Jim Jordan Discusses Testimony of DOJ-NSD Official George Toscas….

A select group of congressional representatives, participating in a closed-door joint committee of congress, is questioning DOJ-NSD official George Toscas today.

The joint committee is a group from within the House Oversight (Gowdy) and House Judiciary (Goodlatte) committees.  Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte selects the committee members who do the questioning.   Jim Jordan discusses part of today’s events.

George Toscas is an interesting subject to interview. Within the Lisa Page/Peter Strzok text messages the name Geeorg Toscas is an intermittent occurrence mostly surrounding the Clinton email investigation. He is a key figure in the Sept/Oct. 2016, timeline when the New York DOJ/FBI were in contact with DC DOJ/FBI surrounding the Abedin/Weiner laptop.

It is clear from the conversations that Toscas was not part of the “inside-group”; not always in alignment with their efforts; and often the tone of the Strzok/Page texts showed that they viewed Toscas engagements as a risk to their small group interests.

I have always considered this particular set of Page/Strzok text messages interesting because whoever (I presume a DOJ/FBI bad actor) did the editing of them deleted many messages in/around these dates.  [Read the PDF HERE]

 

26 Responses to Jim Jordan Discusses Testimony of DOJ-NSD Official George Toscas….

  1. fanbeav says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Interesting that Wray is in the picture! Hmmmm!

    Reply
    • digleigh says:
      August 16, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      I am afraid frat boy is just there to run interference and try to preserve the rep. of FBI by saying he will have a re-education camp for employees about ethics, lollol!! That’s like a frat boy, who killed someone or tried with hazing, get a sentence of going to a class on ethics …..SHHESSSH!

      Reply
  2. mazziflol says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    Hope Gowdy isnt on the joint committee. Then I’ll know the fix is in here too.

    Reply
  3. redline says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    That three-week gap, 9/29 – 10/21, does kind ofjump out at you, doesn’t it?

    Reply
  4. dutzie60 says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    “Jim Jordan, you make an interesting case.”

    Yes, Yes he does indeed. 🙂

    Reply
  5. Angel Martin says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Also, Toscas is still on the job, and has not been suspended, demoted, “retired” or fired.

    Reply
  6. rogerdat says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    how did the ” straw man ” draft accusing Mrs. Clinton of mishandling classified information read? Oh, I see, there wasn’t one prepared several weeks in advance.

    is that normal?

    Reply
  7. fleporeblog says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Rep. Jordan really didn’t tip his hand about the Toscas deposition. Wondering what of anything he has to tell since those texts between Strozk and Page left an impression that they could careless about him.

    To me Bruce Ohr is the whole bowl of wax! He has all the information pertaining to the “small group” in the FBI/DOJ and the “small group” outside the federal government (Simpson, Steele etc. Because of his wife Nellie). I hope that Rep. Jordan, Rep. Gatez, Rep. Gohmert are all there to depose him!

    Reply
  8. Suzanne says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I wonder what’s in those 20 days worth of texts and whether or not they could be recovered? Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but I have been under the impression that the NSA has every communication from every electronic device by every person in the nation.

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      August 16, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      Q. Have you ever communicated via ham radio and do you know of anyone in DOJ or FBI that has used ham radio for communications with other employees??

      Reply
  9. Suzanne says:
    August 16, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    I wonder what’s in those 20 days worth of texts and whether or not they could be recovered? Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but I have been under the impression that the NSA has every communication from every electronic device by every person in the nation.

    Reply
  10. Howie says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    So tired of the faucet dripping. Drip Drip Drip. We all know what happened already. I know, you know. We all know. Even they know. Americansm v communism 2018. We need communist control. Nothing less will do.
    https://image.slidesharecdn.com/communistcontroldemocratparty-150207183114-conversion-gate01/95/communist-control-democrat-party-1-638.jpg?

    Reply
  11. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    Looks like Toscas wasn’t in the “club”. He might even have a shred of integrity. The Ohr’s are key. They completed the circle of intelligence laundering.

    Reply
  12. starfcker says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:03 pm

    All these idiots would have had to do is resigned from their Federal posts, and gone to work for the Clinton campaign. Then everything they would have done would have been above board. They wouldn’t have had as many whiz-bang tools to work with, and the bennie’s and pension may not have been as good, but they could have been good little partisan hacks just like they dreamed of and would have never gotten in this kind of a jam.

    Reply
  13. Curry Worsham says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Greg Jarrett just said on Hannity that Ohr’s questioners should go over every line of his handwritten notes and ask “what does this mean exactly?” – because the notes are cryptic and the handwriting is poor. Jarrett thinks Ohr’s testimony and these notes are at the heart of the conspiracy.
    12 days and counting…

    Reply
  14. Angry Dumbo says:
    August 16, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    “F them.”

    Proper capitalization and even punctuation. Not many people use punctuation in texts anymore . . .

    Reply

