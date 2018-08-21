Reports: Michael Cohen Likely To Accept Plea Deal on Tax, Financial, Bank Charges…

According to multiple media outlets (ABC here) and CNN here, the former attorney for President Trump, Michael Cohen, is anticipated to take a plea deal with New York prosecutors at 4:00pm today:
(Via CNN) […] As part of the plea deal under discussion earlier Tuesday, Cohen was not expected to cooperate with the government, one source told CNN. However, by pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would avoid the spectacle and uncertainty of a trial.
[…] Prosecutors said in court their investigation is into Cohen’s personal financial dealings. The search warrant authorizing the FBI raid referenced Cohen’s taxi medallion business and the identity of banks that loaned him money. (more)
Cohen said exactly what “they” told him to say.
Unfortunately for “them” Cohen is a proven liar with ZERO credibility.
When this flips, and it will, the SDNY will be in hot water for creating Cohen’s testimony.
Stay tuned!
The had him dead to rights on tax evasion which can get you serious jail time, so they refused to accept a plea unless he implicated POTUS. Any charges against Trump should be easily defended against unless the Cohen tapes have him on tape saying the payments are specifically for purpose of helping the campaign.
“Missing or Lost” tapes can be manufactured and “found”.
Of course shutting these two women up about infidelities is going to help the campaign, how can it not? Every single thing he did on the campaign trail was to help the campaign.
Is he supposed to sit back and let them make these claims just before an election?
I don’t think so.
Anyone would do the same thing he did and it’s not illegal.
I suspect this is the curtain raiser on Mueller send a subpoena to the president to answer the charge regarding election funds, then sneak in more questions. Thank you Newt Gingrich and Ken Star.
This line of thinking was confirmed by FoxNews Radio report at 8PM Eastern. Apparently Cohen specifically stated that there were payments being made with the express knowledge and consent of then-candidate Donald Trump.
How is Rudy going to take care of this one? It seems to me that even if Cohen has zero credibility and at the same time his plea deal is based in part on his future non-cooperation with the court, Mueller now has open season on President Trump.
Other fallout: DNC/UniParty will use BOTH the Cohen and Manafort disasters to push for Democrats/UniParty to take over Congress in the November elections.
Other fallout: Mueller gave notice to ANYBODY connected with POTUS that they are now in his sights and may well be the next to be harassed/ subpoenaed / intimidated into leaving the administration.
So the “most honorable” has plead guilty to an Elections charge (but Trump made me do it!!)
This after saying he did it all on his own??
Any other “normal politician” would have a fine levied against the campaign and we retire to the veranda. But this is Trump. Must be something more nefarious here!!
Someone upstream said “Lock Her Up”. Too late for that.
The double standard here is way beyond childish games at this point. The immense amounts of time, effort and money being expended to drive a duly elected president out of office is almost unprecedented.
The immense amounts of time, effort and money being expended to nullify our Constitution and forcibly change our country to a Socialist run entity is unprecedented.
Based on the events of this day, where our Government provided improperly, if not illegally, obtained “evidence” to force an individual into accusing our President of a crime, I believe it is past time to for We The People to demand others that should be taking actions to prevent this Socialist Coup and work amongst ourselves to bring an end to the Socialist Coup.
The first thing we should do is go vote. And remind those that we vote for that the only reason they got our vote was to end this Socialist Coup.
Then prepare yourselves for a literal battle to regain our Constitutional Republic when the Mensheviks, Bolsheviks, and Socialists drop their pretense of being Republicans and/or Democrats and begin removing the remaining few and tenuous Rights and Freedoms we have left.
Then there’s the 2012 $3.7 million campaign finance violations Obama Campaign settled for $375,000. Of course, he’s a Democrat! (never mind).
https://www.politico.com/story/2013/01/obama-2008-campaign-fined-375000-085784
Right …and no impeachment trial for Obama campaign finance violations, was there?
Cohen pleaded guilty to violations of campaign finance laws regarding the payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougald.
POS.
Saw Manafort sitting in solitary 23 hours a day made him nervous.
Paging BLUTO!! Paging BLUTO!!
Sorry to yell, but this is The Important! I iz scared, and I haz to know…. is this time for real, is this really THE END for Donald Trump?!
Thank you for reminding us to put this in perspective!
Thank you, Bluto, for instilling in us the fact that just because the news says “its all over for President Trump” doesn’t mean it is so.
Here’s a copy of the charges against Cohen. Having zero legal expertise, I hesitate to comment, but it looks like they’re using the illegal contribution angle to implicate wrongdoing by Trump…
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4779489-Cohen-Information.html#document/p1
“..looks like they’re
using…”
“..looks like they’re trying to use…”
😉 Let’s keep it real.
And now we have a former Federal Elections Commission Chairman Brad Smith saying that the payment does not constitute “an in kind contribution to the Trump campaign, thus violating campaign finance law.”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/08/breaking-former-head-of-federal-elections-says-cohen-payment-is-not-an-in-kind-campaign-contribution/
So it’s not as “cut and dried” as the lunatic Leftwing MSM is desperate for you to believe.
I can’t help but wonder ~ Would we be here if Jeff Sessions didn’t recuse himself, and was doing his job as a real attorney general for President Trump ?
Trump having affairs is sleazy, but we didn’t hire him because he was a choirboy. We hired him to make America great again and, considering the tremendous amount of flack that has been thrown at him, he is making good headway and is staying the course.
However, Trump is not perfect and his carnal weakness hurt his wife. Why wouldn’t he want to spare her (and himself) the embarrassment of having it become public if he could stop it? That was clearly his primary motive. If hush money had the additional effect of helping his campaign (which, in this debauched day and age, is doubtful), it legally is of no consequence.
Alleged affairs. Keep in mind, Cohen also paid $35K to a doorman to stop a rumor that Trump had another child. VERY common for wealthy people to receive these kinds of attacks.
If Stormy actually did have sex with PDJT, and made an issue out of it, 3 weeks before the election, then she left 10 million dollars on the table.
Good point, money attracts lies and lawsuits, so we don’t really know what is true about this alleged affair, but even if it is true, it was long ago before he became president and has no bearing on his performance as commander-in-chief. Either way, it is not a deal breaker. Not even close.
Of course Cohen’s attorney Lanny Davis has already started with accusations the President is guilty of a crime. Davis is so proud he is strutting around, makes me sick..
Why if these two women threatened to revive decade old incidents weeks before the election are they not guilty of blackmail? extortion?
My story today (and why I love having a small seat on a branch in the treehouse!):
I am at a friends house to visit and let our sons play. She gets a text from her husband while we are talking. She glances at and then sharp intake of breath. She reads her husband’s text, “Trump presidency is over. Prepare for Pence.”
My eyes get big and have hard time breathing. What!? I asked her if she had a computer I could get on and she set me up on her laptop while she scrolled on her phone. I immediately came to the treehouse, read the two posts about Manafort and Cohen, scanned through the comments and calmed down.
As soon as I got a handle on what the headlines are I immediately thought of Bluto and his list from the ’15 & ’16. Perspective. Panic lessened. Frustration with DC grew.
Turns out, her husband is in an airport – so surrounded by CNN. Might account for some of his perspective.
Watching President Trump now at the rally and he seems completely unflustered and same as usual. So relieved.
It’s time for President Trump to go bold, Katy bar the door and use the nuclear option:
1. Pardon: Flynn and Papadopolus
2. Fire: Mueller, Rosenstein and Session
3. Declassify everything, full transparency
4. Strip all Obama holdovers of their security clearances
If Cohen doesn’t have any way to prove that Trump told him to commit the election crime, then the prosecutors have nothing.
And if the judge in the Manafort trial gives him real light, concurrent sentences, then that defuses Mueller’s leverage.
so cohen, manafort, and papadop all got done today. guess who else? imran awan sentenced to time served and 3 months supervised release.
