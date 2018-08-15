White House Revokes Security Clearance of Former, Highly Political, CIA Director John Brennan…

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced today that President Trump has revoked the security clearance of former, highly political, CIA Director John Brennan.
.
Brennan is the first person from a former list to lose his clearance. In addition to Brennan security clearances for former FBI director James Comey; former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and former CIA director Michael Hayden are being reviewed.
Expanding the list today Mrs. Sanders added: recently fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok; former DOJ lawyer Lisa Page; former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and current DOJ official Bruce Ohr. With the addition of Bruce Ohr, a currently employed DOJ official, it appears highly likely that he too will soon be fired.
The listed intelligence and justice officials are some of the known participants in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 weaponization of the intelligence apparatus for political purposes. Despite their growing number, we call them the “small group”.
The inside group, writ large, was operating a coordinated effort to influence the 2016 election and weaponize intelligence to target their political opposition. The inside group was assisted by an external team of political operatives including: Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, Daniel Richman, Benjamin Wittes (Lawfare Blog); as well as contractors and agents -foreign and domestic- used by the intelligence apparatus.
Supporting the efforts of both the inside “small group” and the outside group; a large number of like-minded journalists from Yahoo News, Mother Jones, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC were utilized -via leaks- in framing an intentionally and demonstrably false narrative that provided cover for their activity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Podesta: “123456” should work.
LikeLiked by 6 people
“password” is too risky…
LikeLiked by 3 people
They should take his keyboard/keypad too, e.g.:
LikeLiked by 2 people
So, why should a FIRED person STILL have a security clearance? What is the holdup?
I guess i am just missing something.
LikeLike
my new chant: CUT ‘EM OFF! CUT ‘EM OFF! CUT ‘EM OFF!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trouble is… with most Liberals you’d need to sew a pair back on before you “Cut ’em off”
LikeLiked by 8 people
Security clearances? Yank’em and Spank’em!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I know your feeling badly right now Johnny boy. But here, stand up against this wall. You’ll feel better in just a little bit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I felt nothing was being done to Brennan them but whew! Honey chile lemme tells you. This is fantastic ! rotfl lmfao .
LikeLiked by 5 people
I want these people to be stripped of their pensions. Otherwise, we are still supporting the SOBs.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They need to be in prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Drudge is so pathetic. I can’t find this story on his site. It should be a gigantic headline with one of those ambulance light things.
LikeLiked by 4 people
While I am sometimes disappointed at Drudge’s response time, he usually gets things posted on his site. Brennan’s story is there now. Drudge runs a small operation and I have thought for a long time that that may be why sometimes it takes a little longer for him to get something posted than it does for some other sites with dozens of employees working on things.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Drudge has been compromised since last year. He has no problem linking to anti-Trump info. Omarosa was at the top all yesterday. He could have had this story and link up in red in 30 minutes if he wanted to.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“… since last year,” and possibly longer.
There definitely has been a change against our POTUS by Matt.
Who got to him, anyone know?
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Drudge” is dead to me.
LikeLike
Even with its “issues,” Citizen Free Press is my “go to” headline site.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many of us have totally left DRUDGE in the dust for the pro-Trump site:
https://thelibertydaily.com/
Seditious Obama CIA Director John Brennan Reacts to Getting Security Clearance Revoked by President Trump: ‘I Will Not Relent’
Trump Strikes Back at Deep State: Obama Regime Top Spy, Communist John Brennan’s Security Clearance Revoked, ‘Erratic Behavior’ Cited
LikeLike
I Will not relent? I WILL NOT RELENT?
What the Hell does THAT mean? Sounds like whatever IT is, he is doing IT now and will continue to do IT after his ‘CLEARANCE” was revoked today.
Threat much Brennan?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sounds like he’s being coached by Allysa Milano.
LikeLike
What more can they do to Brennan…. working for MSNBC is about as low as you can go?
(Maybe CNN would be worse… but Clapper scored that gig)
LikeLiked by 8 people
IMHO Brennan will slowly start to be fazed out from MSNB. His usefulness is now exposed as, well,.. not so “useful” anymore…..LOL
I saw that he was interviewed today on MSNBC regarding the pulling of his clearance & what was interesting was that he was interviewed vis phone….
Clapper on CNN will face the same as soon as his clearance is pulled….
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope Ol’ Clap Trap lands on his feet. Feel sorry for the ol’ coot, what with that forehead rubbing condition he has ‘n all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Brennan will work for Al Jazeera. That’s what all the lefties do. Remember when Al Gore sold his cable news network to Al Jazeera? That’s what disenfranchised Democrats do, sell out to foreign interests……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yeah, but Brennan did that long ago. Along with the rest of those America-hating Obama officials.
LikeLiked by 2 people
RT!!! BAAHHHHAAAHAHHHAHAAHAHAHA!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey how about Cross Talk on RT?? Nah he would be eaten alive by Peter Lavalle a true historian and very knowledgeable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“What more can they do to Brennan”? How about a military tribunal next.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Gitmo! He has lots of friends there.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Working for a propaganda/information op channel is self inflicted.
What should happen to Brennan is what he/the CIA did to the Benghazi survivors: sit down, get strapped in to the polygraph machine and start answering the questions.
When he’s done see if Sessions is at work, and awake, and request he do his Fing job and bring charges.
I don’t get it. Half of the country sees the wrongdoing. We also see NO CONSEQUENCES and we’re supposed to be enthusiastic in Nov?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Liar, Liar, Pants on Fire.
Mollie Hemingway: The Extent Of Obama Intel Agencies Spying Busting Wide Open
by Ian Schwartz
17 May 2018
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/05/17/mollie_hemingway_the_extent_of_obama_intel_agencies_spying_busting_wide_open.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 12 people
Uh oh. Don’t get on the wrong side of Tonto. He’ll kick your ass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Six ways to Sunday!
LikeLike
OUCH!
Why don’t we just let Kris Paronto and his buddies interrogate Clapper and Brennan. 😈
LikeLiked by 3 people
Been snickering all day.
Thank you Mr. President!
The faces of the bleating news hacks were hilarious, anti-Trump snarks were beside themselves. Brought all the finger wagglers they could round up to cluck-over the “loss”. It was joyous to watch.
CNN, Shep Smith, the Bushie Forever Dana what’s-her-face on Fox. Frowny faces all…..SNORT!
Every day is a fabulous day to be a Trump supporter. Today was a hoot! bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
LikeLiked by 9 people
EVERY day is a good day in Donald J. Trump’s America, where there is never a dull moment. Just think about it, as tomorrow is a brand new day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tomorrow will probably be better than today. If it isn’t, then it will be Friday!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today would be a good day to read Psalm 10. I (along with many here) believe that the Lord’s handiwork and protection is at work. The evil doers (yes, they are truly EVIL…some may parse words, but what certain people have done is truly just evil) will be punished. This isn’t politics.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Lying Under Oath to Congress.
You know how I know? His lips are moving.
This begins with a prayer.
Russia and the 2016 Elections
23 May 2017
John Brennan, the former CIA director, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee as part of its ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. He testified that the Trump campaign did have contact with Russia and that he told Russian intelligence in 2016 to end their attempts to influence the U.S. election.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?428636-1/cia-director-intelligence-information-warrant-investigation
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the steps I’d love to see Trump take over these next 60 days as this would cripple the Democratic Party and give Trump a large majority in house and senate come Nov.
Step 1 – Cancel Brennan’s clearance first to spotlight ringleader level
Step 2 – Cancel Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page, Yates, Clapper, Ohr. clearance to spotlight worker bee level
Step 3 – Grant Assange immunity on DNC issue and allow him to testify PUBLICLY on any evidence he has on DNC hack and Clinton emails – (This will freak the leftist out of their mind)
Step 4 – Declassify FISA and present it to the public using Joe and Jay to point out the areas where laws were broken and how the left used this to prop up this entire Russia hoax.
Step 5 – Declassify the Clinton emails and Weiner laptop emails publicly so all Americans can see
Step 6 – Expose the Clinton Foundation by using the hard evidence the DOJ recently confiscated from Little Rock
Step 6 – Huber files indictments on those who conspired to frame and take down a sitting President with sedition charges.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I got tingles just reading that! Yes!
LikeLiked by 2 people
lets roll
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in!
LikeLike
Dear John,
Just read the news about you on CTH. I hope you understand how deeply we all feel about latest setback of yours.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just occurred to me that John F. Kerry is nowhere mentioned in any of this. CIA belongs to DOS and they were involved neck and croup in this dossier fabrication.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah where the heck is Lurch?
LikeLike
Well Im willing to contribute to the ongoing situation by providing this:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tie Brennan down and use it on the soles of his feet – continuously – until he is more than willing to answer any question…
LikeLike
This is a good start. Every single person involved with the abuse of our government apparatus to over turn a legal election should lose their clearance. Charges should be brought to them
Every TV pundit who is getting classified information and using to enrich themselves through political activism should have clearances pulled. If getting classified info is through illegal leaks they to should have charges brought to them.
No one should be playing around with classified. It’s classified to protect Americans and should be treated as such. If it isn’t really classified but a shield to protect themselves from accountability it’s time to rethink the classification system.
Orange would look good on Comrade Brennan.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Piggy, actually a rope necklace would look better on comrade Brennan. Much cheaper.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why do these feces eating, pedophile Satanists have a security clearance in the Trump Administration in the first place???
LikeLike
Buh by commie traitor!
LikeLike
LOL ***bye
LikeLiked by 1 person
Woohoo! The dismantling is in full swing. Nice slow draw down knowing justice will follow in good time as there is nowhere to run or hide. Let em squirm. Popcorn!!
LikeLike
I believe anything bad that anyone says about Glenn Simpson. I knew him when he worked as a writer at Insight magazine (The Washington Times). He was about 25 or 26 at the time. We both lived in the Adams Morgan area of DC, and sometimes he would ask me for a ride across town. He was a handsome young man (I am much older) and quite full of himself. Once, in the car, he told me this bizarre story — it was completely fabricated — about “orgies” that the writers and editors of Insight magazine were having at parties, and he went into detail. I was shocked and told another writer at Insight what Glenn had told me — and of course found out the truth. I think Glenn is a congenital liar, and he does it for fun. He is, exactly as our President has said, one of those “really bad people.” Funny, I had never come across anyone quite so malign until I had lived in Washington DC.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Huber – I thought he was just supposed to “recommend” charges to the DOJ – per AG Sessions. Perhaps I’m wrong…..again! I interpreted from SD’s posting on Strzok that someone in the current DOJ is doing the leg work/legal work against Ohr, et al. Am I missing something?
LikeLike
Huber has the power to access a grand jury and indict. I would imagine he would first consult with superiors at DOJ. That could get complicated, especially if Rosenstein happens to be a subject of one of the indictments.
Then it gets quite interesting, and there might not be enough popcorn in the supermarket for that scenario.
LikeLike
No clearance, Brennan? Does that mean you can’t even read your own C_A documents in a jury or military trial? HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Feeling a tinsy defenseless? No clothes??
LikeLike
I took a peek at some of the coverage and what I witnessed might be the biggest media meltdown since election night in 2016.
God only knows how the reading and talking heads are going to react to actual criminal indictments. They might want to have oxygen tanks and paramedics standing by in the studio for when that news breaks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were Trump I would troll Brennan one time on Twitter with the following.
John, I understand you want your clearance back. Just answer the following questions truthfully and I’ll reinstate in a NY minute.
1. Did you ever authorize or condone spying on members of Congress
2. Did you ever authorize or condone spying on journalists.
3. Where you in anyway involved with the Trump Dossier
Remember lying to the Head Law Enforcement Officer (Trump) is a criminal offense. Feel free to get your clearance back.
LikeLike
https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/71c7a11c83d81749e6da04c4eb6352cb6553076c4602f2660b6491183949f3a2.jpg https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/60365d810659caa7da8961ae1a08111857d345835fb2b4ce6748f3f8a019dd69.jpg
LikeLike
Couldn’t have happened to a bigger jackass!
Wonder if he’ll set up a pity party Go Fund Me page now?
LikeLike
Of course now JOHN BRENNAN understands that the “protection” he had with his security clearance being revoked, he is a marked man for the CLINTONMACHINE. Remember that Brennan was part of the “inner ring” of the Hillary Clinton cabal to destroy Donald Trump and guarantee that Hillary Clinton would be the 45th President of the United States.
Once the security clearances of Comey, Clapper, et al are also revoked, they will also realize that their “protection” is gone and they also will be marked men in the CLINTONMACHINE vectors.
Hence we see part of the result in Brennan’s tweets. He is moment by moment becoming disconnected from reality as he begins looking over BOTH shoulders at the same time, something he’ll have to do for the rest of his—-life.
LikeLike
Full Disclaimer – I can be nit-picky and petty.
Brennan has been stripped of his clearances – a few computer keys at Homeland Security should strip him of whatever TSA Pre-Check/Global Security he has. Do it. Let him stand in line with the Normal Folks. Don’t forget whatever “special clearance” on his PassPort.
Do an expedited New PassPort with NO special Clearance and do it by the end of the week.
LikeLike
Sometimes, the Devil is in the Details. Strip him of everything.
LikeLike