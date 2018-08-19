Sunday Talks: Chuck Todd Interviews Rudy Giuliani As the Media Narrative Collapses…

I know, I know…. no-one wants to watch the insufferable Chuck Toad. However, the value in this interview is recognizing how desperate the Resistance Media are to keep up morale… and yet they simultaneously know the two-year narrative is collapsing around them.
It is increasingly obvious the media have run out of ammunition to keep defending the “Muh Russia” nonsense. Ex. where’s Stormy Daniels?…. Anyone? Anyone?
Additionally, Ristvan emphasizes key points many are noticing. The New York Times article about Don McGahn cooperating with Robert Mueller was a big (Trump Derangement Syndrome) mistake for at least three reasons.
- Shows Mueller team is leaking. How else would NYT ‘know’ McGahn ‘gave 30 hours’ of testimony? Leak or made up, there is not a third possibility.
- Trump could have asserted client attorney privilege, but as McGahn’s own attorney pointed out, did not—-because nothing to hide. The badly damages the collusion/obstruction theory, more evidence is just a witch hunt. Both points help Trump.
- Allows Trump to counterattack directly both NYT fake news and Mueller witch hunt. Which he did immediately.
The New York Times did not think the consequences through. Big blunder.
NBC/MSNBC’s Suck Scrote, what an insufferable little sh**, the facial hair does NOT make him appear “manly” save maybe to hairy-armpit Liberal females..
I miss Tim Russert…
Guy was tough with both sides, while remaining a classy gentleman.
Had a “heart attack”, right when Obozo came into office.
Just like Scalise had a “heart attack”, as Obozo was leaving office….
Scalia. (The names are so similar, easy to do.)
Tim was a respectable and moderate fellow in his job “in those days,” but we don’t know how Tim would act today in the Trump era when the MSM has strict draconian anti Trump policies. Would he have stood up to it and likely been fired or would he have despised Trump from the beginning like all the others and been infected by TDS.
Any host with moderate or a Trump supporting view would not be tolerated on any of the MSM networks. Crazy Joe and Mika, Toady Todd, Lemon, Cuomo etc are their darlings today and paid contributors like Mudd, Brennan, Clapper and a long list of other hate filled nincompoops. Tim Russert of the past would have been a visible sore thumb among the deranged and not be tolerated. His only option would have been FNC if he wasn’t willing and eager to join the anti Trump MSM hysteria.
I’d like to predict that a number of trolls polluting this web site will significantly disappear after the November elections. Many of us know who they are; those who begin by praising the President right before criticizing him based on either silly and erroneous misconceptions or lies propagated by the MSM or Brock’s infamous, nazi-styled cabal.
I fully expect to enjoy, come November, the success of the Republican party in securing majorities in both the House and the Senate, and the disappearance of the pesky cheap-pizza eaters. MAGA!
We will “out them” then we will “lamp-post them “,let the crows feed on their carcasses.
This site has way less trolls AND way better information than any other I have found on the internet. Sundance does a fantastic job of putting the pieces together. Most other sites on the web have far more Hillarites than I have observed here.
American politics completely baffled me until I found this site and the clarity set down by Sundance and his troopers.
I have noticed a rash of concern trolls here and there, but Treepers tend to ignore them en masse and they go away. It’s pretty impressive.
agreed..this is easily the most valuable site on the web..SD is an American hero.
Rudy should have just said, Fusion GPS set up that meeting. Sleepy eyes do you want to keep talking.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Sleepy Eyes?
A “Sleepy Son of a Bitch” he is.
Good times! 😀
I happen to know for a fact that they’ve got nothing real to nab Donald Trump on. Nobody does. Not Mueller, not Cohen, not Manafort, not even Jared or Ivanka.
It’s based on public knowledge :
1. He was audited by IRS for years. Would you play fast & loose with your $$ if the tax-men practically lived in your office?
2. He took on Hussein Zerobama with the “birther” thing. When you know he’s the President, with all the gov. weight behind him, FBI, DOJ, IRS, would you needle him where it hurts most ?
3. He demeaned and humiliated for years that disgraced NY AG, Schneiderman. Just for fun. Now, who would do that knowing that guy itches to catch you with something?
4. If they had something, anything on him, it would’ve leaked long time ago.
5. DT is way too seasoned to trust anyone with something that could put him in jail.
So no, they’ve got nothing.
That’s why Mulehead wants to set a perjury trap. Or provoke him by indicting Don Jr./ Jared.
Or invent some obstruction of justice BS for Comey firing.
That’s all they have.
True, PDJT was audited every year under the Bush Admin AND the Obama Admin.
So happy to see the Democratic Propaganda Corps and the Democrat Party blowing up and dissolving. I wonder what the Leftists will name their new party they will be forced to assemble from the wreckage. The Progressive Party? The Anti-American Party? Who knows?
Chucky needs a one way ticket to chop chop square, he’s a domestic enemy!
10:00 “Maybe you know because you’re a genius.” LOL
Point of clarification Treepers, help me out, please.
As I understood, McGahn is the Attorney for the WH, White House Counsel; he is not the President’s personal attorney. Thus, PDJT waived Exec Privilege for McGahn to testify… which produces the same result, making PDJT look good.
It’s not good interview. Rudy missed the chance to bring DNC server, FusionGPS setup the meeting. Sleepy chuck knows how Rudy thinks and he keeps pushing Rudy non-stop. Rudy want to make sure no mistake while talking.
It’s becoming hard to tell if Chuck is laughing because he thinks he has Rudy on another gotcha question or he is laughing at himself because his obvious bias and obsessive partisan spin questions have reached the point of hilarious absurdity. These media talking head/whores are not stupid.
I can tell he thinks he’s smarter than Rudy and thinks he can try and make Rudy look a fool and look good himself to his brainwashed audience.
Chuck’s is the nervous smiling and forced laughing that is the reaction of a moron who is flummoxed by an intellectually superior opponent in a debate. Make no mistake.
he knows he ‘caught’ Rudy in yet another fake gotcha moment. Chuck knows the Truth comment will be used for the next news cycle, as the MSM assuredly will pounce on it, take it out of context, show it in clips without showing the simple explanation Rudy gave a short time later.
He is laughing partially bc Rudy is not skilled enough to get through an interview without providing the jackals with a gotcha moment. (Rudy made only one faux pas here which of course isnt even truly a faux pas, but still), and partially bc Chuck must have a scintilla of self-awareness to realize how idiotic his job is, how laughable he is at it, how absurd this Russia probe has become etc
Chuck by now must realize this just aint for him. He should go the way of David Gregory.
You’re right. I just saw the gotch moment headline on Drudge. Truth not truth.
