Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani Discusses Ridiculous New York Times McGahn Narrative and Bruce/Nellie Ohr….

August 19, 2018

Bottom line: At the 30,000/ft level the control agents of the Democrat political apparatus are seeing how the RNC, White House and political opposition are aligning the dates to use the manufactured Russia narrative and corrupt Mueller investigation against them. The control agents are the upper-level Democrat donors and political influencers; not the fringe moonbats.

The potential of a crushing political defeat, further destroying the Democrat party for years, is a real and increasingly likely possibility.  The professional political class need to keep the morale up amid the resistance crowd.  The NYT article on Don McGahn, along with a host of other over-the-top fake news claims is part of the morale strategy.

261 Responses to Sunday Talks: Rudy Giuliani Discusses Ridiculous New York Times McGahn Narrative and Bruce/Nellie Ohr….

  1. FL_GUY says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    President Trump is a true Genius and he DOES have a plan. The D-Rats and Deep State are in Deep $hit. JMHO

    Reply
    • D says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      What do you think the plan is? Just curious. I have some theories of my own as well.

      Reply
      • YvonneMarie says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

        Justice.

        Reply
      • Doug says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:32 pm

        I think he had a steady, consistent disclosure of Deep State crimes leading into election

        Reply
      • Hmmm... says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:41 pm

        Not FL_GUY but just another guy with a thought on the plan. I think it is pretty clear at this point Giuliani and Trump are stringing Mueller along rather than the other way around. Frankly I think they are planning to use the 60 day “dark” period against Mueller and will hammer him with negative press with little options for him to respond and are pretty clear and upfront about it. They seem to want Mueller to release a report before Sept 1 and they seem to want him to do it without a Trump interview or else they unleash on him. Finally they seem to be extremely focused on the Comey/Trump conversation regarding Flynn.

        That’s what seems to be the current situation. I think it is also important to note that Comey’s version is locked in and public already via his memos and equally important to note that Trump’s story actually has changed slightly. In a tweet Trump said he did not ask Comey to “let Flynn go” or whatever it was however Giuliani is saying Trump never even spoke with Comey about Flynn. This makes the NYTimes story about the tweets in Mueller investigation a bit more important.

        I sort of think Trump might not have been bluffing when he said he had tapes and that now Mueller has those tapes. By emphasizing over and over again that Mueller has to choose whose version to believe and charge the other person with obstruction Giuliani is making the case that Comey needs to be charged. He has been consistently focused on this for months now and Trump has been ramping up his questioning of why others are not being investigated by Mueller. It’s a bit of a wild theory but sort of fits a few things that I find a bit odd that keep popping up regarding the investigation.

        Reply
        • Hmmm... says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:48 pm

          PS. I think Mueller has known for months now that he is totally defeated. Trump is keeping the Mueller investigation in the news and relevant these days. I still think Trump leaked the Mueller questions about obstruction to the NYTimes. I think Trump leaked several other stories as well regarding the obstruction charges. Anytime Trump focuses on a topic it elevates it in the news and most of these stories have been driven by Trump. He has elevated the concept that the person who is lying in the Comey/Trump conversation should be charged with obstruction and I think that is for a particular reason.

          Reply
          • Westernwhere says:
            August 19, 2018 at 5:15 pm

            I like your theory, it’s a little poetic. Muller is used to being the one running game on everyone, and here he is knowing exactly how screwed he is.

            He’s certainly two hops or less from several people who are certainly under investigation and he can’t really talk to his great old pal Jim Comey without risking some actual real conspiracy charges himself.

            My hope is that he is becoming more and more paranoid. Maybe he chews his own leg off to escape the trap. Whatever that means. LOL.

            Reply
          • zozz1 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 9:30 pm

            What if Mueller’s investigation has never been about Trump, but is actually about Hillary and the DOJ and FBI corruption? Anything is possible…..

            Reply
      • codasouthtexas says:
        August 19, 2018 at 6:29 pm

        Nobody knows but POTUS!

        Reply
    • Brave and Free says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm

      Yeah I sure hope so! The POTUS must feel like Moses at this point in his life. What an up hill battle he has been fighting. I pray daily for him to keep fighting the fight.

      Reply
      • Jan Phillips says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

        Me, too, Brave! My husband leads prayers every day for him. God told Moses to “fear not, stand still, and see the salvation of the Lord,” before He parted the Red Sea. We aren’t standing still but we are praying!!!

        Reply
      • Doug Weiss says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:10 pm

        And we the Deplorables need to help him keep fighting the fight! All hands on deck 2018 Midterms. He needs soldiers in congress.

        Reply
      • Peter says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:35 pm

        The battle is over control of the House. I feel it is an up-hill battle to retain the House. The media is in the 100% distraction mode and the left seems to be well funded and organized.

        Reply
        • Robert Smith says:
          August 19, 2018 at 5:00 pm

          Just my feeling here… A vote for Democrats is completely against all reality. What would a voter want in terms of the economy, jobs, international leadership? And, you don’t have to even like Trump personally to admit this just being a fair thinking person. So whatever polls or analysis there is out there – I just don’t see it.

          Reply
          • White Apple says:
            August 19, 2018 at 7:40 pm

            A simple question I ask, “What is it Trump wants for America and the American people you don’t want for yourself?

            Reply
            • Johnny AA says:
              August 19, 2018 at 8:28 pm

              This! Exactly right. What about the record low black, Hispanic, and youth unemployment do you not like? What about being feared and respected again by our enemies do you not like? About the only thing to which some could object is the fact that Trump has also held our putative allies feet to the fire as well wrt their NATO contributions and their (Mexico & Canada) unfair trade practices / taking advantage of the US by allowing foreign direct investment in their countries in order to knowingly circumvent US tariffs. This falls into the “with friends like that…” category, but some Americans still think Europe is something to which the US should aspire. NFW.

              MAGA!

              Reply
        • Successful Loser says:
          August 19, 2018 at 5:03 pm

          Getting people to the voting booths is an uphill battle, the number of GOP voters that can show up make down-hill easy.

          Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 3:59 pm

      FL_GUY, and the beautiful part is that are so dense and into themselves and treason they even have a clue until they find they are in deep doodoo and stinking to high heaven. Love every day and how they keep digging, and digging, and digging. Clueless? You bet.

      Reply
    • Fe says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      100% spot on FL_GUY!

      Reply
    • Donna in Oregon says:
      August 19, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      FL Guy, the plan Make America Great Again.

      Several Actions that take place in the plan: Drain the Swamp, Build the Wall, Take Care of Our Vets, Free & FAIR Trade.

      It’s all here in the Contract with the American Voter that more than 60 million voters signed:

      https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/_landings/contract/O-TRU-102316-Contractv02.pdf

      (We haven’t changed our minds)

      Rudy Giuliani please consider the job of Attorney General.

      Reply
  2. Tl Howard says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I don’t know if his plan is to order the release of the unredacted docs or not. These docs COULD implicate GOPers as well as Dems and we still need to retain the House and the Senate. Complete disgust with politicians could suppress votes for not just their side but ours as well.

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      TI Howard, my thoughts as well, but if he does, then he has already planned how to do and handle as he thinks far ahead of everyone, including us.

      Reply
    • JonS says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      Complete disgust with politicians??? Too late!

      Reply
    • Ditch Mitch says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:31 pm

      Dont worry it will. Which is why so many GOPe are not seeking reelection. This midterm is going to be a red tsunami and a good part of the winners are going to Trumpicans. Then the real work begins.

      Reply
    • Notmeagain says:
      August 19, 2018 at 7:20 pm

      Of course it will, but he can release only the docs that damn Dems before the elections and let the Repubs twist in the wind until later, or he may have told some it was time to bail and they did; or he may have told some the jig is up if you give me any trouble at all (so sit on your traitorous friends). I like to think Romney is in the last group since he was so inevitably going to win his seat.

      Reply
  3. Curry Worsham says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    Actually heard on morning shows:

    Trump said John Dean.
    See he’s thinking like Nixon.
    Trump call him a rat.
    See he’s a gangster.
    Trump said McCarthy. And his lawyer and Mentor was Roy Cohn.
    See he’s the real McCarthy.

    These people are stupid.

    Reply
  4. 1hear2learn says:
    August 19, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    Make my day too! 😉👍

    Reply
  5. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    We can add Mcghan to the long list of other persons who the NYT et. al. Democrat / establishment publications have laughably tried to convince their readers have “flipped” on PDJT including, but not limited to:

    Mike Flynn
    Geo. Papadopoulous
    Carter Page
    P. Manafort
    Steve Bannon
    Reince Prebius
    Mike Cohen
    Stormy D.
    That 0marosa woman

    What a friggin’ joke.

    Reply
  6. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    People continue to talk/speculate all around issues….. it always comes down to a DEAD POSSUM blocking the swamp drain pipe.

    Reply
    • 813.52 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      Maybe.

      Reply
    • Sparky5253 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

      The possum is doing exactly what the deep state tells him to, or they will make public all the dirt they have on him. Sessions is willfully comatose for a reason.

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:20 pm

        The BEST interpretation I can think of for Sessions’ sake is that he found himself way out of his depth. He recused in the same way a frightened child pulls the blankets over their head.

        Reply
        • davidb says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

          Sessions biggest cheerleader here isn’t posting much anymore. The other big Cheerleader is sticking to posts that they have some knowledge on, and with facts, not speculation. I wonder what events will trigger Sessions’ firing…after the Kavanaugh confirmation, after the declassifying, after the next AG report, or after the elections?

          Reply
          • rumpole2 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 4:47 pm

            I have no idea if/when Sessions will be fired.
            I realize “hindsight is 20/20” and we cant go back in time.. but the damage was done way back when Sessions recused/allowed a witch hunt to be started to attack his POTUS. We can’t change that now. My most positive thought is that we have now got details of the overall plot that has been “exposed”, but we need to essentially write off the two years of Sessions doing nothing with the information. Start from scratch with a proper AG (and DAG).

            I do have some fear that it will all end with a whimper, not a “Big Ugly”. Nobody indicted… just a few reports as has happened in the past with all other “scandals”

            Reply
          • Ozzytrumpster says:
            August 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

            I haven’t given up on sessions/ Huber. Just know how long it takes to get even a fairly straightforward case to court and how even a simple mistake can result in an aquittal. Need to be truely ocd on the details, especially with such complicated,interconnected cases. Also the indictments will happen to Pres Trumps max advantage timing wise. Don’t think Pres Trump would tolerate if mr sessions was incompetent but would put out disinformation to the effect he is to disarm the enemy. Remember the true enemy isn’t the fools like pelosi or low iq Walters. They are smart, behind the scenes operators, in a fight to the death.

            Reply
          • Apollo says:
            August 19, 2018 at 10:03 pm

            That’s a good point, David. I haven’t seen “collette” post in forever! She (?) could be downright nasty to anyone expressing even the slightest skepticism about Jeff Sessions’ effectiveness.

            Reply
        • oldschool says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:43 pm

          Agree rumpole. Not buying all the “excuses” about blackmailing. No evidence of any such thing. It’s rationalization and defense for those who cannot come to terms that Trump made a bad pick and sessions is a weak and shallow subordinate who went AWOL.

          Reply
          • starfcker says:
            August 19, 2018 at 5:43 pm

            I agree, Rumpole. I don’t think he’s a bad guy by any stretch. I don’t believe there’s black male involved, I don’t believe he’s deep State, I don’t believe he’s never Trump. I think he’s just in over his head. Age will do that to people people. Any big stage can do that to people. It happens. It does not seem to be the most pressing thing right now to the President, I’m sure he’ll deal with it when he finds the time right.

            Reply
        • Ray Runge says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

          That is a charitable rendition. What leaves me without a positive rationale is Sessions has changed the direction very little in the DoJ since arrival. In a department full of Obama partisans and after the realization that “I have been neutered”, why not walk away and permit the next person to take up the fight.?

          Reply
        • littleflower481 says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:58 pm

          I think like that also; he is out of his league….he should have resigned long ago…make up any excuse…he’s ill, etc. Just leave.

          Reply
        • pochas94 says:
          August 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

          Maybe Sessions is playing good cop – Get the goods first, then spring the trap. – to Trump’s bad cop. This may be by agreement between them. If Trump was dissatisfied with Sessions he’d have replaced him by now.

          Reply
          • rumpole2 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

            Nah

            That is fantasy stuff.

            Reply
            • Curry Worsham says:
              August 19, 2018 at 5:18 pm

              How are you so certain about what is or isn’t happening?
              Isn’t portraying Sessions as a frightened child equally fantastic?

              Reply
            • JW in Germany says:
              August 19, 2018 at 5:19 pm

              The fantasy is the idea that any of us know one way or the other.

              Reply
              • rumpole2 says:
                August 19, 2018 at 5:21 pm

                We can speculate based on evidence. That’s not the same as just pulling a notion out of nowhere.

                Reply
                • JW in Germany says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:26 pm

                  Quit pretending that notions are being pulled out of nowhere. Several people have posted their theories here BACKED with facts and data. IT IS NOT OUT OF THIN AIR.

                  I have done so many times here. I do not speculate just for the sake of speculating. Just because you do not accept the plausibility/possibility…does not mean they do not exist.

                • rumpole2 says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

                  Speculation piled on speculation is the problem.

                  Especially when people start treating their own speculation (or twitter conspiracies) as facts.

                • JW in Germany says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:41 pm

                  Riiiiight. Nobody here is intelligent enough to know the difference. See…I DO accept the theory that Sessions may be compromised/Swamp. However, through the process of logical thinking…I also understand that we are up against a machine that is fighting for power and $$$trillions.

                  It is not a question of IF some things are not as they appear…it is a question WHICH things are not as they appear. Damned right there is deception going on from BOTH sides…it is WAR. One side is attempting to outmaneuver the other. Yes, some like to call it 3D chess or world class poker.

                  I call it common sense.

                  It is a question of survival…theirs or ours.

                  President Trump knew what he was getting into taking on an enemy that has had decades to dig in and fester.

                • rumpole2 says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

                  I would not go so far as to say nobody is intelligent enough…. but some people go with the flow.. accept some quite ridiculous theories.

                • Curry Worsham says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:34 pm

                  r2: Aren’t you treating the speculation that Sessions is incompetent as fact
                  Where’s the evidence?

                • rumpole2 says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:37 pm

                  The evidence of Sessions NOT doing his job… is that fact that he has not done his job.

                  This is supported by EVERYBODY with insight… Trump included… who has observed the same FACTS that I have.. all come to the same conclusion… Sessions is useless.

                • Curry Worsham says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 5:45 pm

                  r2: On its face, you are absolutely correct.
                  But wars are not fought openly.

                • cav16 says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 6:59 pm

                  Remember that had not AG Sessions recused himself the Rhinos would have been leading the pack for his resignation! I bet allot of those Rhinos are sweating bullets now knowing there is a good chance the truth is going to come out as to their part in this Witch hunt!

                • rumpole2 says:
                  August 19, 2018 at 7:01 pm

                  “Truth” has already come out?
                  (In large parts)

                  Just no consequences.

                  Jeff could have resigned rather than recuse (and taken Rosenstein with him)

        • Stab, the unstoppable hero says:
          August 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

          Perfect analogy.
          There’s some shame there as well. That explains the honest attempt to impede illegal immigration.

          Reply
    • ristvan says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Don’t think so. Mueller has got nothing. The Manafort situation exposes the witch hunt, especially when he gets acquitted or hung jury. Letting this play out helps Trump expose the swamp to Deplorables, WalkAways, and even sometimes swampy creatures like Burr.

      As Napoleon’s dictum goes (paraphrased): ‘Never interrupt the enemy when he is making a mistake’. Bringing Sessions back into the witch hunt theater of battle isn’t necessary, as Mueller and NYT are making big obvious mistakes. See explanatory comment down thread. Sessions and Huber can help take out swamp creatures with indictments when the time is right.

      Reply
      • rumpole2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 4:33 pm

        When you say “helps to expose” what more “exposure” do you need?

        There is at least “probable cause” of many serious crimes by many people. We are past the need to “expose”… as in get people to testify before Congress and write reports.

        Do you think that all this “exposing” will actually translate to Criminal investigations and indictments?

        Do you think there will be a tipping point with SCORES of people arrested? All the well known names perp walked? If so WHEN might that happen.

        Reply
        • ristvan says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          Yes, I do think it wll. Closer to the elections, and after the general public gets more ‘ ‘education’ and more irrefutible bad stuff is indelibly exposed in September (like 4th Fisa warrant more unredacted as Nunes has requested). Cannot give Dems and Deep State a ‘revenge’ theme to use for midterm GOTV.
          The August Brennan security clearance revocation was in my opinion a Trump timing test run during the dog days of August. Went well enough (Clapper saying Brennan damaging IC) that IMO Trump will be emboldened in Sept. His tweet crescendo (more, more explicit) last two months is supporting evidence. The up oming WVa rally may provide more.

          Reply
        • Ray Runge says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:46 pm

          The problem is that Jeff Sessions DoJ has not provided a venue for the mountains of “probable cause” to have a court room venue.

          Reply
        • oldschool says:
          August 19, 2018 at 4:56 pm

          We had no need to “expose” and convince the public before, we just indicted and let the trials take care of that. Kind of how it works here (or used to). Charge the crime, go to court, convince the jury(people) and there ya go.

          Why are we so willingly joining in their madness to change our system? People are assumed guilty and locked up before trial, or getting fired on someone’s statements. Meanwhile others are roaming free, continuing to threaten our society while we think we have to get public opinion on board before justice. Utterly irrational. We better start using our critical thinking.

          Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:23 pm

      Wasn’t this covered earlier today?!

      Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:29 pm

      Rumpole, admit it. You secretly like Jeff Sessions.
      You just can’t stop talking about him!

      Reply
  7. Marian says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Should it come to it, I guess we can’t have live broadcast of Rudi Giuliani deposing Brennan?

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:17 pm

      Most of Brennan’s answers will be…

      I can’t answer that.. it’s classified.

      Reply
      • DJ says:
        August 19, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        Or, “I’m currently not able to access the memories I have that would allow me to answer that question because I no longer have a security clearance that allows me to remember those memories.”

        Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

      I’ve been waiting for Brennan to go down for a year and a half. He’s now half-Titanic. Thank you, thank you thank you! I bet Mr. Guiliani feels the same way…and he’s certainly earned the privilege of taking Brennan down 🙂

      Now that top dog spot belongs to Eric Holder. That might be a while, though.

      Reply
  8. hoghead says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    Hizzoner says at the end of his time with the lovely MB, “My payoff will be taking the deposition of john brennan, one of the biggest frauds in this nation…” Earlier in theinterview, he says something about taking three for four days to depose brennan, then goes down a list of horror that jb has been involved with.
    Rudy is licking his chops.

    Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      When Maria asked Rudy what he would do if Brennan sues, he broke out into a laugh. But right afterward, at the 9:00min. mark…

      HO LEE COW!!! Rudy started CLAPPING, ha! He can’t even contain his mirth, he’s so ready to battle Frownypuss!

      I’m putting all my money on Rudy. I truly love this man, and he truly loves this job and our President. You can feel his confidence right through the screen. 🙂

      Reply
  9. ristvan says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    This NYT article was a big TDS mistake for at least three reasons.
    1. Shows Mueller team is leaking. How else would NYT ‘know’ McGahn ‘gave 30 hours’ of testimony? Leak or made up, there is not a third possibility.
    2. Trump could have asserted client attorney privilege, but as McGahn’s own attorney pointed out, did not—-because nothing to hide. Badly damages the collusion/obstruction theory, more evidence is just a witch hunt. Both points help Trump.
    3. Allows Trump to counterattack directly both NYT fake news and Mueller witch hunt. Which he did immediately.
    NYT did not think the consequences through. Big blunder.

    Reply
  10. Cathy M. says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    MSM still recycling old news to maintain morale.
    Months ago Pres. Trump has said he has been cooperating with the Special Counsel.
    Here’s just two of many articles.
    In April March:
    http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2018/04/12/trump-would-have-fired-mueller-if-wanted.html
    In March:
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-organization-apos-fully-apos-204549985.html

    Reply
    • Ausonius says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:25 pm

      A famous physicist (Wolfgang Pauli) once used the phrase “It isn’t even wrong!” to describe a theory that was not even in the same ballpark playing the same sport!

      Today the MSM is “not even fake” about the “news” it claims is news. It has entered the surreal world of reporting impossible dreams as “news.”

      Reply
  11. intercesser says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:18 pm

    God bless you , Sundance . You nailed it once again . The usual suspects have to try and gin up enthusiasm for a losing cause . Like the Confederate army after Gettysberg , they have to invent reasons why anyone would want to sacrifice for the prosperity of someone else’s plantation . Dinesh D”Souza nailed in . The Democrats need foot soldiers to do the dirty work on behalf of the elites . Educated professionals are quite unwilling to leave their ivory towers to man the barricades . Trumpenomics is a disaster for liberals and progressives , because if people can earn a respectable wage and have optimism for the future , then they can do without utopian fantasies . MAGA now and forever .

    Reply
  12. Another Scott says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    Are they lining up the dates? If they really are trying to turn the tables and use the Mueller investigation against the dems in November, did they wait too long? The whole Trump/Russia scheme is so twisted and convoluted it may take longer than a couple months to really sink in and change people’s minds about the democrats….

    Reply
    • Ghost says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:36 pm

      Another Scott

      “Are they lining up the dates? If they really are trying to turn the tables and use the Mueller investigation against the dems in November, did they wait too long? “

      I think not, September kids back in school, summer vacations over the campaign season starts in earnest. Trump campaigning non stop for almost two months, Economic news continues to get even better.

      The dems always use some kind of October surprise, this year they should be on the defensive. Fake news is getting old and tiresome with fewer believing them, I’m thinking the timing is going to be perfect.

      Reply
  13. The Gipper Lives says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    Dear Members Only: A Letter Back to Twelve Angry CIA Bureaucrats, Swampville, USA
    It’s Not About Freedom of Speech and You Know It.

    Dear Club Members,

    I read your letter. Thank you so much.
    You know what else constitutes “ill-considered and unprecedented remarks and actions by the White House”?
    A: Obama’s One-Man Nuclear Treaty with Iran.
    Every nuclear treaty of our lifetime until then was ratified by the Senate–truly unprecedented. But none of you heroes piped-up when Obama was sending them pallets of cash and uranium. Why is John Brennan’s clearance more important to you than Iran? In what possible world?
    When Brennan retired in 2006 and opened The Analytics Company, his security clearances allowed the company to break into the State Department’s computers to repeatedly access McCain’s and Obama’s birth certificates, which he somehow leveraged into a directorship.
    Odd; I don’t remember any of you mentioning it.
    Nor did we hear a peep from you when your fellow director John Brennan spied on another branch of government.
    Is this what you mean by “patriotic”? Hacking into Sen. Feinstein’s Senate Committee computers, removing files and threatening investigators with FBI prosecution, then lying until caught. This all sounds so familiar. If that’s how he treats friendlies, how do you think he treats the Opposition? The guy probably wiretapped his Mom to find out what he was getting for Christmas.
    I won’t even go into his bugs in the House cloakroom, wiretaps in the Court chambers or spying on reporters. Since you are all super-spies, I’m sure you can dig it up yourselves.
    You have all been as quiet as churchmice about Brennan’s spying and Agit-Prop activities in the 2016 election. Is it “service to the nation” to turn the CIA into a wing of the Democratic National Committee?
    It begs the question: since you vouch for his actions, did any of you spy on Congress also? Threaten staffers with FBI inquisitions? Lie in your testimony? Did you hire spies to infiltrate American political campaigns, too?
    As former directors, you would know that founder President Truman wanted the CIA to remain a non-operational information service. He didn’t want the Agency involved in foreign election-tampering, let alone election tampering in America. Yet John Brennan did just that–and you all couldn’t spare a syllable to stop it then or condemn it now.
    None of these high crimes and misdemeanors caused you to speak up–not even Obama’s “ill-considered and unprecedented” Unconditional and Pre-Emptive Surrender to Iran.
    Only the loss of John Brennan’s security clearance stirs you to protest.
    Only then do you find your collective voice.
    Only when your Order of the Creased Pant-Leg Gentlemen’s Club for Distinguished Alumni-perks are threatened. Meh.
    You know what? Donald Trump is doing the job you refused to do. Brennan has gone rogue and none of you–not one–has the guts to say so. Only Donald Trump.
    I’m sorry you’ve lost your way. But you have. Thank you for your previous service. Go back to sleep now. We’ll manage without you. We’re used to it.

    Sincerely,
    America

    ps: And thank you President Trump for serving and defending America today.
    Somebody’s got to do it for a change.

    Reply
  14. JonS says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Mayor Guliani: go ahead Brennen, make my day!

    Reply
  15. Margaret Berger says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    What I dying to know, who is the firewall? Can’t be mueller he wasn’t in place. Was it someone leftover from obummer or was it someone embedded in the President Trump campaign and rewarded with a high ranking position?

    Reply
    • I won't back down says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      Preibus – just my best guess

      Reply
    • Concerned Virginian says:
      August 19, 2018 at 4:59 pm

      “…someone embedded in the President Trump campaign and rewarded with a high ranking position?” Perhaps this is a possible reference to AG Sessions? I frankly don’t know what to think about him at this point.

      Reply
      • Cow wow says:
        August 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

        My guess is valjar

        Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        August 19, 2018 at 5:07 pm

        I’m standing by Sessions until Trump fires him. I don’t buy into this idea that McTurtle won’t let him replace Sessions. If our VSGPDT wanted Sessions gone, he’d be gone. Sessions is doing what the President wants regardless of the public misdirection.

        Reply
        • Cow wow says:
          August 19, 2018 at 5:12 pm

          I’m standing with you Rhoda. And once again, as before, and yes I still post here and read here, and support our President and stand with AG Sessions…and we still don’t know what we don’t know.
          I’ve learned to be very patient.

          Reply
          • Amy2 says:
            August 19, 2018 at 5:45 pm

            We have to be patient! If Jeff goes, Rosenstein is on deck and we lose it all! He’s already doing his damndest to hide, redact and slow walk. Talk about a turtle!

            Reply
          • jmclever says:
            August 19, 2018 at 9:48 pm

            Remember when General Schwarzkopf would give briefings about the war on TV? Those days are over, and I’m grateful for it. We are so used to leaks and deliberately disseminated info and misinfo that we think that silence is a sign of failure or inaction. Keeping silent during an investigation is what is supposed to happen to maintain the integrity of the information collected and the court’s ability to form an air tight case against the criminal.

            Reply
    • Bullseye says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:08 pm

      Mueller was already in Ohr and Steele’s emails prior to being assigned SC. He was/is part of the coup and in my opinion is the firewall. The wall is crumbling around him

      Reply
    • USTerminator says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:09 pm

      Firewall could be Rosenstein or worst Sessions. They should know that no Obama holdovers is safe for firewall. This must be from Trump people

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        August 19, 2018 at 5:32 pm

        Rosenstein. He is very quiet these days. In the past he was everywhere so Rosenstein must be feeling the noose tighten.

        Reply
    • AZ18 says:
      August 19, 2018 at 6:25 pm

      Anyone thinking that the firewall is the MSM and loud mouth pundits with security clearances?

      Reply
  16. Lactantius says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:24 pm

    Saul Alinsky is good enough for the DemonizingRats, so they ought to be happy to see him. His Rules for Radicals is calling: #13. “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.“ Cut off the support network and isolate the target from sympathy. Go after people and not institutions; people hurt faster than institutions.

    Senator Mark Warner is up to his ears in DemonizingRat collusion, obstruction and malfeasance in the President Donald J. Trump smear, tar and feather operation. Hit Mark Warner with Alinksy #13 and show no mercy. What’s good for the DemonizingRat is good sticking in their craw.

    Reply
  17. snellvillebob says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    I am betting that President Trump is using the yanking of security clearances as a lever to force Mueller to end his investigation. Yanking clearances could cut their consulting fees to a quarter or less.

    Reply
  18. Margaret Berger says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    It wasn’t comey or mueller ‘cause comey was the Barney fife that steele was afraid would say something dumb and mueller wasn’t in place yet. Was it rosey?

    Reply
  19. L4grasshopper says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    September and October are going to be fascinating 🙂

    I hope that the “plan” includes releasing the FISA applications; the transcript of Ohr’s deposition; and for Huber’s sake…..at least a couple indictments like for McCabe and Wolfe [for leaking].

    Time to rumble!

    Reply
  20. AustinPrisoner says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:38 pm

    Rudy was spirited and coherent today. I like near the end where he mentioned that John Brennan is enamored with Islam and I liked how he questioned how Brennan got to be Director in the first place and who else besides Brennan votes for an actual Communist in a Presidential election?

    I’m so curious about Brennan’s damage myself and how he arrived where he is today.

    Reply
  21. PotP says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Great interview.

    Shame most of America won’t see it.

    Reply
  22. Garrison Hall says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Maria hits the nail squarely on its head: Why isn’t Sessions doing his job? Answer that question and much will be instantly revealed.

    Reply
  23. Herbert Kroll says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Wow, everything Rudy says after 05:40 is pure gold!

    Reply
  24. jack says:
    August 19, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    I feel that Trump should take it to the NEXT LEVEL. And actually call out Jeff Sessions in tweets asking Sessions to explain why he didn’t charge the people in the DOJ and FBI and have them arrested. Trump can see you had a 1 1/2 years to investigate the stuff on Clinton and the leaks and investigate comey and rosenstein’s conflicts of interest and their bias and lieing. Charge them already or turn in your resignation. The american people gave us a mandate to clean up the corruption in D.C. and if you can’t do it, I will give the job to someone who can.

    Trump is getting bolder every day, and I think he should tell the public why arrests have not been made, and charges filed.

    Let’s see how Jeff handles the next phase of Trump calling him out directly, explaining his inactions.

    Reply
  25. Shadrach says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    This little phrase is what most intrigued me “….and then we’ll provide ours.”

    So, Mr. Guiliani wants Mueller to release his report, and says, “then we’ll provide ours.”

    What is in the Guiliani report?

    Reply
  26. Concerned Virginian says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    5PM FoxNews Radio report: JOHN BRENNAN is exploring getting and injunction against President Trump to force the stoppage of any more security clearances being revoked by POTUS. Brennan also said that he’s going to fight, “even it means that his reputation is diminished”.
    Ha! Think of it: Brennan believes that his “reputation” is PRISTINE.

    Reply
    • Muthaucker says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      Discovery in that activity would expose Brennan’s criminal culpability…

      Reply
    • Shadrach says:
      August 19, 2018 at 5:16 pm

      I’m “exploring” a flight to Mars. Just saying’

      What’s he going to say, “Um, you got me dead to rights, President Trump, and I apologize.”

      Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        August 19, 2018 at 5:51 pm

        I don’t think “apology” is in his vocabulary. I love how these guys think they can make up the rules! The president is the HEAD OF THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH! (not mention the country!) He can fire Comey, he can un-redact and he can yank security clearances. Please if you’re going to step on the constitution, please wear slippers.

        Reply
  27. Muthaucker says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:05 pm

    13 Republican Senators voted to confirm admitted communist John Brennan to head the CIA. McCain, Rubio and Graham among them. Their opinions on matters related to judgement and national security should be ignored.

    Reply
  28. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Thanks for getting me all riled up on the Sabbath. I want to find a corrupt FBI/DOJ player and punch him right in the old snot-locker.

    Reply
  29. railer says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Trump is playing all this almost perfectly, with a twitter account and by being forthcoming with everything Mueller asks for. He’s parrying the Swamp’s thrusts, and is barely breaking a sweat doing so. The lawyering he’s doing is just workmanlike bog standard, because he’s not making any earthshattering legal points, as he has nothing to hide and wants the focus to be on Mueller, not him. It’s so simple and powerful. He brought Rudy on this Spring, right when it became apparent that Mueller intended to keep going even after it became apparent that there was no there there re Muh Russia. Rudy was brought on so Trump could publicly go hot against Mueller, and make his investigation and lack of evidence the focal point of all this. The bogus “lying to the FBI” nonsense is weak tea flotsam, a procedural crime unrelated to actual underlying criminal behavior, and only serves to hurt Mueller.

    Mueller grows weaker every day. I believe he is now going to attempt to influence the coming election, as that is all he has left to defend the Swamp, but Trump is months ahead of him. He’s both weakening Mueller and shaping the battlefield into which Mueller will release whatever rot he produces. Today’s McGahn leak came from Trump, I believe. It says exactly what Trump wants out there, that there’s no Muh Russia there there, and that he’s being completely open. It also laid a trap for the NYT to attach their inevitable fabrications and adornments, which he then attacked via twitter, further damaging the Swamp and their mouthpiece. It’s classic Trump. If he didn’t leak this, he probably wishes he did.

    No need for much else right now. Sessions can stay asleep and no need to declassify documents… yet. But I bet Trump has long had a plan in the can to do exactly that, if the time was right. Just sit tight and let Mueller deliver his nothingburger report. That’s the next big milestone event, and the longer Mueller waits, the more nothing his burger becomes, no matter the Swamp’s dreams of October Surprises dancing in their heads. Trump is ready for all things. I’m very impressed with this guy’s strategic grasp. He is a master.

    Reply
  30. steve@borho.org says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    It seems likely that offensive indictments are waiting for Mueller to issue his final report; to avoid claims of obstruction. Which is why Rudy is now pushing for early September. This full-court press from Rudy and Trump’s tweets about Mueller being conflicted are all designed to get him to wrap up. Once Mueller finishes, there is nothing to prevent indictments from being unsealed.

    Reply
  31. AKM says:
    August 19, 2018 at 5:55 pm

    Regarding Bruce Ohr, one of the things I find strange is this: CTH and Jeff at Marketwatch point out that Ohr was interviewed by the FBI 12 times between November 2016 (starting during the Obama Administration) and continuing until May 2017, during the Trump Administration. This, it is alleged, was the method of providing information from Steele to the FBI even after Steele was dismissed by the FBi for allegedly lying regarding his contacts with the press.

    However, there is a fly in this ointment. Why did the FBI feel the need to formalise this transfer of information via 302’s? I can see that might have been deemed necessary to provide official documents in order to give weight to information supplied for FISA applications. However, does it not seem like a very clumsy and risky manner to make this transfer of information via 302’s? Was there not a less traceable way to transfer this information? Or were they so confident that Hillary would win that it did not matter?

    Seems to me there is an angle missing in this story.

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      August 19, 2018 at 6:01 pm

      Well, for starters Bruce Ohr was IIRC first interviewed AFTER the election, but before the Inauguration. So Hillary had already lost, which cleans out your last question, and most of the flies in the ointment. As for the other questions, we can only speculate. And that’s a sideshow we should avoid.

      Reply
    • Cankles Clinton says:
      August 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      The interviews started while Obama was still president. Actually it lends credibility to doing things “by the book”.

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 19, 2018 at 7:48 pm

      “Why did the FBI feel the need to formalise this transfer of information via 302’s? I can see that might have been deemed necessary to provide official documents in order to give weight to information supplied for FISA applications.”

      Question: did the FBI use Bruce Ohr as a “confidential informant” wink wink nudge nudge? Now THAT would be priceless. Need to see the unredacted FISA application to see what else it references…

      Reply
  32. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 19, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    Trump’s tweets, a handful of journalists, several tv commentators and a group of citizen investigators are the army we have. We can’t expect the DOJ to bring charges against itself and it’s friends. The question is “Is our army capable to inflict enough damage to maintain control?”. What happens if Jack @ Twitter throttles Trump’s account during Sept-Oct?

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 19, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Jack @ Twitter knows that the Silicon Valley Firewall is on notice, right up to and including scratching chins in our very own Congress. Everyone’s on notice, and the latest flurry of shadow banning and Alex Jonesing and PragerUnifying has only heightened the awareness. If they’re as smart as they think they are, they’ll play it as straight as they can without their heads blowing up.

      Reply
  33. rumpole2 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 6:57 pm

    I remember (Dec 2017) when people called for patience…. wait for the OIG (15th January 2018).

    Dang!

    The clock sure runs down fast!

    Reply
  34. Scott Brooks says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm

    When the documents are unclassified by the President and all the truth comes out, I’d really like to know what in the heck really happened to Attorney General Jeff Sessions. How does a standup guy like him become paralyzed with fear? Maybe there will be evidence on how the Democrats used blackmail and extortion to control him and other Republicans who were in opposition to their evils.

    Reply
  35. Paul B. says:
    August 19, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Very good interview. Rudy has calmed down, and has become very effective.

    Reply
  36. RJones says:
    August 19, 2018 at 8:38 pm

    For a while there I was thinking Rudy had slowed by a couple of steps. No more. The man is absolutely on fire. Awesome job breaking down this story and setting up what’s coming.

    Reply
  37. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 19, 2018 at 9:36 pm

    Johnny AA Great post! That’s a list I’d like to use when I hear an ignorant critic of Our VSGPOTUSDJT.

    Leave them to explain why the oppose a healthy economy, respect from our enemies and allies, national security…

    MAGA!

    Reply
  38. Mightymustardseed says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Curry and Rumpole2. You are correct. We don’t have all the facts for a judgement, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be fruit inspectors.

    Looking at the fruit of Sessions performance, together with the narrative of POTUSDJT, and his close advisors, leaves Sessions insipid and distasteful. And then there were those comments made by RR in the hearings about ‘my’ DOJ, and ‘my’ thousands of employees leaving me to ask, when we’re you appointed AG?

    Hmmm… insipid or ingenius…THE VSG knows.

    Reply
  39. Cooper45 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    With 30 hours of alleged testimony from McGahn, it would probably not be too difficult to find one or even a few different recollections between Trump and McGahn if Trump entered the snake pit with Mueller and Weissmann. Any minor discrepancy, even if it does not pertain to anything illegal, could be called a lie or perjury by one of them that could lead to a charge that the MSM could go wild about.

    Trump must be aware by now that sitting down with “McCarthy Mueller” (his new name at all times) and Weissmann would be nusts.

    I have not joined Facebook or Twitter but I can still access and read any open accounts of course. Trump’s Twitter account still links to Hillary first, then Obama, the WH etc instead of Guiliani and a thousand other more useful updated links first. Obama is an irrelevant footnote in history now, notwithstanding his behind the scenes schemes.

    Reply

