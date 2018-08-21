Reports: Michael Cohen Likely To Accept Plea Deal on Tax, Financial, Bank Charges…

According to multiple media outlets (ABC here) and CNN here, the former attorney for President Trump, Michael Cohen, is anticipated to take a plea deal with New York prosecutors at 4:00pm today:

(Via CNN) […] As part of the plea deal under discussion earlier Tuesday, Cohen was not expected to cooperate with the government, one source told CNN. However, by pleading guilty both Cohen and prosecutors would avoid the spectacle and uncertainty of a trial.

[…] Prosecutors said in court their investigation is into Cohen’s personal financial dealings. The search warrant authorizing the FBI raid referenced Cohen’s taxi medallion business and the identity of banks that loaned him money. (more)