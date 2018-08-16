Jim Jordan Discusses Testimony of DOJ-NSD Official George Toscas….

A select group of congressional representatives, participating in a closed-door joint committee of congress, is questioning DOJ-NSD official George Toscas today.
The joint committee is a group from within the House Oversight (Gowdy) and House Judiciary (Goodlatte) committees. Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte selects the committee members who do the questioning. Jim Jordan discusses part of today’s events.
George Toscas is an interesting subject to interview. Within the Lisa Page/Peter Strzok text messages the name Geeorg Toscas is an intermittent occurrence mostly surrounding the Clinton email investigation. He is a key figure in the Sept/Oct. 2016, timeline when the New York DOJ/FBI were in contact with DC DOJ/FBI surrounding the Abedin/Weiner laptop.
It is clear from the conversations that Toscas was not part of the “inside-group”; not always in alignment with their efforts; and often the tone of the Strzok/Page texts showed that they viewed Toscas engagements as a risk to their small group interests.
I have always considered this particular set of Page/Strzok text messages interesting because whoever (I presume a DOJ/FBI bad actor) did the editing of them deleted many messages in/around these dates. [Read the PDF HERE]
Interesting that Wray is in the picture! Hmmmm!
I am afraid frat boy is just there to run interference and try to preserve the rep. of FBI by saying he will have a re-education camp for employees about ethics, lollol!! That’s like a frat boy, who killed someone or tried with hazing, get a sentence of going to a class on ethics …..SHHESSSH!
Hope Gowdy isnt on the joint committee. Then I’ll know the fix is in here too.
That three-week gap, 9/29 – 10/21, does kind ofjump out at you, doesn’t it?
Come out, it must!
“Jim Jordan, you make an interesting case.”
Yes, Yes he does indeed. 🙂
Also, Toscas is still on the job, and has not been suspended, demoted, “retired” or fired.
One of those “honorable” rank-and-file people we hear so much about?
… and have yet to see.
how did the ” straw man ” draft accusing Mrs. Clinton of mishandling classified information read? Oh, I see, there wasn’t one prepared several weeks in advance.
is that normal?
Rep. Jordan really didn’t tip his hand about the Toscas deposition. Wondering what of anything he has to tell since those texts between Strozk and Page left an impression that they could careless about him.
To me Bruce Ohr is the whole bowl of wax! He has all the information pertaining to the “small group” in the FBI/DOJ and the “small group” outside the federal government (Simpson, Steele etc. Because of his wife Nellie). I hope that Rep. Jordan, Rep. Gatez, Rep. Gohmert are all there to depose him!
He seemed happy.
More than happy. Jordan seemed pumped up. Something’s up. Something good for our side.
Henner really couldn’t keep it in his pants when it came to asking about Ohr.
“So is he the linch pin?” or something to that effect.
No Bill you moron. The capo di tutti capi is Hussein.
I wonder what’s in those 20 days worth of texts and whether or not they could be recovered? Someone please correct me if I’m wrong but I have been under the impression that the NSA has every communication from every electronic device by every person in the nation.
Q. Have you ever communicated via ham radio and do you know of anyone in DOJ or FBI that has used ham radio for communications with other employees??
Confirmed. Because Internet traffic is routed, not switched, the only way to capture anything is to capture everything. NSA captures everything, then sorts through it to find targeted communications.
So tired of the faucet dripping. Drip Drip Drip. We all know what happened already. I know, you know. We all know. Even they know. Americansm v communism 2018. We need communist control. Nothing less will do.
https://image.slidesharecdn.com/communistcontroldemocratparty-150207183114-conversion-gate01/95/communist-control-democrat-party-1-638.jpg?
This is who they are.
http://www.peoplesworld.org/
LOS ANGELES—This year’s Left Coast Forum features intriguing and exciting content from a broad spectrum of artists, academics, and community activists. As might be expected, the weekend, August 24-26, will feature several examinations of Marxism from different perspectives and the surging interest in socialism.
http://www.peoplesworld.org/article/left-coast-forum-weekend-offers-socialism-marxism-and-more-in-l-a/
Good link Howie,
Amazing that they actually believe that crap but then again, they all probably attended public schools.
Looks like Toscas wasn’t in the “club”. He might even have a shred of integrity. The Ohr’s are key. They completed the circle of intelligence laundering.
All these idiots would have had to do is resigned from their Federal posts, and gone to work for the Clinton campaign. Then everything they would have done would have been above board. They wouldn’t have had as many whiz-bang tools to work with, and the bennie’s and pension may not have been as good, but they could have been good little partisan hacks just like they dreamed of and would have never gotten in this kind of a jam.
Super Heros don’t work on election campaigns. Only shlubs do.
Greg Jarrett just said on Hannity that Ohr’s questioners should go over every line of his handwritten notes and ask “what does this mean exactly?” – because the notes are cryptic and the handwriting is poor. Jarrett thinks Ohr’s testimony and these notes are at the heart of the conspiracy.
12 days and counting…
“F them.”
Proper capitalization and even punctuation. Not many people use punctuation in texts anymore . . .
