Another Example: “Criminal prosecution of the Special Agent was declined” – Now, What’s for Lunch?…

From the Boston Marathon bombing investigation through the San Bernardino terrorist attack; passing the Garland, Texas cartoon terror shooting; and continuing through Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub; and then through the Parkland shooting and into Las Vegas -via the Mandalay Bay- we always knew something was wrong with the apparatus, the institutional apparatus, of the FBI… but it wasn’t until 2017 with James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the transparently corrupt Clinton exoneration and candidate Trump set-up scheme that we fully grasped the scale and scope of the corruption.

It is disconcerting to accept that the institution of the FBI is corrupt, soup-to-nuts, including every aforementioned field office and participant therein. But reality doesn’t care about feelings; it just keeps staring us in the face until we accept it:

[LINK]

So the FBI agent took bribes from a source; protected the “illegal business” of the source; withheld information from state law enforcement; lied to the local police department; then lied (“lacked candor”) to the FBI Inspection Division, and lied to the OIG….. and then we get the taxpayer kicker: “criminal prosecution of the Special Agent was declined.”

Talking heads always approach criticism of the FBI with a co-dependent and enabling qualifier: “we’re not talking about the field agents”, they say. Um, no; that’s nonsense. If the institution is corrupt, then every entity within it is corrupt – until such time as the corruption is removed. Today is another case-in-point example.

We’re not actually responsible for eliminating corruption; we’re here to monitor the corruption. Now, what’s for lunch?…