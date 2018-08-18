Rudy Giuliani Discusses Status of Mueller Investigation…

President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox News to discuss the latest events, scripts and narratives within the Mueller investigation.

  1. anniefannie says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:27 pm

    Time to wrap this hoax up!

  2. FuBu says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Can I hear Amen????!!!????

  3. Minnie says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Video unavailable ??

  4. Gman says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Really, now it’s an issue

  5. WSB says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    The Persico comment was hilarious!

    • oldschool says:
      August 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

      Many young’uns or those outside the northeast do not know the fearless steel resolve of Rudy. Answered the call to serve multiple times. He has Trump’s flank.

  6. WSB says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Oh, PS, so McGhan has been babysitting Mueller?

  7. Bethany Beach says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Before Rudy Guiliani became one of President Trump’s personal lawyers, it was briefly announced that Joe D’Genova was going to be serving in that position. Then, within several days, another of the President’s personal lawyers – Jay Sekulow – announced that with respect to Mr. D’Genova, there was a “conflict of interest”, and he would not serve as a personal lawyer for the President.

    I was disappointed to learn of this conflict because I thought that Joe would have been a huge asset for the President, especially in the ongoing wrestling match with Mr. Mueller. Was the actual “conflict of interest” ever revealed publically?

  8. nimrodman says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Interesting take here:

    “Director Brennan’s recent statements purport to know as fact that the Trump campaign colluded with a foreign power. If Director Brennan’s statement is based on intelligence he received while leading the CIA, why didn’t he include it in the Intelligence Community Assessment……
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

    …..released in 2017. If his statement is based on intelligence he has seen since leaving office, it constitutes an intelligence breach……” Richard Burr (R-NC) Senate Intel Cmte Chair @LouDobbs
    — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

    PRESIDENT TRUMP Just Revealed The Trap John Brennan Caught Himself In…AND IT’S GLORIOUS!
    https://100percentfedup.com/president-trump-just-revealed-the-trap-john-brennan-caught-himself-inand-its-glorious/

  9. Archie says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Ugh! Fox News is so boring.

  10. missilemom says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    This was definitely not confident Rudy. The notion that McGahn discussed his confidential Trump conversations with Mueller is something I can’t quite wrap my head around. Executive privilege???

