President Trump Notes Changes Needed To White House Correspondents Dinner…

A few minutes ago President Trump tweeted his disappointment at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and speculates that changes might be needed; or potentially to just eliminate it:

Facing strong public criticism throughout the day about the performers’ poor taste in humor, ridicule, belittling and generally inappropriate comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the WHCA released a statement:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not respond to the comedian who was hired by the White House Correspondents Association to belittle her in public.

Mrs. Sanders took the high road.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Had a great time showing the kids around and answering questions from reporters-in-training! #TakeYourChildToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/YXSTJ39IHU — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 26, 2018

