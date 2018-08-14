Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

Posted on August 14, 2018 by

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday August 14, 2018.  Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:

UPDATE: Video Added

WH Livestream LinkFox News Livestream LinkGST Livestream Link

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

87 Responses to Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

  1. Will says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:05 pm

    Can someone please ask her why the New Mexico jihadists are not in Federal custody after the wacko lefty judge there let them go on only a signature bond? These types of moves cannot go without a response. As an aside, that story has now completely disappeared from the lamestream media (Fox, CNN, Drudge etc). Completely scrubbed.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
  2. WrightorWrongAl says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Being Sarah Sanders must be like fighting a battle everyday. I imagine she and the Lord have some good conversations before she goes out there..I am going to pray especially hard for her..

    Liked by 28 people

    Reply
  3. DanO64 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    April, any questions?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. fleporeblog says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:10 pm

    Hopefully Sarah decides to throw the following in the WHORES’ faces! Keep playing the racist card and watch this number continue to increase.

    RASMUSSEN: Trump’s approval ratings among black voters:

    August 14th, 2018: 31%

    August 14th, 2017:18%

    Anything over 20% approval amongst Blacks means the Democrat Party has NO CHANCE to win a Presidential Election.

    As long as TRUMPISM is what future Republicans run on, that is how our Lion’s Legacy will survive 50+ years.

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  5. bosscook says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    The Trump Train is similar to the Underground Railroad for blacks. They’ve been slaves to the Democratic Party for far too long.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Somebody says:
      August 14, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      Excellent imagery Boss. I hope the #Walkaway or Trump campaign people pick up on that. The walk away crowd has been talking about the democrat plantation, but I love the Trump train being the modern day underground railroad.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  6. andyocoregon says:
    August 14, 2018 at 2:55 pm

    Good to see a White House Press Conference centered on the return of our war heroes’ remains. MSM won’t report on it, but maybe now they’ll have to.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. andyocoregon says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    How can these presstitutes expect President Trump to simply “ignor” Omarosa’s book of lies?

    And, of course, now we have the race card being played.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Mandy says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    I tried to watch. Once the third presstitute chose to ask about the stupid stuff, I had to cut it.

    Those of you watching, please let us know if anything of substance is asked today. Thanks in advance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. sunnydaze says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:13 pm

    Sarah’s doing a great job, as usual.

    Thanks for being soooo smart, Sarah!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  10. James F says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    “Sarah, will you cross your heart and hope to die, stick a needle in your eye?”

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. sunnydaze says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Another #RacistPressTot pulling the Race Card.

    Wish I knew who some of these freaks were, or what org. they’re with.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. The Boss says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    Who was that sniveling little soy boy asking questions about NDAs at the end? Is he completely f***ing stupid? Lower IQ than Maxine Waters, that one has!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. G3 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Hummm, no April.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. bleep21k says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    LMAO! 3:25pm VFNCNN – “panel” having a meltdown over the “N-WORD”. Funny how the panel is mostly black, and the chyron reads “WH: “Cannot Guarantee” tape wont reveal Trump using N-Word”.

    My goodness – its to much man! It actually needs to be watched, these people are lost!

    Areva Martin (?) says thats black people DONT feel that Trump is working for us – I do. Its that simple. Funny how this woman thinks she can speak for me, or any other black person.

    VFNCNN needs to be shut down, seriously.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  15. growltiggerknits says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    They didn’t lay a glove on Sarah. She decimated them repeatedly by pointing out the facts about President Trump’s actions to help all Americans, the real results in < 2 years vs Obama's 8 years and the press's emphasis on dividing our Nation.

    I enjoyed the way if she had a persistent press fool trying to make false insinuations she ended the interchange by red pilling them. They were left in the dust.

    The real disconnect was in the Press asking all but 2-3 questions about the meaningless Omarosa lies after we had heard some very detailed information about the remains of our soldiers returned from Korea and about the attitude of the Korean personnel toward their American counterparts. I was shocked at their inability to respect the solemnity of the topic and leap like slavering dogs to the attack over their latest rotting bone. They have no one to blame but themselves as the MSM empire sinks into oblivion, no power of the press for them.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. sunnydaze says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Love that Sarah mentions that it’s the MEDIA that has done all it can to divide the people of this country.

    And this PC is Exhibit A!!!!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  17. Guyski says:
    August 14, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Thank goodness President Trump has the experience of having a reality show. This is the new reality (not just PT and the dog) anybody is subject to this, from anyone looking for fame or infamy.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. andyocoregon says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Unless something earthshaking happens this afternoon, I’m betting the lead story this evening on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN will be President Trump’s use of the word “dog” when referring to Omarosa. They will play that up for all its worth.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Brant says:
      August 14, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      I wonder how many of these little sound bites are strategic. It does seem like an odd term to make all the media focus on, but maybe he has his reasons. I hope big things are going on in other rooms of the white house so the MSM won’t snoop too much where they don’t belong.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      August 14, 2018 at 4:20 pm

      andy, hate to admit it but I grimaced and sucked my teeth a bit when I saw that word in the tweet. And that is because it will become the new talking point of the press. They are predictable, reminds me of a dog chasing its tail.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • andyocoregon says:
        August 14, 2018 at 4:32 pm

        They’ll get over it eventually. And the American Public likely won’t care about it beyond a few days. I think most of us have gotten accustomed to President’s colorful tweets.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Beau Geste says:
        August 14, 2018 at 4:42 pm

        Janie, that was my first reaction to seeing the term “dog”. But that is only a reaction to the expected “PC” outrage. Trump pointed out that he gave her a job in the White House which she did not live up to. So the term is perfect for the subliminal recognition that like a mad dog, she “bit the hand that fed her”. That is the lasting overall mental image, not a white dog or a black dog, but a dog that attacks its benefactor.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • Lady in Red says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:59 pm

        He uses the word Dog alot. Someone posted a number of his tweets on another thread where he referred to different people/actions using the term Dog. But yes, MSM will spin this into the ground.

        Like

        Reply
    • VinceWhirlwind says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      As soon as I read it, I knew exactly what he meant, but I’m a working stiff from the wrong side of the tracks.

      When an engine isn’t running correctly, like a car is getting its ass kicked in a drag race…it’s dogging. A poor pick at the races? you threw the money away? You bought a dog. A cruddy golf course? It’s a dog-track. And on and on I could go.

      It had zero-zip-nada to do with her ethnicity or her looks.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:16 pm

      “Dog lovers upset that Trump describes Omarosa as a dog” LOL
      Hafta say it truly isn’t fair to dogs. Dogs are generally loyal

      Like

      Reply
    • wondering999 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      Oof! Omarosa is a “homophobe”

      Piers Morgan tweet:
      “Omarosa called me a lot worse than that every day for 4 weeks on Celebrity Apprentice – including a ‘f**king f*ggot’.
      I’m just upset for all dogs who’ve been unfairly smeared here.”

      https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/08/14/getting-ugly-piers-morgan-says-what-omarosa-called-him-was-a-lot-worse-than-trumps-dog-insult/

      Like

      Reply
  19. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    Cancel the Press Briefings right after the midterms. Let’m rant and rave for a while.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 14, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    Love it when the DB is during Shep’s time slot, that means less of him!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. thedoc00 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    With respect to the President’s “dog insult”. In business circles of any type or heck even in the every day mainstreet world, when an action, person, product, piece of material turns to be low performing, a problem or just not good…it is commonly referred to as a DOG.

    Of course that is only if one lives on mainstreet or has any real work experience.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  22. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Omarosa is today’s Anita Hill without the brains and Benedict Arnold without the experience…like The Betrayer she’ll go down in history as a liar who only cared about oneself without regard to country!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s