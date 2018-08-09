Chairman Goodlatte Prepares Subpoenas For DOJ/FBI ‘Steele Dossier’ Conspiracy Group…

Posted on August 9, 2018 by

According to a report in The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte is preparing to issue subpoenas and appearance requests for current and former members of the FBI and DOJ teams who were engaged in constructing, and advancing, the Clinton-Steele dossier.

WASHINGTON – […] Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) is preparing subpoenas for Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to two congressional sources familiar with the matter.

The subpoenas will also go after other current and former FBI and DOJ officials including Jim Baker, Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa and George Toscas, the sources said.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told The Hill that Goodlatte has been in touch with the DOJ about seeking testimonies from these officials.

A Republican House Judiciary Committee aide confirmed to The Hill they plan to seek such interviews: “We plan to interview the people below in the coming weeks and we will issue subpoenas to compel their attendance if necessary.”

Goodlatte could issue the orders as early as this week as part of his panel’s joint investigation with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining FBI and DOJ decision-making during the 2016 presidential election. (Read More)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in AG Jeff Sessions, Big Stupid Government, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Desperately Seeking Hillary, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Transition, Election 2016, FBI, IG Report Clinton Investigation, IG Report FISA Abuse, Jeff Sessions, media bias, Notorious Liars, President Trump, Spygate, Spying, THE BIG UGLY, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

31 Responses to Chairman Goodlatte Prepares Subpoenas For DOJ/FBI ‘Steele Dossier’ Conspiracy Group…

  1. wheatietoo says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    I thought the House was in Recess…are these guys still working?

    Good on Goodlatte for continuing to work on this!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. fleporeblog says:
    August 9, 2018 at 11:57 pm

    Carter Page has a little extra step in his walk!

    The news over the past 3 days have been fantastic! Rudy and the White Hats are back on the offensive. The running out the clock strategy is beginning to blow up in their faces.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:03 am

    They need to subpoena Adam Waldman, the man at the center of everything

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

      Steele claims attorney-client privilege on Waldman. Waldman claims attorney-private privilege on himself. Cohen say: “WTF?”.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Newton Love says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:04 am

    From sundance’s article:
    > “… Goodlatte could issue the orders as early as this week as part of his panel’s joint investigation with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining FBI and DOJ decision-making during the 2016 presidential election.”

    I certainly hope so, and that this time it has teeth and legs going forward!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. MontanaMel says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:07 am

    I washed my popcorn popper, thinking that “showtime” was slowing down for a couple of weeks!
    Well, that was just blown all to heck…
    It’ll be dry and usable by “document dump time” on Friday!….
    Come-onnnnnn 21 pages…..can’t wait to see which MSM fool takes the first 42 story dive!
    MAGA… and pass the butter.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Rex70 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    The after-article comments on thehill.com are disturbing. Committed Lefties living in a completely fabricated universe. It is stunning the depth to which these lib commenters go to justify the absolute nonsense onto which they cling so desperately. Anytime the actual words, names, dates on an actual document are stated, a voodoo-spun detailed narrative is posted–simply to deny reality. There’s no helping these people…they are looong gone, over the leftist cliff. Sad, really. But also, as I said, disturbing. God help us overcome this bizarre, anti-American zealotry.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • SR says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

      Only way these people can understand if there is some indictments of previous administration folks which fake msm have to cover.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jack Dempsey says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:30 am

      Those comments are the equivalent of the 8pm election-nite Hillary revelers, waiting for the balloon drop that never came. I guarantee you that you will be delighted by the comments elicited by Obama-era officials in cuffs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • mr.piddles says:
      August 10, 2018 at 12:44 am

      They are brainwashed. No amount of disclosure, indictments, IG reports, or anything of the like will change their mind that CNN, MSNBC, et al is their preferred truth, and their preferred truth is the Real Truth. It’s one part brainwash, one part believe-what-you-want-to-believe.

      Like

      Reply
  8. SR says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Lot of folks know what is coming. We can see smile on our people’s face all this week interviews. PTrump has all ducks in row and I hope a plan to penetrate fake msm. Next 3-4 weeks will be very interesting and IG report will coming soon.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Publius2016 says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    End the Witchhunt! Obama approved this Get Trump operation…like he approved Crooked’s server…there will be no finding or conviction because as The 44th President Obama had the power to name an Enemy of the State…President Trump, our Favorite President, said Obama was SICK/BAD!!! its very SAD seeing our intelligence service become a SICK JOKE but since the New World Order, Deep State has been running the show! 90% of Congress are RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems.

    Like

    Reply
  10. Bogeyfree says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:20 am

    If this is a public hearing by Goodlatte, then maybe he should invite Assange to testify and nip Warner’s behind closed door, control the narrative plan in the bud. Assange would be free to speak the truth about the DNC hack.

    Like

    Reply
  11. modsquad says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Is it just me or does Nellie Ohr have the most punchable face in the history of humanity?

    Like

    Reply
  12. grandmaintexas says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    It should be diverting at the very least…

    Like

    Reply
  13. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Uh oh, it looks like they’re going to have to get the band back together. You know, that old band called “Arkancide”

    It’s got to be pretty scary when the Witch & other assorted Deep State / Globalist concerns may be looking into your unfortunately timed “suicide”

    Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch

    Like

    Reply
  14. Cankles Clinton says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/24/is-media-response-to-obamas-operation-cassandra-scandal-a-precursor-for-response-to-fbi-doj-operation-trump/

    Regarding the Hezbollah drug operation. A caller to Mark Levin tonight, who worked on this case and has had contact with Bruce Ohr stated that Ohr was involved in the Hezbollah investigation besides being involved in “get Trump” and indicated that the Hezbollah might have been neglected because of the “get Trump” activities. Levin recognized the caller, from a previous call, and said that this story could be an entire show. Levin had his producer take the guy’s contact info for that purpose.

    Like

    Reply
  15. JX says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Those people were referred by Nunes

    June 29, 2018
      Jim Baker
      Jonathan Moffa
      Sally Moyer
      Bruce Ohr
      George Toscas

    July 5, 2018
      Nellie Ohr
      Glenn Simpson

    Like

    Reply
  16. WSB says:
    August 10, 2018 at 12:42 am

    There is Collyer again!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s