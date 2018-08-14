Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – 2:30pm EST Livestream

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday August 14, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Advertisements
Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for Tuesday August 14, 2018. Anticipated start time 2:30pm EST:
UPDATE: Video Added
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – GST Livestream Link
Can someone please ask her why the New Mexico jihadists are not in Federal custody after the wacko lefty judge there let them go on only a signature bond? These types of moves cannot go without a response. As an aside, that story has now completely disappeared from the lamestream media (Fox, CNN, Drudge etc). Completely scrubbed.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Yeah, they’re all complicit in the death of that 3 year old boy whose remains were found at the compound. IMO, they should all be held on at least a $250K bond.
And, I understand the actual property owner informed the FBI back in April they were doing suspicious things. It was simply swept under the carpet by our biased and inept FBI organization..
LikeLiked by 15 people
See something, say something…….but we don’t really mean it…..unless its the proper people you say something about.
LikeLiked by 7 people
So very true.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See something, say something…and screen grab everything.
LikeLike
I’m not sure I trust the feds either. The FBI has known about this compound since May, but the local NM police finally went in on their own after they grew tired of the FBI’s stalling.
https://clarionproject.org/nm-tragedy-could-the-fbi-have-saved-the-boy/
LikeLiked by 12 people
Nobody in the FBI wants to be FIRED for a Mueller “diversity crime”. Safer to do nothing than risk one’s career going against Mueller-protected Muzz.
MUELLER destroyed the FBI. We must remember that. MUELLER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That for sure won’t be asked…….no real Americans are there……other than SHS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m sure most of you Treepers know what this is from–
“Show business kids making movies of themselves, ya know they don’t give a f*** about anybody else”….Hint: The former lead guitarist is now doing war gaming with the Pentagon and is a friend of Dana Rohrbachers.
LikeLike
“Skunk” Baxter. Think Steely Dan.
LikeLike
Being Sarah Sanders must be like fighting a battle everyday. I imagine she and the Lord have some good conversations before she goes out there..I am going to pray especially hard for her..
LikeLiked by 28 people
Sarah does her homework. She is always prepared for the idiotic questions the leftwing biased reporters throw at her. I like the way she has notes with very detailed facts she can refer to when she shuts them down as they wrongly assume they can corner her.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Maybe she gets the 4 am talking points too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wish we all could get the 4AM talking points so we know what the day will hold. As we listen to the news report the same things in the exact words over the course of the day, we know what they were, but it would save time if we didn’t have to bother with them.
This video is short, but you get the idea
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent hypothesis. This explains why she was prepared to deflect the “Q” question so gracefully, PREPARING at the same time for the FAKE KESSLER rally used to initiate left-wing violence in DC (in retrospect, doesn’t her answer about violent groups make TONS of sense now?)
SLICK. Absolutely hilarious. She knows the JUNK they will ask, because she has their orders. The only way out for the press is to start thinking for themselves – OUR GOAL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sara is a GodSent gift to all patriots
LikeLiked by 2 people
AMEN!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for another thank-you note… appreciate all she does
LikeLike
I’m going to steal that, if you don’t mind. This needs to be spread on Twitter and Gab.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t do Twitter and Gab. Please spread this too. LOL
LikeLike
I often see her flipping through her binder so when the person is finished asking the question she has her talking point in front of her.
I think that is part of the reason she lets them finish and doesn’t cut them off.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Jesus’ Name. Amen!
LikeLike
April, any questions?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sarah should be asking April the question. “So where will you be going for your “insider” information now April?”
LikeLiked by 9 people
Ha. True, DM.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hopefully Sarah decides to throw the following in the WHORES’ faces! Keep playing the racist card and watch this number continue to increase.
RASMUSSEN: Trump’s approval ratings among black voters:
August 14th, 2018: 31%
August 14th, 2017:18%
Anything over 20% approval amongst Blacks means the Democrat Party has NO CHANCE to win a Presidential Election.
As long as TRUMPISM is what future Republicans run on, that is how our Lion’s Legacy will survive 50+ years.
LikeLiked by 21 people
Gone up 2 points since last week. Wonder if Omarosa had anything to do with that /sarc.
More likely Kanye on Kimmel.
Lets hope that also means no chance of winning the midterms.
BTW, any approval numbers among Hispancs?
LikeLiked by 10 people
Red the Hispanics have been trending between 35% and 50% in recent polls.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Thanks Fle. I was asking so we could see the trend. Blacks up 2% since last week. Great news. No wonder why lefties are looking at a racial divide.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Another trend from the Political Polls twitter yesterday. D’s since May steady @40.
R’s gained 4% of the undecideds. Went from 35% to 39%. WooHoo !
LikeLiked by 3 people
The divide is looking more like American citizens as one block and illegals the other block. Who you gonna side with now?
LikeLike
The Trump Train is similar to the Underground Railroad for blacks. They’ve been slaves to the Democratic Party for far too long.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Excellent imagery Boss. I hope the #Walkaway or Trump campaign people pick up on that. The walk away crowd has been talking about the democrat plantation, but I love the Trump train being the modern day underground railroad.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good to see a White House Press Conference centered on the return of our war heroes’ remains. MSM won’t report on it, but maybe now they’ll have to.
LikeLiked by 14 people
How can these presstitutes expect President Trump to simply “ignor” Omarosa’s book of lies?
And, of course, now we have the race card being played.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Only Racists pull the Race Card.
Ever noticed that?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, they don’t quite seem to get the fact that Identity Politics is racist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent video of what blacks thing of voter ID laws and the white liberals who think they’re racist:
LikeLiked by 3 people
These white idiots are only regurgitating what they’ve heard or read from liberal sources.
How could anyone cash or write a check without an I.D.?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That clip just goes to show us all that the DemocRATS use ID laws to their advantage.They know that they will loose elections if voter fraud is stopped.And once again,they want to keep the”Blacks”on the “Plantation”so they can exploit them.
LikeLike
I tried to watch. Once the third presstitute chose to ask about the stupid stuff, I had to cut it.
Those of you watching, please let us know if anything of substance is asked today. Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Now Mandy, you *know* the #PressTots will never ask a REAL, RELEVANT question. (!)
The fun of this rests only in watching Sarah beat the Propagandists back and get the truth out in spite of them.
And she is a MASTER at that!
LikeLiked by 6 people
And she earned her pay today. Good job Sarah!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now THAT is something of substance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sarah’s doing a great job, as usual.
Thanks for being soooo smart, Sarah!
LikeLiked by 10 people
“Sarah, will you cross your heart and hope to die, stick a needle in your eye?”
LikeLiked by 6 people
How absurd to expect Sarah to “promise we’ll never hear a recording of The President using The N Word”. LOL!
Are these people on drugs or what?
LikeLiked by 8 people
There are software programs which will grab words spoken by someone and reassemble them into sentences that sound 100% legitimate. Since President Trump has spoken and been recorded so many times over the years, I would not be surprised to see someone pull one of these out of these ass one day.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not only that, but there are lots of people who make a living imitating others’ voices. Even if we herd a tape that ‘sounded’ like VSPGPOTUS how could we be 100% confident it was actually his voice?
LikeLike
herd? omg I must need to clean my keyboard.
LikeLike
Seen and not herd ? 🙂
LikeLike
“eat a horse manure pie?”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another #RacistPressTot pulling the Race Card.
Wish I knew who some of these freaks were, or what org. they’re with.
LikeLiked by 5 people
They should make them wear yuge name-tags, with their network in bold letters.😏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Who was that sniveling little soy boy asking questions about NDAs at the end? Is he completely f***ing stupid? Lower IQ than Maxine Waters, that one has!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hummm, no April.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geez, I hope forever!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No more “insider” information. That is one way to remove offending propagandists. Could Jimmy be next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LMAO! 3:25pm VFNCNN – “panel” having a meltdown over the “N-WORD”. Funny how the panel is mostly black, and the chyron reads “WH: “Cannot Guarantee” tape wont reveal Trump using N-Word”.
My goodness – its to much man! It actually needs to be watched, these people are lost!
Areva Martin (?) says thats black people DONT feel that Trump is working for us – I do. Its that simple. Funny how this woman thinks she can speak for me, or any other black person.
VFNCNN needs to be shut down, seriously.
LikeLiked by 15 people
They didn’t lay a glove on Sarah. She decimated them repeatedly by pointing out the facts about President Trump’s actions to help all Americans, the real results in < 2 years vs Obama's 8 years and the press's emphasis on dividing our Nation.
I enjoyed the way if she had a persistent press fool trying to make false insinuations she ended the interchange by red pilling them. They were left in the dust.
The real disconnect was in the Press asking all but 2-3 questions about the meaningless Omarosa lies after we had heard some very detailed information about the remains of our soldiers returned from Korea and about the attitude of the Korean personnel toward their American counterparts. I was shocked at their inability to respect the solemnity of the topic and leap like slavering dogs to the attack over their latest rotting bone. They have no one to blame but themselves as the MSM empire sinks into oblivion, no power of the press for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yes it was a thoroughly disgusting display of MSM trying to widen the divide between black and white societies. And it was particularly disgraceful they all but ignored the primary focus of the press conference being the return of the remains of our war heroes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
After that presser PDJT approval by blacks will go up another 2% to 33%. Keep it up all you race baiting propagandists. You may give PDJT 50% of the black vote in 2020.
“What do you have to lose!”
LikeLiked by 7 people
A new job with a future?
LikeLike
Love that Sarah mentions that it’s the MEDIA that has done all it can to divide the people of this country.
And this PC is Exhibit A!!!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
Thank goodness President Trump has the experience of having a reality show. This is the new reality (not just PT and the dog) anybody is subject to this, from anyone looking for fame or infamy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Unless something earthshaking happens this afternoon, I’m betting the lead story this evening on ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC and CNN will be President Trump’s use of the word “dog” when referring to Omarosa. They will play that up for all its worth.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wonder how many of these little sound bites are strategic. It does seem like an odd term to make all the media focus on, but maybe he has his reasons. I hope big things are going on in other rooms of the white house so the MSM won’t snoop too much where they don’t belong.
LikeLiked by 3 people
andy, hate to admit it but I grimaced and sucked my teeth a bit when I saw that word in the tweet. And that is because it will become the new talking point of the press. They are predictable, reminds me of a dog chasing its tail.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They’ll get over it eventually. And the American Public likely won’t care about it beyond a few days. I think most of us have gotten accustomed to President’s colorful tweets.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Janie, that was my first reaction to seeing the term “dog”. But that is only a reaction to the expected “PC” outrage. Trump pointed out that he gave her a job in the White House which she did not live up to. So the term is perfect for the subliminal recognition that like a mad dog, she “bit the hand that fed her”. That is the lasting overall mental image, not a white dog or a black dog, but a dog that attacks its benefactor.
LikeLiked by 2 people
——and we all know what female dogs (black or white) are also called ?
LikeLike
He uses the word Dog alot. Someone posted a number of his tweets on another thread where he referred to different people/actions using the term Dog. But yes, MSM will spin this into the ground.
LikeLike
As soon as I read it, I knew exactly what he meant, but I’m a working stiff from the wrong side of the tracks.
When an engine isn’t running correctly, like a car is getting its ass kicked in a drag race…it’s dogging. A poor pick at the races? you threw the money away? You bought a dog. A cruddy golf course? It’s a dog-track. And on and on I could go.
It had zero-zip-nada to do with her ethnicity or her looks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Vince W. a number of us Treepers are old school (seniors) and we understood what he meant but the young-uns…
LikeLike
“Dog lovers upset that Trump describes Omarosa as a dog” LOL
Hafta say it truly isn’t fair to dogs. Dogs are generally loyal
LikeLike
Oof! Omarosa is a “homophobe”
Piers Morgan tweet:
“Omarosa called me a lot worse than that every day for 4 weeks on Celebrity Apprentice – including a ‘f**king f*ggot’.
I’m just upset for all dogs who’ve been unfairly smeared here.”
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/08/14/getting-ugly-piers-morgan-says-what-omarosa-called-him-was-a-lot-worse-than-trumps-dog-insult/
LikeLike
Cancel the Press Briefings right after the midterms. Let’m rant and rave for a while.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it when the DB is during Shep’s time slot, that means less of him!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
LikeLiked by 3 people
Since I watch FBN anything that preempts Shlep’s show also preempts Lib Claman’s show. Less of her talking down the markets!
👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
LikeLiked by 2 people
You can have zero of him; turn the channel. Better yet, don’t even turn on the tv.
LikeLike
With respect to the President’s “dog insult”. In business circles of any type or heck even in the every day mainstreet world, when an action, person, product, piece of material turns to be low performing, a problem or just not good…it is commonly referred to as a DOG.
Of course that is only if one lives on mainstreet or has any real work experience.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or as used in: “You dog, you!”
Meaning: a morally reprehensible person.
http://onlineslangdictionary.com/meaning-definition-of/dog
LikeLike
Omarosa is today’s Anita Hill without the brains and Benedict Arnold without the experience…like The Betrayer she’ll go down in history as a liar who only cared about oneself without regard to country!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice summation!
LikeLike
He should have said he was glad Kelly schlonged her. They already beat that dead horse during the campaign.
LikeLike
Has anyone seen Piers Morgan recounting his experiences with her? Apparently she propositioned him the day they met. He calls her “the worst human being I’ve ever known.”
LikeLike
Double post but here’s the Twitchy link:
https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2018/08/14/getting-ugly-piers-morgan-says-what-omarosa-called-him-was-a-lot-worse-than-trumps-dog-insult/
LikeLike