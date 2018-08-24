President Trump Tweets Absent AG: “Come on Jeff, You Can Do It”…

Earlier today President Trump tweeted a message to the invisible U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions: “C’mon Jeff, you can do it.”
The evidence of severe DOJ/FBI corruption is visible everywhere. Congress has unearthed it (FISA abuse); the DOJ Inspector General has outlined it (McCabe, Strzok); current FBI investigators have showcased it (SSCI James Wolfe); and yet, Jeff Sessions is entirely absent from doing anything about it….
…”Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”…
Well Jeff! …the country is waiting.
Jeff is in a bubble. It’s what the left does. They bubble people and change their worldview with false narratives and false perspectives. You have to BREAK THROUGH their FAKE bubbles go gain perspective.
Jeff is probably watching CNN. Cut the cable. Rule Number One.
Waiting…with bated breath…we’re blue in the face.
On oxygen! 😨
LOL!!
“Waiting….” Yes, I’m waiting too, holding my breath. Please call me when something happens. Ask for “Mr. Blue.”
Somehow I doubt Sessions will act, but his defenders will say that’s because he’s in on it with The Donald
What’s the alternative? Trump allowing a deep state DOJ work against him and the American people?
Very disappointing if true. President Trump does a great job with the economy but if he doesn’t clean the swamp then everything will be reversed when he is out.
I just can’t believe that. Makes him look like a sucker if true,.. being played by the swamp..
First, he’s got to bust pot smokers
Too Stinkin’ Funny!!
Yeah Jeff, you worthless thumb sucker. You can do it.
”Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”…..Good luck with that happening.
Translated:
Jeff is about to indict the entire Swamp!
I think something got lost in your translation.
mj that was laugh out loud funny! Jeff has become a joke unfortunately. He has decided to avoid the “entire Swamp” it doesn’t exist to him for some reason.
Jeff is the swamp. I have said this from day 1
If this is truly true then Trump is a joke too allowing the Swamp to run his DOJ.
Yeah right. What fantasyland are you living in
Yeah right. What fantasyland are you living in
“The evidence of severe DOJ/FBI corruption is visible everywhere. Congress has unearthed it (FISA abuse); the DOJ Inspector General has outlined it (McCabe, Strzok); current FBI investigators have showcased it (SSCI James Wolfe); and yet, Jeff Sessions is entirely absent from doing anything about it….”
It seems Sundance has become a troll on his own blog.
Tsk-tsk. The last remaining Authentic Sessionistas will eat your heart alive, bless their little minds.
I’d be interested to know HOW they still manage to remain “Authentic Sessionistas.”
The whole 64D chess, Huber, thousands of sealed indictments… the “silent assassin” Sessions etc etc is, it appears, BS. I can only hope that somewhere, in some non-governmental SCIF there are some peeps on our side as driven as the Lefty’s in the swamp. Hunkered down, planning and coordinating the scheisse out of the Right’s big comeback.
Because the other side has been two steps ahead from the git go. And more driven. I prefer cold, businesslike actions to the hate filled antics of the Left. Am now wondering, given my sides inability to take the offense, if there is some utility in hate as a motivator.
Soon the Sessionistas will start calling Sundance a troll
I like Sessions on immigration but everything else he is in over his head. I think Joe digenova would make a great AG. Jeff sessions must go after the midterms and bring in Joe D
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kinda my thoughts on why Lindsey is supporting new AG. Lindsey is a totally open borders rino and wants Sessions out for those reasons.
Yes, we’d best not forget what’s in Lindsey Grahamnesty’s fickle little heart.
Well if this is suppose to be a Kabuki dance between PDT and Sessions they are over playing their hand.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly. If the 64D chess theory is correct and Sessions takes down the swamp, then the left will accuse Sessions of being influenced by President Trump and politics.
Besides, if there’s volumes of evidence against the swamp then Sessions doesn’t need to play 64D chess. The concept is simply ridiculous.
I agree. Cause if Sessions acts now he will be accused of bowing down to the President getting influenced politically.
On the other hand if Trump lets a rogue DOJ run amok for 2 years and possibly 4 then he is a damn weak President.
Something doesn’t add up.
PTrump is the center of gravity. It’s his move. If he wants to make a move.
O ye of little faith.
Ugh… What makes a great Snuff Fillm, Bad actors
Enjoy the shit show?
Indeed!
Do it!
Sen. Sessions had two SPOOKS on his Trump Campaign Committee, Page and Papadoupoulous. is this coincidence? Sen. Sessions also was surveilled in his Senate Office with the Russian Ambassador by the Obama Administration. to this day, the Senate has not rebuked the Executive Branch for this violation of the Constitutional separation of Powers. why? In his testimony, Sen. Sessions was “led” down a murky script by the former SNL Senator from Minnesota…supposedly he misspoke…either way is it coincidence that the SNL star is unavailable for more questioning now?? the story is still incomplete…will AG Sessions go down in American History as a member of Deep State or one of the founders of our 2nd American Revolution?
The latter!👍
Jeffy has not gone out of his way to reassure the American public that there really isn’t a two tier justice system in his jurisdiction. I now believe he’s DS, either by desire or by force. The distinction only matters a little, a curiosity. The stakes, at this point, are too high to quibble over the whys and hows.
Wakey Wakey Jeffy!
😁
It’s a bit different kind of admonishment from the President.
Prodding, while not unsupportive.
Kind of a “changeup”, considering the few hardballs POTUS tossed towards his AG in the last day or two.
Is this difference indicative of something else?
More like a go-signal.
‘Tis all a play. Sessions has been a busy little beaver with Huber & 400+ lawyers in front of a grand jury in Utah since last winter. Sessions would never want to go down as the guy who just didn’t nothing and let the president who appointed him go down in a deep state takeover of the office. He’d do anything not to do that, but I’m pretty sure he’d be fine being a stealth executioner of the same.
Jeff can be infused with a gallon of Do It Fluid and he won’t do it..The appearance of not doing something is far better than having ..let’s say pix of him diddling some kid back in the day or part of some criminal activity floating about the net. For all sakes and purposes..Jeff is the Insurance on the Insurance.
Well, that’s a super cynical way of looking at it, but then I would imagine he would have never ever ever even agreed to be the AG if someone had that sort of leverage on him. He could have easily “gotten sick” or something by now. No, not buying it.
Come on Jeff, you can do it, and then, afterwards, you can join Lawfare.
Not going to happen….Jeff Sessions is a good ol’boy and has been in DC too long….always the “gentleman” senator.
His main focus has always been illegal immigration…..a good thing….But this is clearly a bad appointment…..Probably should have put him somewhere else, or left him as a senator……
Magic words: DC. Boy.
If Jeff rejects politics then why the heck is he allowing the Mueller witch hunt? They are trying find any reason to impeach the first effective president we have has since Reagan and he does not consider that political? He hasn’t done anything wrong so they are even inventing crimes. Jeff, have you had a stroke or an onset of Alzheimer’s? Yep, i am just playing along…
Yeah but if this is all true and there is no 3D chess involved then Trump is a damn weak President when it comes to justice.
How can he run the country with an AG that allegedly works against him for now almost 2 years?
I don’t understand this and how Trump acts here. Why would he only egg him on twitter and not just demand him to act? This makes no sense if taken seriously at face value.
Trump cant decry how the DOJ acts with Mueller etc. and then just let them run rogue. It’s almost negligent how he allows the DOJ to be run.
I’m with you. I can’t understand why these two haven’t had a dead serious “WTF are you doing?” conversation long since.
As I’ve expressed a few times, I think it’s because Sessions literally refuses to talk to Trump on the substance of what his performance is doing to the Administration. He’s probably stonewalling Trump every time Trump tries to have a meaningful conversation about it all.
Wake Up Jeff
Sessions was at the White House yesterday. I’m convinced Trump tried to have a discussion with him, and that Sessions blew him off with stuff like “I just can’t discuss that Mr. President! I’m recused from that, I can’t go there! I really can’t talks about that, sir…..I’m recused from it all.”
Sessions is just the type to have hyper sanctimonious self imposed restrictions on himself because…..hell, I don’t know.
I don’t care if you love Trump, hate Trump, or just put up with him because he’s doing good stuff.
Sessions is empirically NOT serving the President well by abdicating such a large chunk of what he is supposed to be doing — especially WRT the obvious corruption problems within the FBI and DOJ.
Why the guy hasn’t either un-recused and taken charge, or quit so that someone who can to the WHOLE job can be appointed, is a real “tell” that this guy is not as “honorable” as many have claimed.
Piece of garbage Sessions is. He would rather oversee the country torn apart. Resign you piece of shttt…
I find it puzzling that Sundance says nothing about the 45,000+ sealed indictments sitting at the DoJ.
Btw….a sealed indictment STOPS the clock of statute of limitations.
Did you know that?
Funny how Sundance doesn’t mention these things. For such a well-informed blogger, I find that very odd.
Because they don’t exist. That nonsense has been debunked
Link?
one thing is for certain…the conservative simple American values of family hard work and independence has been corrupted by Globalism…The Republican Party has become too progressive and lacks National Character…RINOs and Nevertrumpers are regionalists; not Nationalists…this is why it is so hard to defeat them in a primary!!
When POTUS fired Tillerson, that came right out of the blue.
What’s gone on with Sessions this week is plain weird. To recap:
– POTUS tells Sessions off for recusing himself
– Session’s reply mentions nothing about recusal; instead is about the independence of the DOJ
– POTUS today agrees and wants Sessions to demonstrate that the DOJ is independent by presenting a laundry list of Democrat/ FBI/ DOJ crimes
Meanwhile the Swamp RINOs are calling for Sessions to be fired.
On Manafort, Sessions couldn’t do anything as he had probably committed crimes (unrelated to Trump)
On Cohen, the plea agreement probably blind-sided everyone including Sessions. Cohen broke the law in lots of ways but I don’t believe anyone anticipated him pleading guilty to a fake crime. Paying Stormy Daniels hush money is not a crime and not a FEC violation. The longer people bang on about this claiming it is, the more stupid they’ll look.
Taking this all together, it’s too confused a picture to know for certain what’s going on. I don’t think POTUS and Sessions are co-ordinating but I do think their interests are actually aligned. Both of them have mentioned the independence of the DOJ after Trump staffers were found guilty – to me that suggests the hammer will fall on the swamp (to maintain that independence).
He had prosecutorial disgression . He certainly could have stopped the prosecution of Cohen and Manafort
Not the way I see it. The hammer will fall on Sessions first. Trump detests weakness…he would rather a man go down in flames than cower in a corner afraid of what might happen if he were to act. I am convinced that even if Sessions had not recused we would still be looking at what we are today. He was the wrong choice to put in as AG and the sooner Trump lances that boil the better of the administration and his Presidency will be. SD was right. Get previous CEOs-Governors of states into positions of US AG and FBI Director and let the pooh fast and furiously.
My thought as well !
Why are they treating him like a child? Do your job or get the he’ll out
The president has the authority but refuses to use it and I don’t know why. It’s frustrating people disagree and why things are happening but nobody knows.
Kabuki is all it is. I trust Trump. Sessions is still there because Trump says so. Whatever happens, happens. I refuse to run around with hair on fire complaining about something I have zero control over.
The theatrics of Trump.
Every time I get close to throwing Sessions overboard as a legitimate slug, a new Trump tweet disparaging Sessions—and now, Sessions firing back—calms my fears. This latest exchange is hilarious. I can almost visualize the two of them snickering on the sidelines as Huber straightens his papers and readies them in a folder for Horowitz.
The “tell” that something is coming down is always that tweet from Trump critical of Sessions. Now, that’s escalated. Must be huge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
President Trump KNOWS what makes people tick. Especially adversaries, which Sessions is now one of…
I think Trump has Sessions number & will continue to do whatever he has to do to make Sessions life miserable.
Perhaps a delegation of Alabama citizens for a little Q & A in the Rose Garden.
Don’t mess with Trump!!!
One thing is abundantly clear. MAGA is just moving onto a rolling boil, what people feel in their pay packets means so much more than what happens in Washington DC.
Come the election, people will vote for what is best for them and their families. Take it to the bank, DJT and his MAGA message will pound the opposition into dust.
So I’m not talking about the hard core, heart bleeding liberals or numb nut democrats. I’m talking about those who love their home, family, work and country. They will be the winners.
And when it comes to Jeff I sincerely believe he (and we) will enjoy the last laugh.
Ecclesiastes 3 (KJV)
3 To every thing there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven:
2 A time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted;
And
Isaiah 55:8 (KJV)
8 For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD.
It would be extremely funny if Trump and Sessions were actually playing good cop bad cop with the Democrats. When it looks like Trump is attacking Sessions in public he is doing so knowing that Sessions is actually sealing indictments ( or rather Huber is). As soon as Mr. Mueller is done with his witch-hunt, Sessions unseals the indictments and away we go.
Did you read here the various – and documented – debunkings of the “sealed indictments” fairy tales?
If they were credible and worth our time, you would have linked them. Says a lot that you wouldn’t.
The Donald could Have a televised primetime addressDebunking itBut these clowns would still insist it’s true
All these negative, doom and gloom comments are a reflection of something not getting done to the satisfaction of those who have no clue what the president and Sessions are dealing with. Stop and think of the scope of corruption that is being uncovered. Takes time, people. Without patience, your lives will tend to suck after a while.
Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions could make millions, as a post-DOJ career, acting in Viagra and Cialis ads.
He would be the “before”.
He could be the poster boy for a testosterone replacement drug.
“Feeling weak, indecisive, ineffective, and completely out of the game? I know how that goes, well we’ve got the answer for you!”
So…..
….I’m supposed to believe that Hillary, Obama, the DNC, the GOPe, the Deep State, China, Mexico, Canada, the EU, etc., etc…all could NOT collectively fool and beat PDJT…
….but Jeff Sessions did?
LMAO
While some continue offering the kabuki theatre take, I don’t believe this string of tweets, including Sessions’ response, align well with this view. First, Trump’s imploring Sessions to act seems overbearing and raises criticism should Sessions take action, that Trump had forced Sessions to act politically. The storyline is already well set and in no need of these more forceful tweets should this be an act. Further, in Sessions’ formal response to PDJT’s tweets, I Think one can sense Sessions’ own discomfort in airing this publicly. White hat or black hat, I believe Sessions sees himself as a proper gentleman and views public spats at best as inappropriate and would otherwise drink a bottle of Castor oil rather than take this public.
In line with the above, I believe we are witnessing a real live dispute spilling over into the public arena where Trump can increase pressure on Sessions either to act or more likely resign. The body language b/n the two when the two are together also lineup with an actual serious problem. Trump may be able to pull of a charade of anger but my sense is that Sessions could not. Of course, I may be wrong; unfortunately I don’t think I am.
Who does Sessions Report to? How many sealed indictments are there? How many pedophiles have been arrested since January 2017? How deep is the swamp?
(Quote) Donald Trump became president on Jan. 20. And in one short month, there were more than 1,500 arrests for sex crimes ranging from trafficking to pedophilia. “I’ll direct the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies that have a role in preventing human trafficking to take a hard look at the resources and personnel that they’re currently devoting to this fight. Now, they are devoting a lot, but we’re going to be devoting more,” the president said.
https://www.dailywire.com/news/14176/sex-trafficking-arrests-soar-under-trump-msm-joseph-curl
What about this?
National media ignoring DOJ arrests of 2,300 suspected pedophiles
By Thomas Lifson, June 14, 2018 (American Thinker)
A massive nationwide round-up of suspected online child sex offenders by the Department of Justice (read story here) https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2018/06/national_media_ignoring_doj_arrests_of_2300_suspected_pedophiles.html
The point is, just because they aren’t advertising he’s doing doesn’t mean he’s not doing anything. Hasn’t our President proven to you that he fires ineffective people? Knowledge of Session’s effectiveness would compromise investigations and arrests.
Trust President Trump. HE knows what his AG Jeff Sessions is doing…..and you’re not supposed to!
i don’t think Sessions is a bad guy or a secret globalist, but he is in a job that he is not qualified to do.
The DOJ / FBI are totally corrupt, and they need a thorough cleanout down to very low levels.
Sessions is simply incapable of doing that. He doesn’t have the skill set.
Sessions and Rosenstein have shown some deftness in outing leakers. The need to apply the same craftiness to removing corrupt DOJ / FBI elements.
What is bad is that Sessions stays in a job which he knows he cannot competently do. If he was a patriot he would resign.
Trump doesn’t want to do anything that will hurt Repubs in Congress running for re-election. So he is confined to Twitter jabs, as well as personal meetings.
