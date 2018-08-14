Another Terrorist Attack in London: Jihadist Hits 15 Cyclists With Vehicle…

Sadly another jihadist attack hits the heart of London, England, today as a terrorist used a car to drive directly into pedestrians and cyclists only a few yards away from an earlier, almost identical, attack. Thankfully, no-one was killed; several cyclists were hit by the vehicle and treated for injuries.
(Via The Daily Mail) The Westminster terror suspect who ploughed into at least 15 cyclists and pedestrians appears to have travelled to London from his Midlands home in a Ford Fiesta bought just two months ago, MailOnline can reveal today.
The man, who is in his late twenties, is refusing to speak to police who have identified him and believe he was not known to Scotland Yard or MI5 before the shocking carborne rush hour attack this morning.
But security sources have suggested the suspect is from the Birmingham area and was known to police in the West Midlands.
The vehicle police say he ‘deliberately’ used as a weapon was registered in Nottingham but written off by insurers in the Autumn of last year before being put back on the road and sold again eight weeks ago.
Today the terror suspect looked dazed as he was dragged from the smoking silver Ford Fiesta by around a dozen armed officers who had their rifles trained on him.
The horrifying moment the driver sped through crowds at up to 50mph before ploughing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament was caught on CCTV.
A ‘loud bang’ followed by screams echoed around Parliament Square at 7.30am this morning and footage uncovered by the BBC shows the car swerve the wrong way down the road and ‘intentionally’ veer through crowds before smashing into a security barrier.
Two uniformed police officers manning the checkpoint designed to withstand a high speed lorry attack are shown diving away and detectives are investigating if they were the true targets.
Three people were injured and one female cyclist is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries in hospital, which MailOnline understands is a broken hip. (read more)
Time to ban all cars … now!
Put the vehicle turn-in bins next to the ones for knives.
I blame Mayor McSleaze of Londonistan. Obvious caliphate operative.
That’s insane! This clearly calls for a deeply sophisticated policy constellation of: 1) banning all cards, 2) increasing mental health services, and 3) redoubling sensitivity training of the Police and — most of all! — traditional Britons…
I LOVE our President because he tells it like it is!
The U.K. is gone! They will not be able to reverse course. Every single year, more and more Muslim babies will be born. At some point in a few decades, they will become the MAJORITY in the U.K.
You reap what you sow!
Flep- SPOT THE HELL ON. The most popular name in the UK for years has been “Mohammad” or some derivation. The UK has been gone and done with for awhile. It is 100% Sharia compliant.
As much as I fear you are right, I hope and pray that the Brits wake the hell up and excise the globalist s among them.
Plus that brand new invention to prevent vehicular homicide… Square tires.
Hmm…perhaps he was Polish?
they pushing the “mentally ill” angle yet?
It’s surprising to me, how many so-called conservatives in this country buy into the “it’s just a mentally ill individual” scenario- EVERY TIME!
I read somewhere that acid attacks have been on the upswing as well, most of them in London. Maybe London’s mayor should consider doing something about all the mentally ill concentrated in that city. Isn’t their NHS supposed to be the envy of the world, or something? Yet they have such large numbers of sick people roaming about untreated?
The London mayor is a despicable, half undercover, snake-tongued Islamist himself.
whats the expression…if you repeat a lie often enough, people will eventually believe it
Mentally ill now includes low IQ. It isn’t PC to call them dumb as a stump so they are mentally ill.
To London’s mayor the ‘mentally ill’ includes eveyone who’s not a Moslem. Then again he did say that Islamic terrorism in London’s the new normal.
Well it is usually at least partially true.
First these are typically Salafists, a political totalitarian Islamic movement from late 18 or early 19th century. They want to kill all non muslims, including Christians and other people of the book, which are otherwise excluded from direct genocide by the other extremist islamic factions.
And second most are descendants or passportholders from middle east or at least mosrly islamic countries that all have very high consanguinity rates (married within direct family), and that leads to all kind of familial diseases as well as high incidence of (severe) mental retardation. For example one of the worst is KSA with 50% rate and average intelligence of just 80, mostly due to too many retards…
When will Britain wake up?
I think many are already awake but are shivering in their timbers to publicly speak out.
They want to get Tommy Robinson back in prison so they can get him killed this time.
Just killing sick babies isn’t enough for them.
When will No-longer-Great Britain (and all of the West) have a belly full of this unnecessary and forced upon us terror?
But Cinderella, they might call us racists or Islamaphobes. How could we live with ourselves?
I’ll live just fine. In fact, I’ll live real well when all the name-callers and islamo pig-dogs are, shall we say, “handled”.
Then problem we have is that if you speak up they destroy your reputation and put you in jail.
See Tommy Robinson for example.
This is why “hate speech” is such a BS term. It just means facts that the left doesn’t like.
Yup, they put Tommie in a jail in genpop where he’s exposed to a number of jailed Moslems. The Brit government’s way of taking care of thosev who won’t drink the kool aid, making him a potential martyr for both sides.
“Hate Speech” is blatantly unconstitutional. You can’t have free speech and then pass a law that allows you to determine what is lawful speech. Why it is still a law is beyond me. I didn’t think it would last a year.
They are doing the same thing here. The FBI has information on a potential terrorist, and doesn’t act on it. I bet NM with the kids turns out to be about the same…they knew, and did nothing.
Never. It’s too late.
“Part & Parcel”
Wonder if their tourism has taken a hit yet?
London still looks safe to Swedes at least.
Maybe this guy can get himself some low cost bail. Like in New Mexico
Perhaps they could provide him a loaner while his cars in the shop, the sanitation department probably has a garbage truck they aren’t using.
Was just thinking that it’s too bad for the perp that he doesn’t live in NM. I’m sure Judge Backus wouldn’t think he was a danger. I mean he didn’t kill any of the cyclists so obviously he’s not a threat to anyone.
Police are at loss for a motive…………………………..
Doh!
They’ll release a motive when the state’s official spinmeisters jin one up. Officially, as my Brit nana would say, “The government wouldn’t say Shiite if it had a mouthful”. OK, I changed it a bit but I believe she’d say that, she loved the language.
patrick- this is why the UK is over.
Ahh yes, yet another faithful adherent to the religion of peace.
Love thst PDJT called first one an animal.
Gun-free London has a higher murder rate than New York City, they’re up to 15 acid attacks a day, and now there’s mini-baracades all over the city to keep motorists from running over pedestrians. But go ahead and fly your little balloons, London. I’m sure your tourism is taking a huge hit.
We’ve got British friends that go back and forth to UK over the years but seem totally unawares of what’s going on there. If we say what’s really been happening there, we get looks like we’re crazy! I know the media over there “scrubs” the obvious facts, and their law enforcement is complicit by concentrating more on citizens that expose the truth rather than the perps who are brainwashed to commit these butcheries. But, it’s like a deception has shrouded the eyes and minds of many where they won’t even consider what’s become of their beloved homeland.
Same thing in Sweden……………. heads buried in the sand
Sadly, not The Onion…
The religion of peace in full splendor, should we surmise?
The Ministry of Transport is conducting an in-depth investigation of the Ford Fiesta
Those evil cars make innocent jihadists run over people, you know…
Hey, it’s a Ford. Could they charge him with ‘assault with a dead weapon’?
They need to take away the license away from that driver until he can be taught that it is wrong to run over non muslims… you never know, there might be a muslim in the mix…
At least he’ll probably have to post pail. Unlike our most recent terrorist discovery.
er… bail
Hey, just submit to Islam and it ends.
sad but probably coming soon to liberal governed American cities
There are many approaches to curing the problem. Some will refuse to accept the truth even if their own children are killed by these monsters as we have seen where a Muslim gang murdered an EU government official’s daughter and he STILL says the Islamic invasion is just fine. Meanwhile, others can see it happen around the world and watch in horror.
What does that say about different kinds of people?
Bottom line is if we disagree on the value of life in a country, it’s best we find separate countries for those who disagree so vehemently for the safety of both.
Bicycles are very vulnerable, especially when they are separated in a path. This seems to be a new target, and in cities it can be a very target rich environment.
Last fall there was a terrorist attack on a bike path in NY, even the NYT covered it, 8 were killed, many injured. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/31/nyregion/police-shooting-lower-manhattan.html
Last month in Tajikistan four bicyclists were killed in an attack that the Islamic State claimed responsibility for. https://www.rferl.org/a/tajikistan-terrorism-possible-attack-four-foreign-cyclists/29398154.html
How’s that diversity working out for you Mr Khan?
He thinks the dispiriting of the infidels is moving along nicely.
They just want to be noticed by the members of the Houses of Parliament. They continually deny there is a problem even while the jihadis themselves declare “there is a problem!”
Reaping time is near….
Read their book.
Looks like it is not a jihadi.
Not known to police or MI5. Picture looks Afro-carribean to me. May well have been born in UK.
But hey if people want to jump to conclusions that’s fine – just as long as they swallow the humble pie afterwards.
Correction – not known to intelligence services.
Are not you…jumping to conclusions?
I’m baking your pie at this very moment.
“Just part of living in a large city” – Mayor Khan
Wake up london and ban muslims,
15 pedestrians and cyclists in a few seconds?! Ban all semiautomatic bumpers and fenders!
… and those high capacity petrol tanks.
Will his background show he was trained as a child to kill, in a remote camp, where he was starved, and taught to drive through crowds to obtain the maximum number of casualties?
Was he indoctrinated to hate, and trained to kill his classmates at school? We’re there exorcisms and deaths at that camp, of his fellow children, who were believed to be reborn as Jesus, come to destroy his enemies?
Was there a judge who once set his homicidal masters free, on their good honor, because she saw no threat to the people around them, from such vile actions?
Tolerance of murderous hate, unconfronted, will kill the innocent.
ENGLAND YOU BEAR THE RESPONSIBILITY.
I don’t have any confusion as to why the people are allowing this, it’s the same as here in the US, the people have been taken out of the loop. They say we have the vote. In theory this is true, but in practice, elections are decided for the most part by who has the money to buy the TV time and the fork tongued demons that run campaigns.
If you make the argument that corporate money pays politicians to keep the borders open so cheap labor can come in to make the corporate interests richer, that has some validity but doesn’t explain the foreign degenerates having open entry to the country, full benefits, massive legal help on everything and carte blanche to burn, rape and pillage.
That the lawyers (and almost every politician is a lawyer) are making a fortune off the taxpayers exploiting both sides of the immigration situation there is no doubt, but even the greedy ones have to understand that they’re destroying the country.
Why would the leadership of any culture intentionally seek to bring foreign invaders in to destroy their own people?
I saw a question asked on a Australian forum last year. “What is going to happen to us here with the whites in America commiting suicide”.
When England was on edge from the IRA, the police authorities became very, very proactive. However, there was no huge underclass of Irish living in Irish enclaves in the English cities. The Irish, generally speaking, were next door in Ireland.
The English have their hands full with enclaves of “others” who have no common interest in being or becoming “English” in the sense that they are attempting to assimilate.
Sharia is a form of law as surely as English Common Law is a form of law. There can only be one rule of law for a country. But, the Muslim Brotherhood and other such radical groups have learned to use the soft underbelly of “fairness, equality, social justice, free speech, etc.” to wedge Sharia into the legal code in England, Canada and elsewhere.
If England stands up to radical Islam, they will be lighting the fuse of general discontent among the the 5% (2.7 million) of their population who are Muslim. Nearly 10% of the children under age 10 in England are Muslim. A wildfire is spreading.
One guy driving his car into a bunch of bikers is small in comparison to potential area riots and upheaval. The Brits have hoist themselves on their own petard. They are in mortal fear for what a Muslim uprising would look like.
Like the United States, people travel to England for the very purpose of a standard of living on state welfare that would make them among the elite in the towns they have left in their homeland.
England understands the invasion. That is why they are so alert to the camps of “refugees” around Pas-de-Calais, France who try to sneak through the Chunnel on the Eurostar or the Eurotunnel trains.
When a culture becomes so “civilized” that it goes into arbitration with a clashing civilization, it has quite possibly lost its will to survive. The Swedes, the Danes, the Dutch, the French, the Germans and the English are so “tolerant” that they have to speak in euphemisms and silence their own native citizens in order to ignore the obvious.
Allow me to revisit a situation I posted about years ago. This isn’t new, we’ve just started getting news interest in Moslems in Britain, most likely because of their attacks in London.
Let’s go back to the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 – as we rolled up jihadis we came across a number of British ‘Taliban’ there, they had Brit passports or could be directly traced back to England. There were Americans too, theybwere transferred to US custodyb while the Brits were sent to British authorities for debriefing.
For a while stories were coming out of the Brit MSM about rural villages in England – this was ~16 years ago -of entirely or at least majority Moslem. Seems as if the Brit government had some plan to replace the dieing elderly small town Brits, and their children leaving for The Big City, with immigrants. For a while they were also publishing stories about how the village Moslems were attacking Christian structures. Two incidents I remember explicitly were when they broke into a village church and hung the church’s warder’s dog over the alter and the other was when a Moslem group firebombed a meeting house because the adults and children singing Christmas carols bothered them.
Suddenly all mention of the Moslem-initiated anti-Christian acts seems to have disappeared from the press either indicating the Moslems have spontaneously become receptive to inclusiveness and diversity or a cover up, you choose.
The state can’t ignore/cover up these attacks in London, too many witnesses so they’re forced to soften andcredefine them. More to come though, the acts aren’t getting the attention the perps want leaving the Brit establishment in sort of a lose-lose position, sort of like where we’re going to be at here.
