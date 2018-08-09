Chairman Goodlatte Prepares Subpoenas For DOJ/FBI ‘Steele Dossier’ Conspiracy Group…

According to a report in The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte is preparing to issue subpoenas and appearance requests for current and former members of the FBI and DOJ teams who were engaged in constructing, and advancing, the Clinton-Steele dossier.

WASHINGTON – […] Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) is preparing subpoenas for Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to two congressional sources familiar with the matter. The subpoenas will also go after other current and former FBI and DOJ officials including Jim Baker, Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa and George Toscas, the sources said.

Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told The Hill that Goodlatte has been in touch with the DOJ about seeking testimonies from these officials. A Republican House Judiciary Committee aide confirmed to The Hill they plan to seek such interviews: “We plan to interview the people below in the coming weeks and we will issue subpoenas to compel their attendance if necessary.” Goodlatte could issue the orders as early as this week as part of his panel’s joint investigation with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining FBI and DOJ decision-making during the 2016 presidential election. (Read More)

