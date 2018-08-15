White House Revokes Security Clearance of Former, Highly Political, CIA Director John Brennan…

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced today that President Trump has revoked the security clearance of former, highly political, CIA Director John Brennan.

.

Brennan is the first person from a former list to lose his clearance. In addition to Brennan security clearances for former FBI director James Comey; former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe; former director of national intelligence James Clapper; former national security adviser Susan Rice; and former CIA director Michael Hayden are being reviewed.

Expanding the list today Mrs. Sanders added: recently fired FBI Agent Peter Strzok; former DOJ lawyer Lisa Page; former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates and current DOJ official Bruce Ohr. With the addition of Bruce Ohr, a currently employed DOJ official, it appears highly likely that he too will soon be fired.

The listed intelligence and justice officials are some of the known participants in the 2015, 2016 and 2017 weaponization of the intelligence apparatus for political purposes. Despite their growing number, we call them the “small group”.

The inside group, writ large, was operating a coordinated effort to influence the 2016 election and weaponize intelligence to target their political opposition. The inside group was assisted by an external team of political operatives including: Fusion-GPS, Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, Daniel Richman, Benjamin Wittes (Lawfare Blog); as well as contractors and agents -foreign and domestic- used by the intelligence apparatus.

Supporting the efforts of both the inside “small group” and the outside group; a large number of like-minded journalists from Yahoo News, Mother Jones, Buzzfeed, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and MSNBC were utilized -via leaks- in framing an intentionally and demonstrably false narrative that provided cover for their activity.

Advertisements