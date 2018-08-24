President Trump Tweets Absent AG: “Come on Jeff, You Can Do It”…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a message to the invisible U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “C’mon Jeff, you can do it.”

The evidence of severe DOJ/FBI corruption is visible everywhere. Congress has unearthed it (FISA abuse); the DOJ Inspector General has outlined it (McCabe, Strzok); current FBI investigators have showcased it (SSCI James Wolfe); and yet, Jeff Sessions is entirely absent from doing anything about it….

…”Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”…

