Another Terrorist Attack in London: Jihadist Hits 15 Cyclists With Vehicle…

Sadly another jihadist attack hits the heart of London, England, today as a terrorist used a car to drive directly into pedestrians and cyclists only a few yards away from an earlier, almost identical, attack. Thankfully, no-one was killed; several cyclists were hit by the vehicle and treated for injuries.

(Via The Daily Mail) The Westminster terror suspect who ploughed into at least 15 cyclists and pedestrians appears to have travelled to London from his Midlands home in a Ford Fiesta bought just two months ago, MailOnline can reveal today.

The man, who is in his late twenties, is refusing to speak to police who have identified him and believe he was not known to Scotland Yard or MI5 before the shocking carborne rush hour attack this morning.

But security sources have suggested the suspect is from the Birmingham area and was known to police in the West Midlands.

The vehicle police say he ‘deliberately’ used as a weapon was registered in Nottingham but written off by insurers in the Autumn of last year before being put back on the road and sold again eight weeks ago.

Today the terror suspect looked dazed as he was dragged from the smoking silver Ford Fiesta by around a dozen armed officers who had their rifles trained on him.

The horrifying moment the driver sped through crowds at up to 50mph before ploughing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament was caught on CCTV.

A ‘loud bang’ followed by screams echoed around Parliament Square at 7.30am this morning and footage uncovered by the BBC shows the car swerve the wrong way down the road and ‘intentionally’ veer through crowds before smashing into a security barrier.

Two uniformed police officers manning the checkpoint designed to withstand a high speed lorry attack are shown diving away and detectives are investigating if they were the true targets.

Three people were injured and one female cyclist is being treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries in hospital, which MailOnline understands is a broken hip. (read more)

