason the old-timers didn’t build on the beach.
It has happened, and will happen, in this (the Holocene), and every interglacial period of the current 2.5 million-year-old ice age.
Is there something new happening?
It’s called weather.
Seasonal/normal weather was not seen as an endless crisis until recent decades.
Exact. Nothing new here. We get major snowstorms with windchills and horrible winds, they get hurricanes that often downgrade. There are few places on earth where the seasonal weather doesn’t have an occasional adverse effect.
It’s called weather carrie.
getting absolutely clobbered with RAIN right now in SWFL.
serious rainfall.
35 mph gusts.
beware of those guys..they’re on the move during heavy rains & flooding.
As of this moment, Gordon is a “Tropical Storm” with up to 50 mph winds.
“Gordon is expected to be near hurricane strength when it makes landfall…”
Sounds like Gordon is going to be a Category 1 hurricane with winds up to 95 mph at worse.
“Sounds like Gordon is going to be…, ”
Hurricanes can intensify quickly over the warm Gulf water, surprising forecasters
and computer models. Better to be safe than sorry (or dead).
Anticipated landfall roughly the same place as Camille in 1969. If I recall correctly, the land is very flat in that area, so storm surges can travel very far inland.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hurricane_Camille
What storm is that? Gordon’s path past S. Florida was much farther north.
Never mind. Duh, I just saw the reference to Camille I missed the first time through.
Thankfully, Gordon is nowhere near the Category 5 that was Camille.
Wow, Camille left major destruction.
Altho a potentially significant weather event, this storm will hit the LA coast at less than HELF the windspeed of Camille or Katrina. It’s also forecast to be moving quickly, which will help make it more manageable. (Incidentally, Camille came ashore in Biloxi, MS.)
Yes, I live in the targeted area and experienced both Camille and Katrina. Not to make light of this one but so far it doesn’t look too bad at all. Still, Mother Nature and all storms should be respected!!
Thanks SD. I live in the targeted area.
At least you saved me an hour trip to board my birds that I was about to do today.
Prolly the FL panhandle as a TS.
There’s a little spinning center of circulation, or eye if you will, I’ve been watching on the radar for the last couple hours right off of Naples. Yeah this thing could turn into something quick in the Gulf. It’s rotating already
These things get in the Gulf where it’s nice and warm, there’s no way for them to get out without hitting something. Let’s just hope conditions aren’t good for this thing to intensify. Little tiny Charlie ramped-up in a couple hours before smashing Punta Gorda. We took Katrina as a cat one right off the beach in 2005. By the time I got to look at it on a working radar picture again, it was in the Gulf and it was a monster.
TS Humberto 2007 spun up from 40 mph to 90-95 in a matter of hours along with about a 70 degree course change just before landfall….that was a weird one….damage would have been much worse but Rita had already highlighted ‘the weak points’ here in my area…
things are real nasty right now here in Naples….just got worse in the last half hour.
Praying 🙏🏼
I don’t understand how people are going to keep a supply of prescriptions in a first-aid kit because where I live, the insurance co’s lean on the doctors to not write more than a 30 day supply so you have to pay a copay 12 times a year for each medication and they won’t refill until you’re within a day or two of running out.
Go to your pharmacy next time shortly after you get a refill and tell them you lost them traveling. They will refill.
Not pain meds they won’t
I will take your word for that in that case the only solution I can think of would be to stretch doses and safe up a small stash
It may vary form pharmcy to pharmacy. Also within insurance companies. I know of it from a friend, she was required to go to her doctor for a new prescription.
I’m not sure, but there are some exceptions to that rule – I know that if you’re going to be on vacation that you can (at least with my plan) get a refill early. I suspect that an impending hurricane might also be an exception. Call you pharmacist.
As a general rule, if your doctor won’t write a 90 day prescription, change doctors. If you are able.
Ya’ll stay safe, and let us know if we can help in any way!
Season’s Greetings to all of us in the eastern Gulf regions…haven’t played this since last year, this time…
enjoy
This gives a better view than radar:
https://www.windy.com/?25.562,-91.670,5
There is a progress bar (like on videos) that allows you to move time forward.
That is neat – thanks. I put the link into a “Weather” folder for the browser.
There is a National Weather Service Site with a “composite” radar that is useful:
https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/full_loop.php
Also, check out nullschool. They have a variety of different ways that the storm can be viewed. Only every three hour updates, unfortunately.
Also, check out Nullschool, which has a variety of different ways that the storm can be viewed. Updates only every three hours, unfortunately.
That’s an awesome website.
Thank you for sharing!
That’s a fun site but it is model based not real time.
I’m talking about ‘Windy’.
‘.
You are correct about the real time aspect. It was pretty accurate on the hurricane in Hawaii. I watched it closely because I have a friend who lives there.
Those who live in the country often get the same forecast as the closest large city. This broad-brush approach can be really far off.
Prayers for all. Please get the word out to friends and family to be prepared,
Those Gulf of Mexico hurricanes do some funny stuff. Hurricane Camille and Mary Ann Gerlach….
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
My sister and a niece rode out the one that hit Naples FL last year. No electricity for 10 days in that heat is no picnic. Get out of the way if you can. Prepare properly if you decide to ride it out. Stay safe, things can be replaced, lives cannot. Prayers for all, indeed.
Okay Gulf Coasters, let’s work our plan. Swinging into action. Love to all.
The Cajun Navy is getting ready – hopefully won’t be needed this year, but y’all stay prepared and aware of what’s going on. That’s your best defense. (Also, keep work boots or lace up/tie up shoes ready – flip flops and sandals don’t get it when walking through debris/water.)
…and a Hepatitis A vaccine couldn’t hurt…the sanitary sewers tend to overflow when there is a flood….
Or tetanus if you’re not current on it – got mine last month. I’m in a safe zone as far as actual hurricane damage but we’re always prone to the flooding.
Praying for all of you in this storms path. Please check in when you are able, and let us know if you need anything. God bless!!!!
I live between Naples and Marco Island. I got maybe 3 inches of rain, nothing heavy. In the Midwest where I grew up it would be called April. I don’t have an anemometer but I would doubt that I had a gust higher than 30 MPH. I didn’t need to close the windows like I do during the typical summer thunderstorm to keep the rain from blowing in. In the past 2 hours, the neighbors yard where water usually stands has dried to the surface. The 6:00 PM radar showed that the low was not even closed, therefore calling this storm a tropical storm is stretching the definition. Still, it could develop more in the next 36 hours before it lands. Just saying that from here, it was no big deal.
It’s breaking up at the moment. The NE quadrant from which it feeds is over land and and the fact that is is a minimal storm works against it strengthening.
Might pick up again when it distances itself from the FL coast. But, it doesn’t have a lot of time because it is moving fast. My take is that it will be mainly a rain event.
