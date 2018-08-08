Saudi Arabia Rebukes Mediation With Canada, Hints Toward More Action Being Considered…

Posted on August 8, 2018 by

…”Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities.”…

While not delivering specifics on the activity, from hints provided it appears Justin from Canada and his partner Princess Chrystia Freeland was/is supporting a subversive effort to undermine Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and the Saudi royal family.  Not good.

RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday there is no room for mediation in the kingdom’s deepening diplomatic dispute with Canada, and that Ottawa knew what it needed to do to “fix its big mistake”.

“There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh.

In an indication that the quarrel may worsen, Jubeir said that the kingdom was still “considering additional measures” against Canada, but did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for Ottawa’s call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists.

It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada, making plans to relocate tens of thousands of Saudi students and patients to other countries.

Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities.

“The matter is not about human rights; it is a matter of national security,” the minister said.  (read more)

So far the international alliances appear to be taking sides based on political ideology.

The indoctrinated peacenik, obama-clinton, antifa-loving, pro-palestinian, occupy Wall Street, kaffiyeh-wearing, tree-hugging, trust-fund loons hanging out at coffee shops, ie. the base of support for Justin and Chrystia, have rallied to their defense.  (pictured ->)

Representative governments who are more left-wing, oppressive, anti-freedom and lean toward supporting terrorism and The Muslim Brotherhood/extremist chaos, are allied with Canada.

Governments who are more nationalistic, more supportive of freedom and against Islamic extremism are supporting Saudi Arabia.

At the 30,000 ft view, it appears Justin from Canada realizes the consequences of his foreign minister Chrystia Freeland interfering and supporting extremism under the guise of advancing human rights; however, Justin cannot lose face and retreat from his ideological position.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Stupid Government, Canada, Cultural Marxism, Economy, media bias, Occupy Type Moonbats, Professional Idiots, Saudi Arabia, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

121 Responses to Saudi Arabia Rebukes Mediation With Canada, Hints Toward More Action Being Considered…

  1. parteagirl says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    D’oh Canada 🇨🇦

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 8, 2018 at 4:48 pm

      Pass more popcorn please.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        August 8, 2018 at 4:51 pm

        I still say Christie’s tweets were the dog whistle for an Arab Spring like revolt.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 8, 2018 at 5:29 pm

          Bet Princess Rainbow Sparkles got a copy of Obama’s secret PSD-11 (pre-Arab Spring presidential study directive) on (roughly) “opportunities for reform in Middle Eastern countries, and how those societies could be induced by America to begin reforms” from a “friend”.

          Declassifying PSD-11 would be a very cool thing. *popcorn*

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • abdiesus says:
          August 8, 2018 at 5:29 pm

          I think you are probably spot-on with this observation. Certainly the immediacy and scope of Saudi government response would seem to indicate they are treating the provocation in a manner consistent with this being the case.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • dd_sc says:
          August 8, 2018 at 5:36 pm

          Continuation of the Arab Spring policy of Clinton. Saudi Arabia and Syria were targeted by Team Obama and the Muslim Brotherhood, but they failed.

          Like

          Reply
      • Sugarhillhardrock says:
        August 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

        Now our Canadian neighbors are learning what the consequences are when you elect an incompetent ideologue as PM. Our electorate did the same thing twice with Obumbles.
        The moronic balkanization, virtue signaling, and socialist economic policies are going to set Canada back.
        We know, we have been there.
        Socialism NEVER EVER works.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • TarsTarkas says:
          August 8, 2018 at 5:37 pm

          It works as long as you can get someone else to pay for it. It’s when the spigot gets turned off that the ‘fun’ begins.

          Like

          Reply
    • Let's roll says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:00 pm

      To the girl in the too tight, too short pants and her foolish side kick Freeland

      Go Pound Canadian Sand

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    The Reuters article quoted here uses the phrase “civil society activists” to describe those imprisoned. Is “civil society” a George Soros phrase? Does the article imply the activists are associated with George Soros NGO’s?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      WOW. Excellent point. The rumor is that Soros NGOs are no longer being used as tools of the State Department and CIA. If true, those NGOs would likely look to D’Oh Canada for work.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nimrodman says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:45 pm

      Yeah, it’s got that globalist Soros ring to it, don’t it.

      It rang a bell with me, there was that UN “something”-Cities” initiative, it looks like they’ve re-named it a couple of times to hide that acorn. Did a keyword search and stuff comes up about “sustainable cities”, and “resilient cities” and other descriptors but not the one I remembered that was part of that “Agenda 21” racket or whatever.

      But I did find a couple UN pages with “civil society”:


      https://citiesprogramme.org/

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. FL_GUY says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    About time these lefty meddlers in other countries business have consequences. Everything leftist support or control ends up with death and destruction. Look at South Africa. White genocide in progress with the stupid lefties, mostly white, cheering them on. Disgusting.

    I hope the Saudis rip them a new one. JMHO

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  4. Publius2016 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:44 pm

    O Canada and sedition? wow…maybe its true he may be someone else’s son!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    “…supporting extremism under the guise of advancing human rights…”

    Well said! That statement succinctly describes the actions of progressive totalitarians so well that it should be the Democrat’s campaign slogan!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  6. Don't censor me bro (@Soap_Boxxer) says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    At first, I thought that maybe MBS/KSA were overreacting to some incident to put pressure on Canada so they would come rushing to our POTUS and that was all arranged to push them toward a trade settlement as part of mediation.

    Now it seems something else is afoot. It is possible that Canada has become desperate for cash and are willing to commit treason etc, ala Obama for cash and kind and that the support of these “activists” in KSA comes with strings attached and also cash from whomsoever is sponsoring those activists.

    I don’t believe any social justice activism on part of Canada is afoot- I believe that pay for play is going on and Canada may have been a conduit for muslim brotherhood activities in KSA. No wonder the USA opted out of mediation.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Justice Warrior says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:47 pm

    Canada will lose bigly!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Carter Duchesney says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Yes, Justin and Chrystia are super annoying but Saudi Arabia is a medieval “shithole” country that is beyond defending. They were involved in 9/11 and have funded radical Imams and mosques all over the world that preach hate and promote terrorism. Is this really a country you want to cheer for embarrassing a couple of light weight SJW? C’mon man!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:49 pm

    I wrote this yesterday and absolutely stand by it!

    I truly believe this Obama loving MORON had no clue that his two rainbow 🌈 princesses were going to write those tweets on Friday.

    Now he is begging for help seeing Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 call all 15K students back (colleges will feel the financial impact), they stopped taking their agricultural products and the biggest MOAB will probably be dropped tomorrow when the cancel the multi billion dollar military contract.

    Notice the POS didn’t reach out to our Lion 🦁 for help! Sorry Justin, the globe that the Saudis displayed to our President during his visit has all the goods on you.

    Now drop your drawers and take your lashing like a good little boy!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. Rhoda R says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    The trigger was Canada’s translation and publication of their demands into Arabic. It’s one thing for stuff like this to be done privately between two countries but it looks like Canada was TRYING to trigger some sort of civil unrest in KSA. Trudeau is an Obama clone and it is possible that his government has been working to foster unrest in KSA for some time now – a new ‘Arab Spring’ as it were. That would explain why KSA went so ballistic so quickly, the Canadian maneuvering may have been going on under the radar for some time now.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. Mike says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:50 pm

    Great sales pitch there, Canada. Rub your militant, atheistic, LBGTQ attacks in the customers’ faces, promote civil discord and revolution.

    It is less flying time from KSA to the US anyway.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Jen MG says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Prince Sparkle Socks and that Valley-girl sounding foreign minister really FUBAR this time. It’s amateur hour in our neighbor to the north.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Something tells me Canad’s head muslim is Sheite not Sunni / why does Canada interveen in another soverign nation ? Oh he cares about justice and humane rights / right . No muslim cares about rights of men and women and equality it is foreign to Mulins two women equal one man cause of their inferior minds . According to their religion this shit is fact

    Like

    Reply
  14. AZ18 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:53 pm

    Thought this was an interesting statement from Russia’s Foreign Minister supporting Saudi Arabia.
    http://www.arabnews.com/node/1353081/saudi-arabia

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Richard Stern says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:06 pm

      “Arab countries, including Bahrain, PALESTINE and the UAE, have lined up in support of Saudi Arabia…”

      Find it sort of facetious, using “Palestine”, in reference to countries supporting. To whom are they referring? ISRAEL – as there IS NOT COUNTRY CALLED PALESTINE?

      Rick

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • phoenixRising says:
        August 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm

        There was and is for Palestinians… who claim to have been invaded.
        Don’t want to argue that position, just stating that the position exists.
        Namaste

        Like

        Reply
  15. Pat Frederick says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    this is what happens when children play at being adults…participation trophies do not help them cope with real world consequences…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. mikebrezzze says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    Pretty soon we’ll have to build 2 border walls, one for the lunatic Mexicans and then one for the lunatic Canadians

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:55 pm

    If Canada wanted to address some issue the assholes should have talked personally not going public this dumb shit is in no win situation that will only exspose how weak Canada is under the muslim leadership / coward like Oboma bet your ass

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Ziiggii says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:56 pm

    “Saudi civil society activists” = Canadian spies

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. bayrat65 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:58 pm

    These two not so useful idiots have a disease called terminal liberalism. The only cure is a treatment called, vote them out. Well for one of them. The chubby little one, just 🔥fire her.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 4:59 pm

    Excerpt:
    Now as the spat with the Saudis grows, we can’t even count on allies to come to our aid. The U.S. and U.K. have stated they will not take sides.
    Countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have taken the Saudi side. So too has the Palestinian Authority…

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • L4grasshopper says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:05 pm

      OK — I’ve seen lots of Pakistani doctors and Indian doctors, but never have I encountered a Saudi doctor.

      Are they all in Canada? Ice hockey fans??

      Like

      Reply
    • Mike says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:13 pm

      Peeing into wind is not a community sport for intelligent nations, or trade reps.

      Like

      Reply
    • Nordic Breed says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:38 pm

      This is far, far, more than a spat. This is a strong beating/slap down that isn’t over yet. More will be revealed soon, I’m sure. Just watch and be glad we’re not in this fight…yet.

      Like

      Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      Oh my…Canada pays the Palestinian Authority 50 Million and the Palestinian Authority sides with Saudi Arabia…..that’s got to hurt.

      FTA..”.Countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have taken the Saudi side. So too has the Palestinian Authority, an organization that the Trudeau government pledged $50 million to just over a month ago.”

      Like

      Reply
  21. MIKE says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    Well, someone has to fill O’flyface’s Birkenstocks.

    Like

    Reply
  22. L4grasshopper says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:03 pm

    So… was Canada’s actions in Saudi worse or not worse than interfering in elections 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  23. jrapdx says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    All I can say is there must be something major going on in SA, as said “matters of national security”, most likely terrorist activity, possibly connected to Iran. IOW I suspect SA has very good and legitimate reasons for arresting the individuals in question and for Canada to try to interfere obviously overstepped appropriate diplomatic boundaries big time. It’s not entirely clear what transpired but I’m sure details will emerge soon. The Saudi reaction strongly suggests the Canadian leadership acted ignorantly and foolishly, it would be hard to believe the Canadian leadership is really leading an attack on Saudi crackdowns on terrorists, they’re hardly that bold or smart, more like bumbling idiots who acted without due consideration of consequences.

    Like

    Reply
  24. Linus in W.PA. says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    The picture of Justin and Chrystia with those dumbass smiles should be labled…”Two village idiots.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. EbonyRaptor says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    Twinkle Toes and The Eggplant have done stepped in it bigly. Stuck their leftist noses where they don’t belong. I feel sorry for the good people of Canada being led over the cliff by these morons. Hopefully they elect a conservative who will put Canada first.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:13 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. Ziiggii says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. techherder says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    Muslim Brotherhood is a problem here in AMERICA l believe although most of population have head up butt syndrome. And government is terrified to address proble. (Democrat) Party support them. I read recently 90 Muslim Brotherhood members are running for office. I have been advising family members (males, husbands) to buy bedsheets sometimes called Berkas for their wives sisters (only half in just) SANSOUR is just the tip of the story. Laura Loomer story today is going to wake up some I hope. FBI watching these people scared shitless to do anything? Sharif finally raided camp? Is story I read. Disgusting if true. This post is JMHO

    Like

    Reply
  29. rumpole2 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    Looks to me like Canadians been done and meddled in KSA affairs…. probably reaches the level of “Collusion” (whatever that is).

    Impeach Jusine of Canada

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. snellvillebob says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    Justin seems to be a Bubble Baby with bad Advisors.

    Like

    Reply
  31. theresanne says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:18 pm

    They dance with swords. I wouldn’t mess with them.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. bullnuke says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    Canadians better wake up although I think liberalism is deeply rooted now. It will take a significant event to change course. Justin and the princess are becoming an even bigger joke.

    Like

    Reply
  33. kea says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    See sparkle socks ummm socks run… but I think the eyebrows are faster.

    Purple dress really walked into that one didn’t she….

    Like

    Reply
  34. DonK31 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    Teddy Roosevelt said “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
    Justin choose to use a bullhorn even though he carries no stick at all. The best he can do is to hide behind the shield wielded by the USA.

    Like

    Reply
  35. trapper says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    And the Palestinian Authority has sided with Saudi Arabia, even after MBS has said Israel has a right to its homeland. But … but … hahahahahahahaha . When these clowns mess up they REALLY mess up.

    Seriously.. Ears open this week. The Saudis move quickly when they move, and I expect there to be some revelations coming out this week, possibly about improper Canadian activity in the Kingdom re the :Saudi “activists” – read “Muslim Brotherhood,” that triggered this whole thing.

    Like

    Reply
  36. trialbytruth says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:27 pm

    So can we kick Canada out of NATO just in case that get real stupid.

    Like

    Reply
  37. rumpole2 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    Justin has more important concerns .. such as Nations with “Gender equality” in their Cabinets…

    Like

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      August 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

      I think Justin “stepped in it again” and is alluding to mere number parity.. Male-Female….

      He MISSES the wider issue of representing the entire PANOPLY of LGBTQ…..(ad infinitum)

      Like

      Reply
  38. Piper77 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    As much as I dislike Trudeau, I’m not supporting the shithole country Saudi Arabia over Canada.

    Like

    Reply
  39. codasouthtexas says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    Trudeau is a fool. His priorities are all screwed up. He’s working towards gender equality instead of worrying about Canada!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Troublemaker10 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    And,

    “Going forward, Momani believes Canada has no choice but to ride out the feud. She said Saudi Arabia’s defacto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is unlikely to compromise.

    “There really is no other way out, other than if we were to change foreign ministers … which is absolutely non-negotiable for a sovereign country.”
    “It’s not going to be easy of course. But the fact that we haven’t engaged in further Twitter war is really important,” she told The Current.”
    Source:
    https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-august-7-2018-1.4775465/was-canada-s-criticism-of-saudi-arabia-a-diplomatic-faux-pas-1.4776065

    Like

    Reply
  41. MAGAbear says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Only the radical left (e.g. Justin from Canada) could make me side with Saudi Arabia over Canada. Please conservatives in Canada, right this wrong that’s taken hold of your nation!

    Like

    Reply
  42. ditzee58 says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:44 pm

    Canada needs Saudi Arabia more than the Saudis need Canada. Happy to see the, little s_hits, Trudeau and Freeland get some comeuppance.

    Like

    Reply
  44. Fools Gold says:
    August 8, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    It would be funny to watch Justin take a 100 lashes after his on-sight personnel apology to the prince for his meddling in others affairs in the name of extremism.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s