President Trump Notes Changes Needed To White House Correspondents Dinner…

A few minutes ago President Trump tweeted his disappointment at the White House Correspondents Dinner, and speculates that changes might be needed; or potentially to just eliminate it:

Facing strong public criticism throughout the day about the performers’ poor taste in humor, ridicule, belittling and generally inappropriate comments about White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the WHCA released a statement:

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not respond to the comedian who was hired by the White House Correspondents Association to belittle her in public.

Mrs. Sanders took the high road.

.

107 Responses to President Trump Notes Changes Needed To White House Correspondents Dinner…

  1. Deb says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    And they had the nerve to label us vulgarians. The left embodies vulgarity and proudly flaunt it.

    God bless you Sarah! Your daddy raised you right!

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      April 29, 2018 at 11:52 pm

      Deb we here all know that the MSM is DEAD 💀! What last night did was to inform the rest of America that the MSM are going to become the Dinosaurs 🦖 in the not to distant future. I feel terrible for Sarah but I know that Sarah realizes that what happened to her last night will get Americans that are on the fence about our President to come over and jump on the train.

      It also kills the Left’s talking point that they are the defender of women. It allows Americans to see how hypocritical they are when it comes to Americans they dislike for political reasons. There will be plenty of ads that will run with what happened last night come September, October and up to Election Day in November.

      These POS are truly the gift that keeps on giving!

      Reply
    • jleonard14 says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:19 am

      You put the shock of peace in Korea on top of this…along with Tom Brokaw, Joy Reid…et. al. Tough time to be a “progressive”.

      Reply
    • NvMtnOldMan says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:29 am

      Deb-Sarah was the perfect example of CLASS while the journalists and wolf were the perfect examples of CRASS and filth.

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:51 am

      The Village Voice says Michelle Wolf is actually the future.

      https://www.villagevoice.com/2017/11/30/michelle-wolf-is-the-voice-comedy-needs-right-now/

      Reply
      • Robert Smith says:
        April 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

        FTA:
        “That’s kind of where the whole ‘nice lady’ thing evolved from,” she says, lowering her self-professed “crazy” voice to a quietly determined murmur. “No, we can’t be nice ladies. The time for being polite is over. The time for doing things just to please other people for no reason — because it’s what we were raised to do — is over. We’re done being nice. That’s kind of the overarching theme of the show, so even though I don’t talk about it a lot, it’s more just like — yeah, I’m done.”

        Reply
      • Esperanza says:
        April 30, 2018 at 1:06 am

        If there’s enough work for someone whose voice sounds like nails on a board and hurts your teeth just to listen to, then go for it. Personally I’m up for entertainment. I suspect there’s a big market for that, I don’t think I’m the only one.

        I don’t see why talking about scraping whatever babies is funny. Abortion is a tragedy from whatever angle you look at it.

        Reply
    • MK Wood says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:12 am

      It’s called “PROJECTION”. The left, using Alinsky tactics, projects their flaws, faults, and/or crimes onto their opponents. Once you see it you clearly see that this is a major component of their attacks on others.

      Reply
  2. Trumpstumper says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    We love you, Sarah!

    Reply
  3. Brian L says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    No surprise there. They’re still recovering from the shock of Korea.

    Reply
  4. wheatietoo says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:36 pm

    Their disgusting behavior proved the wisdom of our VSG President, in not going to that vile horror show.

    Reply
    • bessie2003 says:
      April 29, 2018 at 11:59 pm

      Hoping that next year no one from the Administration attends.

      Reply
      • stringplayer55 says:
        April 30, 2018 at 12:10 am

        Well, maybe. Then again, maybe Sarah Huckabee Sanders showing the communist media what class looks like is the best thing to show up just how vile these cretins are. God bless her!

        Reply
      • josco scott says:
        April 30, 2018 at 12:20 am

        I suspect there won’t be a next year’s dinner.
        Even the Acosta’s and Don Lemons in their midst can’t be stupid enough to miss the massive outrage engendered by…not just the *comedienne*…but the fact that she reflected the typical sentiments of the press corps every day.

        Even journalists can’t be so blind as to miss how much the public loathes them.

        It’s hard to imagine another dinner. Maybe they’ll do a year of a less liberal/hate-filled speaker…

        Or they’ll pull a Hollywood and just repeat the same debacle because: Liberals are stupid.

        Reply
    • covfefe_USA@protonmail.com says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Sick, depraved perverts. That’s just the reality of it all.

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:37 pm

    Reply
  7. missilemom says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    No apology from Margaret Talev, President of WHCD, and CNN analyst.

    Reply
    • josco scott says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

      She probably thinks her “that’s not who we are!” criticism of Wolf is an apology.

      Nope–it’s exactly who you are. You just were watched by enough people at once to feel the sting of our opinion

      Reply
  8. Q&A says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Regarding the “comedian” – Some people are just ugly inside and out.

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Reply
  10. NC Nana says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    I have been very disturbed by the reporting of the MSM for a long time.

    Last night’s behavior at the WHCA dinner showed how the “reporters” behave in their personal time. It went beyond my low opinion to extreme depth. The demons they must have haunting them must be unimaginable.

    It is reprehensible that they seem to enjoy their despicable behavior.

    Shame, shame, shame!

    Reply
  11. Minnie says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:39 pm

    Like a rabid dog, it needs to be put down.

    This vulgar attempt at humor has outlived its purpose.

    Thank you, Mr. President, for always speaking TRUTH.

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      April 29, 2018 at 11:47 pm

      That letter from the correspondent prez is a joke. They chose her and followed into the abyss even after last year. The bit from the guy last year was bad but what little I read on this is sick and vile. Comedians dont all write their own material. They buy it many times, so she likely had a handful of other people involved in writing her crap. Just like the hollywood awards shows, nobody cares!

      Reply
  12. New Nonna to be Again!!! says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:40 pm

    The left’s idea of comedy is ‘meanness’. Just look at the tv late night comedians, names of who I won’t even give the time of day. They just put down and spew their hatred thinly veiled through ‘comedy’.

    How is their idea of humor any better than humor based on stereotypes??? They can spew garbage but if others joke via stereotyping, even if it is not vile or vulgar, but seriously honestly, that’s not tolerated.

    They’ve lost a piece of humanity. Look up civilized and uncivilized. Truth is there to see.

    Reply
    • TheHumanCondition says:
      April 29, 2018 at 11:54 pm

      The insane and truly evil destroyers of all things decent and respectable are the reason for all great national failures for the most part. Everything they do is projection. It’s what THEY are, and it is sick beyond description that WE do not work twice as hard at destroying their “work” than they do at destroying our nation.

      Make no mistake, democraps are not “left”, nor are 99% of republicans in UniParty “right”. Enemedia, “entertainment”, et al truly all know the game, and what they are, all of them, are just WRONG. To know that they constantly celebrate what actually are “victories” to them is disgusting, and I refuse to watch it. I would rather work to inform people any and everywhere I can as to the infection in our nation that must die.

      Just my .02…

      Reply
  13. Neil M. Dunn says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:41 pm

    The MSM has no redeeming value = the Democrats Pravda equivolent. Stop the forum nonsense–Conservatives deserve better.

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:42 pm

    Reply
  15. Blue Moon says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:43 pm

    And once again, what does it matter. The outrage doesn’t matter. All they have to do is apologize. It only mattered that it’s out there now. Can’t be taken back once it is out there. Vial, Vial people. They should be ashamed but they want be.

    Reply
  16. rvsueandcrew says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:46 pm

    Has Sarah Huckabee Sanders received an apology for anyone?

    Reply
    • Trump Train says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

      Why bother it would be meaningless. She should accept no apology

      Reply
      • rvsueandcrew says:
        April 30, 2018 at 1:13 am

        Yes, it would be meaningless, Trump Train. My question was to point out the lack of class, the absence of compassion, the void where a conscience should reside. I’m talking about the “comedienne,” the organizers of the event, the president of the WHCA, the attendees who laughed, the entire pack of hyenas….. Not one apology!

        Reply
  17. letty bromenschenkel says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:50 pm

    Liberals define themselves ::: even words written: toxic, militant, sadistic, vulgar, vile, demonic, abusive, terrorists, do not describe the deranged liberal cesspool.
    Last night even the pigs got up and walked away. No one can even be insulted by these inhuman savages.
    The liberal savages “laughed” they applauded.
    THESE monster do not define Sarah or any other good n decent person

    Reply
  18. billrla says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    Why does anyone pay any attention to this stale, outmoded “institution” called the Correspondents Dinner?

    Reply
    • josco scott says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

      Because they represent the elite levels of our
      “free press”

      Just like Comey and McCabe are “elite law enforcement”

      Democrats despoil all things

      Reply
  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:51 pm

    I was so VERY shocked when i started seeing the postings of what Wolf thought was comedy.
    Where do these brain dead evil people come from.
    Once upon a time in 2017 I think I had some type of a smidgen of hope for the Democratic party. Now with what I have been seeing on FB & Tweeter I am worried about these people and the influence they have and had. Some people are seeing the light, but are there enough of them?
    Pray for Trump, Pence, their families and patriotic administrative people. They all have a murky swamp to dig clean up.
    PS Sundance congrads on the nod from Lou Dobbs. .

    Reply
  20. letty bromenschenkel says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:52 pm

    HOW do they call that humor, funny, jokes, entertainment.
    The radical liberal lynch mob attacked Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne and Ivanka because they are brilliant and successful women.
    The Liberal media and Hollywood women like Michelle Wolf .Kathy Griffin, Chelsea handler, Ashley Judd, Rosie O’Donnell, Joy Behar and other media Hollywood women crawl the floor to lap up after Harvey Weinstein for their fame and fortune.

    Reply
  21. cavt says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:55 pm

    And these msm people wonder why so much of America despises their guts–

    Reply
  22. Landslide says:
    April 29, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    I picture Brad Parscale (with a little help from Stephen Miller) writing the ads/videos for 2020 that slam these hyenas. It’s going to be a campaign of epic proportions!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Reply
  23. MVW says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:00 am

    Libtard self delusion is such that bullying is seen as being righteous. There is no other way to say it, Libtards see themselves as superior. God knows why…

    It has been said before Progressivism is a mental disease. Tragic and sad.

    Reply
  24. Me says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:02 am

    Talev’s half assed letter made it sound like that comic’s act was just a faux pax or some minor slight. They knew who and what her act would entail when she was invited to “perform” . I don’t understand the high school crap that the “elites” practice. I hope the border wall has a big mirror plastered on the side facing in so that the jackasses can really look at themselves, really take a good long look.

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:08 am

      She earlier said that her only regret was that the night would be defined by that 15 minutes.

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Yeah, she said that members were expressing their “dismay” over that performance.
      What total BS.

      Talev would have read through that vile comedian’s script…long before the show…and given her the ‘okay’ to say what she did.
      There is no way she could have been surprised by it.

      Talev was probably surprised that people were repulsed by it!

      Reply
    • josco scott says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:04 am

      Interesting point about the border wall…except that they would NEVER make an effort to actually SEE the places that affect our country so much.

      It would force them to evaluate the sharp difference between the Mex side and the CA one. As politically degraded as CA is, comparing TJ to the 805 is like comparing black to white.

      Reply
  25. Brant says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:03 am

    I’m curious about the next (maybe tomorrow?) daily press briefing. With her class, I’m sure she won’t say a thing. Question is, will any of the journalistic pretenders make any comment?

    Reply
    • formerdem says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:11 am

      Why not just take the press credentials away from a few of them and give them to Sharyl, Sundance, O’Keefe, (Strassel I suppose has them already), Gutfeld, Guilfoyle and other interesting people? Who wants to listen to Acosta and Talev anyway? (Who is Talev?)

      Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      April 30, 2018 at 12:45 am

      I don’t think those sniveling weasels will be able to resist bringing it up.

      But I would love to see Sarah bring in Stephen Miller to respond to those questions!
      He would rip them to shreds.

      Reply
  26. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:05 am

    Some knowledge I don’t have … WHY is it necessary to have a group of people who vehemently hate the President come into the WH a couple of times each day just so they can try and trap the WH staff into gotcha moments, and twist everything that is said towards their agendas? Why are these haters even elevated to the WHCA like they are something special? They don’t even qualify as journalists any longer – if they ever did! They are just pre-programmed talking heads who hate the WH, and the staff.

    I know the WH has things to put out to the public on a regular basis. Why not just wait until something needs to be released, call them in, tell them, and then boot them out? No questions, you have our statement … now leave. No need for ANY questions from any of them (unless to check spelling on a name) as most if not all of them have never, ever been real reporters – just a bunch of talking heads!

    Nothing is accomplished by having Sarah, and others, take abuse day after day, answering the same ‘gotcha’ questions over, and over. Too often the same questions from 3 or 4 so called ‘top reporters’, even though it was just answered, they ask it again! All just to ridicule the President!

    I say kick them ALL right out the door up until Sarah has something to tell them. Then ring them up, tell them to be into the WH Press Room at such and such a time … do the Press Release, and send them packing.

    Done and Done. JMHO …

    Reply
  27. Sayit2016 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I like to keep things simple…..

    Sarah: Master of class
    Idiot So called comedian : Master of crass.

    Everybody clear ? We done here ?

    Reply
  28. NewOrleans says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:07 am

    They are Evil. And they must be destroyed.

    Reply
  29. CollusionMyth says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:10 am

    In an attempt to rationalize their behavior the left points at Trump’s behavior. But if they are really offended and outraged by Trump wouldn’t they honor the words of their beloved Michelle O. regarding “taking the high road” ?

    Reply
  30. Harry Lime says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:15 am

    It was the 2011 WHCD when the worst American president in our history (bhobama) and loser comedian Seth Myers mocked Donald Trump from their lofty spot on the stage…these jerks never seem to learn…it backfired then and it is backfiring now.

    Reply
  31. Tejas Rob says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:19 am

    This so called comedian, Michelle Wolf, is what the Liberal Left Democrats produce. Hate filled people. We’ve seen it far too often, From “nasty woman” Ashley Judd to “blow up the White House” Maddona to David Hogg and those nasty little kids calling people murderers and every nasty name in the book and so many others.

    Use this as an example when we talk to our friends and fellow citizens and remind them when you vote Democrat this is what you vote for.

    Reply
  32. Ari says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Eliminate the WH press briefings. Eliminate the WH press on Air Force One. Move on to running the country and leave the past behind. Stop pandering to the news media. BTW, the press was a million times worse back in the early years.

    Reply
  33. Melissa 🐝 (@jackieblue1967) says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Ratchet is as Ratchet does….pathetic. Bravo to Sarah H. Sanders for ignoring it. it isn’t worth her time, anyway.

    Reply
  34. Maggie M says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Remember prior to the elections, the Bush video/audio of PDT and the uproar from the lefties about what a misogynist he was/is? Do not try to understand these folks because you will go crazy.
    Netflix is planning to add Michelle Wolf Pig comedy to its selections in May. I called and told them I will close my account (15 years) if they do.

    Reply
  35. jackphatz says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:51 am

    These Democrat..Leftist..whoever they truly are, are such an embarrassment to the entire country. We American’s should never have to endure what the Socialist are trying to pull over on us. These people aren’t part of my America, do not speak for me and I’m not part of theirs.

    Reply
  36. dutzie60 says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:53 am

    I saw this last night before ‘thing’ took place. It is so appropriate I had to find it and post. Here’s to this coming true. 😀

    Reply
  37. noswamp says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:56 am

    Trump’s reaction to the media WHC dinner event was way too soft. I think they held some information back from him especially what was said about Sarah. But when he finds out what really was said, I am sure he will revisit the issue. (What was said about that woman was vulgar and if I were her boss, I would have very specific words and actions about what should happen next year. Don’t believe me? Wait for it…

    Reply
  38. Kristin says:
    April 30, 2018 at 12:57 am

    Honoring civility. They don’t even know what those words mean. Vile jackals.

    Reply
  39. InAz says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:16 am

    I visited commie liberal blogs and all were giddy about what the evil wench Wolf said.
    The commies believe Sarah Sanders spews lies everyday for President Trump.

    Reply
    • Esperanza says:
      April 30, 2018 at 1:40 am

      They don’t seem to connect cause and effect. Yep, they had a lot of fun. But why would anyone go there? Same with Oscars etc. 15 percent of population love it. 85 hate it. Then they wonder why the ratings are in the toilet. I definitely think they should be empty seated next year. What’s the point of it?

      Reply
  40. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:24 am

    Disgusting. Sarah Sanders drew a line under its inappropriateness with her grace, dignity and poise.

    Reply
  41. Dutchman says:
    April 30, 2018 at 1:58 am

    I THINK let em speak. TDS has them blinded to the reality that every time they open their mouth, they put their foot in it.
    Put HOGG on every nite, and play WHCD monologue on a loop.
    “Fanatasism consists of redoubling your effort, while forgetting your aim”.
    They virtue signal, and feel good about themselves, while turning more and more people off. They show what ugly inside, bitter,…losers they are. They have no interest in recruiting more people to their cause.
    Meanwhile, DJT just keeps winning, which enrages them, so they double down on their bad hand. They can’t help themselves, thats Trump Derangement Syndrome. There IS a cure: take around 140 grains of lead, to the back of the head. Won’t be calling anyone in morning.
    Anyway, let them spew, the more the better. Cutting of nose to spite face, shooting self in foot, (aim HIGHER, please!) take your pick.
    And yes, as has been pointed out, LOTS of footage 2020 campaign ads. “And they call us “bullies?”

    Reply
  42. Perot Conservative says:
    April 30, 2018 at 2:02 am

    I thought the Left supported women?

    Only Liberal women who swallow their dogma. No diversity! Such hypocrites.

    Reply

