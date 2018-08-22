President Trump Medal of Honor Ceremony – Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman, Livestream…

President Trump awards a posthumous Medal of Honor for Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman. Chapman was considered a top performer in his field. He was an experienced static line and freefall jumper, as well as a combat diver. He was an expert in reconnaissance operations, air traffic control and terminal attack control operations, which integrates airpower onto the battlefield. He was also a dedicated husband and father to two girls.

Chapman was part of a joint special operations reconnaissance team in Afghanistan in 2002 taking part in Operation Anaconda, which worked to establish observation posts in strategic locations.

On March 4, the team was trying to land on top of Takur Ghar Mountain to set up an observation post they could use to report al Qaida movement in the area. But as they tried to land, they were overwhelmed by gunfire from the enemy on the ground. Their Chinook helicopter was heavily damaged, and the assault threw Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Neil Roberts to the ground below.

The chopper managed to crash-land a few miles away, but all on board were determined to get back to the enemy-infested mountaintop to rescue Roberts. So, they boarded another Chinook and headed back to the top of the mountain.

The aircraft was again swarmed by enemy fire from all directions, but this time, it successfully dropped off all of the men on the team. Chapman immediately charged up a hill through thigh-deep snow to assault an enemy bunker, killing the insurgents inside and taking it over.

He could have been safe there, but he didn’t stay. Chapman ran to another enemy bunker that was firing a machine gun at his teammates. He was seriously wounded while doing so but he continued to fight for about an hour until he was overcome by enemy fighters. He lost his life, but he was credited with saving many of his teammates.

Chapman was given the Air Force Cross for his actions; however, after a review by then-Defense Secretary Ash Carter, the secretary of the Air Force recommended that Chapman’s award be upgraded to the Medal of Honor.

Chapman will be the 19th airman awarded the nation’s highest military honor since the Department of the Air Force was established in 1947. He’ll also be the first airman recognized with the medal for heroic actions occurring after the Vietnam War.

As is Air Force tradition, Chapman will be promoted to the rank of master sergeant.

Six other U.S. service members died during the Battle of Takur Ghar. They included Roberts, who fell out of the initial helicopter, Air Force Senior Airman Jason Cunningham, Army Cpl. Matthew Commons, Army Sgt. Bradley Crose, Army Spc. Marc Anderson and Army Sgt. Philip Svitak.

“John would have, so I’ll say it for him – every American who set foot on that mountaintop acted with great courage and selflessness and deserves all of our praise and admiration for the sacrifices they made,” said retired Air Force Col. Ken Rodriguez, Chapman’s commander at the time. (link)

