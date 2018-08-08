Saudi Arabia Rebukes Mediation With Canada, Hints Toward More Action Being Considered…

…”Responding to a question about the reason for the activists’ arrests, Jubeir said that charges against them would be made public once their cases reach the courts, repeating earlier allegations that they had been in touch with foreign entities.”…
While not delivering specifics on the activity, from hints provided it appears Justin from Canada and his partner Princess Chrystia Freeland was/is supporting a subversive effort to undermine Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) and the Saudi royal family. Not good.
RIYADH/DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday there is no room for mediation in the kingdom’s deepening diplomatic dispute with Canada, and that Ottawa knew what it needed to do to “fix its big mistake”.
“There is nothing to mediate. A mistake has been made and a mistake should be corrected,” Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh.
In an indication that the quarrel may worsen, Jubeir said that the kingdom was still “considering additional measures” against Canada, but did not elaborate.
Saudi Arabia on Sunday froze new trade with Canada and expelled the Canadian ambassador in retaliation for Ottawa’s call to free arrested Saudi civil society activists.
It also ended state-backed educational and medical programs in Canada, making plans to relocate tens of thousands of Saudi students and patients to other countries.
“The matter is not about human rights; it is a matter of national security,” the minister said. (read more)
So far the international alliances appear to be taking sides based on political ideology.
The indoctrinated peacenik, obama-clinton, antifa-loving, pro-palestinian, occupy Wall Street, kaffiyeh-wearing, tree-hugging, trust-fund loons hanging out at coffee shops, ie. the base of support for Justin and Chrystia, have rallied to their defense. (pictured ->)
Representative governments who are more left-wing, oppressive, anti-freedom and lean toward supporting terrorism and The Muslim Brotherhood/extremist chaos, are allied with Canada.
Governments who are more nationalistic, more supportive of freedom and against Islamic extremism are supporting Saudi Arabia.
At the 30,000 ft view, it appears Justin from Canada realizes the consequences of his foreign minister Chrystia Freeland interfering and supporting extremism under the guise of advancing human rights; however, Justin cannot lose face and retreat from his ideological position.
D’oh Canada 🇨🇦
Pass more popcorn please.
I still say Christie’s tweets were the dog whistle for an Arab Spring like revolt.
Bet Princess Rainbow Sparkles got a copy of Obama’s secret PSD-11 (pre-Arab Spring presidential study directive) on (roughly) “opportunities for reform in Middle Eastern countries, and how those societies could be induced by America to begin reforms” from a “friend”.
Declassifying PSD-11 would be a very cool thing. *popcorn*
I think you are probably spot-on with this observation. Certainly the immediacy and scope of Saudi government response would seem to indicate they are treating the provocation in a manner consistent with this being the case.
Excellent point. THAT explains the almost OTT response.
Continuation of the Arab Spring policy of Clinton. Saudi Arabia and Syria were targeted by Team Obama and the Muslim Brotherhood, but they failed.
Now our Canadian neighbors are learning what the consequences are when you elect an incompetent ideologue as PM. Our electorate did the same thing twice with Obumbles.
The moronic balkanization, virtue signaling, and socialist economic policies are going to set Canada back.
We know, we have been there.
Socialism NEVER EVER works.
It works as long as you can get someone else to pay for it. It’s when the spigot gets turned off that the ‘fun’ begins.
To the girl in the too tight, too short pants and her foolish side kick Freeland
Go Pound Canadian Sand
The Reuters article quoted here uses the phrase “civil society activists” to describe those imprisoned. Is “civil society” a George Soros phrase? Does the article imply the activists are associated with George Soros NGO’s?
LikeLiked by 8 people
WOW. Excellent point. The rumor is that Soros NGOs are no longer being used as tools of the State Department and CIA. If true, those NGOs would likely look to D’Oh Canada for work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, it’s got that globalist Soros ring to it, don’t it.
It rang a bell with me, there was that UN “something”-Cities” initiative, it looks like they’ve re-named it a couple of times to hide that acorn. Did a keyword search and stuff comes up about “sustainable cities”, and “resilient cities” and other descriptors but not the one I remembered that was part of that “Agenda 21” racket or whatever.
But I did find a couple UN pages with “civil society”:
https://citiesprogramme.org/
here’s the page that had that last graphic, the bigger one. had to continue so I didn’t exceed 3 links and get booted to spam jail by the wordpress spam filter
https://citiesprogramme.org/our-framework/
… and looking back, now I see the trite white hand – dark hand handshake in the “civil society” circle.
Geez, beat us over the head with your preachy diversity-agitprop, why don’tcha.
About time these lefty meddlers in other countries business have consequences. Everything leftist support or control ends up with death and destruction. Look at South Africa. White genocide in progress with the stupid lefties, mostly white, cheering them on. Disgusting.
I hope the Saudis rip them a new one. JMHO
It has to be REALLY BAD when you read this from the article:
The Financial Times, citing unidentified sources, reported the Saudi central bank and state pension funds had instructed their overseas asset managers to dispose of their Canadian equities, bonds and cash holdings “no matter the cost”.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Great find.
Did I somehow miss that FT link on here?
Wow.
O Canada and sedition? wow…maybe its true he may be someone else’s son!
“…supporting extremism under the guise of advancing human rights…”
Well said! That statement succinctly describes the actions of progressive totalitarians so well that it should be the Democrat’s campaign slogan!
They choose a more subtle slogan, “For The People” last I knew.
At first, I thought that maybe MBS/KSA were overreacting to some incident to put pressure on Canada so they would come rushing to our POTUS and that was all arranged to push them toward a trade settlement as part of mediation.
Now it seems something else is afoot. It is possible that Canada has become desperate for cash and are willing to commit treason etc, ala Obama for cash and kind and that the support of these “activists” in KSA comes with strings attached and also cash from whomsoever is sponsoring those activists.
I don’t believe any social justice activism on part of Canada is afoot- I believe that pay for play is going on and Canada may have been a conduit for muslim brotherhood activities in KSA. No wonder the USA opted out of mediation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Canada will lose bigly!
Yes, Justin and Chrystia are super annoying but Saudi Arabia is a medieval “shithole” country that is beyond defending. They were involved in 9/11 and have funded radical Imams and mosques all over the world that preach hate and promote terrorism. Is this really a country you want to cheer for embarrassing a couple of light weight SJW? C’mon man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess you haven’t been watching what our President has done with Saudi Arabia over the last 18 months! You also haven’t been paying attention to the changes they are making in their country for women.
The same could have been said about Japan after WWII!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Seriously, who does chrystia freeland think she is stirring up discontent in a foreign land like this – Hillary clinton?
LikeLiked by 12 people
Different bunch of people in charge now, Carter. The ones supporting 9/11 were ‘imprisioned’ and not released until all of their assets were confiscated by the new King and his successor.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You aren’t current. Thanks for your stale views.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I love snark.
I think you miss the current shift of events in Saudi Arabia. It is not so black and white as you would make it sound.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems to me that Saudia Arabia is trying to address those problems. What do you think all those arrests a few months ago were about? The “dopey prince” was one of those arrested and one of those fomenting extremism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The previous wahhabi saudi king worked hand in hand with the Clintons. MbS’s new regime is Sunni and imprisoned and stripped the wahhabi royal family and other elites of their money. Both countries have a new sheriff in town.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully we will also get a new sheriff in town …if we can last until the next Canadian election in 2019.
So much for civil rights. Didn’t hear a peep from Trudeau about Tommy Robinson’s horrific imprisonment.
In the US, day-to-day, SJWs and their civic spawn are still immediately dangerous. e.g. in Chicago alone for another weekend, the SJW spawn killed more people than Las Vegas, one off.
If SJW Canada and KSA reduce each other in ideological conflict, win-win.
No ,actually we would prefer you keep your comments off this site.I am not as diplomatic as Flep.
Well, they dance with swords. Seriously, and they are good at it. Seems to me that they are going through some transformations, not everybody operates at the speed of Trump, but definitely in the right direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately, they are one of our biggest ally’s, and a check on Iran. If their government crumbles, it will be MUCH worse than anything before.
I guess you haven’t caught up… there is a NEW and refreshing man in charge in SA now… and he is 100% against the Muslim World League, Muslim Brotherhood et al who took SA down the wrong path. He is presently trying to expel them from his Kingdom.
Sorry folks, I guess everything is peachy now.
I wrote this yesterday and absolutely stand by it!
I truly believe this Obama loving MORON had no clue that his two rainbow 🌈 princesses were going to write those tweets on Friday.
Now he is begging for help seeing Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 call all 15K students back (colleges will feel the financial impact), they stopped taking their agricultural products and the biggest MOAB will probably be dropped tomorrow when the cancel the multi billion dollar military contract.
Notice the POS didn’t reach out to our Lion 🦁 for help! Sorry Justin, the globe that the Saudis displayed to our President during his visit has all the goods on you.
Now drop your drawers and take your lashing like a good little boy!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Now drop your drawers and take your lashing like a good little boy!
Still funny!
Worst part is that he might like it…
I thought state department released a statement that they are sitting this one out!
The trigger was Canada’s translation and publication of their demands into Arabic. It’s one thing for stuff like this to be done privately between two countries but it looks like Canada was TRYING to trigger some sort of civil unrest in KSA. Trudeau is an Obama clone and it is possible that his government has been working to foster unrest in KSA for some time now – a new ‘Arab Spring’ as it were. That would explain why KSA went so ballistic so quickly, the Canadian maneuvering may have been going on under the radar for some time now.
LikeLiked by 8 people
100% Agree.
That explains it. That’s a big no, no!
I think maybe the KSA intel needed to be certain before they acted so publicly.
I also think they were loaded for bear when the dumb email hit.
Lightning fast response. To me, that means they are certain, as newer SKA info says its a National Security issue.
This also supports Rhoda’s comment ^^^.
Thank you for the translation detail.
Great sales pitch there, Canada. Rub your militant, atheistic, LBGTQ attacks in the customers’ faces, promote civil discord and revolution.
It is less flying time from KSA to the US anyway.
Prince Sparkle Socks and that Valley-girl sounding foreign minister really FUBAR this time. It’s amateur hour in our neighbor to the north.
Something tells me Canad’s head muslim is Sheite not Sunni / why does Canada interveen in another soverign nation ? Oh he cares about justice and humane rights / right . No muslim cares about rights of men and women and equality it is foreign to Mulins two women equal one man cause of their inferior minds . According to their religion this shit is fact
Thought this was an interesting statement from Russia’s Foreign Minister supporting Saudi Arabia.
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1353081/saudi-arabia
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Arab countries, including Bahrain, PALESTINE and the UAE, have lined up in support of Saudi Arabia…”
Find it sort of facetious, using “Palestine”, in reference to countries supporting. To whom are they referring? ISRAEL – as there IS NOT COUNTRY CALLED PALESTINE?
Rick
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was and is for Palestinians… who claim to have been invaded.
Don’t want to argue that position, just stating that the position exists.
Namaste
this is what happens when children play at being adults…participation trophies do not help them cope with real world consequences…
Pretty soon we’ll have to build 2 border walls, one for the lunatic Mexicans and then one for the lunatic Canadians
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Canada wanted to address some issue the assholes should have talked personally not going public this dumb shit is in no win situation that will only exspose how weak Canada is under the muslim leadership / coward like Oboma bet your ass
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s just annex Canada.
“Saudi civil society activists” = Canadian spies
LikeLiked by 2 people
These two not so useful idiots have a disease called terminal liberalism. The only cure is a treatment called, vote them out. Well for one of them. The chubby little one, just 🔥fire her.
Excerpt:
Now as the spat with the Saudis grows, we can’t even count on allies to come to our aid. The U.S. and U.K. have stated they will not take sides.
Countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have taken the Saudi side. So too has the Palestinian Authority…
LikeLiked by 6 people
OK — I’ve seen lots of Pakistani doctors and Indian doctors, but never have I encountered a Saudi doctor.
Are they all in Canada? Ice hockey fans??
Oh my…Canada pays the Palestinian Authority 50 Million and the Palestinian Authority sides with Saudi Arabia…..that’s got to hurt.
FTA..”.Countries such as Bahrain and Qatar have taken the Saudi side. So too has the Palestinian Authority, an organization that the Trudeau government pledged $50 million to just over a month ago.”
All I can say is there must be something major going on in SA, as said “matters of national security”, most likely terrorist activity, possibly connected to Iran. IOW I suspect SA has very good and legitimate reasons for arresting the individuals in question and for Canada to try to interfere obviously overstepped appropriate diplomatic boundaries big time. It’s not entirely clear what transpired but I’m sure details will emerge soon. The Saudi reaction strongly suggests the Canadian leadership acted ignorantly and foolishly, it would be hard to believe the Canadian leadership is really leading an attack on Saudi crackdowns on terrorists, they’re hardly that bold or smart, more like bumbling idiots who acted without due consideration of consequences.
The picture of Justin and Chrystia with those dumbass smiles should be labled…”Two village idiots.”
You got that right! The dumb looks on their faces reminds me of Alfred E. Neuman, the What me Worry? mascot.
“useless idiots…”
But the real question here is: Are two villages missing their village idiots, or only one?
Twinkle Toes and The Eggplant have done stepped in it bigly. Stuck their leftist noses where they don’t belong. I feel sorry for the good people of Canada being led over the cliff by these morons. Hopefully they elect a conservative who will put Canada first.
There won’t be any “all is forgiven” in this FUBAR. Canada better learn to like shit sandwiches.
KSA gives an object lesson to make an example, when they can likely get most things cheaper in the US or elsewhere.
Ebony, I agree w/you.
Maybe this stupidity will result in a call for early PM elections.
one can hope.
Imagine being a thoughtful person living in Canada. My heart goes out to our friend up N.
Justin can put a big tariff on Saudi oil. (snicker)
Muslim Brotherhood is a problem here in AMERICA l believe although most of population have head up butt syndrome. And government is terrified to address proble. (Democrat) Party support them. I read recently 90 Muslim Brotherhood members are running for office. I have been advising family members (males, husbands) to buy bedsheets sometimes called Berkas for their wives sisters (only half in just) SANSOUR is just the tip of the story. Laura Loomer story today is going to wake up some I hope. FBI watching these people scared shitless to do anything? Sharif finally raided camp? Is story I read. Disgusting if true. This post is JMHO
Quite the command of the English language you have”FBI watching these people scared shitless “
Looks to me like Canadians been done and meddled in KSA affairs…. probably reaches the level of “Collusion” (whatever that is).
Impeach Jusine of Canada
Justin seems to be a Bubble Baby with bad Advisors.
They dance with swords. I wouldn’t mess with them.
Canadians better wake up although I think liberalism is deeply rooted now. It will take a significant event to change course. Justin and the princess are becoming an even bigger joke.
See sparkle socks ummm socks run… but I think the eyebrows are faster.
Purple dress really walked into that one didn’t she….
Teddy Roosevelt said “Speak softly and carry a big stick.”
Justin choose to use a bullhorn even though he carries no stick at all. The best he can do is to hide behind the shield wielded by the USA.
And the Palestinian Authority has sided with Saudi Arabia, even after MBS has said Israel has a right to its homeland. But … but … hahahahahahahaha . When these clowns mess up they REALLY mess up.
Seriously.. Ears open this week. The Saudis move quickly when they move, and I expect there to be some revelations coming out this week, possibly about improper Canadian activity in the Kingdom re the :Saudi “activists” – read “Muslim Brotherhood,” that triggered this whole thing.
So can we kick Canada out of NATO just in case that get real stupid.
Justin has more important concerns .. such as Nations with “Gender equality” in their Cabinets…
I think Justin “stepped in it again” and is alluding to mere number parity.. Male-Female….
He MISSES the wider issue of representing the entire PANOPLY of LGBTQ…..(ad infinitum)
As much as I dislike Trudeau, I’m not supporting the shithole country Saudi Arabia over Canada.
Sorry. I support SA on this issue. Canada wants the Muslim brotherhood terrorist released from prison’. Canada is not what it used to be! They are for illegals and terrorists affiliated Muslim Brotherhood.
Glad to hear it ,now go, seems you and carter above go to the same class..
Trudeau is a fool. His priorities are all screwed up. He’s working towards gender equality instead of worrying about Canada!
And,
“Going forward, Momani believes Canada has no choice but to ride out the feud. She said Saudi Arabia’s defacto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is unlikely to compromise.
“There really is no other way out, other than if we were to change foreign ministers … which is absolutely non-negotiable for a sovereign country.”
“It’s not going to be easy of course. But the fact that we haven’t engaged in further Twitter war is really important,” she told The Current.”
Source:
https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-august-7-2018-1.4775465/was-canada-s-criticism-of-saudi-arabia-a-diplomatic-faux-pas-1.4776065
Well the CBC seems to have the same word problems your leadership has.
Only the radical left (e.g. Justin from Canada) could make me side with Saudi Arabia over Canada. Please conservatives in Canada, right this wrong that’s taken hold of your nation!
Canada needs Saudi Arabia more than the Saudis need Canada. Happy to see the, little s_hits, Trudeau and Freeland get some comeuppance.
Canada’s current government is kindergarten.
https://media.8ch.net/file_store/cf869f89e4d66ddbb6e2ee71df6003f041c53e5c2f36301fb51c1124b5c1cc74.jpg.
It would be funny to watch Justin take a 100 lashes after his on-sight personnel apology to the prince for his meddling in others affairs in the name of extremism.
