Coded Frog-Message From Rebel Alliance Humorist Engineer Joe Dan Gorman….

In an effort to avoid the land mines of social media de-platforming, cousin Joe Dan Gorman has smuggled out another set of brilliantly coded Rebel Alliance video messages from deep inside the froglegs internets.

If you poke a hole in an egg carton, cover one eye, stand naked and watch the screen through a mirror…. well, it takes some practice, but just make sure you draw the curtains to receive the transmission.

Visit Joe Dan HERE – Help Joe Dan Avoid Deplatforming HERE

