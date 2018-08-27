President Trump and First Lady Melania Host White House Dinner With Evangelical Leaders…

[Transcript] State Dining Room – 6:54 P.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: What a nice group. Thank you very much. Please.
Melania and I are thrilled to welcome you. And these are very special friends of mine, Evangelical pastors and leaders from all across the nation. We welcome you to the White House. Its a special place. Its a place we love. Were having a lot of fun, were having a lot of success.
Today we reached the highest level in the history of the stock market. We broke 26,000 — (applause) — so I assume you have some stock. And I view that differently. Were respected all over the world again, and it means jobs. So its a lot of good things happening.
I also want to thank a family of faith that is truly a blessing to our nation. I want to thank Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence. Where are you, Mike? (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you, Mike.
And our incredible First Lady for hosting this evening. Thank you. Thank you. (Applause.)
America is a nation of believers. And tonight were joined by faith leaders from across the country who believe in the dignity of life, the glory of God, and the power of prayer. Everybody agree with that?
AUDIENCE: Yes! (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: If you didn’t, wed have a big story, wouldn’t we? (Laughter.)
I want to say a special thank you to Paula White, Alveda King, Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell, Darrell Scott, Robert Jeffress, Ralph Reed, Tony Perkins, Lester Warner, and everyone here tonight. So many great, great leaders. Incredible leaders. I know you, I watch you, I see you. Yours are the words we want to hear.
I also understand that tonight is the 58th wedding anniversary. So we have a very big wedding — where is he? Dr. James and Shirley Dobson. Where are they? (Applause.) Where are they? Thats great. Congratulations. That’s something.
MRS. DOBSON: Thank you for throwing a party of us tonight. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: That’s right. This is a party for you. We can look at it that way, actually. (Laughter.) Thank you. Congratulations.
Were also joined by Secretary Alex Azar, Secretary Ben Carson – hello, Ben – (applause) — and Ambassador Sam Brownback. (Applause.)
Before going any further, I want to extend our prayers and condolences to the victims of the tragic shooting in Jacksonville, Florida. That was a terrible thing indeed. And how it happens, nobody really knows. But they’ve done an incredible job down in Jacksonville, as they always do in Florida and throughout the country. But condolences.
Also, our hearts and prayers are going to the family of Senator John McCain. There’s going to be a lot of activity over the next number of days. And we very much appreciate everything that Senator McCain has done for our country. So thank you very much. (Applause.)
Were here this evening to celebrate Americas heritage of faith, family, and freedom. As you know, in recent years, the government tried to undermine religious freedom. But the attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it. We’ve ended it. (Applause.) Unlike some before us, we are protecting your religious liberty.
In the last 18 months alone, we have stopped the Johnson Amendment from interfering with your First Amendment rights. (Applause.) A big deal. Its a big deal.
We’ve taken action to defend the religious conscience of doctors, nurses, teachers, students, preachers, faith groups, and religious employers.
We sent the entire executive branch guidance on protecting religious liberty. Big deal. Brought the Faith and Opportunity Initiative to the White House.
Reinstated the Mexico City Policy we first put into place. And if you know, if you study it – and most of you know about this – first under President Ronald Reagan, not since then – the Mexico City Policy. (Applause.)
We proposed regulations to prevent Title 10 taxpayer funding from subsidizing abortion. I was the first President to stand in the Rose Garden to address the March for Life. First one. (Applause.)
My administration has strongly spoken out against religious persecution around the world, including the persecution of Christians. All over the world, whats going on. (Applause.) And for that, we’ve become not only a strong voice but a very, very powerful force. Were stopping a lot of bad things from happening.
We brought home hostages from North Korea, including an American pastor. And were fighting to release Pastor Brunson from Turkey. (Applause.) And we’ve made (inaudible).
We’ve recognized the capital of Israel and opened the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. (Applause.)
Were restoring opportunity for all Americans. African American, Hispanic American, Asian American unemployment have all recently achieved their lowest rates ever recorded in the history of our country. (Applause.) And women’s unemployment recently achieved its lowest rate in 65 years. (Applause.)
Very important to me, youth unemployment has reached its lowest rate in nearly 50 years. And unemployment for Americans without a high school diploma – think of that — has reached its lowest rate ever. (Applause.)
Were advancing prison reform to give former inmates a second chance. And these incredible unemployment numbers are probably the greatest thing that ever happened to people getting out and wanting a second, and sometimes a third, chance. But they’d come out of prison, and they were not hired, and bad things would happen, and they’d go back. Now they’re coming out of prison, they’re getting jobs. Were working with them. And they are very, very thankful.
Ill tell you who else is thankful: the employers. I have a friend who hired numerous people coming out of prison — something he never thought he’d do — and in a way, he was forced to do it, frankly. He was forced to do it by the fact that he couldn’t get people; he needed people. The numbers are so low in that community. He is so happy. Hes hired some people that he said he hopes he never loses them. They’re happy, and he is thrilled. So that’s a great story. A great story. (Applause.)
Every day, were standing for religious believers, because we know that faith and family, not government and bureaucracy, are the center of American life. (Applause.) And we know that freedom is a gift from our Creator.
Here in the State Dining Room, carved into this fireplace, is the famous prayer of John Adams. It says, I pray Heaven to bestow the best of Blessings on this House. And that’s really what it is. This is an incredible house. Means so much. It means so much to our country. It means so much to the world. And it means, really, so much to religion and to Christians. So its an honor to have you.
Together, we will uplift our nation in prayer, defend the sanctity of life, and forever proudly remain one nation under God. (Applause.)
So thank you again to all of my friends and faith leaders for being here tonight. You are really special people. The support you’ve given me has been incredible. But I really don’t feel guilty because I have given you a lot back, just about everything I promised. (Applause.) And as one of our great pastors just said, Actually, you’ve given us much more, sir, than you promised. And I think that’s true, in many respects. (Applause.)
And now I would like to ask a tremendous friend of all of ours, Pastor Paula White, to come up and bless our meal. Paula, please. (Applause.)
PASTOR WHITE: Its an honor to be here. And before we pray the prayer, this group would like to present to you and First Lady a Bible that is signed by over a hundred Christians, Evangelicals that love you, pray for you. And Id just love to read the inscription for you and First Lady. Its very important for – I have to put on my glasses, so — sorry.
It says: First Lady and President, you are in our prayers always. Thank you for your courageous and bold stand for religious liberty, and for your timeless service to all Americans. We appreciate the price that you have paid to walk in the high calling. History will record the greatness that you have brought for generations.
We pray this prayer. And if all of you agree with that, say Amen.
AUDIENCE: Amen!
(A prayer is given.)
I love President Trump’s sense of humor in these “dinner speech” situations!
Now – what’s the Mexico City Policy? Heard about the Johnson Amendment, but not the Mexico City Policy.
It blocks US govt funding for NGO’s that advocate abortion or provide pro-abortion counselling or services.
George Soros is OUTTA LUCK.
I laughed with tears flowing while reading the transcript.
Faith, Family and Freedom.
Thank you, Father for cloaking our first family in Your protection
What a wonderful party. Thank God for President Trump.
Wow! this guy had one busy day. However, not just ‘busy” but fruitful.
He included some nice words for McStain.
The loathsome Trump-hating media will probably claim that it “wasn’t enough’.
Or they will ignore it altogether.
It’s great to see our President and First Lady hosting an event like this, honoring Christianity.
I don’t remember HusseinO doing anything like this.
In fact, THIS line was POWERFUL. Quiet, but powerful…
As you know, in recent years, the government tried to undermine religious freedom.
But the attacks on communities of faith are over. We’ve ended it. We’ve ended it.
(Applause.)
That sounded absolutely final. The Pelosicrats are not getting back into power in anything resembling Obama. Not now. It ain’t gonna happen. I think the administration is sitting on MOABs. A huge pile of ’em.
I do too, Wolfie.
It will be riveting to watch them deployed.
Also the Supreme Court!
Hussein told us Christians to get off our “high horse”
Too bad he wasn’t standing behind our horse.
“He included some nice words for McStain.”
Titus 3:2 To speak evil of no man, to be no brawlers, but gentle, shewing all meekness unto all men.
Donald Trump, his family, and this country are in my prayers always. We must contend for him in the spiritual realm as there is so much spiritual darkness coming at him. In 2016 when there were moments that it looked like Clinton and the left would prevail, the Lord told me that He is bigger than any man (in general). God has His plans, man has his.
“We must contend for him in the spiritual realm as there is so much spiritual darkness coming at him.”
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
Not only him, but those that stand with him. There are quite a few Luciferians in the 6000-8000 people that primary control this present evil world (until the Lord Jesus Christ returns to set up his Kingdom) and have most of the wealth in the world.
Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time.
6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.
7 If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine.
That is why there is so much opposition to Christianity at such high levels.
1Corinthians 1:23 But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumblingblock, and unto the Greeks foolishness;
24 But unto them which are called, both Jews and Greeks, Christ the power of God, and the wisdom of God.
25 Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.
26 For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble, are called:
27 But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty;
Please pray for our President and First Lady when you go to bed at night and before you get out of your bed. He was meant “for such a time as this.”
What a wonderful evening, and such a blessing to bring Christianity back to the forefront in our White House. We have been missing that vital connection for far too long.
Thank you, Sundance, for highlighting the events that are otherwise ignored by #FakeScrews
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
Wonderful and lovely. Love them both.
My God, thank you, we have wonderful human beings back in the White House! The blessings have never been more obvious and oh so beautiful to behold!!
Our gorgeous First Lady looks especially radiant tonight. She also looked pretty and summery in floral skirt greeting the Kenyan leader and first lady earlier today. Pity American fashion magazines are refusing to put on their covers the most beautiful First Lady since Dolly Madison and putting themselves out of business in the process. Melania is also a woman of sincere faith which she appears to radiate. I pray for her good health and safety, and feel so blessed to have her and President Trump in the White House.
Amen !
Thank you, Lord, for answering my prayers with Donald Trump. I was surprised, at first, that he was Your choice to lead our nation, but in Your hands and with Your might, not only is he accomplishing great things for our nation, and indeed the whole world, but it shows that You can use any one of us to accomplish Your purposes if we are willing. Make us willing, dear Lord. Amen.
Wow, let’s recap our president’s day, only with what I know:
1. Get the trade agreement with Mexico done;
2. Meet president Kenyatta in the Oval Office;
3. Talk to Justine Sparkle socks from Canada;
4. Have a dinner for the evangelical leaders at the White House. Whew, I’m tired just thinking of whatever else he did behind the scenes that no one knows about plus the public agenda. God bless our beloved president and his family, and always have your angels guarding them.
It is so clear that God is using President Trump. Every human vessel is imperfect, but with God much blessing can ensue. Am I the only one to think that Melania’s faith and the example of the Pence family is stirring more faith in our President? I pray for that as well as protection for both POTUS and FLOTUS and their families.
Oh, and it was neat to hear of the 58th wedding anniversary for the Dobson’s today.
“Every human vessel is imperfect, but with God much blessing can ensue.”
As [Pastor] Robert Jeffress has said (before the election) more than once on Lou Dobb’s FBN show, [paraphrasing] “We are electing a President, not looking for someone to lead a Bible study in the Oval Office”.
Our salvation rests on the faithfulness OF our Lord Jesus Christ – not ourselves.
Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
Please note that ALL modern perversions change “of” to “in” in this and similar verses -making it our faith, instead of Christ’s faith and faithfulness. Small word changes can have big ramifications.
We “should” do and maintain “good works”, but we do not “have to”. It affects our reward, not our eternal destiny.
Romans 6:4 Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.
Ephesians 2:10 For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus unto good works, which God hath before ordained that we should walk in them.
Titus 2:11 For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, 12 Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world;
1Corinthians 3:11 For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.
12 Now if any man build upon this foundation gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, stubble;
13 Every man’s work shall be made manifest: for the day shall declare it, because it shall be revealed by fire; and the fire shall try every man’s work of what sort it is.
14 If any man’s work abide which he hath built thereupon, he shall receive a reward. 15 If any man’s work shall be burned, he shall suffer loss: but he himself shall be saved; yet so as by fire.
Simply wonderful. I am so grateful to the Lord for the mercies He has shown America. I pray that the eyes of the unbelievers will be opened to the truth.
Thanks be to God for PDJT.
I can’t even imagine what Thanksgiving is going to be like this fall!!!!
First Lady Melania is so happy to there, and it shows 🙂
