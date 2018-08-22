President Trump Medal of Honor Ceremony – Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, Livestream…

President Trump awards a posthumous Medal of Honor for Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman. Chapman was considered a top performer in his field. He was an experienced static line and freefall jumper, as well as a combat diver. He was an expert in reconnaissance operations, air traffic control and terminal attack control operations, which integrates airpower onto the battlefield. He was also a dedicated husband and father to two girls.
Chapman was part of a joint special operations reconnaissance team in Afghanistan in 2002 taking part in Operation Anaconda, which worked to establish observation posts in strategic locations.
On March 4, the team was trying to land on top of Takur Ghar Mountain to set up an observation post they could use to report al Qaida movement in the area. But as they tried to land, they were overwhelmed by gunfire from the enemy on the ground. Their Chinook helicopter was heavily damaged, and the assault threw Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Neil Roberts to the ground below.
The chopper managed to crash-land a few miles away, but all on board were determined to get back to the enemy-infested mountaintop to rescue Roberts. So, they boarded another Chinook and headed back to the top of the mountain.
The aircraft was again swarmed by enemy fire from all directions, but this time, it successfully dropped off all of the men on the team. Chapman immediately charged up a hill through thigh-deep snow to assault an enemy bunker, killing the insurgents inside and taking it over.
He could have been safe there, but he didn’t stay. Chapman ran to another enemy bunker that was firing a machine gun at his teammates. He was seriously wounded while doing so but he continued to fight for about an hour until he was overcome by enemy fighters. He lost his life, but he was credited with saving many of his teammates.
Chapman was given the Air Force Cross for his actions; however, after a review by then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter, the secretary of the Air Force recommended that Chapman’s award be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.
Chapman will be the 19th airman awarded the nation’s highest military honor since the Department of the Air Force was established in 1947. He’ll also be the first airman recognized with the medal for heroic actions occurring after the Vietnam War.
As is Air Force tradition, Chapman will be promoted to the rank of master sergeant.
Six other U.S. service members died during the Battle of Takur Ghar. They included Roberts, who fell out of the initial helicopter, Air Force Senior Airman Jason Cunningham, Army Cpl. Matthew Commons, Army Sgt. Bradley Crose, Army Spc. Marc Anderson and Army Sgt. Philip Svitak.
“John would have, so I’ll say it for him – every American who set foot on that mountaintop acted with great courage and selflessness and deserves all of our praise and admiration for the sacrifices they made,” said retired Air Force Col. Ken Rodriguez, Chapman’s commander at the time. (link)
President Trump, a true Commander and Chief, doing the RIGHT THING for our military and the USA, every day!!! God Bless President Trump!
But the guy is still dead…….as that fella side in his book “Johnnie Got his Gun” ?
Read that book many years ago, when I was in high school. It was banned during WWI, as I recall. It is a moving book, and I believe a movie was made. It did not, however, convert me to pacifism…
Tragically, yes he is. But those men bravely chose their own path, bravely lived their dream, bravely followed their orders, bravely did their duty. They truly Lived..
This supernal concept is hard for most to comprehend..
Love your comment and thank you for introducing me to a new word that is so fitting for Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman.
su·per·nal
1) relating to the sky or the heavens; celestial.
2) of exceptional quality or extent.
God bless Sgt. Chapman, his family and all our military.
What a man, what a warrior, what a hero, God bless you son!
LikeLiked by 14 people
John 15:13
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
King James Version (KJV)
Amen duchess.
Amen
Thank You TSgt. Chapman
How does President Trump stay calm with all this corrupt disgusting bullying onslaught from the demented enemies of the Republic of the USA???
God & Truth helps.
This fight is epic.
Don’t kid yourself either; this fight is world wide.
Hang in there Americans.
We can cripple the Deep State in November.
He can handle it because he knows he’s on the right side of this, and that the military and other patriots have his back.
My bet is it’s because he already knows what’s going to happen…
You are far more optimistic than I am.
Michelle, actually, optimism is a choice; try it…God’s finally intervened wrt PDJT. the battles wage – God wins!
I believe it is in no small part due to the extra dispensation of grace given him, by God, when he answered the call to be the leader of this righteous cause. (Rooting out the evil and returning our nation to the Founders Godly vision.). God uses people that are flawed, but REAL. Not only will the swamp be cleared, there is a revival coming. Bet on it!
LikeLiked by 9 people
1Timothy 2:1 I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men;
2 For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.
3 For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour;
4 Who will have all men to be saved, and to come unto the knowledge of the truth.
5 For there is one God, and one mediator between God and men, the man Christ Jesus;
AMEN!
God sent us President Trump to save this country. We must have his back at all times and get out the vote this November.
God chose this man specifically to accomplish His plan, to use his particular temperament and equip him with the strength and support to finish the tremendous task. I am in complete agreement, Indimex! He will finish what He set in motion!
Something I heard in church tonight, prayer is not a sprint, it is a marathon.
Our leader is in a marathon, and we need to keep running alongside him as well.
All gave some and some gave all. So glad to see this tribute for John Chapman. I love how our POTUS is constantly setting a great example. I sure hope people take notice of all the things he is doing on our behalf.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Here is the whole story of that fateful day on Takur Ghar:
https://www.defensemedianetwork.com/stories/the-battle-of-roberts-ridge/
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks JK .
Why would DICK Bluminthal (CT), Mr. I fought in Viet Nam, but I didn’t Bluminthal, want to be present at a ceremony honoring a military hero?
Even more nauseating, DICK is standing on the handshake line. After exchanging a few words, DICK admiringly shakes President Trump’s hand. This is the same DICK who repeatedly demeans and insults the President. Bizarre.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Chapman was from Connecticut. Blumenthal needs all the cover he can wrangle, given his slimy lies about himself.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Blumenthal is RI IIRC
JoD, Since you commented about the Dick from your state of CT. Let me add a few comments about the two looser senators from Pa. that attended the ceremony. Bobby Casey never worked a day in his life, he rode on the coattails of his father. Pat Toomey, Bobby’s bi-partisan buddy, couldn’t clear his busy schedule (weak excuse,’scheduling conflicts”) to attend a big rally for candidate Trump. I was there, he wasn’t.
I was especially glad when our president made the comment of removing himself (although he is a special kind of hero) and the politicians as heroes. I hope that it cut right through to their empty hearts.
Neither of them could have qualified to shine St. Chapman’s boots.
Annie, I totally agree with all of your points. But we know our VSGPDJT is fighting a war that, if we lose, could take down the whole country. I am in no way taking away the honor and respect given to St. Chapman and unfortunately their are so many more of our warriors who don’t get any recognition. But President Trump is fighting the War of Wars and we are his warriors. Let him be triumphant in his battle! #MAGA
I am in complete awe every time our President presents the Medal of Honor to an American Hero. The ceremony is always so moving because it means that much to our President. The love he has for our men and women that serve to protect our country is breathtaking.
I hope this incredible day lifts up the beautiful family of Sgt. Chapman. He is and always will be a HERO!
LikeLiked by 23 people
My feelings exactly, Flep. Thank you.
We are blessed with PDJT.
We have witnessed many people at that ceremony who were blessed to know and be protected by TechSgt. Chapman.
Go easy on Blumie, he was exposed to Agent Orange Crush
Sgt. Chapman “is and always will be a hero.” And it was grand to see the moment of celebratory joy from his widow as she held up high our country’s highest award for her late husband’s heroism.
God bless the families of our service members both living and fallen. 🙏
That was such a touching moment!
There are no words to describe these outstanding acts of dedication and bravery.
I thank God every day for POTUS Donald Trump for acknowledging these heroes and their families, something Obama shunned.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Sunshine,
I do not come from a Military family.
These stories are a way for me to learn of the unbelievable acts of courage and bravery that must be multiplied many times during the dangerous escapades of our military heroes.
I am amazed and astonished by the bravery of these men in the most horrific of situations, and become more appreciative of the work they do on our behalf each time these ceremonies take place.
God bless our President for his desire to honor the few who obtain this particular honor.
He educates us all in the reality of military operations with his detailed stories, and I am a more grateful citizen bc of this President and his focus on our military heroes.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Gee, I wonder why BHO did not do that? /sarc
(He must have been too busy playing golf {poorly} and watching ESPN)
Stunning valor.
USAF established in 1947. Wow. Think of the technological advances since then!
“the technological advances”
Too bad the politicians did not amend the constitution to authorize the USAF, as well as the FAA & FCC (not safe or practical to leave air traffic control and radio waves to each state). I guess the politicians were too busy doing “other things” than do things correctly.
DI, you clearly have neither read nor understood the Constitution and its interpretation—even by strict Scalia standards. Your comment is sheer and utter nonsense. You may believe it, but you are dead wrong. Ponder the meanings of A1 S8.3, and A2 S2.1 in light of Scalia’s tome, ‘The Interpretation of Legal Texts’. Its only 608 pages of his strict constructionist thinking.
The Constitution mentions an army and a navy because airplanes had not yet been invented. But because they were in 1908 does NOT mean we have to amend the Constitution to regulate them in commerce between the states via FAA or to establish an Air Force out of what in WW2 was the Army Air Force. What, younwant an amendment to also legitimize the Marine Corps cause it isn’t strictly Navy? Pleae keep such fringe uninformed opinions out of this Treehouse.
You need to study basic con law thinking and decisions like Marbury v. Madison, 5 US137 (1803) (cause it aint explicit in the literal Constitution that SCOTUS has the right to rule on the constitutionality of Acts of Congress. The counter is that Congress also has the right to decide what is constitutional, place that in a real politic context and you see how dangerous the counter is. Which is precisely what first Chief Justice John Marshal explained in his most famous opinion. ) Need anamendment to legitimize Marbury v. Madison, also? Ridiculous. Btw, checked, and the wikipedia entry on this is pretty good for nonlawyers.
One more Lurking Lawyer comment. The brilliance of the founding fathers’ Constitution is shown by how few amendments have been necessary despite the enormous changes since its writing. Not by how many a pure literalist interpretation would require.
Some were absolutely necessary as societal values changed, like 13 and 14 (abolition of slavery). Some were populist mistakes that had to be later repealed (17 Prohibition and its repeal by 21) and some were basic societal choices as norms advanced (19 Womens Sufferage, 22 Presidential 2 term limit back to George Washington’s example after FDR).
Study con law. Revere the foundational living document it is, as I do.
Years later I served with Sgt Chapman’s fellow TACPs in Iraq and Afghanistan. We can all sleep better at night because of those warriors. RIP John, 1 James 27. We will never forget.
Peace and blessings and gratitude for your service, Blue.
We are incredibly blessed to have such men defending us. Sometimes, after reading some of the bilge the sinister side of the political spectrum vomits forth, I wonder how it is we keep finding such men. If men such as MSgt. Chapman ever decide it is time to sort out the treasonous mess here at home, St. Peter will get the dubious pleasure of meeting a lot of leftists in short order.
True Dat!
Valerie Nessel, the Widow of Sergeant Chapman said (in an NBC interview) something very important:
“People need to realize that our men and women are still defending us in every corner of the globe right now. Just because we don’t have lots of casualties and big battles going on anymore; they’re still out there fighting everyday and we’ve forgotten about it.”
I am not worthy.
Same.
MSgt Chapman and his family richly deserve to be honored. Glad to see the presentation by our gr8 president.
(On a personal note this makes me feel my years, I retired before the action he was cited for occurred. It was very strange to witness 9/11 as a recent retiree from the USAF. The US Air Force is the greatest fighting force the world has ever known!)
This is the kind of American that should be honored and admired, not the jokers who play make believe heros in the movies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Twice liked 😉
Words cannot do this justice. What a bond between these soldiers, the willingness to give *everything* and know that the man next to you would do the same for you, it gives me goosebumps and has me fighting back tears at work as I read this account. The word “hero” gets thrown around a lot — heroic doesn’t begin to describe what took place on that mountain.
Thank you, Master Sergeant Chapman. A grateful nation recognizes honors your sacrifice. May you rest in peace.
Valor. Honor. Courage. Integrity. True Sacrifice
Those are the things which make hero’s. Those are the things which keep us free. Those are the things that teach others & those are the things to be looked up to
Those things have nothing to do with…
Kneeling before a game
BLM lies
Riots
Shutting down speech
Wealth distribution
Those are the things of cowardice, thuggery,childishness, treason & deception
One builds great societies & the foundations of freedom
One tears societies & people apart & destroys freedoms
God Bless our military
Report: Medal of Honor approved for Air Force combat controller Tech. Sgt. John Chapman
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2018/04/20/report-medal-of-honor-approved-for-air-force-combat-controller-tech-sgt-john-chapman/
Tech. Sgt. John Chapman a warrior and hero.
John Chapman was a man’s man.
Selfless bravery.
“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” ~John 15:13
I salute you, Sir.
stamina
I’m always so in awe of these heroes when I hear of what they did…I doubt I could ever be so brave.
I never tire of these ceremonies. Gives me goosebumps. Some men and women are simply larger than life.
Sargent John Chapman is the true definition of a Hero. God Bless men like these who give their life for the man next to him and our beloved nation.
Yes very moving , well deserved , . Years ago read book about battle “Good Day to Die , battle of Roberts Ridge “. ( named after Seal that fell out of helicopter and killed by Taliban) . It was a crazy nasty battle on top of mountain ,a lot of miscalculations and controversy , just a few guys inserted against strong entrenched enemy ( overconfident Seals ?) , most cotraversial part , Seal team of 5 or 6 guys retreated back down mountain , decided that Chapman was dead and left him ( and swore that he was for years after ) but apparently he was knocked unconscious and regained consciousness and restarted fight alone , heroic and tragic . Finally second helicopter warned not to land where first tried because of intense enemy fire , but landed in exact same spot and that team was shot up badly ( the five other deaths were in that group and others wounded ) , trapped in or near their damaged helicopter . Again well deserved and great for family .
Not a Good Day to Die: The Untold Story of Operation Anaconda
Sean Naylor ( Author )
ROBERTS RIDGE: A Story of Courage and Sacrifice on Takur Ghar Mountain,
Malcolm MacPherson (Author)
from a comment re: Robert’s Ridge
I understood my son’s deep grief better after reading the book and valued better his own …
I can’t speak to all elements of the account. However, the author has accurately captured the colorful language, speech patterns, and behavioral impressions of one of the Rangers who climbed up the mountain: my son. He portrayed him correctly right down to his boot soles and SAW. If he did his portrayal of the other men on that mountain as realistically as my son’s then he at least captured the thinking and actions of the men involved from their perspectives including background information.
If you want tight action description and an armchair tactical analysis of the battle, then this is not it. However, if you want to understand the deep confusion and chaos of a small unit action on a tall mountain surrounded by savage enemies, then this is the right account. All the Ranger dead were my son’s friends. I understood my son’s deep grief better after reading the book and valued better his own contributions to try to save his friends.
A fitting tribute to our Warriors.
POPE FIELD, N.C. — Four bronze busts in the likeness of Air Force Cross recipients were unveiled during a ceremony honoring the Airmen Dec. 6, 2012 at the Combat Control School at Pope Field, N.C. These busts honor Tech. Sgt. John Chapman, Senior Airman Zach Rhyner, Staff Sgt. Robert Gutierrez, and Capt. Barry Crawford.
https://www.aetc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/261275/air-force-cross-recipients-honored-at-pope-field/
Sundance, I am so grateful you take time to honor our military with these posts. There will never be enough ways to thank those who serve, and the families who lose them. My prayers are always with them.
Great post! This Airman was a credit to humanity and certainly to his country. I remember the incident well. This is a very appropriate and deserved award. He should have been awarded the CMoH right off, but because he’s an enlisted rank, it didn’t happen. That’s the way of proprieties in the military. During WWII General Douglas McArthur was given the CMoH for leaving his troops on Corregidor and escaping to Australia. He was subsequently euphemistically known as “Dugout Doug” among the troops… General Wainwright was left holding the bag and did the best he could. He received NO notoriety…. Thousands and thousands of men acted heroically that we will never hear or know about…… God Bless Airman Tech Sgt. John A. Chapman
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/2020-odds-trump-favored-more-than-every-other-challenger-combined Despite a wave of troubling headlines, President Trump’s odds of winning re-election have surged and are far higher than any challenger, according to a leading online gambling site.
What’s more, said BetOnline.ag, more gamblers are betting on a Trump victory than on every single other competitor of either party, of which the site lists 45.
Trump currently stands as a 3/2 bet to win re-election. His closest challenger is California Sen. Kamala Harris, listed at 10-1.
This article has photos of Air Force Tech Sgt John Chapman
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2018/04/20/report-medal-of-honor-approved-for-air-force-combat-controller-tech-sgt-john-chapman/
Where do we find men like this?
And thank GOD that we do.
Requiescat in pace.
Donald J. Trump was born for moments such as this one.
God bless Sergeant Chapman, and God bless our president.
