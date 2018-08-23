August 23rd – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #581

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
AWOL Jeff Sessions Keeps Streak Alive – Another Deep State Crook Gets Off Scot-Free
CNS News reported:
The Department of Justice has declined to prosecute an FBI special agent whom the department’s inspector general determined had received money from a former FBI confidential human source, had protected that source’s illegal business, had provided false information to a local police department and had misused FBI assets for personal gain.
The inspector general referred this FBI agent’s case to the Department of Justice but DOJ would not prosecute.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/awol-jeff-sessions-keeps-streak-alive-another-deep-state-crook-gets-off-scot-free/
LikeLike
Coward. Can’t fire him fast enough. And maybe we should cut off his pension
LikeLike
Wow, right in the middle of posting the last part of the campaign event report, my internet went down! Here’s the last part.
Joint Campaign Rally: Matt Gaetz, Ron DeSantis and Jim Jordan – Pensacola, FL
Aug 18, 2018 Part 12 of 12
Gaetz thanked everyone for coming out even though the weather was bad and said that hopefully we were looking at the next Gov of FL and the next Speaker of the House. Gaetz urged everyone to get out and vote early for the R candidates. He then said the three of them would be available for a few minutes (2 more events scheduled in other towns) to shake hands, sign autographs and take selfies.
The crowd surged forward for handshakes, pics and autographs. I started working my way to the front but it was slow going. It was a crush to get up to the front to shake hands. I barely made it in time to shake Jim Jordan’s hand. One of the black woman there was so excited to have her picture taken with Jim Jordan. The look on her face getting to stand by Jim Jordan for the pic was priceless.
This is the second state type campaign event I’ve attended and I’ve notice that many of the people who attend are wearing President Trump hats and shirts. It’s very obvious that President Trump is having a very positive effect for Rs that support him and MAGA.
As I said, it was rather chaotic around the candidates and they weren’t there long. Just as I was about to shake Jim Jordan’s hand, a couple of people pushed in from the side blocking me as I was holding out my hand. Jim is a really nice guy, he saw what happened gave me a smile and mouthed just a sec. Finally I got to shake his hand and thank him for a wonderful job he has been doing for We the People. My personal opinion, after seeing him in person and hearing him speak is that he is the guy that needs to be Speaker of the House. With Jim Jordan as Speaker, We the People would be in good hands and MAGA would move forward at a rapid pace. DeSantis needs to be the Gov.
Conclusion
Jim Jordan, Ron DeSantis and Matt Gaetz are on top of the criminal behavior that the D-Rats with their DOJ/FBI stooges are trying to pull against President Trump and the American people. Despite people tending to negatively generalize about Congress, there are some very good Rs in Congress; Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis are the type of R leadership that we need for MAGA. The good guys know who the bad guys are in Congress as Matt Gaetz said without naming names. We need to send more good R reinforcements in Nov!
It was worth it venturing out too early on a Saturday morning on a rainy day to be with this group of concerned citizens and patriots to see these truly patriotic Congressmen who are actively fighting for We the People. President Trump has re-awakened the Spirit of Independence and Freedom; he has motivated people to be publicly active. In the many campaign events I have attended since Jan 2016, I see people coming to them that have never been politically involved before and many never bothered to vote in the past; President Trump has changed that dynamic. It’s clear that our side has a plan to MAGA filled with love and patriotism; the other side only has hatred and destruction.
I hope that in your local community, if there is a political event, that you attend. You might think it doesn’t matter but it really does matter because it is additive over time. For example, Jim Jordan talked about how much it meant to him for people to tell him they were thinking about him and praying for him. The support of We the People inspires the good representatives. President Trump has shown them the way and they are taking the fight to the enemy of We the People.
I realize this is a long report but I felt what was presented by the speakers was important for you to know. I feel we are in good hands in bringing down the conspirators. If you could have been at the campaign event, I believe you would feel the same way. Jim Jordan is the real deal and deserves our support as does Matt Gaetz and Ron DeSantis. If you could have felt the love and energy in that room, you would toss all your doubts into the trash. We’re going to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 14 people
Excellent recap of the event Flguy! Very encouraging and inspiring. We will come through this difficult time because we are Americans.
Appreciate the time you spent writing this report for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
FL Guy,
I love these after action reports! Great job attending and putting the situational story together for us Treepers. Thanks for your reporting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you FL-Guy.
Your posts sure cheer me up.
God bless PDJT
LikeLiked by 1 person
TY, FL Guy. Excellent report, very interesting. I feel like I was there!
LikeLike
More #WalkAways? A friend of mine who is a MAJOR die-hard, ideological, brainwashed, indoctrinated, intransigent liberal who has been a liberal for years just said she is voting for Republicans in the mid-terms. Although she still considers herself a liberal, she said it is no longer a Democrat-Republican thing…it is the American people vs. the establishment DC government. She said what tipped her hand was the two-tier justice being rendered out by the U.S. Department of “Justice”. She said no matter what, the United States cannot go after people based on their political beliefs and allow others to walk. I think big mistakes are being made with the Mueller witch hunt…all to cover up the swamp’s crimes and try to stop a duly-elected President.
LikeLiked by 14 people
It’s like the other side keeps doing the only possible things that HELP Trump instead of hurt him. I think God’s turned all their weapons against them. There’s no way that they’re 100% that bad at things, EVERYTHING they do boomerangs on them, even if Trump doesn’t do anything about it, it still helps him and hurts them.
Absolutely crazy.
LikeLiked by 9 people
big like
LikeLike
I pray daily that no weapons formed against PDJT will prosper, that attacks against him will boomerang back on his attackers, and that his enemies will fall in the snares of their own making. And I know there are others here praying the same.
I lose my head and get fearful and panicky sometimes. But I have felt from the jump that this was completely in God’s hands, and I marvel at how He has protected PDJT and shielded him from the enemy.
These idiots attack PDJT and get destroyed by it, again and again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Donald Trump says thank Sylvia for your prayers!
LikeLike
Thank you!
LikeLike
Taking back our country from politicians one person at a time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s beautiful, thanks for sharing. Your friend sounds pretty amazing.
LikeLike
Thanks for sharing that, Ryan. Glad she is engaging her powers of observation.
LikeLike
Today the FEC released the latest (08-22-2018) fundraising numbers for both parties. I thought I’d show you how the parties are doing. Data is drawn from the Center for Responsive Politics’ site Open Secrets. These are just the Cash On Hand numbers. I’ve attached the full link
RNC $ 41,867,554
NRCC $ 67,812,716 (House)
NRSC $ 22,751.039 (Senate)
Total RP $149,313,010 (carrying debt of $1,558,476)
DNC $ 8,051,042 (carrying debt of $6,733,600)
DCCC $ 72,551,148 (House)
DSCC $ 34,856,802 (Senate) (carrying debt of $1,172,083)
Total DP $144,309,790 (carrying debt of $9,271,244)
https://www.opensecrets.org/parties/
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think that’s pretty bad for the democrats. They usually have more money than we do, plus, they have more seats to defend this time around than we do.
LikeLike
Just based on money alone, there is no blue wave. It’s more like a hot tub.
When I have more time, I will pick out some key Senate races and compare fundraising.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks, pretty interesting. Ronna whats her name, the RNC chair, says the money raised by the RNC has been donated in small amounts by us little people to a really large extent rather than the big donors. That’s good news, too.
LikeLike
Their advantage in senate cash won’t be enough to avoid losing seats.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
$21 billion is a drop in the bucket compared to all the crap we waste money on… like for instance, the illegals we let come over the border then pay over 100 billion dollars PER YEAR to.
Maybe we could just, oh I don’t know, not pay them for 3 months and build the wall? Just a thought!
LikeLiked by 4 people
If this is a legit fundraiser then I am in! Where to donate?
LikeLike
I know, how we’ll ‘know’.
Omarosa is supposed to talk to the special counsel. If he indicts her ass, then you know President Trump is behind the S.C.
LikeLike
Meanwhile, at the Span-Morocco border fence illegals celebrate increasing their welfare many fold. Showing that not just a wall but appropriate laws need to be in place – deportation, no asylum, no benefits to avoid this.
https://voiceofeurope.com/2018/08/hundreds-of-migrants-storm-spanish-border-and-attack-police-with-acid/
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was in San Pedro de Alcantara, between Malaga and Gibraltar in May. It was glorious. Did not see any of these migrants. There were a handful of mostly Moroccan salesmen walking in tourist areas selling purses, glasses etc. It is illegal… but they keep a look out for the cops and disappear when they see them. All were polite and respected a No. Some eastern Europeans who sold things were less so. But this was early May… and summer season not in full swing. What is happening all over Europe is a travesty. 😒
LikeLiked by 1 person
Immigration and fertility rates make things bleaker.
LikeLike
I’m glad I got to go to Spain twice and had a great time both times-so sad.
LikeLike
Uncle Bernie Sanders – Digital Media Empire built on Propaganda & Lies
Dude gets TONS of hits and exposure though
LikeLike
Mueller Convicted Manafort: Now It’s Time For the Impeachment
…of Bob Mueller.
Robert Mueller convicted Paul Manafort on facts that were known to him a decade ago when, as head of the FBI, he declined to refer these same charges.
It was politically dangerous for Mueller to charge Manafort back then–he was well-connected to Republicans and Democrats alike, including the Podestas and Mueller’s own law firm. So Mueller simply stuck the charges in his back pocket for a decade, a permanent indictment-in-waiting, a trick used by Soviet prosecutors.
Fast forward ten years and the political calculus for Mueller has changed. Now it is very much in his political interest for Mueller to prosecute Manafort, in hopes of keeping the Obama/Clinton Coup Plotters out of jail themselves. (This has been going on for over three years since it was illegally cooked-up by John Brennan and this Mueller Fraud is just a continuation of that crime.)
But prosecutions are supposed to be about the need for justice–not the political needs of the prosecutor. Mueller failed to bring charges then because of his own political needs, and brought charges now also because of his own political needs. That is fundamentally corrupt.
And derelict.
Since Mueller convicted on facts available to him years ago, that is ipso facto proof that he was derelict in his duty back then.
Donald Trump hired Paul Manafort to secure convention delegates, a job he had done successfully for Pres. Ford.
Consider this: if only Bob Mueller had done his job a decade ago, Pres. Trump would have never even hired Paul Manafort in the first place!
#ImpeachMuellerNow!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump’s Rollback of CAFE Mandates Is a Big Win for Car Buyers, Consumer Choice
The Trump administration recently proposed the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient (SAFE) Vehicles Rule. The proposed rule offers modifications to Obama-era Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards with a “preferred alternative” for model years 2021 through 2026.
Without a doubt, the Trump administration’s proposed revision is a welcome victory for consumers’ wallets and for consumer choice.
Excerpt:
CAFE standards were sold under the false notion of scarcity. It makes no sense now that we have an abundance of oil. But even if the world were running out of oil, fuel-economy mandates were not a good policy then and are not a good policy now.
CAFE standards are not just a relic of the past, but a systemic problem of the way policymakers, regulators, lobbyists, and pundits treat energy markets.
https://www.dailysignal.com/2018/08/16/trumps-rollback-of-cafe-mandates-is-a-big-win-for-car-buyers-consumer-choice/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
” the more I study this cat, the more I think he’s neither as intelligent as they say he is, or as well meaning.” Dennis Miller 2007
LikeLiked by 1 person
Minnesota Senate Race Could Bolster GOP Firewall
https://www-realclearpolitics-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2018/08/20/minnesota_senate_race_could_bolster_gop_firewall_137834.amp.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.realclearpolitics.com%2Farticles%2F2018%2F08%2F20%2Fminnesota_senate_race_could_bolster_gop_firewall_137834.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great thread tonight, packed with info.
Can’t think of anything to add, but Treepers are the best!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person