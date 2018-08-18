Netflix Abruptly Cancels Michelle Wolf’s Unfunny Show – Only Lasted 3 Months…

Michelle Wolf gained notoriety for her obnoxious, unfunny and rude diatribe during the White House Correspondents Dinner:

(Via Mediaite) […] The comedian made a name for herself earlier this year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where her monologue received a mix reception, especially for her jokes targeting Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who attended the event. Wolf had previously appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show and a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Wolf’s controversial brand of comedy continued at Netflix, which debuted shortly after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in late May. (read more)