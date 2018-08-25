Saturday August 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Caturday!
ABSOLUTELY CAPTIVATING EYES
SO magnificent.
All God’s creatures, great and small.
Such a magnificent beast.
OUR Lion – President Donald J. Trump ❤️
How Does Faith Establish the Law?
“Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law.”
In this passage, salvation by “faith” is being contrasted to salvation by “works” (Rom. 3:27), the works or “deeds” of the law (v. 28). The law demands 100% righteousness to be saved (Gal. 3:10; James 2:10,11). That means to be saved by the deeds of the law, you would have to bend the law to say that God will accept people who are only 75% righteous, or 88% righteous, or even 99% righteous.
But faith in the sacrifice of Christ for our sins doesn’t have to bend the law, it establishes the law. Faith acknowledges that “the law is holy, and…just, and good” (Rom 7:12), but that we are “carnal, sold under sin” (v. 14). That is, faith establishes that there is nothing wrong with the law, there is something wrong with us. We can’t keep the law perfectly, so we must place our faith in the Christ who kept it perfectly for us, and then died a sacrificial death on our behalf.
It was because the righteousness of the law couldn’t be fulfilled by us that Christ “gave Himself for us” (Titus 2:14), that “the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us” by Him (Rom. 8:4).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/how-does-faith-establish-the-law/
Romans 3:31 Do we then make void the law through faith? God forbid: yea, we establish the law.
Romans 3:27 Where is boasting then? It is excluded. By what law? of works? Nay: but by the law of faith. 28 Therefore we conclude that a man is justified by faith without the deeds of the law.
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
James 2:10 For whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all. 11 For he that said, Do not commit adultery, said also, Do not kill. Now if thou commit no adultery, yet if thou kill, thou art become a transgressor of the law.
Romans 7:12 Wherefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy, and just, and good.
Rom 7:14 For we know that the law is spiritual: but I am carnal, sold under sin.
Titus 2:14 Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people, zealous of good works.
Romans 8:4 That the righteousness of the law might be fulfilled in us, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit.
Glory be to the Father, and to the Son, and to the Holy Spirit, as it was in the Beginning, is Now and Ever Shall Be, World without end, Amen 🙏
Tom, our old yellow tabby was a street kitty that lived in our backyard for a long time before he even allowed us to see him. He wasn’t really feral, he’d just lived on the street for so long he’d pretty much decided that people were no longer going to be in his life. Once we got passed that little problem, he was fine and this grizzled, battle-scarred street kitty settled in with us. About a year and a half ago, he found a little abandoned kitten and brought her home. Tinkerbell who is now a full grown, beautiful solid black kitty. She dearly loves old Tom and whenever they’re together he still treats her like a little kitten. This video reminds me of them. Happy Caterday, Treepers.
That video was beautiful, thank you for sharing.
Happy Caturday!
🐱
So my question is, how do you avoid the mind control of TV and still get updated with unbiased information?
1) Turn off your TV.
2) Find the blogs you know and trust.
3) Make CTH a regular part of your day.
4) AM and FM talk shows. Does not have to be Rush or similar.
It works. I haven’t watched TV since 2007. I haven’t listened to Rush since 2003 or 05.
Many (most?) blogs have a ‘blog roll’ down the side such as CTH does. Start reading those blogs to find your liking. Also, there are commentators here who write in their own blogs. Click on their name to go to their blog. Some are quite provocative.
There are also blog aggregators. A favorite of mine is Gun Blog Black List. There are blogs written by renowned researchers, theologians, scholars, attorneys, veteran military, active and retired, law enforcement, political insiders, whistleblowers, farmers, etc. Basically all spectrum of society and with hardly an axe to grind except against those who do not support the U.S. Constitution.
There is also the Liberty Daily website which aside from featuring current topics does list a number of blogs and websites.
Happy hunting.
If you want to be sick watch Anderson Cooper double up as propaganda arm of Mueller’s witch hunt and try and make a mistaken timeline molehill into a ‘collusion’ mountain. The interview boils down to harassment of innocent victims of government corruption. Papa D’s wife was having none of his nonsense:
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/tv/2018/08/24/exp-of-george-papodopoulos-speaks-cnntv.cnn
In a normal world Cooper would be seriously questioning the FBI’s version of events. Instead he repeats it over and over as established fact even when confronted with how nonsensical it is.
Funny, funny, funny! (bad lip reading). Hilarious. If you need a laugh, watch this:
The best was Mara Liasson’s voice and the guy hitting on Sarah. Hilarious.
Benji Binkelmann. Classic!
That robbery in Texas days ago where robbers ran over a woman as she left a bank with $75,000 cash in her purse?
Sure enough, inside job – a bank teller tipped the robbers.
As usual, one can guess their … ummm … demographic, shall we say … from the oddball names, and yes, they’re the usual suspects. Not only is there a Travonn, there’s also a Travoon (I kid you not).
“Wyse allegedly texted her boyfriend, Travoon Johnson
“The two other suspects, Davis Mitchell, 31, and Travonn Johnson, 27, face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon”
Texas Bank Teller Accused of Conspiring to Rob Woman with $75,000 in Purse
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/08/23/texas-bank-teller-conspiring-rob-woman-purse/
… ah, I’ve got to backtrack a bit
Travonn, Travoon, and Travon may all be just one guy.
Breitbart writers aren’t the best at spelling and, even so, the original article at UK Daily Mail that Breitbart is excerpting from does have those 3 different spellings.
Expectable error, I suppose, when American news has to be reported all the way back across a frikkin’ Atlantic Ocean by Limeys who may or not be familiar with American ebonic names.
The Daily Mail does state that the stolen money was recovered and that the run-over woman remains in critical condition. That’s a real shame, innit?
Ok, I’ll conclude, hoping that I’ve offended enough ethnicities, nationalities, and professions (ahem – “journalism”).
travonn, travoon and travon
😀
Ha!
I gotta tell ya, smiley – I LOLd, as the kids say
What is with that girls cheek? Too much pinching? Or is that because of the Botox stuff….
Dawg….
That reminds me, I am also off to see the ‘kids’ today, hope you all have lots of fun and miss me while Im gone 😛
CatDay ~ Love Kitty ❤
🐱
Fantastic, that last one
Cheetah?
yes..
but it’s complicated…
leopard ~ lower left
jaguar ~ upper right
cheetah ~ lower right
🐱
reminds me of a time when my little godchild and I were drawing cats together, one day…she was around 5 yrs old….and she said to me “I love Jesus sooo much.”
I asked her why ? (just out of curiosity)
and she said: “because He heals the leopards ”
😀
I just let it be. ❤
When I find myself in times of trouble
Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
And when the night is cloudy
There is still a light that shines on me
Shine until tomorrow
Let it be
I wake up to the sound of music
Mother Mary comes to me
Speaking words of wisdom
Let it be
Hat Tip….The Beatles
Happy Caturday! Love the driver’s “assistant.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I didn’t dream of dressing up my cats but I have to say, what an adorable face. 😘 Those BIG eyes!
