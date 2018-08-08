Saudi Arabia Rebukes Mediation With Canada, Hints Toward More Action Being Considered…

…”Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities.”…

While not delivering specifics on the activity, from hints provided it appears Justin from Canada and his partner Princess Chrystia Freeland was/is supporting a subversive effort to undermine Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and the Saudi royal family. Not good.

RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday there is no room for mediation in the kingdom’s deepening diplomatic dispute with Canada, and that Ottawa knew what it needed to do to “fix its big mistake”. “There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh. In an indication that the quarrel may worsen, Jubeir said that the kingdom was still “considering additional measures” against Canada, but did not elaborate.

Saudi Arabia on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for Ottawa’s call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists. It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada, making plans to relocate tens of thousands of Saudi students and patients to other countries. Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities. “The matter is not about human rights; it is a matter of national security,” the minister said. (read more)

So far the international alliances appear to be taking sides based on political ideology.

The indoctrinated peacenik, obama-clinton, antifa-loving, pro-palestinian, occupy Wall Street, kaffiyeh-wearing, tree-hugging, trust-fund loons hanging out at coffee shops, ie. the base of support for Justin and Chrystia, have rallied to their defense. (pictured ->)

Representative governments who are more left-wing, oppressive, anti-freedom and lean toward supporting terrorism and The Muslim Brotherhood/extremist chaos, are allied with Canada.

Governments who are more nationalistic, more supportive of freedom and against Islamic extremism are supporting Saudi Arabia.

At the 30,000 ft view, it appears Justin from Canada realizes the consequences of his foreign minister Chrystia Freeland interfering and supporting extremism under the guise of advancing human rights; however, Justin cannot lose face and retreat from his ideological position.

