Chairman Goodlatte Prepares Subpoenas For DOJ/FBI ‘Steele Dossier’ Conspiracy Group…

According to a report in The Hill, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte is preparing to issue subpoenas and appearance requests for current and former members of the FBI and DOJ teams who were engaged in constructing, and advancing, the Clinton-Steele dossier.
WASHINGTON – […] Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) is preparing subpoenas for Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, his wife Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, according to two congressional sources familiar with the matter.
The subpoenas will also go after other current and former FBI and DOJ officials including Jim Baker, Sally Moyer, Jonathan Moffa and George Toscas, the sources said.
Justice Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores told The Hill that Goodlatte has been in touch with the DOJ about seeking testimonies from these officials.
A Republican House Judiciary Committee aide confirmed to The Hill they plan to seek such interviews: “We plan to interview the people below in the coming weeks and we will issue subpoenas to compel their attendance if necessary.”
Goodlatte could issue the orders as early as this week as part of his panel’s joint investigation with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining FBI and DOJ decision-making during the 2016 presidential election. (Read More)
I thought the House was in Recess…are these guys still working?
Good on Goodlatte for continuing to work on this!
Yes!
Nunes said on Maria B. show on Sunday that different members of Congress will be returning to D.C. to depose these POS!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/07/29/chairman-devin-nunes-american-people-will-be-shocked-if-remaining-pages-of-carter-page-fisa-application-are-unredacted/
From the article linked above:
The House Intelligence, Judiciary and Oversight committees have requested that President Trump declassify 21 additional pages from the FISA application. Additionally, Chairman Nunes states congress will be conducting depositions during the August recess:
They need to vastly decrease the ink allowed in the ‘redaction’ marker.
Due to the games that have been played by the admin at DoJ and FBI, including clapper and brennan from the previous administration, imo President Trump should issue a standing order that unless something has an immediate and direct negative effect on national security, all information should be made public whenever requested. Period.
According to Joe DiGenova our President’s people are working on the declassification as we speak!
I am hoping that something massive will come out in mid September/October (October Surprise Time!) with just enough time left before the election to give a GREAT BIG TRUMP BUMP just in time for the midterms!…:)
I really wish someone would make a line dance and call it the ‘Trump Bump’ so we can all dance into the voting booths and watch as liberal heads explode everywhere during the midterms…LOL
He already made it.
When they redact to protect themselves, they should be charged with obstruction of justice.
Carter Page has a little extra step in his walk!
The news over the past 3 days have been fantastic! Rudy and the White Hats are back on the offensive. The running out the clock strategy is beginning to blow up in their faces.
Why fbi did not arrest if Page is a Russian spy.
Are all 4 fisa same? Everyone is talking about 4th fisa to declassify, why not declassify all fisa?
By declassifying the 4th FISA, you are wrapping the other three into it.
Catching spies is hard work. It might take the FBI 6 1/2 years to finally put Page in cuffs. Maybe 10 years. Maybe 12. It’s complicated. Chief Brody says: you’re gonna need a bigger FISA warrant.
I think it is safe to say that Page was an unwitting plant.
They need to subpoena Adam Waldman, the man at the center of everything
Steele claims attorney-client privilege on Waldman. Waldman claims attorney-private privilege on himself. Cohen say: “WTF?”.
From sundance’s article:
> “… Goodlatte could issue the orders as early as this week as part of his panel’s joint investigation with the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, which is examining FBI and DOJ decision-making during the 2016 presidential election.”
I certainly hope so, and that this time it has teeth and legs going forward!
I washed my popcorn popper, thinking that “showtime” was slowing down for a couple of weeks!
Well, that was just blown all to heck…
It’ll be dry and usable by “document dump time” on Friday!….
Come-onnnnnn 21 pages…..can’t wait to see which MSM fool takes the first 42 story dive!
MAGA… and pass the butter.
http://thehill.com/hilltv/rising/401185-the-handwritten-notes-exposing-what-fusion-gps-told-doj-about-trump
John Solomon strikes (harder) again
The after-article comments on thehill.com are disturbing. Committed Lefties living in a completely fabricated universe. It is stunning the depth to which these lib commenters go to justify the absolute nonsense onto which they cling so desperately. Anytime the actual words, names, dates on an actual document are stated, a voodoo-spun detailed narrative is posted–simply to deny reality. There’s no helping these people…they are looong gone, over the leftist cliff. Sad, really. But also, as I said, disturbing. God help us overcome this bizarre, anti-American zealotry.
Only way these people can understand if there is some indictments of previous administration folks which fake msm have to cover.
Those comments are the equivalent of the 8pm election-nite Hillary revelers, waiting for the balloon drop that never came. I guarantee you that you will be delighted by the comments elicited by Obama-era officials in cuffs.
They are brainwashed. No amount of disclosure, indictments, IG reports, or anything of the like will change their mind that CNN, MSNBC, et al is their preferred truth, and their preferred truth is the Real Truth. It’s one part brainwash, one part believe-what-you-want-to-believe.
Lot of folks know what is coming. We can see smile on our people’s face all this week interviews. PTrump has all ducks in row and I hope a plan to penetrate fake msm. Next 3-4 weeks will be very interesting and IG report will coming soon.
End the Witchhunt! Obama approved this Get Trump operation…like he approved Crooked’s server…there will be no finding or conviction because as The 44th President Obama had the power to name an Enemy of the State…President Trump, our Favorite President, said Obama was SICK/BAD!!! its very SAD seeing our intelligence service become a SICK JOKE but since the New World Order, Deep State has been running the show! 90% of Congress are RINOs Nevertrumpers and Dems.
If this is a public hearing by Goodlatte, then maybe he should invite Assange to testify and nip Warner’s behind closed door, control the narrative plan in the bud. Assange would be free to speak the truth about the DNC hack.
Is it just me or does Nellie Ohr have the most punchable face in the history of humanity?
Nellie looks like she might make delicious peanut butter cookies. John Brennan, on the other hand…
It should be diverting at the very least…
Uh oh, it looks like they’re going to have to get the band back together. You know, that old band called “Arkancide”
It’s got to be pretty scary when the Witch & other assorted Deep State / Globalist concerns may be looking into your unfortunately timed “suicide”
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving bunch
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/12/24/is-media-response-to-obamas-operation-cassandra-scandal-a-precursor-for-response-to-fbi-doj-operation-trump/
Regarding the Hezbollah drug operation. A caller to Mark Levin tonight, who worked on this case and has had contact with Bruce Ohr stated that Ohr was involved in the Hezbollah investigation besides being involved in “get Trump” and indicated that the Hezbollah might have been neglected because of the “get Trump” activities. Levin recognized the caller, from a previous call, and said that this story could be an entire show. Levin had his producer take the guy’s contact info for that purpose.
Those people were referred by Nunes
June 29, 2018
Jim Baker
Jonathan Moffa
Sally Moyer
Bruce Ohr
George Toscas
July 5, 2018
Nellie Ohr
Glenn Simpson
There is Collyer again!
