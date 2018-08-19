Coded Frog-Message From Rebel Alliance Humorist Engineer Joe Dan Gorman….

In an effort to avoid the land mines of social media de-platforming, cousin Joe Dan Gorman has smuggled out another set of brilliantly coded Rebel Alliance video messages from deep inside the froglegs internets.

If you poke a hole in an egg carton, cover one eye, stand naked and watch the screen through a mirror…. well, it takes some practice, but just make sure you draw the curtains to receive the transmission.

Visit Joe Dan HERE – Help Joe Dan Avoid Deplatforming HERE

41 Responses to Coded Frog-Message From Rebel Alliance Humorist Engineer Joe Dan Gorman….

  1. Chromie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Love Intellectual Froglegs!

  2. mot2grls says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    So great!❤️🇺🇸💙

  3. GuessAgain says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Damn good show Joe Dan. Maybe go bi-weekly they are so good. Hate having ti wait a whole month for the next show. JOE DAN ROCKS!!!

  4. Joe Dan Gorman, Intellectual Froglegs/NRA Member (@JoeDanMedia) says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    What an awesome intro…. lol. It’s better than the video.
    Thank you.

  5. Curry Worsham says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Damn! I forgot to draw the curtains.

  6. parteagirl says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for helping Joe Dan spread this episode! YouTube took it down about 30 minutes after it was posted, which meant it was not an algorithm that took it down, but intentional censorship. And thank you Treepers for sharing it!

  7. Minnie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    😆🤣😆

    Thank you, Sundance.

    And thank you, Joe Dan!!

    Party on 🇺🇸

  8. Tonawanda says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Dan is a creative genius. The music is perfect. The images are perfect.

    Dan is one of the reasons we are winning and continuing to win.

    • Newton Love says:
      August 19, 2018 at 11:35 pm

      Governor Cuomo says that if the Supreme Court alters Roe v. Wade, he’ll sue. . .
      No, let him go with this.
      See how far he gets.

      Laughed hard!

  9. daughnworks247 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Love it. Sharing far and wide.

  11. itsarickthing says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    How can one not be a fan of FU.

  12. JX says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:50 pm

    The Ocasio Cortez bit was hilarious! The smack down of Max Boot wasn’t bad either.

  13. Katherine McCoun says:
    August 19, 2018 at 10:55 pm

    some great laughs to end the day! It is gonna be a great week!

  14. Minnie says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Omgosh, Joe Dan, that soundtrack!!!

    You are the MAN ❤️

    Sharing this MAGAnificent episode with all of my contacts 👍

  15. woodstuff says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:09 pm

    This Intellectual Froglegs link works for me:

    https://www.real.video/5823532351001

  16. Newton Love says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:10 pm

    OMG! I saw this a few days ago (subscribe to get updates).
    Who needs YouTube?

    Be sure to watch it all the way to the end.
    Joe Dan uses the Styx song “Blue Collar Man” to play while the Intellectual Froglegs credits roll.

    Considering the Treeper support of Trump’s Trade School and Prison trade training reforms, and the recent Sundance post on 450,000 new truck orders and all the jobs that they will generate, the Blue Collar Man anthem is perfect.

    Here are the lyrics to “Blue Collar Man”

    Give me a job, give me security
    Give me a chance to survive
    I’m just a poor soul in the unemployment line
    My God, I’m hardly alive
    My mother and father, my wife and my friends
    I see them laugh in my face
    But I’ve got the power, and I’ve got the will
    I’m not a charity case

    I’ll take those long nights, impossible odds
    Keeping my eye to the keyhole
    If it takes all that to be just what I am
    Well, I’m gonna be a blue collar man

    Make me an offer that I can’t refuse
    Make me respectable, man
    This is my last time in the unemployment line
    So like it or not I’ll take those

    Long nights, impossible odds
    Keeping my back to the wall
    If it takes all that to be just what I am
    Well, I’m gonna be a blue collar man

    Keeping my mind on a better life
    Where happiness is only a heartbeat away
    Paradise, can it be all I heard it was
    I close my eyes and maybe I’m already there

    I’ll take those long nights, impossible odds
    Keeping my back to the wall
    All that be just what I am
    Well, I’m gonna be a blue collar man
    You don’t understand

    I’ll take those long nights, impossible odds
    Keeping my eye to the keyhole
    If it takes all that be just who I am
    Well I vow to be a blue collar, gotta be a blue collar,
    Gonna be a Blue collar man.

    Believe it.

  17. Always Faithful says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    I did get notified on my Facebook feed that his new video was published. They haven’t completely shut down communication. (Yet)

  18. EV22 says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:16 pm

    “Welcome to Intellectual Froglegs First Annual Presidential Golf Swing Competition.”

    Just brill.

  19. Uncle Max says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    It was a good one for sure. I just can’t understand the rationale of YT removing stuff like this. I mean, it’s funny, no bad language, no hateful anything. It’s like YT has a heckler veto algo, so JoeDan posts his vid, he probably has a few libtards subscribed so they know when it come out, and then they immediately flag the vid. Get 100 or 200 flags ( 10? ) and YT algo removes pending human review… Nice how that works isn’t it? Set up by the left for the left.

  20. Awefense (@Awefense) says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:18 pm

    Great video, Joe Dan! You had me laughing right out of the box with the ambush, then the golf match-up had me bustin’ a gut, but ya kilt me with the dog pictures!

  21. realgaryseven says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for supporting Joe Dan!

    (My one suggestion to him would be to say “the Democratic party” or “the Left” rather than “Democrats” or “liberals”. We need to get people who identify as both on board the Trump Train.

    Ask me how I know…

  22. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:29 pm

    I made a monthly contribution👍

  23. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Also bought a sweatshirt to piss off my liberal friends👍

  24. Committee of Safety says:
    August 19, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    I’ve been dying to somehow get Trump to have his 2020 campaign song be “Blue Collar Man” from Styx!!

    It is the perfect song, perfect lyrics, for 2020 because Trump will have the numbers to back up what he ran on in 2016 to the blue collar states and all the jobs they lost over the decades to factories that moved to foreign countries and illegal foreign nationals that took their blue collar jobs in the U.S. It’s a classic band and song and they’d love it at the rallies. I don’t know who owns the rights to it but Tommy Shaw wrote it in the late 70’s when all the factories were closing and Styx still tour today. Tommy was in Damn Yankees with Ted Nugent so I can’t imagine they’d mind. Perfect working class song for American citizens.

