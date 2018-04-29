President Trump Notes Changes Needed To White House Correspondents Dinner…

A few minutes ago President Trump tweeted his disappointment at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and speculates that changes might be needed; or potentially to just eliminate it:
Facing strong public criticism throughout the day about the performers’ poor taste in humor, ridicule, belittling and generally inappropriate comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the WHCA released a statement:
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not respond to the comedian who was hired by the White House Correspondents Association to belittle her in public.
Mrs. Sanders took the high road.
.
And they had the nerve to label us vulgarians. The left embodies vulgarity and proudly flaunt it.
God bless you Sarah! Your daddy raised you right!
Deb we here all know that the MSM is DEAD 💀! What last night did was to inform the rest of America that the MSM are going to become the Dinosaurs 🦖 in the not to distant future. I feel terrible for Sarah but I know that Sarah realizes that what happened to her last night will get Americans that are on the fence about our President to come over and jump on the train.
It also kills the Left’s talking point that they are the defender of women. It allows Americans to see how hypocritical they are when it comes to Americans they dislike for political reasons. There will be plenty of ads that will run with what happened last night come September, October and up to Election Day in November.
These POS are truly the gift that keeps on giving!
Bin…. 😦
I always can count on you Ad Rem!
Dinosaurs? What a wonderful thought, Flep! Just think if we had a thousand Sundances in place of these corrupted and incompetent creeps? The true purpose and meaning of freedom of the press would once again be evident for all to see!
You shouldn’t feel bad for Sarah. Sarah has a husband and children who love and adore her. She has a daddy who is extremely proud of her. The nasty women who insult and belittle her could only wish they could stand a second in her shoes. It is envy and jealously that is eating their insides out. Every time they look at her they see all that they can never be.
You put the shock of peace in Korea on top of this…along with Tom Brokaw, Joy Reid…et. al. Tough time to be a “progressive”.
The blue ripple is coming.
More like “the big blue flush…..down the toilet.”
Not to mention Kanye!
Deb-Sarah was the perfect example of CLASS while the journalists and wolf were the perfect examples of CRASS and filth.
The Village Voice says Michelle Wolf is actually the future.
https://www.villagevoice.com/2017/11/30/michelle-wolf-is-the-voice-comedy-needs-right-now/
FTA:
“That’s kind of where the whole ‘nice lady’ thing evolved from,” she says, lowering her self-professed “crazy” voice to a quietly determined murmur. “No, we can’t be nice ladies. The time for being polite is over. The time for doing things just to please other people for no reason — because it’s what we were raised to do — is over. We’re done being nice. That’s kind of the overarching theme of the show, so even though I don’t talk about it a lot, it’s more just like — yeah, I’m done.”
If there’s enough work for someone whose voice sounds like nails on a board and hurts your teeth just to listen to, then go for it. Personally I’m up for entertainment. I suspect there’s a big market for that, I don’t think I’m the only one.
I don’t see why talking about scraping whatever babies is funny. Abortion is a tragedy from whatever angle you look at it.
It’s called “PROJECTION”. The left, using Alinsky tactics, projects their flaws, faults, and/or crimes onto their opponents. Once you see it you clearly see that this is a major component of their attacks on others.
We love you, Sarah!
When this POS is saying you were great, we hit the Lotto folks!
That low-life Michelle Wolf is defending herself? If you can’t apologize, at least shut your mouth.
The Isis pin-up liked it. Quelle surprise.
No surprise there. They’re still recovering from the shock of Korea.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Recovering from the shock of Korea? They’re still recovering from the shock of Election loss in 2016 and suffering from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome)!
The 5 Stages of Grief:
Denial
Anger
Bargaining
Depression
Acceptance
Unfortunately, they are all still stuck in either denial or anger. Not a scintilla of the communist propagandizers have moved into bargaining.
Exactly. No bargaining as of late. Just Anger. Unbelievable.
But what we need to know is: What are the 5 or more STAGES OF HATRED, which is their real problem.
Their disgusting behavior proved the wisdom of our VSG President, in not going to that vile horror show.
Hoping that next year no one from the Administration attends.
Well, maybe. Then again, maybe Sarah Huckabee Sanders showing the communist media what class looks like is the best thing to show up just how vile these cretins are. God bless her!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I suspect there won’t be a next year’s dinner.
Even the Acosta’s and Don Lemons in their midst can’t be stupid enough to miss the massive outrage engendered by…not just the *comedienne*…but the fact that she reflected the typical sentiments of the press corps every day.
Even journalists can’t be so blind as to miss how much the public loathes them.
It’s hard to imagine another dinner. Maybe they’ll do a year of a less liberal/hate-filled speaker…
Or they’ll pull a Hollywood and just repeat the same debacle because: Liberals are stupid.
I suspect that they will continue celebrating themselves, no matter how vile and disgusting they are to the rest of humanity, regardless of whether they know it or not.
I believe they will tone it down. Their masters will demand it in order to keep the dollars and propaganda flowing.
I don’t know if there are any bounds to their depravity. Is there a cure for TDS? You are right that the dollars will do the talking. We shall see how that plays out. But the masters want what the masters want … I wouldn’t give them an inch and I don’t think Trump will.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sick, depraved perverts. That’s just the reality of it all.
THIS !! ^^^
Do allow these criminals, these clowns, these murderous jokers to virtue-signal no more.
The jig is up.
Ooooooooo that’s gonna leave a welt. ; )
Why didn’t Maggie stand up and object?
Thanks to James Woods for the correct take on how to handle the treament the Leftists use on conservatives. Do not accept their apologies. They are not sincere. They simply crave forgeiveness, but will repeat their insults the very next dqay if it is convenient.
Forgiving Leftists is to hand them victory.
LikeLiked by 8 people
wikileaks identifies her as a reliable (pliable) media outlet.
No apology from Margaret Talev, President of WHCD, and CNN analyst.
She probably thinks her “that’s not who we are!” criticism of Wolf is an apology.
Nope–it’s exactly who you are. You just were watched by enough people at once to feel the sting of our opinion
Regarding the “comedian” – Some people are just ugly inside and out.
The unfunny hag has Wendy Wasserman Schultz hair.
Good one, Harry!
James Woods, mopping the floor. Nice job, Sir
I have been very disturbed by the reporting of the MSM for a long time.
Last night’s behavior at the WHCA dinner showed how the “reporters” behave in their personal time. It went beyond my low opinion to extreme depth. The demons they must have haunting them must be unimaginable.
It is reprehensible that they seem to enjoy their despicable behavior.
Shame, shame, shame!
Like a rabid dog, it needs to be put down.
Thank you, Mr. President, for always speaking TRUTH.
That letter from the correspondent prez is a joke. They chose her and followed into the abyss even after last year. The bit from the guy last year was bad but what little I read on this is sick and vile. Comedians dont all write their own material. They buy it many times, so she likely had a handful of other people involved in writing her crap. Just like the hollywood awards shows, nobody cares!
The left’s idea of comedy is ‘meanness’. Just look at the tv late night comedians, names of who I won’t even give the time of day. They just put down and spew their hatred thinly veiled through ‘comedy’.
How is their idea of humor any better than humor based on stereotypes??? They can spew garbage but if others joke via stereotyping, even if it is not vile or vulgar, but seriously honestly, that’s not tolerated.
They’ve lost a piece of humanity. Look up civilized and uncivilized. Truth is there to see.
The insane and truly evil destroyers of all things decent and respectable are the reason for all great national failures for the most part. Everything they do is projection. It’s what THEY are, and it is sick beyond description that WE do not work twice as hard at destroying their “work” than they do at destroying our nation.
Make no mistake, democraps are not “left”, nor are 99% of republicans in UniParty “right”. Enemedia, “entertainment”, et al truly all know the game, and what they are, all of them, are just WRONG. To know that they constantly celebrate what actually are “victories” to them is disgusting, and I refuse to watch it. I would rather work to inform people any and everywhere I can as to the infection in our nation that must die.
Just my .02…
The MSM has no redeeming value = the Democrats Pravda equivolent. Stop the forum nonsense–Conservatives deserve better.
Watch Mr. Huckabee receive a Henry Rifle.
Especially at the one minute mark.
Class act:
Mike Huckabee has the look on his face that any parent would have after this vial display of “comedy”. Nothing funny at all about it. These people should all burn in Hell.
There is that unwritten ‘law’ or ‘edict’ that you never. mess. with. someones. kid! Never.
Gov Huckabee is spot on: tasteless classless bullying from tasteless classless bullies.
And once again, what does it matter. The outrage doesn’t matter. All they have to do is apologize. It only mattered that it’s out there now. Can’t be taken back once it is out there. Vial, Vial people. They should be ashamed but they want be.
You’re right. It doesn’t matter. Nothing…ever…happens.
Donald Trump happened…he messed up their easy trampling on the Constitution
Not according to James Woods. He told old Maggie H. Where to shove her virtue signaling. Bahahahaha 👍👍
See his tweet above …
Has Sarah Huckabee Sanders received an apology for anyone?
Why bother it would be meaningless. She should accept no apology
Yes, it would be meaningless, Trump Train. My question was to point out the lack of class, the absence of compassion, the void where a conscience should reside. I’m talking about the “comedienne,” the organizers of the event, the president of the WHCA, the attendees who laughed, the entire pack of hyenas….. Not one apology!
Liberals define themselves ::: even words written: toxic, militant, sadistic, vulgar, vile, demonic, abusive, terrorists, do not describe the deranged liberal cesspool.
Last night even the pigs got up and walked away. No one can even be insulted by these inhuman savages.
The liberal savages “laughed” they applauded.
THESE monster do not define Sarah or any other good n decent person
Why does anyone pay any attention to this stale, outmoded “institution” called the Correspondents Dinner?
Because they represent the elite levels of our
“free press”
Just like Comey and McCabe are “elite law enforcement”
Democrats despoil all things
I was so VERY shocked when i started seeing the postings of what Wolf thought was comedy.
Where do these brain dead evil people come from.
Once upon a time in 2017 I think I had some type of a smidgen of hope for the Democratic party. Now with what I have been seeing on FB & Tweeter I am worried about these people and the influence they have and had. Some people are seeing the light, but are there enough of them?
Pray for Trump, Pence, their families and patriotic administrative people. They all have a murky swamp to dig clean up.
PS Sundance congrads on the nod from Lou Dobbs. .
😢❤️
HOW do they call that humor, funny, jokes, entertainment.
The radical liberal lynch mob attacked Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne and Ivanka because they are brilliant and successful women.
The Liberal media and Hollywood women like Michelle Wolf .Kathy Griffin, Chelsea handler, Ashley Judd, Rosie O’Donnell, Joy Behar and other media Hollywood women crawl the floor to lap up after Harvey Weinstein for their fame and fortune.
And these msm people wonder why so much of America despises their guts–
I picture Brad Parscale (with a little help from Stephen Miller) writing the ads/videos for 2020 that slam these hyenas. It’s going to be a campaign of epic proportions!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
Oh, the material being provided is outstanding!
Let ’em rip!!
Nancy Piglousy calling the tax cuts “crumbs” will be perfect for the 2018 ads.
Libtard self delusion is such that bullying is seen as being righteous. There is no other way to say it, Libtards see themselves as superior. God knows why…
It has been said before Progressivism is a mental disease. Tragic and sad.
Talev’s half assed letter made it sound like that comic’s act was just a faux pax or some minor slight. They knew who and what her act would entail when she was invited to “perform” . I don’t understand the high school crap that the “elites” practice. I hope the border wall has a big mirror plastered on the side facing in so that the jackasses can really look at themselves, really take a good long look.
She earlier said that her only regret was that the night would be defined by that 15 minutes.
Yeah, she said that members were expressing their “dismay” over that performance.
What total BS.
Talev would have read through that vile comedian’s script…long before the show…and given her the ‘okay’ to say what she did.
There is no way she could have been surprised by it.
Talev was probably surprised that people were repulsed by it!
Interesting point about the border wall…except that they would NEVER make an effort to actually SEE the places that affect our country so much.
It would force them to evaluate the sharp difference between the Mex side and the CA one. As politically degraded as CA is, comparing TJ to the 805 is like comparing black to white.
I’m curious about the next (maybe tomorrow?) daily press briefing. With her class, I’m sure she won’t say a thing. Question is, will any of the journalistic pretenders make any comment?
Why not just take the press credentials away from a few of them and give them to Sharyl, Sundance, O’Keefe, (Strassel I suppose has them already), Gutfeld, Guilfoyle and other interesting people? Who wants to listen to Acosta and Talev anyway? (Who is Talev?)
LikeLiked by 3 people
But I would love to see Sarah bring in Stephen Miller to respond to those questions!
He would rip them to shreds.
Some knowledge I don’t have … WHY is it necessary to have a group of people who vehemently hate the President come into the WH a couple of times each day just so they can try and trap the WH staff into gotcha moments, and twist everything that is said towards their agendas? Why are these haters even elevated to the WHCA like they are something special? They don’t even qualify as journalists any longer – if they ever did! They are just pre-programmed talking heads who hate the WH, and the staff.
I know the WH has things to put out to the public on a regular basis. Why not just wait until something needs to be released, call them in, tell them, and then boot them out? No questions, you have our statement … now leave. No need for ANY questions from any of them (unless to check spelling on a name) as most if not all of them have never, ever been real reporters – just a bunch of talking heads!
Nothing is accomplished by having Sarah, and others, take abuse day after day, answering the same ‘gotcha’ questions over, and over. Too often the same questions from 3 or 4 so called ‘top reporters’, even though it was just answered, they ask it again! All just to ridicule the President!
I say kick them ALL right out the door up until Sarah has something to tell them. Then ring them up, tell them to be into the WH Press Room at such and such a time … do the Press Release, and send them packing.
Done and Done. JMHO …
At the very least, decrease the number of slots for legacy media and give it to new media?
I like to keep things simple…..
Sarah: Master of class
Idiot So called comedian : Master of crass.
Everybody clear ? We done here ?
They are Evil. And they must be destroyed.
In an attempt to rationalize their behavior the left points at Trump’s behavior. But if they are really offended and outraged by Trump wouldn’t they honor the words of their beloved Michelle O. regarding “taking the high road” ?
It was the 2011 WHCD when the worst American president in our history (bhobama) and loser comedian Seth Myers mocked Donald Trump from their lofty spot on the stage…these jerks never seem to learn…it backfired then and it is backfiring now.
This so called comedian, Michelle Wolf, is what the Liberal Left Democrats produce. Hate filled people. We’ve seen it far too often, From “nasty woman” Ashley Judd to “blow up the White House” Maddona to David Hogg and those nasty little kids calling people murderers and every nasty name in the book and so many others.
Use this as an example when we talk to our friends and fellow citizens and remind them when you vote Democrat this is what you vote for.
Maybe Michelle Wolf can hire Lisa Bloom, hold a press conference, and announce that Donald Trump broke her.
Every time I see “David Hogg”, I think, “Piglet” from Winnie-the-Pooh. Is this wrong?
I think of the banjo kid from Deliverance.
I like the idea of making an ad using examples of who and what they are
Eliminate the WH press briefings. Eliminate the WH press on Air Force One. Move on to running the country and leave the past behind. Stop pandering to the news media. BTW, the press was a million times worse back in the early years.
Ratchet is as Ratchet does….pathetic. Bravo to Sarah H. Sanders for ignoring it. it isn’t worth her time, anyway.
Remember prior to the elections, the Bush video/audio of PDT and the uproar from the lefties about what a misogynist he was/is? Do not try to understand these folks because you will go crazy.
Netflix is planning to add Michelle Wolf Pig comedy to its selections in May. I called and told them I will close my account (15 years) if they do.
When is Netflix starting the Once and Future King’s (obama) shows?
These Democrat..Leftist..whoever they truly are, are such an embarrassment to the entire country. We American’s should never have to endure what the Socialist are trying to pull over on us. These people aren’t part of my America, do not speak for me and I’m not part of theirs.
I saw this last night before ‘thing’ took place. It is so appropriate I had to find it and post. Here’s to this coming true. 😀
Trump’s reaction to the media WHC dinner event was way too soft. I think they held some information back from him especially what was said about Sarah. But when he finds out what really was said, I am sure he will revisit the issue. (What was said about that woman was vulgar and if I were her boss, I would have very specific words and actions about what should happen next year. Don’t believe me? Wait for it…
Honoring civility. They don’t even know what those words mean. Vile jackals.
I visited commie liberal blogs and all were giddy about what the evil wench Wolf said.
The commies believe Sarah Sanders spews lies everyday for President Trump.
They don’t seem to connect cause and effect. Yep, they had a lot of fun. But why would anyone go there? Same with Oscars etc. 15 percent of population love it. 85 hate it. Then they wonder why the ratings are in the toilet. I definitely think they should be empty seated next year. What’s the point of it?
Disgusting. Sarah Sanders drew a line under its inappropriateness with her grace, dignity and poise.
I THINK let em speak. TDS has them blinded to the reality that every time they open their mouth, they put their foot in it.
Put HOGG on every nite, and play WHCD monologue on a loop.
“Fanatasism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim”.
They virtue signal, and feel good about themselves, while turning more and more people off. They show what ugly inside, bitter,…losers they are. They have no interest in recruiting more people to their cause.
Meanwhile, DJT just keeps winning, which enrages them, so they double down on their bad hand. They can’t help themselves, thats Trump Derangement Syndrome. There IS a cure: take around 140 grains of lead, to the back of the head. Won’t be calling anyone in morning.
Anyway, let them spew, the more the better. Cutting of nose to spite face, shooting self in foot, (aim HIGHER, please!) take your pick.
And yes, as has been pointed out, LOTS of footage 2020 campaign ads. “And they call us “bullies?”
I thought the Left supported women?
Only Liberal women who swallow their dogma. No diversity! Such hypocrites.
