Netflix Abruptly Cancels Michelle Wolf’s Unfunny Show – Only Lasted 3 Months…

Michelle Wolf gained notoriety for her obnoxious, unfunny and rude diatribe during the White House Correspondents Dinner:

(Via Mediaite) […] The comedian made a name for herself earlier this year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where her monologue received a mix reception, especially for her jokes targeting Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who attended the event. Wolf had previously appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show and a writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Wolf’s controversial brand of comedy continued at Netflix, which debuted shortly after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in late May.  (read more)

Wolfe’s show only lasted 10 episodes and was cancelled.  According to media reports the show staff and producers found out about their termination via twitter.  Meanwhile Sarah Sanders is still White House Press Secretary.

68 Responses to Netflix Abruptly Cancels Michelle Wolf’s Unfunny Show – Only Lasted 3 Months…

  1. pigletrios says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    Best thing they have done this year….No loss at all, she needs her mouth washed out with Lava soap

  2. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    She was simply a useful tool of the enlightened, moral and virtuous Demosociaists at the correspondent’s diner. The useful time period is up.

  3. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:32 pm

    Carrot Top called. He wants his look back.

    • covfefe999 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      I laughrd so hard I practically choked when I saw thast Sundance had used the picture of Carrot Top! Hahahahah! And the really bad thing is: Carrot Top was a heck of a lot funnier.

  4. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    The Progs really believe in The Anointed One.

    Wendy Davis. Then this comedienne. Now, they have moved on to worshipping Alexandria Octavia Cortez.

    Anyone. But Jesus.

    • oldschool64 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 3:53 pm

      In fairness, Ocasio-Cortez is way funnier than Michelle Wolf!

    • scott467 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      “Wendy Davis. Then this comedienne. Now, they have moved on to worshipping Alexandria Octavia Cortez.”

      __________

      Neil Young says Cortez was a killer. Alexander the Great was a conqueror. Octavian (a.k.a. Octavian Augustus, a.k.a. Augustus Caesar) was the first emperor of Rome.

      But I think her middle name is Casio.

      They just made calculators.

  5. booger71 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:36 pm

    Glad I dropped NetFlush

  6. G3 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    Look at that photo…a cautionary tale of what telling nasty jokes will do to the human body.
    Michelle Wolf- we hardly knew ya (thankfully).

  7. socialdave2015 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:43 pm

    Good, now get rid of the Obamas and I might re-subscribe.

    • phoenixRising says:
      August 18, 2018 at 3:03 pm

      no, Susan Rice is there also

      • Zippy says:
        August 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

        “Good, now get rid of the Obamas”

        If you’re a Netflix customer THEN TERMINATE YOUR MEMBERSHIP and tell them that’s why you’re doing it.

        • blind no longer says:
          August 18, 2018 at 3:38 pm

          Amen. Called them and told them I was cancelling mine when they added Obama to the team. I said I had to listen to his bullshit for 8 years with no choice, I certainly wasn’t going to pay to listen to it now.

          I doubt these companies care since this is how they are indoctrinating the masses and the youth, in coordination with the public schools and colleges!

        • covfefe999 says:
          August 18, 2018 at 3:43 pm

          Agreed. We could fix this problem quickly if all conservatives made the sacrifice. We would not have idot kneeling football players still if all conservatives had boycotted the games last year. Wouldnt have taken long. We really need to leverage our large numbers, we are half of the country!

          • blind no longer says:
            August 18, 2018 at 3:56 pm

            Amen covfefe. When I found the Treehouse, I was so happy. Not just because of the great research that Sundance and so many treepers do, but because I realized how many of us out there support PDJT and America First!!
            There are so many of us, despite what the fake news would have the country believe! We could make huge changes if we stick together!

          • hoghead says:
            August 18, 2018 at 4:41 pm

            Not so, Covfefe. Look at the various media ops that have been losing money for many years. cnn, washington post, ny times, and most of the cable nets have been unprofitable for many years; some have never been money makers. No matter.
            They all keep on keeping on, doing the thing they are there for: to push Ze Pahtee line. How do they stay in business? I suspect soros and his ilk are underwriting the expenses. Some one for sure is paying for it.
            When “Ancient Aliens” beats cnn’s flotsam in the ratings, there are no conservatives left to boycott; they left long ago. Maybe if everyone else left, they’d get the message? There aren’t many others watching them either. Bur it’s okay; Mr. Big has big pockets.

            • hoghead says:
              August 18, 2018 at 4:46 pm

              Turning off the NFL would have massive repercussions. NFL is a different animal from the nooze/cable media. I am amazed at how hard of hearing the NFL leadership is, let alone the players, who aren’t being overpaid for their brains.

      • missilemom says:
        August 18, 2018 at 5:01 pm

        Its amazing to watch successful venues like Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, the NFL etc. bring down their own operations. Its much like what Obama and his cabal tried to do to our country (and still are). The attempt to silence conservative voices and promote immoral values has occurred at warp speed. I hope we can stand together and stop it.

    • Sadie Slays says:
      August 18, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      Netflix still has the Obamas and Susan Rice on their payroll. Netflix still has child porn in their movie offerings. And George Soros still owns a substantial amount of Netflix stock.

      Cancel Netflix.

  8. redline says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Well, I’ve never watched Netflix, I simply couldn’t find time to go to the dinner, and then I shredded the tickets when my neighbor ran low on cat litter, so…

    I guess this nasty hag’s disemployment is a good thing, but she probably won’t be pushing her shopping cart through my town.

  9. PInky1920 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    There is absolutely nothing “funny” about her, or any crazed leftist; they are humorless, bitter, spiteful hatemongers. Why….are they referred to as comedians? This one is particularly evil and offensive, plus talentless. Is she Kathy Griffins equally vile sibling, cuz they sure look like it, and sound like it too.

    Liked by 6 people

    August 18, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Sarah Sanders still has HER job!
    Yep 😉

    Liked by 9 people

    August 18, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Our President did the right thing by refusing to attend these dinners. Whether it is the Wolfewoman or whoever replaces her as emcee, it doesn’t matter. It is just an excuse to stretch the envelope to reach new lows for the left to show how nasty they can be. If the right did the equivalent to a dem/socialist president, and we certainly are capable, you’d never hear the end of all the crying and complaining. Roasts, in general, are not what they used to be. I’ve always enjoyed celebrity roasts, such as those Dean Martin put on back in the day. Now, they’re total raunchfests that might be fitting for the type of “celebrities” prevalent today, but not for our leaders, who deserve a little more respect. Hell, the stuff that PDJT says is nothing compared to the filth these shock comics spew!

    Liked by 10 people

    August 18, 2018 at 2:53 pm

    SO: the Verdict in Samantha Bee’s language? Michelle Wolfe was just another FECKLESS RUNT (cleaned up).

  13. FL_GUY says:
    August 18, 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Remember that scene from Animal House when they flashed up Flounders pic as a pledge and Bluto screamed???? Well, that’s what I did when I saw the pic SD put up of this, person? or whatever it is, LOL!

    Liked by 6 people

    August 18, 2018 at 2:59 pm

    Comedy is no longer about being funny, it’s all about being edgy. Language a coarse as you can make it, a newer form of the old Shock Jocks of radio. From what I can tell, this woman is nothing but hatred and vitriol. Even to the Angry Left, that apparently gets stale.

    Liked by 6 people

    August 18, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    Debbie Wasserman Schultz did Carrot Top and this thing was born.

  17. BSR says:
    August 18, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    That pic looks like Carrot-top 😂

  18. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 18, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Is that picture a woman or a man? Omg this whole Hollywood scene has never appeared so bizzare to me. I unplugged my TV 5 years ago and have never missed it. May we continue to purge our society of the great unfunnies that pass themselves off as comedians. Has anyone seen the Obama’s on Netflix? I cant imagine how gross that must be, they are so past their expiration date in our new reality? This seems to be the great purge as all the scum rises to the top to be removed as we remake these industries into something we are willing to consume. Capitalism at its finest!! Buh bye…… hahahahaha!!

    Liked by 1 person

    August 18, 2018 at 3:28 pm

    Her screeching voice is terrible like a wailing hyenas.

    Liked by 1 person

    August 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    The lack of outrage from virtually anyone on the left over her vile remarks tells me she is at the center of current hard left wing thinking – absolute hate for conservative America. With that much hate in the hearts of a growing faction of openly militant thugs in the country, how long before it boils over into open civil war? At a time when our external enemies want desperately to destroy us, a divided country might be the straw that breaks our back. Meanwhile, the justice department remains on the sidelines.

    Liked by 2 people

    August 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    I do not get this at all. Michelle Wolf is just what the Dr. ordered when it comes to pleasing those idiots infected with TDS. Even if a “resistance” themed business loses money they don’t look at the bottom line. Put her on the screen and your business has instant credibility with the Truly Stupids & Trump haters.
    I could be wrong, but maybe in the coming days (unless she becomes a regular on Colbert or Maher) it will be revealed that Wolf tangled with #MeToo when she beat up her Muslim girlfriend or showed up on Wieners laptop in a Girl Scout uniform.

    Liked by 1 person

    August 18, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    Guys, the picture IS carrot top. That was an amazing add by CTH. They look identicle.

    Liked by 2 people

    August 18, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Now if they would get rid of the Obamas and their friends

    Liked by 2 people

    August 18, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I think this will give you a pretty good idea of where Netflix’s numbers are headed. That’s the ONLY reason they would give this leftist goon the axe.

    Liked by 2 people

      August 18, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      That’s right. She is not pofitable. They thought the most hateful and crude political “humor” would be so popular. Guess not.

  25. Ono says:
    August 18, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    What’s next for Michelle Wolf ?

    Opening act for Kathy Lee Grifth.

    Liked by 1 person

    August 18, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Remember when the snowflakes thought Carrot Top impersonalor was biracial? I think if she were her show would still exist, because cancelling it would have made Netflix look rayciss and the snowflakes would have protested loudly. But because she’s white nobody gives a crap sbout her, she’s expendable.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:32 pm

    Photo looks like Carrot Top.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Why weren’t all the “blue wave” people watching this? Everyone has Netflix. If what Hollywood says is true, they are in the mainstream. Millions of people in the resistance should have been watching. This should have been a monster hit. And yet…

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:35 pm

    Abort ! Abort! Abort!

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    And….

    The debate over RETAINING Security Clearance distracts from the more serious point that most of these people should NEVER have been given a Security Clearance in the first place.

    They are cooks! Dishonest and disloyal… leaking, unmasking and MISUSING classified information from the day they were first employed.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Bitch looks like that guy Carrot Top.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    Unfunny
    Vulgar
    Disgusting
    Low Class
    Bottom Feeding
    Stupid
    Void of ideas
    No talent
    Irrelevant

    Wait a minute, I forgot. Am I talking about this idiot or the democrat party?

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Why attach Carrot Top’s image to the article?

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    I’m certain that you are aware and I appreciate the humor, but, that is carrot top in the picture.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    They all look alike.
    Noodles Wasserman Schultz colluding with the Chinese.

    Like

    August 18, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    #ByeFelicia

    Sara Sanders gets the last laugh!

    Like

