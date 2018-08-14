Nervous Pandas Get Twitchy Watching Shrinking Bamboo Forest…

Posted on August 14, 2018 by

It’s not a bluff; it’s never a bluff…. He doesn’t bluff.  I’ve looked through the interviews, writing and granules of opponents describing hundreds of deals, and I cannot find a single person who ever said that Donald Trump was bluffing during any negotiations.

NYT cont. […] In recent days, officials from the Commerce Ministry, the police and other agencies have summoned exporters to ask about plans to lay off workers or shift supply chains to other countries.

With stocks slumping and the currency dropping 9 percent against the dollar since mid-April, censors have been deleting a torrent of criticism online, some of it directed at President Xi Jinping’s leadership.  State news outlets, by contrast, have sought to promote the official line, with the authorities restricting the use of the phrase “trade war.”

[…] If the trade war escalates — and Mr. Trump has shown no sign of backing down — some worry that the public’s faith in the economy could be shaken, exposing the nation to much more serious problems than a drop in exports. New economic data on Tuesday showed slower growth in investment and consumer spending, and there are fears that the financial crisis in Turkey could spread.

China’s leaders have argued that they can outlast Mr. Trump in a trade standoff. Their authoritarian system can stifle dissent and quickly redirect resources, and they expect Washington to be gridlocked and come under pressure from voters feeling the pain of trade disruptions.

But the Communist Party is vulnerable in its own way. It needs growth to justify its monopoly on power and is obsessed with preventing social instability. Mr. Xi’s strongman grip may be hindering effective policymaking, as officials fail to pass on bad news, defer decisions to him and rigidly carry out his orders, for better or worse.  (read more)

It would appear that Chairman Xi, like Justin from Canada, is rolling the economic dice based on advice from those close to him, and betting the 2018 mid-term elections will block President Trump from carrying out the America-First, pro-middle-class, U.S. trade reset.

In a typical Beijing maneuver Chairman Xi appears to be counting on the stupidity of the American voter to help China create leverage in the aftermath of POTUS Trump destroying all former dragon trade strategies.

If the MAGA movement can hold the 2018 mid-term elections, and if we can deliver Trump the victory he/we need, there is going to be a seismic shift in the entire global trade system the likes of which have never been contemplated.  A massive shift so economically consequential it is simply too incredible to even quantify.

Trillions will pour into the U.S.

 

 

72 Responses to Nervous Pandas Get Twitchy Watching Shrinking Bamboo Forest…

  1. missilemom says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    This is the end all be all. ” If the MAGA movement can hold the 2018 mid-term elections, and if we can deliver Trump the victory he/we need”

    • EJ says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:37 pm

      I trust that the President has a move up his sleeve going into these Mid-terms. I don’t think he will leave them to “chance”. He will lock up the victory.

      • wondering999 says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:40 pm

        Yes, but WE don’t want to “leave it to chance” either. Get a copy of the ballot early and haul your MAGA friends out to the polls before they close. Because of voter fraud there are arguments for waiting until the actual election day so they can’t “discover” boxes of ballots after the fact, but even if you have to get someone to early voting because of the circumstances, just go ahead and do it. We don’t want to lose this one

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        August 14, 2018 at 5:48 pm

        That’s my thinking, too.
        In the meantime, WeThePeople will have to keep telling others about all good things President Trump has done for our country, donate to critical candidates, help in the election process in any way and get everybody out to vote in November……and pray…

        Bring back the Monster Votes and make the Monster Votes Bigger.

      • starfcker says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:02 pm

        The move it simple. He’s going to get out there and campaign. Work harder than any politician you’ve ever seen. And deliver results. It’s not rocket science, it’s hard work. And even with his example, and telling you exactly what he’s going to do, the rest of them just scratch their head and wonder how he does it. Because hard work is just not in their DNA. I think the Republican party is going to blow out the midterms. Fle had some stats a day or two ago race by race for the Senate. Where does it look good for the dims?

    • Eris says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      Vote in more Republicans, especially to Congress! Also donate & volunteer if you can. #MAGA2018

    • wendy forward says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:07 pm

      Ha ha, that makes me a very SAD panda!

      One of my favorite South Park episodes-The Sexual Harassment Panda!!!!

  2. Nom de Blog says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    China made the same series of bets in 2016.
    Would they double down on a hard 16 when Trump has a face card up?
    Twice?

    • keeler says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:36 pm

      If Chinese leadership has backed itself into a corner, it may not have a choice.

    • fleporeblog says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      They have absolutely no choice! Congress played right into our President’s hand by passing a bill that will make it almost impossible for the Chinese to steal future Intellectual Property!

      This paragraph from the article above tells you that their play is the Midterm Election!

      China’s leaders have argued that they can outlast Mr. Trump in a trade standoff. Their authoritarian system can stifle dissent and quickly redirect resources, and they expect Washington to be gridlocked and come under pressure from voters feeling the pain of trade disruptions.

      They must have lost their minds when they saw this poll today:

      Reality is starting to come home to roost!

      From the article linked above:

      As China girds for an escalating trade fight with the U.S., it is facing increasing trouble on the home front from a slowing economy.

      Spending on so-called fixed assets such as factory machinery and public works projects cooled to the lowest point in nearly two decades, the government reported Tuesday.

      Other data also pointed to economic challenges. Retail sales grew, but not as sharply as analysts had expected. And unemployment ticked up to 5.1% last month, from 4.8% in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

      Taken together, the data suggest that China can’t go toe-to-toe in retaliating against U.S. trade levies, said Shuang Ding, an economist with Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

      • starfcker says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:06 pm

        Think about this. The only reason that China is putting retaliatory tariffs on such small amounts of products, is simple. When you only import things you absolutely need, there’s not much to tarriff in the first place, and the things you do tariff are shooting you in the foot. I’ll take our hand any day of the week.

      • wendy forward says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:08 pm

        The Master of Coin is on it!!!!

        And that Ras number is awesome. Thanks flep!

      • Maquis says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:12 pm

        Since 1999? Sounds like a party!

        • wendy forward says:
          August 14, 2018 at 6:16 pm

          Damn, I miss Prince.

          We watched a tape of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” with a bunch of biggies-Tom Petty, Clapton, Dahni Harrison and Prince. Prince’s solo was something. He was also friends with Alex Jones.

          Liked by 1 person

      • trapper says:
        August 14, 2018 at 6:13 pm

        We should not make the mistake of thinking of the Chinese communists as being like other governments, or being like us. They are not. If history is an indicator, if the Xi regime finds it cannot feed or employ a significant number of China’s people, he will just murder 20 or 30 million of them. Demand for food lowered, unemployment eliminated, problem solved. What pretext will be used is immaterial. Think they could not get away with it in the 21st Century? I’ll take that bet.

    • LafnH20 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      I wouldn’t.
      Odds…
      Not in Panda favor.

    • Kris Langley says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:00 pm

      “I also like to live dangerously”
      /Austin Powers

  3. Atticus "The Deplorable" says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:26 pm

    “Oh Bother!” said Chairman Xi.

  4. DD More says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    He doesn’t bluff. I’ve looked through the interviews, writing and granules of opponents describing hundreds of deals, and I cannot find a single person who ever said that Donald Trump was bluffing during any negotiations.

    Think they are confusing DJT staking out his initial position, ‘to get everything and more’, to what he will accept, ‘what We must have’. Entirely different than a Bluff.

  5. Brian L says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Vote R noatyer who it is.

    It’s gross to say, but we can’t even allow the optics of a loss anywhere.

  6. Seb Dadin (@Awan_Scandal) says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    Yes,… IF we can deliver a victory in the midterms. That is a big if.
    Everyone who hates Trump and voted for Hillary will be there.. that is for sure.
    Democrats reach nearly the same numbers they got in 2016. They wont get any more than that.. this is for sure too.
    Remember that our predictions here on CTH on how many will turn out for Trump were totally off and too high.
    We won anyway, yes, but if you don’t take your whole family, your friends and your dogs to the voting booth this year then Trump will lose a lot of leverage.

    • Rf121 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm

      PT is not on the ballot which is the challenge. Those who did not vote for 20+ years but did for PT are very unlikely to show for most of these rino’s or any repub for that matter. The House will be tough to hold without some surprises.

  7. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    SD’s Nervous Panda posting is another primer on World Economics 101 – plainly understandable for low hanging Treepers! Thanks. Another great job.

  8. budKlatsch says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:29 pm

    We have our own Christopher Robbins now in the WH. ‘He can make anything better Pooh. MAGA

  9. bflyjesusgrl says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Love Piglet and Pooh! MAGA onwards and upwards to KAG!!

  10. sundance says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:31 pm

  11. grlangworth says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    The red wave will suffice. Let’s get to it.

  12. dimitrikissov70gmailcom says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    The ‘Tao’ of Pooh, while Pigglet worries, Rabbit frets and Eyore whines Pooh just is. Very true

  13. NC PATRIOT says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    How would losing the House interfere with POTUS trade “killers” ?

  14. Brant says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    While seems Saudi Arabia is changing a smidge, don’t they also pacify their populous with oil revenue largess? Is the following an apt comparison? Prior to POTUS, China pacified their populous with very big trade surplus with US (their “oil” revenue funds)? Now those funds/trade surplus are depleting and what is there to take their place? Populous not be too happy?

  15. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Too funny yeah biggest shit since NAFTA thanx rapist Bill ! Lotsa ruck to you

  16. TwoLaine says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    IF you haven’t read the accompanying article to this tweet yet, it is FAB-U-LOUS!

    Everyone else is asleep or dutifully lying to the American and global public.

    • Doppler says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:49 pm

      Great link, TwoLaine. That will reach a lot of New Yorkers with a needed dose of reality.

    • wondering999 says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      A joy to read. Thank you Mr. President. I continue to pray for you & your Staff and family (and our solid MAGA legislators) daily

      “At home, the president’s style spurs mass outbreaks of Trump Derangement Syndrome, but some foreign leaders appreciate his forceful clarity. An unidentified European Union ambassador told the Sun newspaper in London that Trump is “easier to negotiate with” than British Prime Minister Theresa May because Trump is focused on what he wants. May bungled Brexit negotiations by being ­unclear and indecisive, the official said, adding, “If this had been a rational discussion like we have with Trump on cars,” a deal might be finished.

      “Even relations with Mexico look to be improving. The newly elected president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, thanked Trump for a “very respectful” congratulation message and said he wants to “reach an understanding” on NAFTA and other issues.

      “We are conscious of the need to maintain good relations with the United States,” said López Obrador, whose populism and nationalism themes are compared to Trump’s.”

    • Kaco says:
      August 14, 2018 at 5:55 pm

      Hey, TwoLaine, I’ve thought about you when they talk about voting in more Rs and your preference on the GOP only having a slim majority in Congress so nothing gets passed. I hope you’ve changed your mind. These are desperate times, please heed everyone vote R no matter what.

      I saw that article last night, very nicely written and fair.

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      August 14, 2018 at 6:10 pm

      TwoLaine, Great post and article. A must read for anyone questioning VSGPSJT’s foreign policy and art of deal-making.

  17. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:41 pm

    if the votes are real, MAGA all the way! the question is really if we let Dems count illegal, Fake, and stuffed ballots. Voter ID for citizens is not rocket science! Multiple days of “early voting” is insane!! Last minute 5% vote tallies from urban precincts is UNACCEPTBLE!!!

  18. Lester Smith says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    What these idiots don’t understand is the harder they push the tighter The president will squeeze. He has had to deal as a business man with the worst of the worst and has thrived. Unions, the mob and the worst of them all politicians. He only cares about is results and I don’t mean political results. Try backing him against a wall he will find a door locked these fools out. They will be the loser and so will the politician’s Aka (turtle neck) that have sold out America to except filthy money to kill our jobs and close down our factories to foreign countries like China. Remember China ain’t given their buying.

  19. Milo says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Xi is probably counting on the stupidity of the American voter. In the recent Michigan Democrat primary, 350,000 voted for the Sharia supporting Muslim.

  20. Maquis says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:51 pm

    MAGAAAA!!!!

    Read recently that LaGarde of the IMF just criticized China’s gross indebtment of nations paricipating in its One-Belt/One-Road projects. Peking makes huge loans to the already over-extended rubes, and of course demands an interest in all it touches. If China’s “economy” gets throttled, that stupidly named trade route will be worthless, and I expect debtor nations will renege.

    This is all falling apart in beautiful fashion.

    GBPDJT
    🇺🇸

  21. wondering999 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Thing is, if the Chinese start playing FAIR trade, excellent things can happen for everybody. I don’t with China anything but prosperity — but I am also not willing to give up my country for their sake. They need to do their part

  22. Deplore Able says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:06 pm

    Who would’ve thought that America had this much economic leverage? It took a VSG to figure it out.

    Use the leverage to bring prosperity back to the middle class at home and to punish troublemakers overseas; i.e. North Korea, Iran, Pakistan, Russia.

  24. jmclever says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:18 pm

    Restricting the use of the phrase, “trade war”…

    Because they are LOSING

  25. Sunshine says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:25 pm

    JUSTIN from CANADA: He’s not moving on Trade Board Tariffs. They will remain as is.
    Stupid man.
    Meanwhile, July job report:: 54,000 jobs created, all part-time (20%) or government jobs. Canada lost close to 30,000 manufacturing full-time jobs in July. –
    You can’t make this story up, it’s true.

  26. emet says:
    August 14, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    I just received an America First email solicitation from Kimberly Guilfoyle. I think, especially at this critical time, the MAGA movement would be better served without her. I will not speculate on her motives, nor judge her for the disturbing things I have observed her former husband doing, but I do not trust her and the Trumps I think will be sorry for allowing her close.

