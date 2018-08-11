Back to School in California….

Posted on August 11, 2018 by

Things have become a little more challenging for kids this year….

133 Responses to Back to School in California….

  1. jmclever says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    😂😂😂😂

  2. DanO64 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    Taser, taser, taser.

  3. JonMaxwell says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:02 pm

    May the San Andreas fault open up and swallow that cesspool.

    • Janie M. says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:12 pm

      Jon M, earlier this year, read an article (CA based publication) where it stated the San Adreas fault line intersects with another fault line, running parallel to it, in the Bay. Isn’t this the event which some have referred to as the BIG one that is to eventually occur?

      • Carrie2 says:
        August 11, 2018 at 5:27 pm

        Janie, so sorry but not the BIG one at all as there are more serious faults nearer to San Francisco and that area. The San Andreas doe meet with another small one but in the Santa Cruz area very serious, and lots of mud slides when it rains hard, heavy and lengthily. They keep saying here drought, drought, drought, but having moved here in 1960, the drought is because the state requires each city to build houses whether needed or not, accept low income people but can rent them to illegals, and the governor stopped water to the agricultural area (that we want to keep with us) and then allowed that water to run into the ocean rather than saving it, he loves to spend our money on Lord knows what because we never see any infrastructure repairs, and deprives us of water. His railroad to nowhere is now up to billions and we have absolutely nothing to show for it, but like all democrats they are becoming millionaires! We happen to have an outstanding mayor in our small city and he is fantastic and a joy because like Trump he is on OUR side and explains everything and what we can’t do without the state ruling against it so the state has imposed so many mean laws/regulations that soon we won’t be able to breathe for the fires he has allow through his stupidity and the smoke is now traveling throughout the state so we have to protect ourselves. As soon as I can, I am out of this state of dictatorship and stupidity.

        • singular says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:12 pm

          Wow

        • LafnH20 says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:24 pm

          Carrie2 sez..

          “They keep saying here drought, drought, drought, but having moved here in 1960, the drought is because the state requires each city to build houses whether needed or not, accept low income people but can rent them to illegals, and the governor stopped water to the agricultural area (that we want to keep with us) and then allowed that water to run into the ocean rather than saving it, he loves to spend our money on Lord knows what because we never see any infrastructure repairs, and deprives us of water. His railroad to nowhere is now up to billions and we…”

          California Refuses to build Dams.. RESERVOIRS..
          Ya know… to hold H20..
          That falls from the sky!
          No Charge!!
          Like, I mean, FREE!!
          And Everything…
          For Realz.

          Must be some serious “Skimmin” of those “H20 Aquadock” Contracts.
          I hear tell, Moonbeam, is trying to steal water from, Utahns!
          Umm, I meant “Politically Procure” H20… Imho
          As in “Backroom deals in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve.. kind of Procurement.
          Swamp Style.
          Did, Utahns, Know…
          They are selling their H20 to Moonbeam, so He can H20 the “Freeways”.. (aka Highway.. Interstates).
          And, why I’m on one…..
          Why does California, use “The Highway Patrol”..
          CHP
          As “Care Bears” on Highway related Maintenance, etc.?
          “Care Bears are what some Truck Drivers call a CHP type VEHICLE watching over maintenance crews..
          -pssst.. Y’ALL OWN IT!!”
          The Vehicle, I mean.
          Y’all pay for The OFFICER’s Services.. Yes?
          Why are they Not

          Has got be a better use for All Y’all TAX $$$

          Ex-Californian, here. .. some 4 decades…

          There
          “MUST something, can be done!”

          NOT TO MENTION..
          YOUR SAFETY

          The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security. In case of emergency, call 9-1-1.

          It sez so.. right here..👇

          http://www.ca.gov/Agencies/Highway-Patrol-California

          But, 🤔, “Who’s Safety; Who’s Security and Service?”
          I’m ALL FOR protecting maintenance crews!!
          I am, Imdeed!!
          But, gee, folks..imho.
          If they can privatize “Prisons”
          🤔
          They can Privatize “Security” for Those Brave Souls!!
          Oh yeah.. Forgot..
          YOU already are (And, I, WAS TOO!) paying for the “Security” Provided.
          You thought you were getting “Peace Officers”
          Surprise..
          Switch – a – Roo

          Care Bears…

          There are PLENTY of CALTRANS SUPERVISORS,..
          You know… Hawaiian Polo; Straw Hat; Really Cool 😎 Suburban. Sweet!
          Send THEIR sorry a$$e$..
          To CARE!!

          Rant off…

          Reply
          • Cuppa Covfefe says:
            August 11, 2018 at 6:28 pm

            Q: What’s bright fluorescent orange/pink, and sleeps six?
            A: A CalTrans truck….

            • LafnH20 says:
              August 11, 2018 at 6:37 pm

              Sleeps 6 with room for a crappy $400 shovel.
              Hecho’d en Mexico.
              No dought!

              Sad “State of Affairs..
              In SACRAMENTO
              Sadly
              Nothing New.
              Still, Sad.


              🇺🇸VOTE 🇺🇸
              🇺🇸MAGA🇺🇸

              • Gil says:
                August 11, 2018 at 7:17 pm

                Just thought id mention it. Just discovered a private dmv office for legislators in sacramento. And briwn doesnt want a dmv audit. (Cough, motor voter)

                “In California, long lines are a fact of life at Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state, but for California lawmakers and their legislative staffers, there’s an alternative.

                Hearst’s Sacramento television station, KCRA, has learned of a DMV office that is not open to the public.

                It’s located inside the Legislative Office Building on N Street, adjacent to the state Capitol.

                The office, inside Room 121, has no markings on the door and was locked when KCRA visited it on Thursday, but after knocking, a worker confirmed it was a DMV office and said it’s set up to handle customer complaints that escalate to the legislative branch.”

                https://m.sfgate.com/bayarea/article/Secret-DMV-office-serves-California-lawmakers-13146838.php

          • sickconservative says:
            August 11, 2018 at 7:44 pm

            Watched it for a decade on I think hwy 26 from Ventura to the 405 such a joke.

        • sickconservative says:
          August 11, 2018 at 7:36 pm

          As an ex-Ca resident and once business owner I totally agree with your post.
          I see business leaving but surprised it’s not even more than it is.
          It will fall apart when they have to pay for the promised benefits for Govt workers come do.

      • Turranos says:
        August 11, 2018 at 5:41 pm

        Give ’em a few months and they think up another goodie.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:26 pm

          Probably could flip the star and turn it into Baphomet’s horns to get what Kalifornistan’s turned in to, sad to say. With all the New Age Garbage (Aptos, Esalen, Santa Cruz area, and all down the coast there), and “Sodom by the Bay”, the state is just “cruisin’ for a brusin’ “…

      • snellvillebob says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:11 pm

        The Hayward Fault runs up the east side of San Francisco bay and the San Andreas just one coastal mountain west of the bay and Silicon Valley. In about 1500 the southern San Francisco bay was a meadow one day and was 65 ft under water the next after an enormous earthquake. Most of the chip production there is less than 65 ft above sea level on flat land that has been underwater before.

        • Cuppa Covfefe says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:23 pm

          Fremont and Newark are more like 15 feet (or less) above sea level.

          Look up the Marina district in San Francisco and “liquefaction” for a rather distressing read. Foster City is sinking at 2-3mm per year, and has been since it was completed…

          It’s probably just a matter of “pick your poison”. Some folks (like me) don’t mind earthquakes, though MANY years ago I used to drive the Cypress structure every day…
          Other folks don’t mind floods, or tornados, or hurricanes, or whatever. It’s probably just what you grow up with.

          Over here in Germany, our biggest (un)natural disaster are the Greens and Die Linke. They do more damage than fire, flood, earthquakes, tornados, hurricanes, and everything else put together…

        • LafnH20 says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:50 pm

          Superb substratum for “”PLANTS””
          After the Inland Sea “dried up”, the “Central Valley” was covered with a layer of Rich, Mega Nutrient laden…
          marine debris sacherated..
          TOPSOIL.

          snellvillebob sez..

          …That had been underwater before.
          🤔🤔🤔
          Fascinating!!

          Bon Appetit!

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:17 pm

        There’s the San Andreas Fault, the Hayward Fault, and the Calaveras Fault, all running through the bay area. There’s also the Greenville fault, up by Altamont Pass (Livermore
        [we used to say Lawrence live-no-more]). There’s also the Cascadia Fault up north by Eureka, which heads out into the Pacific.

        For some reason a lot of the CA and USGS sites are generating 404s (hope there wasn’t a quake 🙂 ), but here’s some info on the Bay Area faults as a start. Apparently they’re looking at the Hayward fault as the next to go…
        https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/events/1868calif/virtualtour/modern.php

        If you drive 680 South (or north, for that matter) through Fremont, the Calaveras Fault runs underneath it. Occasionally a chunk of the earth under the west side of the road will fall away (usually after a heavy rain) and end up in someone’s yard…

      • calbear84 says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:18 pm

        Janie the Calaveras fault intersects the San Andreas fault in the lovely coastal town of Stinson Beach just north of the Golden Gate bridge. The whole Bay Area is riddled with fault lines including the Hawyard fault which runs right through my alma mater U.C. Berkeley’s football stadium. There are even a few large cracks in the concrete up at the top rim of the stadium! In 1989 I was there for the 6.9 magnitude quake on the San Andreas that caused the cancellation of game one of the A’s vs. Giants World Series. The “big one” you mentioned is that there is a 7% chance a mag 8.0 or greater quake will occur along the San Andreas in the next 30 years. Lots of damage and some loss of life, but California will not split off into the Pacific Ocean 🙂

      • dalethorn says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:31 pm

        The San Andreas that snapped in SF in 1906 and in 1989 covered a length of only 50 miles or so as I remember. The San Andreas that snapped in SoCal in 1857 snapped over a length of around 250 miles – vastly more deadly. There are 2 Big Ones predicted that I know of – the SoCal quake that can potentially destroy Los Angeles, and the fault just off the coast of the NW U.S. going up to Canada, which supposedly can also generate a huge tsunami.

        I’ve been in a few quakes in SoCal from 1981 to 2007, and the power of those things has to be felt up close to be appreciated.

    • Carrie2 says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:20 pm

      Jon, wait a minute we do not live on this fault but sometimes get a little fibration from it. There are many!! faults in CA, NYC, the MidWest. We just want to secede from the coastal cities, less San Diego which is more rational and no longer a sanctuary city, Sacramento, the seat of the dictator moonbeam and the legislature of screwed to the left democrats. Now that would allow us to form our own new nation of our Constitutional laws and Bill of Rights, and take back our educational system from the DNC. The rest we want gone has no real values, morals, want communism (call it socialism without a clue they are really two different things) and want to protect their ignorance and money while taking our money and believing we are as ignorant as they. Now, I also don’t wish this particular fault at all in our area where it is strong, because they are with us and not the idiots!

    • The Devilbat says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      I believe that the democrats have renamed it the “Trump Fault.”

  4. FofBW says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    That is my granddaughter!! Sarc/

  7. Kate says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:09 pm

    Stupid micromanaging government.

  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:10 pm

    Do you realize how many juice drinks for lunch boxes have straws….This is going to be so funny LOL.

    • auscitizenmom says:
      August 11, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      So, who are they going to arrest? The maker of the box with the straw, the mother who buys the juice box with the straw and gives it to her child, or the child who drinks out of it?

  9. rumpole2 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Simple.. change to paper straws… just ensure each one has an individual plastic sleeve to ensure hygiene.

  10. Cheri Lawrence says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Hilarious! Omg this state of mine under Governor Moonbeam. The absurdity has never been so apparent. The homelessness has never been so bad! Decades of insane elected leaders has taken its toll. If we can cut out the cancer of Hollywood and eliminate the voter election fraud, we have a chance of restoring life to this very, very beautiful state.

  11. Justbill says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:20 pm

    Since straws are now banned, does this mean California no longer has to worry about straw buyers of firearms?

  12. Doug says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    That’s not the worst of it. A good friend of mine is a high school math teacher and he got called up to the principals office for failing students this year. The kids couldn’t compute and HE got in trouble. They challenged HIS teaching abilities.
    Another buddy is professor at Irvine University and he has to pass students who can not properly construct sentences.

    • Carrie2 says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:32 pm

      Hey, the DNC took over our education systems in the early 60’s and another good representative is that she has a degree in economics and can’t add 2 and 2 – that ugly NY Cortez the perfect student of I never learned anything and too stupid to try and educate myself schools. Sadly, this includes many parents and grandparents during those decades who also have not only math problems, but speaking ENGLISH! We must vote for Cox in CA and other republican candidates to try and win back the state and hopefully make it the Golden State once more. We even have two senators in prison, and one for gun running. Yes, democrats love to screw you and us.

      • The Devilbat says:
        August 11, 2018 at 5:53 pm

        “the DNC took over our education systems in the early 60’s ”

        True, but except that it started well before the 1960’s, US education is now under full control of the communists – globalists – progressives or what ever label that they now go under.

        “Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” Vladimir Lenin

      • MelH says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:11 pm

        The HUGE pity is that we have to vote for the ONLY Republican, John Cox, and he is an avid Globalist!!!!! Gavin Newsome is the alternative, a corrupt Democrat! Those are the choices to replace MoonBeam.

      • Cuppa Covfefe says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:47 pm

        It’s been going on for a long, LONG time.

        I had a “diversity candidate” teacher in the second grade (Miss Casarez) who spelled xylophone “zylophone”. I corrected her (much to her dismay, and perhaps, shock).

        That was almost 60 years ago…

        And yes, we gpt all the propaganda about how great the UN was (all one planet, etc.), how truck farms were going to save the farmers and feed the world, how, in the Kalifornistanian view of economics, everything is like a pie, and if you want/need more, you just make the pie biigger…

        I asked, “what happenes when you run out of ingredients to make the pie bigger?”…
        I spent the rest of the period in the principal’s office pondering that…

        Kalifornistan’s been waaayyyy left for a long, long time…

        • dalethorn says:
          August 11, 2018 at 6:54 pm

          It’s bad nearly everywhere. South Carolina is bad. The only silver lining in this Communist cloud is the fact that these graduates of socialism are generally too incompetent to be a threat to overthrow the country.

  13. chrystalia99 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    Have they banned the sale of juice boxes and other drinks with straws included yet?

  15. billrla says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    In Malibu (I bike there), the ban on plastic straws is already in effect. The cardboard / “composite” straws are awful. Paper on the teeth gives one the chills. Plus, the darn straws get damp and collapse. Now, I do not even want to go to Starbucks or the Coffee Bean in Malibu. Thus, I won’t. My bike’s got room for two nice plastic water bottles (reusable, of course).

  16. rumpole2 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:33 pm

    I think the straw problem could at least be lessened if there were resources dedicated to ensuring that “straw abuse” was taken more seriously, and offenders indicted for crimes….. such as “taking two straws” for a single drink.
    Uniformed “straw police squad” officers at Malls etc may act as a deterrent, or perhaps undercover straw police sting operations at known trouble spots.
    Sessions is asleep in regards this issue as well.

    • starfcker says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:44 pm

      Cases like Mike Brown and Treyvon make me worry the police are going to be afraid to enforce this correctly. Imagine if you were a police officer, a couple of years from retirement, and stumbled across a family in a park, will giving their kids juice boxes with the plastic straw. Would you be afraid to enforce the law, worried that somehow the situation might escalate, and you would end up a pariah with your picture on the news everyday for a year? What if your taser couldn’t stop the mother? What if the children chose to fight back? That’s how these cases get started. That’s how we descend into lawlessness. I’m glad I’m not a cop.

  18. AmericaFirst says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Does the DOE keep track of the percentage or number of children in each state who are home-schooled?

  19. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    catheters are next….

    • billrla says:
      August 11, 2018 at 5:51 pm

      They’d have to pull it out of my cold, dead…um, never mind.

      • Steve says:
        August 11, 2018 at 6:19 pm

        First they came for the catheters. Then they came for the colostomy bags…

      • LafnH20 says:
        August 11, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        What’s the End Game?
        There’s Gotta be an Endgame..
        Exit strategy.
        🤔
        Who is the “Grande Fromage” in all this?
        Straws?
        Plastic?
        Paper?
        Endless Regulations?

        Who Benefits Most… here?
        Who Profits most.
        Financially. Politically. Globally.
        I dunno.

        Why Straws?
        What is there to fear of them, that we should not also fear from.. say..
        Recyclable… (Cheap – ..
        Crunchy Cheap!
        Plastic) Drinking H20 bottles…
        Worldwide.
        How many “Straws”, might be made, from the above mentioned “Chrunchy Cheap” H20 bottle.
        🤔🤔
        I’m thinnin..
        It’s not about Straws..
        NOT really.
        Imho

        IT’S
        ALL…
        WAYS..
        about the Benjamins!!
        When all is said and done..
        Bottom line.. End of the Day..
        -Their fault. Your fault.
        Nobodies fault…
        All the the time.. with the $!!
        All the time.

        Straws..

        Considering this seems a more “Earthy/Save the Planet/
        FOR the Chillren!!” kinda thang..
        A
        “This promising Industry will allow us to “Offer A New Way”..
        To drink from a cup.
        😃😃😃😃
        Research has further shown that…yada. yada. Yada..”

        Who Benefits most here?
        Who…. “WINS”?
        Knomsayin

        Who “Wins” by going “Sans Straw” ?
        I’m guessing…🤔🤔
        It’s Political..

        Just a shot in the dark.

  20. White Apple says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    I would never dreamed in a million years plastic straws would become illegal. There are no bounds to the idiocy of Libtards.

  21. littleflower481 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    That little girl looks just like a little girl who lives down from me…her name is Sofia and she dresses in costumes like that and runs around and sometimes screams for no reason.

  22. Normally Quiet Observer says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:01 pm

    What baffles me is Californians SAW, and heard, what Moonbeam was like decades ago! “Moonbeam has to go!” was their rallying cry! They booted him out in the election so fast they were all cheering. So NOW, they have voted him back in???? WTF????

  23. MIKE says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:07 pm

    Did this straw ban really start up due to a picture of a sea turtle having a plastic straw extracted from its’ nose? Or are they test-marketing for other items they want banned?
    It’s my understanding that the Chinese are the worst polluters on the planet.
    What’s really going on here? Liberalism is truly a mental disorder.
    These folks are flat-out insane.

  24. Guyski says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    The government should ban the plastic electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card and go back to the old paper food stamps.

  25. rumpole2 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:13 pm

    Prohibition….

    I predict that the straw trade will just go underground… bootleg straws available in “suckeasies”

  26. rumpole2 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:14 pm

    CNN sucks… but only through a paper straw!

  27. Phflipper says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Until disposable diapers are banned I just can’t take any of this serious.

    • rvsueandcrew says:
      August 11, 2018 at 7:05 pm

      Ever been in charge of the diapers in a family before disposables were invented? Ever washed diapers out of a stinking diaper pail? Every day? Eyes burning from the ammonia? Ever dealt with a baby crying round the clock due to a diaper rash that will not go away (because of cloth diapers)?

      Take away zip-loc bags, plastic bottles, plastic toys, plastic plates, whatever…. but, for the love of God, don’t take away disposable diapers!

  28. rumpole2 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    Banning ice? Banning straws?

    It’s a war on Gin ‘n Tonic !!!

  29. WesternWhere says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:28 pm

    So many LOLs

    Also #molonstrawbe

    https://mobile.twitter.com/search?q=%23molonstrawbe

  30. WSB says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    So, will be the law be repealed at the end of this year when the biodegradable plastic hits the market?

    Meanwhile, I am still working on my bacon straw…gettiing close!!!!!

  31. Stillwater's archives says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    For many Californians, this was the last straw.
    It was the straw that broke the camels back.
    🙂

  32. Gil says:
    August 11, 2018 at 6:52 pm

    Yeah we pack straws everywhere we go. In addition to a car full of grocery bags. Some places do not bother with paper straws, at 4x the plastic price. And I was refused a lid as well in L.A. A bill to ban straws and probably other plastics is going through the state legislature right now.
    Way beyond the nanny state. Even a nanny knows straws keep your teeth cleaner.

  33. Justbill says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    Meanwhile, a middle school was on lockdown as there was a report of a child using their finger to mimick a straw. Frightened parents were racing to the school to pick up their traumatized children. As they were waiting in line, the fire department had to be called out as a Tesla kept bursting into flames. Yet with water being diverted to save the non-native smell farter, or whatever the name of that fish is, the firemen had no way of putting out the fire. The National Guard had to be called in to restore order, but they were promptly arrested for carrying firearms onto school property. This is CNN reporting…and we do not suck..

  34. G3 says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    Juice pouch straws are gateway straws.

  35. Ausonius says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:24 pm

    California is a desert in more ways than one! Mentally, politically, spiritually: here we see that the kids have more brains than the Dems who supposedly govern the chaos out there.

    And people: don’t move to a desert and then complain about the lack of water!!! Incomprehensibly dumb! My brother lives in San Juan Capistrano, and says that mismanagement of water – and now the politicization of water – has plagued California for decades. He claims that enough water does exist, thanks to various water projects decades ago, but idiotic policies cause the shortages.

  36. lisabrqwc says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    So cities (the article I read specified San Fran, but I’m sure others as well) in Kalifornia hand out crap tons of PLASTIC syringes that are then littered everywhere, but drinking straws are a problem?

  37. Texian says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Liberals are so damn stupid.. I remember when they banned natural biodegradable paper grocery bags because it was killing trees so they social pressured the industry who then came out with plastic grocery bags. The plastic grocery bags are now polluting our oceans and killing untold amounts of sea life – LIBERALS DID THIS.. Due to liberal activism they have polluted the earth with tons of plastic. IT IS THEIR FAULT..

    LIBERALISM IS A FAILED, DESTRUCTIVE IDEOLOGY..

  38. Texian says:
    August 11, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    I know around Sundance’s neighborhood they have banned straws. I was in a nearby restaurant and they brought me my soda and I said ‘where’s the straw..’. They said it will cost me three bucks. Three bucks? I said ‘your kidding.’ Nope. Three bucks for a stainless steel straw or drink it from the glass. I rhetorically asked when was the last health department check and how hot was the dishwasher water tested at?

    (Restaurant glasses are commonly not properly sanitized because the dish washing machine is the most neglected piece of equipment in a restaurant. They commonly test positive for streptococcus. How do I know – family members who have had two generations of restaurant ownership – and guess who was the “dishwasher”..).

    I paid three bucks for a metal straw..

  39. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    August 11, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Libs should try birth control – they’ll save the planet.

