Horrific Bridge Collapse in Genoa, Italy – Dozens Killed During Massive Structural Failure…

Posted on August 14, 2018 by

The images are jaw-dropping.  Dozens of vehicles plunged well over a hundred feet when a massive section of an elevated/suspension bridge collapsed in Genoa, Italy.  The death toll continues to grow (currently 35); and incredibly there were/are actual survivors being pulled from vehicles.  The bridge was built in 1967, and there was a very bad storm at the time of the collapse. An eye witness stated he saw a direct lightning strike on the support tower just prior to the moment of failure.

(Via Daily Mail) At least 35 people have been killed ‘including a baby’ and dozens more are feared dead after a huge 260ft section of a highway bridge collapsed during a fierce storm in the Italian city of Genoa.

Cars fell hundreds of feet along with tonnes of twisted steel and concrete debris into a river, railroad tracks and an industrial zone below when the Morandi bridge gave way at 11.30am local time.

Officials fear ‘dozens’ are dead in what is being described as ‘an immense tragedy.’ There are reports that a baby is among the victims and that two people died in their homes when the giant structure collapsed.

Amid ‘apocalyptic’ scenes, up to 35 cars and three heavy trucks cascaded into the valley below as they were making their way over the bridge.

One witness said he saw the 50-year-old structure ‘wobbling’ minutes before it gave way and another said they saw it being struck by lightning just before it crumbled. (read more)

  1. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    general lifespan 30 years…what about maintenance?

    • Bendix says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      Under Globalism, which it is claimed, is so good for the economy, nobody can seem to find the money to maintain infrastructure.
      They may as well be Cuba, or America for that matter.

      • Anonymous says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:25 pm

        Funny how left/liberal policies work.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:28 pm

        Well, they have to have enough money to change inmate and schoolchildren genders ya know, not to mention how extraordinarily expensive it must be to continue their quest to rule the people of planet Earth.

        Very important stuff to “them”, see?

        • darcy says:
          August 14, 2018 at 12:55 pm

          Their infrastructure money is being used for migrant welfare.
          Its very compassionate to take your citizens’ tax dollars and use it to invite “poor” people from Africa and Muslim countries (most of whom *expect* to be supported without having to work and happen to also hold their host peoples in absolute contempt) who become permanent dependents of the state.

          But the rewards in virtue-signaling are incalculable — the International (globalist) community will praise you to your face and behind your back will ridicule you for being such patsies.

          Meanwhile, the internal strife becomes unbearable — and the globalists chuckle at how well their evil schemes succeed.

          And the infrastructure takes on the decay so pervasive of the third world. And your people suffer.

          And start voting the destroyers out — enter Salvini, and soon a tidal wave of Italy-first leaders. 🙂

          My condolences to all who are suffering and dead in Genoa.

    • starfcker says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      Where do you come up with that number? Brooklyn Bridge built 1870. Golden Gate Bridge built 1937.

      • vexedmi says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:30 pm

        The difference; an American company called Bethlehem Steel built those bridges among many others.

      • Publius2016 says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:35 pm

        bridges are like other assets…require maintenance and then replacement…common life span 10, 20, 30, 50…

        • TarsTarkas says:
          August 14, 2018 at 1:00 pm

          The lifespan of a bridge can vary greatly depending on the method of construction and most importantly the type and safety redundancy of the linkages between structural components. Very few bridges are exactly alike, most from an engineering point of view should be considered to be unique artisanal fabrications if not works of art. I just hope the Italian politicians don’t do their usual blaming-casting and pointing fingers at innocent parties like they did after the Vajont dam disaster (a landslide-caused flood) or the more recent trial, conviction, and later exoneration of scientists who were blamed for deaths in the L’Aquila earthquake because a public official used their assessments to assure people there was minimal danger of a ‘big one’. I am sure the disaster forensenics people (if allowed to do their job) will track down the ultimate cause of the collapse. Metal fatigue and/or deteriorated concrete/steel are two of the more likely culprits.

          https://blogs.agu.org/landslideblog/2008/12/11/the-vaiont-vajont-landslide-of-1963

          http://www.sciencemag.org/news/2015/02/why-italian-earthquake-scientists-were-exonerated

  2. Aristotle says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Do not build a house under a bridge

  3. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    incredible collapse! reminds me of the bridge a few years back!

  4. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Lord have mercy on those poor people. Thank you that there are survivors!

  5. NYGuy54 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    Chinese steel?

  6. RoostyScoot says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    Easy opportunity to highlight the importance of Infrastructure spending and having a lean, efficient government to achieve that end. If ever there was a symbol of Italy not being great, it’s this. My sympathies to the wounded, my prayers to the deceased, and my best wishes to their new Prime Minister in his efforts to MIGA.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Bendix says:
      August 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

      Money for maintenance of infrastructure should be built into municipal budgets, but that is usually the first place politicians will cut.
      There is no personal glory in well-maintained infrastructure.

      • RoostyScoot says:
        August 14, 2018 at 12:28 pm

        Tell that to the romans! Their aqueducts and roads persist to this day! But youre absolutely right. It is a profound pity. And especially in some of these countries where the biggest delay in accomplishing infrastructure overhauls is corruption. Not sure if that’s the case here but i know there were stories out of greece that were similar.

        Also, look at that green truck right on the edge. Everyone: Get your brakes checked.

  7. Anonymous says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:27 pm

    Took down as whole support tower (used to be three) there.

  8. MfM says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    If this was only a couple of years old, I’d be wondering where the Steel came from. With it being 50 years old it points out the need for infrastructure repair and replacement in this country. Items that should have been done with the “Stimulus” but weren’t because they weren’t ‘Shovel Ready’.

    What got done? I’m sure some big projects got done, but around us it seemed to be used for installing sidewalks next to connector roads were few people walk. Another one was replacing wheelchair cuts to bring them up to current standards. The cuts worked fine and could have been replaced when road work was done in years to come at less expense… but they were as Obama stated so often ‘Shovel Ready’ so the State jumped on the money.

    Why were they ‘Shovel Ready’ and not already done? Because while they had all the approvals and plans done no one was willing to spend the money on them because they weren’t a must have.

  9. Plain Jane says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Lord, we pray for those who are hurt, all their loved ones, and pray for the souls of those who have died. May they rest in your Loving Arms. We pray for all the first responders and those who are responsible for reconstruction.

  10. Publius2016 says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    Italy is under attack! whether due to deliberate means or due to malfesance, Globalism is on the March: “Today’s disaster also comes days after another major accident near the northern city of Bologna. In that case, a tanker truck carrying a highly flammable gas exploded after rear-ending a stopped truck on the road and getting hit from behind itself.” these are major thorough fares that can collapse Italian Economy…

  11. Uncle Al says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Reuters is reporting that the bridge was “restructured” in 2016.
    I imagine that the contractor who did that work is sweating bullets.

  12. TakeBackOurRepublic says:
    August 14, 2018 at 12:44 pm

    Thoughts and prayers for the deceased and their grieving families. God please give fortitude to the emergency responders.

