Things have become a little more challenging for kids this year….
Advertisements
Things have become a little more challenging for kids this year….
|jahealy on August 11th – 2018 Presi…
|modsquad on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|rumpole2 on August 11th – 2018 Presi…
|jahealy on August 11th – 2018 Presi…
|LafnH20 on Back to School in California…
|cccp3-o on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|gda on August 11th – 2018 Presi…
|No Name on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|keeler on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|wondering999 on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|Chris on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|LafnH20 on Back to School in California…
|L4grasshopper on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|Grandma Covfefe on Sketchy Erdogan Whines:…
|churchmouse on Bruce Ohr Scheduled to Testify…
😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 20 people
Well done StarSucks, you go from plastic straws wrapped in paper TO paper straws wrapped in plastic. Wow that is pure genius, just like your politics. Hope it makes you feel really good about “saving the planet.” he he
LikeLiked by 18 people
One Earth. Many Sips.
NO BRAINS…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or Sh88 for brains. 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
And don’t forget those way tooooo many shots they must have, but yet TB, measles, etc. are rampant the illegal aliens. And on top of that no real education but a lot of indoctrination – which is all over the USA and a perfect idiot reflecting it is the stupid Cortez!
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Or as my five-year- old grand son says ” That’s just stupid”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe banning plastic straws will be as successful at cutting down on plastic as not clearing the underbrush in forests is at keeping forest fires down.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you Sundance needed a good laugh.Spot on by the way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taser, taser, taser.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dan064, read an article the other day where a police officer tased an 11 year old girl (can’t remember the state). In the article it also stated, the taser can be used on a child 7 years and older. Seriously? OMG!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Do they make a home model? jk
LikeLiked by 13 people
LOL…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m still saving up for one of Elon Musk’s flamethrowers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I grew up in Oakland. There’s 11 year olds there that are in need of 2 tasers. Maybe if they got them now, they wouldn’t get something worse later.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here is what kids in Oakland CA deal with, no tasers are needed just send ’em outside:
Nearly 250,000 gallons of toxic sewage floods Oakland in one year
http://www.ktvu.com/news/nearly-250000-gallons-of-toxic-sewage-floods-oakland-in-one-year
LikeLike
May the San Andreas fault open up and swallow that cesspool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jon M, earlier this year, read an article (CA based publication) where it stated the San Adreas fault line intersects with another fault line, running parallel to it, in the Bay. Isn’t this the event which some have referred to as the BIG one that is to eventually occur?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Janie, so sorry but not the BIG one at all as there are more serious faults nearer to San Francisco and that area. The San Andreas doe meet with another small one but in the Santa Cruz area very serious, and lots of mud slides when it rains hard, heavy and lengthily. They keep saying here drought, drought, drought, but having moved here in 1960, the drought is because the state requires each city to build houses whether needed or not, accept low income people but can rent them to illegals, and the governor stopped water to the agricultural area (that we want to keep with us) and then allowed that water to run into the ocean rather than saving it, he loves to spend our money on Lord knows what because we never see any infrastructure repairs, and deprives us of water. His railroad to nowhere is now up to billions and we have absolutely nothing to show for it, but like all democrats they are becoming millionaires! We happen to have an outstanding mayor in our small city and he is fantastic and a joy because like Trump he is on OUR side and explains everything and what we can’t do without the state ruling against it so the state has imposed so many mean laws/regulations that soon we won’t be able to breathe for the fires he has allow through his stupidity and the smoke is now traveling throughout the state so we have to protect ourselves. As soon as I can, I am out of this state of dictatorship and stupidity.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow
LikeLike
Carrie2 sez..
“They keep saying here drought, drought, drought, but having moved here in 1960, the drought is because the state requires each city to build houses whether needed or not, accept low income people but can rent them to illegals, and the governor stopped water to the agricultural area (that we want to keep with us) and then allowed that water to run into the ocean rather than saving it, he loves to spend our money on Lord knows what because we never see any infrastructure repairs, and deprives us of water. His railroad to nowhere is now up to billions and we…”
California Refuses to build Dams.. RESERVOIRS..
Ya know… to hold H20..
That falls from the sky!
No Charge!!
Like, I mean, FREE!!
And Everything…
For Realz.
Must be some serious “Skimmin” of those “H20 Aquadock” Contracts.
I hear tell, Moonbeam, is trying to steal water from, Utahns!
Umm, I meant “Politically Procure” H20… Imho
As in “Backroom deals in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve.. kind of Procurement.
Swamp Style.
Did, Utahns, Know…
They are selling their H20 to Moonbeam, so He can H20 the “Freeways”.. (aka Highway.. Interstates).
And, why I’m on one…..
Why does California, use “The Highway Patrol”..
CHP
As “Care Bears” on Highway related Maintenance, etc.?
“Care Bears are what some Truck Drivers call a CHP type VEHICLE watching over maintenance crews..
-pssst.. Y’ALL OWN IT!!”
The Vehicle, I mean.
Y’all pay for The OFFICER’s Services.. Yes?
Why are they Not
Has got be a better use for All Y’all TAX $$$
Ex-Californian, here. .. some 4 decades…
There
“MUST something, can be done!”
NOT TO MENTION..
YOUR SAFETY
The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security. In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.
It sez so.. right here..👇
http://www.ca.gov/Agencies/Highway-Patrol-California
But, 🤔, “Who’s Safety; Who’s Security and Service?”
I’m ALL FOR protecting maintenance crews!!
I am, Imdeed!!
But, gee, folks..imho.
If they can privatize “Prisons”
🤔
They can Privatize “Security” for Those Brave Souls!!
Oh yeah.. Forgot..
YOU already are (And, I, WAS TOO!) paying for the “Security” Provided.
You thought you were getting “Peace Officers”
Surprise..
Switch – a – Roo
Care Bears…
There are PLENTY of CALTRANS SUPERVISORS,..
You know… Hawaiian Polo; Straw Hat; Really Cool 😎 Suburban. Sweet!
Send THEIR sorry a$$e$..
To CARE!!
Rant off…
Like
Q: What’s bright fluorescent orange/pink, and sleeps six?
A: A CalTrans truck….
LikeLike
Sleeps 6 with room for a crappy $400 shovel.
Hecho’d en Mexico.
No dought!
Sad “State of Affairs..
In SACRAMENTO
Sadly
Nothing New.
Still, Sad.
✌
🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLike
Just thought id mention it. Just discovered a private dmv office for legislators in sacramento. And briwn doesnt want a dmv audit. (Cough, motor voter)
“In California, long lines are a fact of life at Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state, but for California lawmakers and their legislative staffers, there’s an alternative.
Hearst’s Sacramento television station, KCRA, has learned of a DMV office that is not open to the public.
It’s located inside the Legislative Office Building on N Street, adjacent to the state Capitol.
The office, inside Room 121, has no markings on the door and was locked when KCRA visited it on Thursday, but after knocking, a worker confirmed it was a DMV office and said it’s set up to handle customer complaints that escalate to the legislative branch.”
https://m.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Secret-DMV-office-serves-California-lawmakers-13146838.php
LikeLike
Watched it for a decade on I think hwy 26 from Ventura to the 405 such a joke.
LikeLike
As an ex-Ca resident and once business owner I totally agree with your post.
I see business leaving but surprised it’s not even more than it is.
It will fall apart when they have to pay for the promised benefits for Govt workers come do.
LikeLike
Give ’em a few months and they think up another goodie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Probably could flip the star and turn it into Baphomet’s horns to get what Kalifornistan’s turned in to, sad to say. With all the New Age Garbage (Aptos, Esalen, Santa Cruz area, and all down the coast there), and “Sodom by the Bay”, the state is just “cruisin’ for a brusin’ “…
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Hayward Fault runs up the east side of San Francisco bay and the San Andreas just one coastal mountain west of the bay and Silicon Valley. In about 1500 the southern San Francisco bay was a meadow one day and was 65 ft under water the next after an enormous earthquake. Most of the chip production there is less than 65 ft above sea level on flat land that has been underwater before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fremont and Newark are more like 15 feet (or less) above sea level.
Look up the Marina district in San Francisco and “liquefaction” for a rather distressing read. Foster City is sinking at 2-3mm per year, and has been since it was completed…
It’s probably just a matter of “pick your poison”. Some folks (like me) don’t mind earthquakes, though MANY years ago I used to drive the Cypress structure every day…
Other folks don’t mind floods, or tornados, or hurricanes, or whatever. It’s probably just what you grow up with.
Over here in Germany, our biggest (un)natural disaster are the Greens and Die Linke. They do more damage than fire, flood, earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes, and everything else put together…
LikeLike
Superb substratum for “”PLANTS””
After the Inland Sea “dried up”, the “Central Valley” was covered with a layer of Rich, Mega Nutrient laden…
marine debris sacherated..
TOPSOIL.
snellvillebob sez..
…That had been underwater before.
🤔🤔🤔
Fascinating!!
Bon Appetit!
LikeLike
There’s the San Andreas Fault, the Hayward Fault, and the Calaveras Fault, all running through the bay area. There’s also the Greenville fault, up by Altamont Pass (Livermore
[we used to say Lawrence live-no-more]). There’s also the Cascadia Fault up north by Eureka, which heads out into the Pacific.
For some reason a lot of the CA and USGS sites are generating 404s (hope there wasn’t a quake 🙂 ), but here’s some info on the Bay Area faults as a start. Apparently they’re looking at the Hayward fault as the next to go…
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/events/1868calif/virtualtour/modern.php
If you drive 680 South (or north, for that matter) through Fremont, the Calaveras Fault runs underneath it. Occasionally a chunk of the earth under the west side of the road will fall away (usually after a heavy rain) and end up in someone’s yard…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Janie the Calaveras fault intersects the San Andreas fault in the lovely coastal town of Stinson Beach just north of the Golden Gate bridge. The whole Bay Area is riddled with fault lines including the Hawyard fault which runs right through my alma mater U.C. Berkeley’s football stadium. There are even a few large cracks in the concrete up at the top rim of the stadium! In 1989 I was there for the 6.9 magnitude quake on the San Andreas that caused the cancellation of game one of the A’s vs. Giants World Series. The “big one” you mentioned is that there is a 7% chance a mag 8.0 or greater quake will occur along the San Andreas in the next 30 years. Lots of damage and some loss of life, but California will not split off into the Pacific Ocean 🙂
LikeLike
The San Andreas that snapped in SF in 1906 and in 1989 covered a length of only 50 miles or so as I remember. The San Andreas that snapped in SoCal in 1857 snapped over a length of around 250 miles – vastly more deadly. There are 2 Big Ones predicted that I know of – the SoCal quake that can potentially destroy Los Angeles, and the fault just off the coast of the NW U.S. going up to Canada, which supposedly can also generate a huge tsunami.
I’ve been in a few quakes in SoCal from 1981 to 2007, and the power of those things has to be felt up close to be appreciated.
LikeLike
That’s the Cascadia Fault…
LikeLike
Jon, wait a minute we do not live on this fault but sometimes get a little fibration from it. There are many!! faults in CA, NYC, the MidWest. We just want to secede from the coastal cities, less San Diego which is more rational and no longer a sanctuary city, Sacramento, the seat of the dictator moonbeam and the legislature of screwed to the left democrats. Now that would allow us to form our own new nation of our Constitutional laws and Bill of Rights, and take back our educational system from the DNC. The rest we want gone has no real values, morals, want communism (call it socialism without a clue they are really two different things) and want to protect their ignorance and money while taking our money and believing we are as ignorant as they. Now, I also don’t wish this particular fault at all in our area where it is strong, because they are with us and not the idiots!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that the democrats have renamed it the “Trump Fault.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Typical.
It’s always someone else’s fault 🙂
LikeLike
That is my granddaughter!! Sarc/
LikeLiked by 4 people
A New Mantra: Ban Nothing
http://thedeclination.com/ban-nothing/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 17 people
HA!!😆
Straws..
&
Big gulps..
But NOT
The Bad People..
or
The Invaders..!!
🤔 Odd
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stupid micromanaging government.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Do you realize how many juice drinks for lunch boxes have straws….This is going to be so funny LOL.
LikeLiked by 11 people
So, who are they going to arrest? The maker of the box with the straw, the mother who buys the juice box with the straw and gives it to her child, or the child who drinks out of it?
LikeLike
Simple.. change to paper straws… just ensure each one has an individual plastic sleeve to ensure hygiene.
LikeLiked by 12 people
rumpole, good. However no one for their health should even be drinking fruit drinks as we now have a super high level of diabetics and I work with diabetics to get their health back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
They cost 4x as much. No one even gives em out.
LikeLike
Hilarious! Omg this state of mine under Governor Moonbeam. The absurdity has never been so apparent. The homelessness has never been so bad! Decades of insane elected leaders has taken its toll. If we can cut out the cancer of Hollywood and eliminate the voter election fraud, we have a chance of restoring life to this very, very beautiful state.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Since straws are now banned, does this mean California no longer has to worry about straw buyers of firearms?
LikeLiked by 5 people
They can have their firearms. Just not the straws!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s not the worst of it. A good friend of mine is a high school math teacher and he got called up to the principals office for failing students this year. The kids couldn’t compute and HE got in trouble. They challenged HIS teaching abilities.
Another buddy is professor at Irvine University and he has to pass students who can not properly construct sentences.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey, the DNC took over our education systems in the early 60’s and another good representative is that she has a degree in economics and can’t add 2 and 2 – that ugly NY Cortez the perfect student of I never learned anything and too stupid to try and educate myself schools. Sadly, this includes many parents and grandparents during those decades who also have not only math problems, but speaking ENGLISH! We must vote for Cox in CA and other republican candidates to try and win back the state and hopefully make it the Golden State once more. We even have two senators in prison, and one for gun running. Yes, democrats love to screw you and us.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“the DNC took over our education systems in the early 60’s ”
True, but except that it started well before the 1960’s, US education is now under full control of the communists – globalists – progressives or what ever label that they now go under.
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” Vladimir Lenin
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dewey and Mann. Back in the early 1900s…
Sort of like Dewey, Cheatem, and Howe…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent Firm!
At least, that’s what they told me.
😁
LikeLike
Chilling Quote!!
TY, D-Bat
A Keeper..
LikeLike
The HUGE pity is that we have to vote for the ONLY Republican, John Cox, and he is an avid Globalist!!!!! Gavin Newsome is the alternative, a corrupt Democrat! Those are the choices to replace MoonBeam.
LikeLike
Vote for the Republican anyway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-top-two-primary-changes-analysis-20180319-story.html
From the link..
For the third consecutive election cycle, state and congressional races on California’s primary ballot will feature large pools of candidates no longer subdivided by partisan labels. Only the two contenders with the most votes in each race advance to a showdown in November, even those from the same party. The rest go home.
LikeLike
It’s been going on for a long, LONG time.
I had a “diversity candidate” teacher in the second grade (Miss Casarez) who spelled xylophone “zylophone”. I corrected her (much to her dismay, and perhaps, shock).
That was almost 60 years ago…
And yes, we gpt all the propaganda about how great the UN was (all one planet, etc.), how truck farms were going to save the farmers and feed the world, how, in the Kalifornistanian view of economics, everything is like a pie, and if you want/need more, you just make the pie biigger…
I asked, “what happenes when you run out of ingredients to make the pie bigger?”…
I spent the rest of the period in the principal’s office pondering that…
Kalifornistan’s been waaayyyy left for a long, long time…
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s bad nearly everywhere. South Carolina is bad. The only silver lining in this Communist cloud is the fact that these graduates of socialism are generally too incompetent to be a threat to overthrow the country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Have they banned the sale of juice boxes and other drinks with straws included yet?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Or, as I call them – “sugar boxes”
And they wonder why kids are “hyperactive”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Kids are hyperactive because they’re kids. But point well-taken, Minnie. From now on I’m going to give mine Mountain Dew.😃😃😃😃
LikeLiked by 3 people
Real Sugar Dew is AWESOME!
LikeLiked by 1 person
How about Jolt Cola? (that I used to get at Frys Electronics many moons ago):
Twice the sugar, twice the caffeine 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That sugar hyperactivity myth was busted long ago.
LikeLike
Of course the industry debunked that “myth”
And I debunk their debunking, having raised 3 boys who, while typically quite spirited, “crashed and burned” from high sugar snacks, which is why we avoided them in the first place.
The major blood sugar spike is real, as is the aftermath.
Just my 2 cents.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m only kidding above, Minnie. As far as sugar highs and the spike and crash, you could almost set your watch by it
LikeLike
YEP. Not a fan myself. I never let my kids have them, the boys were more than hyper enough without the sugar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chrystalia, Great to see you back on CTH. Haven’t seen anything from you for a long time, although I don’t read all comments. I vividly recall your 2016 writings about the delegates from Arizona and winning the election. You are a hopeful presence!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No not at all. We can still buy straws, its the service industry who is affected right now. Another law to outright ban in the works.
LikeLike
Did he take 6 sips or only 5
https://www.theburningplatform.com/tag/assault-straws/
LikeLiked by 1 person
In Malibu (I bike there), the ban on plastic straws is already in effect. The cardboard / “composite” straws are awful. Paper on the teeth gives one the chills. Plus, the darn straws get damp and collapse. Now, I do not even want to go to Starbucks or the Coffee Bean in Malibu. Thus, I won’t. My bike’s got room for two nice plastic water bottles (reusable, of course).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Some of us are old enough to remember the days before plastic straws when the only choice was a paper one. Quality varied.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The better ones were waxed…
LikeLike
Bill that’s some serious climbing you’ve got in those coastal canyons. I’m a roadie down here in San Diego where it’s a bit flatter!
LikeLike
billrla sez..
“…the darn straws get damp and collapse.”
HA!!😂
Their Sposed to get wet.
That’s the job… Right
Unfathomable Lunacy
LikeLike
I think the straw problem could at least be lessened if there were resources dedicated to ensuring that “straw abuse” was taken more seriously, and offenders indicted for crimes….. such as “taking two straws” for a single drink.
Uniformed “straw police squad” officers at Malls etc may act as a deterrent, or perhaps undercover straw police sting operations at known trouble spots.
Sessions is asleep in regards this issue as well.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Cases like Mike Brown and Treyvon make me worry the police are going to be afraid to enforce this correctly. Imagine if you were a police officer, a couple of years from retirement, and stumbled across a family in a park, will giving their kids juice boxes with the plastic straw. Would you be afraid to enforce the law, worried that somehow the situation might escalate, and you would end up a pariah with your picture on the news everyday for a year? What if your taser couldn’t stop the mother? What if the children chose to fight back? That’s how these cases get started. That’s how we descend into lawlessness. I’m glad I’m not a cop.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Well.. of course the straw squad would have to be “culturally sensitive”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Especially because after having had their drinking appliances confiscated, they would most certainly be dis-strawt…
LikeLiked by 1 person
As crazy as it sounds …… glad I’m not a cop.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 12 people
oh..hahaha
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does the DOE keep track of the percentage or number of children in each state who are home-schooled?
LikeLiked by 1 person
catheters are next….
LikeLiked by 3 people
They’d have to pull it out of my cold, dead…um, never mind.
LikeLiked by 7 people
😄😅😃😆
LikeLiked by 1 person
First they came for the catheters. Then they came for the colostomy bags…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then they came for Hill-the-BEAST…
LikeLike
What’s the End Game?
There’s Gotta be an Endgame..
Exit strategy.
🤔
Who is the “Grande Fromage” in all this?
Straws?
Plastic?
Paper?
Endless Regulations?
Who Benefits Most… here?
Who Profits most.
Financially. Politically. Globally.
I dunno.
Why Straws?
What is there to fear of them, that we should not also fear from.. say..
Recyclable… (Cheap – ..
Crunchy Cheap!
Plastic) Drinking H20 bottles…
Worldwide.
How many “Straws”, might be made, from the above mentioned “Chrunchy Cheap” H20 bottle.
🤔🤔
I’m thinnin..
It’s not about Straws..
NOT really.
Imho
IT’S
ALL…
WAYS..
about the Benjamins!!
When all is said and done..
Bottom line.. End of the Day..
-Their fault. Your fault.
Nobodies fault…
All the the time.. with the $!!
All the time.
Straws..
Considering this seems a more “Earthy/Save the Planet/
FOR the Chillren!!” kinda thang..
A
“This promising Industry will allow us to “Offer A New Way”..
To drink from a cup.
😃😃😃😃
Research has further shown that…yada. yada. Yada..”
Who Benefits most here?
Who…. “WINS”?
Knomsayin
Who “Wins” by going “Sans Straw” ?
I’m guessing…🤔🤔
It’s Political..
Just a shot in the dark.
LikeLike
In SpyFi country..
No Less
LikeLike
I would never dreamed in a million years plastic straws would become illegal. There are no bounds to the idiocy of Libtards.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well would you ever have dreamed that you would have to wash your clothing in a teaspoon of water and flush your toilet with even less?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Or shower with a friend.
LikeLike
That little girl looks just like a little girl who lives down from me…her name is Sofia and she dresses in costumes like that and runs around and sometimes screams for no reason.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What baffles me is Californians SAW, and heard, what Moonbeam was like decades ago! “Moonbeam has to go!” was their rallying cry! They booted him out in the election so fast they were all cheering. So NOW, they have voted him back in???? WTF????
LikeLiked by 2 people
Which begs the question, “How many of these elections are real?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I doubt they are real, for example Hillary’s huge margin in California that overwhelmed Trump’s margin in all other 49 states combined.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ummm..
Prolly..
NONE?
LikeLike
Did this straw ban really start up due to a picture of a sea turtle having a plastic straw extracted from its’ nose? Or are they test-marketing for other items they want banned?
It’s my understanding that the Chinese are the worst polluters on the planet.
What’s really going on here? Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
These folks are flat-out insane.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Writing will be banned if they ever find a turtle with a pen stuck up it’s ass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The government should ban the plastic electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card and go back to the old paper food stamps.
LikeLiked by 6 people
There’s an idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’d prefer to reopen the government surplus food warehouses, with powdered milk, spam-type meat, you get the picture. And then for those who can’t get to the warehouse, deliver the stuff.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DAMN RIGHT – – – no shrimp, steak and cigarettes. Rice, pasta, bulk surplus foods is in order – – – of course after the recipient signs up for work availability.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was hubbies’ suggestion, too.
LikeLike
Prohibition….
I predict that the straw trade will just go underground… bootleg straws available in “suckeasies”
LikeLiked by 6 people
But watch out for Eliot Ness and The Unsuckables!
LikeLiked by 5 people
The Feds will have no chance once the straw trade is under the control of The Mob!
LikeLiked by 2 people
CNN sucks… but only through a paper straw!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until disposable diapers are banned I just can’t take any of this serious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ever been in charge of the diapers in a family before disposables were invented? Ever washed diapers out of a stinking diaper pail? Every day? Eyes burning from the ammonia? Ever dealt with a baby crying round the clock due to a diaper rash that will not go away (because of cloth diapers)?
Take away zip-loc bags, plastic bottles, plastic toys, plastic plates, whatever…. but, for the love of God, don’t take away disposable diapers!
LikeLike
Banning ice? Banning straws?
It’s a war on Gin ‘n Tonic !!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You are most certainly a Brit 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guility, bit Gin and Tonic is not peculiar to the British.. it is a feature throughout the universe.
As Douglas Adams (HHGTTG) has written….
LikeLike
So many LOLs
Also #molonstrawbe
https://mobile.twitter.com/search?q=%23molonstrawbe
LikeLiked by 6 people
So, will be the law be repealed at the end of this year when the biodegradable plastic hits the market?
Meanwhile, I am still working on my bacon straw…gettiing close!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wrap a slice around a kebob skewer and broil until crisp, I want 10% of royalties 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ha! That is what I do! Makes for the best Bloody Mary ever! Must be thin sliced. now, on to packaging!
LikeLike
For many Californians, this was the last straw.
It was the straw that broke the camels back.
🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
I miss Camels. The unfiltered kind.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah we pack straws everywhere we go. In addition to a car full of grocery bags. Some places do not bother with paper straws, at 4x the plastic price. And I was refused a lid as well in L.A. A bill to ban straws and probably other plastics is going through the state legislature right now.
Way beyond the nanny state. Even a nanny knows straws keep your teeth cleaner.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Meanwhile, a middle school was on lockdown as there was a report of a child using their finger to mimick a straw. Frightened parents were racing to the school to pick up their traumatized children. As they were waiting in line, the fire department had to be called out as a Tesla kept bursting into flames. Yet with water being diverted to save the non-native smell farter, or whatever the name of that fish is, the firemen had no way of putting out the fire. The National Guard had to be called in to restore order, but they were promptly arrested for carrying firearms onto school property. This is CNN reporting…and we do not suck..
LikeLiked by 5 people
LOL
LikeLike
Juice pouch straws are gateway straws.
LikeLiked by 3 people
California is a desert in more ways than one! Mentally, politically, spiritually: here we see that the kids have more brains than the Dems who supposedly govern the chaos out there.
And people: don’t move to a desert and then complain about the lack of water!!! Incomprehensibly dumb! My brother lives in San Juan Capistrano, and says that mismanagement of water – and now the politicization of water – has plagued California for decades. He claims that enough water does exist, thanks to various water projects decades ago, but idiotic policies cause the shortages.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So cities (the article I read specified San Fran, but I’m sure others as well) in Kalifornia hand out crap tons of PLASTIC syringes that are then littered everywhere, but drinking straws are a problem?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Liberals are so damn stupid.. I remember when they banned natural biodegradable paper grocery bags because it was killing trees so they social pressured the industry who then came out with plastic grocery bags. The plastic grocery bags are now polluting our oceans and killing untold amounts of sea life – LIBERALS DID THIS.. Due to liberal activism they have polluted the earth with tons of plastic. IT IS THEIR FAULT..
LIBERALISM IS A FAILED, DESTRUCTIVE IDEOLOGY..
LikeLike
I know around Sundance’s neighborhood they have banned straws. I was in a nearby restaurant and they brought me my soda and I said ‘where’s the straw..’. They said it will cost me three bucks. Three bucks? I said ‘your kidding.’ Nope. Three bucks for a stainless steel straw or drink it from the glass. I rhetorically asked when was the last health department check and how hot was the dishwasher water tested at?
(Restaurant glasses are commonly not properly sanitized because the dish washing machine is the most neglected piece of equipment in a restaurant. They commonly test positive for streptococcus. How do I know – family members who have had two generations of restaurant ownership – and guess who was the “dishwasher”..).
I paid three bucks for a metal straw..
LikeLike
Libs should try birth control – they’ll save the planet.
LikeLike