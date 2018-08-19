Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani Discusses Ridiculous New York Times McGahn Narrative and Bruce/Nellie Ohr….

Bottom line: At the 30,000/ft level the control agents of the Democrat political apparatus are seeing how the RNC, White House and political opposition are aligning the dates to use the manufactured Russia narrative and corrupt Mueller investigation against them. The control agents are the upper-level Democrat donors and political influencers; not the fringe moonbats.

The potential of a crushing political defeat, further destroying the Democrat party for years, is a real and increasingly likely possibility. The professional political class need to keep the morale up amid the resistance crowd. The NYT article on Don McGahn, along with a host of other over-the-top fake news claims is part of the morale strategy.

