Another Example: “Criminal prosecution of the Special Agent was declined” – Now, What’s for Lunch?…

From the Boston Marathon bombing investigation through the San Bernardino terrorist attack; passing the Garland, Texas cartoon terror shooting; and continuing through Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub; and then through the Parkland shooting and into Las Vegas -via the Mandalay Bay- we always knew something was wrong with the apparatus, the institutional apparatus, of the FBI… but it wasn’t until 2017 with James Comey, Andrew McCabe and the transparently corrupt Clinton exoneration and candidate Trump set-up scheme that we fully grasped the scale and scope of the corruption.
It is disconcerting to accept that the institution of the FBI is corrupt, soup-to-nuts, including every aforementioned field office and participant therein. But reality doesn’t care about feelings; it just keeps staring us in the face until we accept it:
So the FBI agent took bribes from a source; protected the “illegal business” of the source; withheld information from state law enforcement; lied to the local police department; then lied (“lacked candor”) to the FBI Inspection Division, and lied to the OIG….. and then we get the taxpayer kicker: “criminal prosecution of the Special Agent was declined.”
Talking heads always approach criticism of the FBI with a co-dependent and enabling qualifier: “we’re not talking about the field agents”, they say. Um, no; that’s nonsense. If the institution is corrupt, then every entity within it is corrupt – until such time as the corruption is removed. Today is another case-in-point example.
We’re not actually responsible for eliminating corruption; we’re here to monitor the corruption. Now, what’s for lunch?…
Ok, I have this view.
How mad can one get?
How long can one sit idly by and watch?
When does the fuming anger finally find it’s release?
When people in the majority say, “that’s it, enough is enough!” And I really don’t believe we are very far away from that day.
Month after month after month, year in and year out now, those given power and authority over us have exercised unrighteous dominion, in blatant disregard and used it for evil purposes.
We’re done, they’ve had their fun… it’s over.
Sometimes I just feel like spitting in the wind… can’t help it.
If any FBI agents are reading this, it is up to YOU to PROVE that you are not corrupt.
Silence and inaction = complicity.
I agree Ken Maritch.
For a long, long time I was one of those people who had reality staring me in the face about the corruption in the FBI and I would think “but not the field agents, the regular agents are Good Guys”.
Now I think the whole FBI needs to go and I do not care if the very few innocent ones get caught up.
Burn it to the ground.
I’m with you. It would be easier to rehire the few good agents to a completely new agency than to root out the bad ones at this point.
So true parteagirl, there does not seem to be much left of the agency to keep.
If they can’t dance without shooting innocent bystanders they should seek employment elsewhere.
They’re corrupt because our culture is morally worthless. Or vice versa. Your choice.
absolutely right…government is reflective of the people…so sorry to say this, but most people go along to get along..very few people of integrity and strength…
I still trust the US Marshall Service.
They coulx run the fire and rehire, and vet new recruits, and the bringing back of loyal Americans in the FBI that Mueller and Commey (and McCabe) ran off, or forced to retire. If nothing else, the old guys can train new Agents.
no Secret Police
I agree, but let’s rescue their Glock 22’s, MP5’s, Colt M4’s and find good Deplorable homes for them!
Sign me up for one of each please! Well, maybe two MP5’s!!
I care very much if innocent people get caught that is not Justice either…..
Look, I do not want to get into a long drawn out discussion with you.
I said I did not care if innocent people got “caught up” in the dismanteling of the FBI.
They would lose their jobs, happens to a lot of us.
Now how in the world does that mean any kind of an act of “injustice” will be imposed on the innocent agents ( if there are any) in the FBI.
No one here is saying anything except to do away with the FBI.
We are not calling for mass jailing or mass prosecution of anyone.
You are putting words in our mouths.
Stop it.
Seems to me the Attorney General, uhmmm Jeff Sessions, oversees the FBI? Or does the FBI/CIA/State Dept control the DOJ?
So much wrong in the black DC pits of snakes and criminals..
So true Lets Roll.
Yes the head of the FBI does report to Sessions who then seems to report to the Director of National Intelligence, a guy named Dan Coats.
What maze of alphabet agencys and Directors with capitol D’s!
Men and women who come and go before we can barely get to know their names and faces.
It seems like every time I turn around one of them is “testifying” in front of some “Senate committee”.
The “Director” is very serious and the Senators are all very serious.
Serious business that everyone is going to get to the bottom of.
Right.
What a great big Criminal Clown Show.
I couldn’t agree more!
This is SOP for the FBI & DOJ. Does anybody at this point in time believe anybody will be held accountable for what has been going on for the past two years? The ongoing OIG reports will be the same, nothing to see here folks, move along now. Oh, by the way we will be prosecuting Trump and several of his fellow travelers for something, so be ready. Nobody from the Clinton gang or Obama gang are in any trouble for anything. It has all been a hoax leveled against the Democrats.. Republicans are the only ones guilty of anything so be prepared to pay the piper.
Makes me sick to my stomach!!
^^ and then it’s pitchfork time.
“What difference, at this point, does it make?”
Efram Zimbalist Jr and Quinn Martin are turning over in their graves.
So are Mulder and Scully. But, seriously:
CSI Is a Lie
America’s forensic-investigation system is overdue for sweeping reform.
APR 20, 2015
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2015/04/csi-is-a-lie/390897/
“Nearly every examiner in an elite FBI forensic unit gave flawed testimony in almost all trials in which they offered evidence against criminal defendants over more than a two-decade period before 2000,” the newspaper reported, adding that “the cases include those of 32 defendants sentenced to death.”
Oh, and don’t EVEN think it’s limited just to the federal level:
A Forensic Lab Tech Caught Fabricating Results Casts Doubt on Almost 8,000 Criminal Cases – Almost 8,000 criminal cases could be retried.
14 MAR 2016
https://www.sciencealert.com/forensic-lab-tech-caught-fabricating-results-casts-doubt-over-almost-8-000-criminal-cases
At the end of last year, a lab technician working at a New Jersey State Police drug testing unit was accused of fabricating test results, and it’s now called into question – and could potentially overturn – the verdicts of almost 8,000 criminal cases that he’d worked on.
I know Zippy, where are Mulder and Scully when we need them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not to mention (fictional) Special Agent Dale Cooper, trapped in the Black Lodge for 25 years.
I hear that David Lynch is a Trump supporter. His dark vision in his Twin Peaks opus certainly implies plenty about the real-life FBI that is horrific.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes we need agent Mulder, who toiled away in his basement office doing his own thing.
Working against FBI rules and protocol, solving cases and saving the day.
Oh well that was the 90’s, I guess we are on our own.
LikeLike
If all the FACTUAL information that has slowly been revealed over the past 18-20 months had suddenly been made public in a matter of a week or so, the outrage would be deafening, but the end result would be the same. It truly is sickening.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I personally think millions of Americans (myself included) have had enough. Something has to be done this time.
Was just thinking about this exact topic. If the FBI were quite the ‘clean operation’ of good men and women in law enforcement that we keep hearing about, how come no one – and I MEAN NOT ONE – has come forward to disavow the corruption in DC and testify against their brethren? Yeah, I know Humanity says they’re lined up, but WHERE ARE THEY?
FBI agents with a conscience if you’re reading this, just quit. Go home. Make a statement, record what you know. Send it to your attorney and CC: Nunes, Gowdy, Goodlatte, and let the public know you are ready, willing and able to testify.
In the absence off that, SHUT IT DOWN.
“Crime Labs Under the Microscope After String of Shoddy, Suspect and Fraudulent Results” at > ABAjournal.com/magazine
Institutionalized evidence fraud includes fingerprints, hair, fibers, drugs, DNA, bite marks and more, nationwide. Planting evidence, framing victims and patsies is routine. Conviction rate is far more important than Truth, Justice or the American way for these Supermen NOTS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Gowdy “we must protect….” imo be no help coming from him, Issa etc.
Sessions is…?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s been some come forward but FBI Leadership makes sure they are totally destroyed. Almost all of these congressional panels don’t care to hear from whistleblowers either, unless it’s bad for POTUS.
Here an example: https://truepundit.com/when-iraq-war-veteran-turned-fbi-agent-notified-comey-of-widespread-fbi-corruption-comey-mccabe-set-out-to-arrest-him-ruin-him/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/07/they-know-where-the-skeletons-are-grassley-calls-on-trump-to-honor-whistleblowers-in-order-to-drain
Grassly called for a Rose Garden event for the whistle blowers
If Sessions doesnt come out swinging soon He will have failed and will have failed this POTUS and the American people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
After we add a couple GOP senators this fall he can be replaced more easily. “Stealth Jeff” my a**.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never would have thought he would betray Potus. It’s so disappointing. This isn’t small stuff either. Brennan organized the entire campaign and MUST be held accountable. I hope he sings too.
LikeLike
Or perhaps a deal was made?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Could be, but it reeks of the Whitey Bulger case. FBI and DOJ both as corrupt as could possibly be in Boston. I can imagine now that every state is as corrupt as described above.
They don’t dare expose the corruption because every case this agent had his hands on would be overturned and the government would be on the hook for billions of wrongful imprisonment and prosecution! Sickening. Burn it DOWN!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The states differ. IMHO Boston – in my home state – is bound to be completely corrupt because of far too long under DimRat rule. I hope that there are red states not quite as bad.
LikeLike
Trump picked the wrong AG… Shit happens!
(He did get bad advice, and the AG in question “lacked candor” when accepting the job.)
LikeLiked by 4 people
Chalk it up to experience… we LOST about 2 years. Start from scratch with a proper AG.
Off the top of my head… Joe DiGenova is one candidate to be considered. There may be reasons why he is not suitable? I dont know all the details. There could be other candidates that I am not aware of.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hiring pool in DC….
1. Swamp
2. Deep State
3. Commies
4. About 7 to 10 legitimate good Reps
Papa Trump had a bunch of Generals and wanted a Senator. When you are trying to drain the swamp, you just can’t pick a Senator. Now we all know. Sessions is literally best of the senators…. hate to see the worst.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yeah..
And Sessions had reached his maximum level of incompetence as a Senator. His career should have ended there.
I am not sure he would have been an asset to Trump even had he remained a Senator. The Senate is the place that progress goes to die.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sessions is the epitome of the principled peter .
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sessions was a very good senator. Not sure where you get your information, but you are quite wrong.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not just incompetence……
LikeLiked by 3 people
It seems Sessions, FBI, DOJ and some members of Congress are not part of the American Government anymore. What’s next?
LikeLiked by 4 people
What would Q do?
LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Q would go
“Hiring pool in DC….
1. Swamp
2. Deep State
3. Commies
4. About 7 to 10 legitimate good Reps”
NAILED IT!
I am, sadly, not surprised. They protect their own, as do all, bureaucracies. Time to clean house…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Need I ask whether the Special Agent is a member of a protected class?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah, it seems only the Obama/Clinton get passes and FREE OUT OF JAIL cards. I can’t say the same about Trump supporters (Manifort/Flynn/Cohen) and others get the pys-ops spying/raiding of the homes in early hours, financial burdens and the criminal charges and one guy that hasn’t been convicted of anything , and is in solitary cell (Manifort).
LikeLiked by 1 person
No need to ask but yes, he is a democrat.
Maybe I was too indirect. I was referring to affirmative action, which the FBI practices enthusiastically.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s possible. I read an article some years back that they are mostly all lawyers straight out of college. Very few officers who worked the streets, very few non-lawyers. This was a change from earlier years in which agents were recruited from lother law enforcement agencies. It was hard copy but I’ll see if I can find anything online.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I read an article some years back that they are mostly all lawyers straight out of college.”
Dan Bongino confirmed that in one of his podcasts, also mentioned that THAT was why they were typically LIBERALS. Also, in a book on the 1st WTC attack, I read that management isn’t typically promoted from field agents leading to major screw-ups… like not listening to field agent warnings prior to 9/11.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Criminal Prosecution of the SA was declined.” This sentence is structured to avoid letting us know who make the decision. Who declined criminal prosecution: the OIG, the Justice Department or ????
LikeLiked by 1 person
My understanding is that the IG makes referrals, the DOJ makes decisions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Who declined criminal prosecution: the OIG, the Justice Department or ????”
My sentiments exactly. Chris Farrell of Judicial Watch has called for the abolishing of the FBI (due to corruption in the Field Offices, as well as HQ) for at least several years now.
Perhaps now someone will listen to him AND take action.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen! Abolish the FBI not ICE!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The OIG only recommends and refers only. Its up to the DOJ to decide on moving forward with or declining to prosecute.
Stealth Jeff and Rotten Rod had to agree if they did not make the actual decision.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Common sense says it was the DOJ, meaning Rosenstein, but of course agreed to by Sessions. I assume “OIG” means Horowitz, who — everybody should know by now — is keeping his hands clean by not recommending criminal indictments (hear no evil, see no evil, say no evil).
LikeLiked by 2 people
There was a referral by the IG, with the concurrence of the Attorney General, to a United States Attorney’s office. Some Assistant US Attorney “caught” the case. Declinations of prosecution are a lot easier to get than the public might imagine.
LikeLike
OIG doesn’t have prosecutorial authority. Solely an internal investigatory body.
LikeLike
Go back to the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing. A terrorist attack. FBI solved it, then nothing. Case closed in 1968. File sealed. When the Alabama AG went after the terrorists, the FBI refused to release information, and stymied him for years. Shameful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was almost certainly b/c FIB had paid informants inside the KKK org that did/supported the bombing. FIB and all of fedgov just keep making deals with the devil, until they all owe him their souls. Bad news, bad garbage. Wish we could just say good riddance.
LikeLike
You could also add a picture of an empty field (with a lone cricket, chirping).
LikeLiked by 3 people
We must never forget where we would be without Admiral Rogers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nice floors.
That top pic is the same location where PDJT visited on his first day. Before he left, he glanced around and said something along the line of “Look at all of the columns here. Lots and lots of columns here. I don’t like columns. We are going to get rid of columns.”
Woooo, that oughta leave a mark! Sick burn!
Lirking Lawyer here. This looks very bad. But there is stuff we dunno. Want to keep CTH fair, balanced, and factual—-unlike Twitter and other mob justice interweb sites.
How strong is the IG evidence? Might not be so great from a prosecutor’s perspective.
Who declined to prosecute? For sure not Sessions. I checked the IG website, and neither the location nor the referral to some state US DA (per IG law) is mentioned.
What might have happened administratively, not public because of HR privacy rules? SA terminated with prejudice before early retirement age would be a possible outcome (think McCabe). If, then no further law enforcement job ever. Bagging Walmart groceries for a future living might be punishment enough depending on transgression details we dunno.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Your viewpoint and take on issues I value — thank you for being fair and saying it like it may be.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You screwed up with “global warming” and now with the Deep State. Lukewarm, not balanced, and certainly not correct. The criminality and coverup are ongoing and a mile high by now.
HH, so nice to see you following me here. I Screwed up global warming how? You don’t like my last ebook, but….some aimple ‘global warming’ facts for unaware Treepers:
*About 35% of the increase in atmospheric CO2 since 1957 (Mauna Loa) occurred this century. Yet there is zero (except by Karlization or Mearsation) statistical increase in temperature this century except for the now rapidly cooled 2015-16 El Nino (the famous ‘Pause’). OOPS.
*The AR5 CMIP5 models (all 102runs from ~32 different models) run ~3.5x hotter in the tropical troposphere than weather balloons measure. Heck, even the newish Warmunist Santer paper says ~2xAFTER making a spurious tropical stratosphere correction. No tropical troposphere hotspot as warmunist models predicted, OOPS.
*Polar bears are thriving, because they do NOT depend on summer Arctic Ice. OOPS.
*Planet is greening thanks to CO2 fertilizer effect on mainly C3 plants. OOPS.
*Oceans are not acidifying, thanks to buffering. For details plus two proven scientific misconduct studies to the contrary, read essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke.
Not just OOPS, but also OUCH.
Is it also possible that whoever the SA is, he or she has turned State’s evidence?
Keep hoping…
I once knew a rocket scientist (literal) who told me that many cops and criminals were cut from the same cloth. In my youth, I thought he was a fool. I might have been wrong.
Of course I’m not talking about the “field agents” or “beat cops” here.
Does this mean that waiting for Huber to deliver justice is also naive (never going to happen)?
Sessions working on Indictments with Huber?
LikeLiked by 2 people
at this point, I doubt it. 😖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do ya really think these two are the answer?
Sleepy Jeff who regards his “recusal” as all-inclusive and stands by it absolutely in public statements and even in sworn testimony before Congress… ya really think that in secret he is breaking his recusal and supervising CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS into matters he has stated he is recused from?
Huber a prosecutor in Utah…investigating the Swamp players in Washington? What? A Grand Jury in Utah….dragging witnesses from Washington before them to testify?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I understand and respect your points and position… My position is that indictments will absolutely happen and I felt that way since Nov 8 2016.
QUESTION:
If you were in the position of PDJT wouldn’t you use the power of the Constitution to make sure everyone is indicted? It would be stupid not too.
LikeLike
If I ruled the world… I would indict people early and often. Anything else is crazy. These corrupticons are continuing to try to damage Trump’s Presidency, Trump himself and anybody associated with him. To leave them in place doing that is nuts. All the while they are in positions of power and can hide and destroy evidence,
LikeLiked by 1 person
We agree…anything else is crazy. PDJT has a plan and as you stated anything else is crazy. Than we both agree that if PDJT does not make sure there are indictments that would be like pre-arranging his own self-destruction, the destruction of his family and the United States. I also believe you do not think PDJT would allow this to happen.
LikeLike
No.We dont agree.. as you know 🙂
There are indictments that are “no brainers”… should have been done long ago.. likely will never be done. Hillary and her gang could have been indicted on evidence Comey gathered. If that trial was underway a lot of the DoJ/FBI indictments would have likely followed. This nonsense has gone on too long already.. and there is no sign of the indictments coming… that is just wishful thinking.
LikeLiked by 1 person
OK…what I meant to say…we both agree that it would be crazy for PDJT not to use his power to implement justice.
If Sessions/Wray/Huber betrays PDJT and crosses a red line of no indictments… it would be stupid for the President not to use his power of the Constitution to save this republic…
In simple terms…1 + 1 = 2…it has to happen.
LikeLike
Like it or not… even Trump is restricted in what he can do. As I have said before… he has a LOT of stuff on the go, and has to take account of a political $hit storm if he say fires Sessions.
Trumps frustration can be seen in his tweets.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Over the years, especially the the last 2 years, I have seen repeated calls that “the next thing” will be “the big Ugly”. We should all wait for that so that we have more evidence, more people in the net etc… but it NEVER happens.
As far as we know from public knowledge.. there are not even Criminal Investigations started yet. Just more calls for documents, removal of redactions, testimony before Congress just to (eventually) get to…….. A REPORT!
A report from congress is not much use really.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We agree a report from Congress will not create indictments…
IMO-The reports, Nunes and others keeps Sessions/Wray/Huber in check by informing the people of the criminal evidence. There is a “balance” in not risking all the criminal cases but also keeping the people informed to ensure Sessions/Wray/Huber do their sworn duty. Also, Hannity, Dobbs, Pirro, Judicial Watch and others are keeping them in check.
LikeLike
Yeah but…….
DAMAGE continues every day the crooks remain in place… doing more crooked stuff and destroying evidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes…there is so much evidence everywhere because they thought Hillary was going to win…they left a complete identifiable trail and did not cover their tracks. They could destroy 50% of the evidence and there is enough evidence to throw them all in jail for a thousand years.
Yes…they have done many more criminal acts in the last 18 months…now they want to indict PDJT’s son…what would any normal person do especially if they had the Constitution and the Law to protect their family.
Yes…IMO…PDJT let the criminals commit more criminal acts to leave a clearer trail to the Clinton Foundation, Hillary Emails and Uranium One.
Where are the Montgomery Files?
LikeLike
If not for the Mueller witch hunt…… Trump would have been free to do more.
He is being advised to not get personally involved in DoJ…. which has some merit.. but he is entitled to an AG who handles the DoJ for him… instead he has Sleepy Jeff.
Sleepy Jeff is a “double whammy”…. if not for him there would not be a witch hunt….
LikeLiked by 1 person
You stated; Trump is restricted in what he can do…
According to Judicial Watch and many…PDJT can implement the U.S. Marshals to take over the FBI immediately…they seem to think he can fire everyone.
I believe the Constitution gives the President the power to act to save the U.S. if the country was being taking over by a coup…which is now being destroyed from within. The criminal code is on PDJT side.
Newt. and many others have stated if the rule of law is not implemented…the U.S. will become a 3rd world country. I have to believe the Constitutional give the President enough power to protect this republic.
LikeLike
Yeah… sure Trump CAN take drastic steps… but at what cost to lots of other matters…
It’s a “political” calculation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Political Cost…
I believe there is a red line in not being involved…and IMO…it has been crossed. I believe something will happen within the next 60 days.
Once upon a time during the campaign didn’t PDJT tell a snake story repeatedly…so he knows they will come back and destroy him if he doesn’t act.
I believe at this point there is no political price to pay for implementing justice…the cost of doing nothing far out weights the fake political cost…the cost of doing nothing is the destruction of the Constitution and the U.S.
LikeLike
When I say “political calculation”.. I mean stuff like..
Some sort of “Constitutional Crisis” in USA could tank world wide financial markets.. cause a world wide recession/Depression. Closer to home Trump could face gridlock in Congress etc.. no appointments all sorts of stuff.
I am not saying Trump wont do something dramatic.. but before he does he has to consider the effects.
Which brings me back to how we started this convo….. I don’t think anything will happen (indictments) as things stand. With Jeff doing nothing, Congress writing reports.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I Understand rumpole2!…In closing our discussion for the moment…it is time for PDJT to meet with all the heads of the Business round table, Chamber of Commerce, globalist/elitist in the Republican party and take care of business after the new supreme court justice passes. Timing is everything. The November elections should take care of them. I believe PDJT played the game perfectively for the last 18 months…he accomplished repeated miracles and MAGA. It is time for the Criminals to be exposed…and to educate a good percentage of the public of what really happen during the criminal trials, pleas bargains, whistleblowers, etc.
Excellent! You stated; I am not saying Trump won’t do something dramatic.. but before he does he has to consider the effects. Exactly…we both agree to some degree (I believe) of the importance of indictments…but you believe nothing is happening with Sessions/Wray/Huber and I believe something is happening. Again… PDJT being the insurance policy if he is betrayed by Sessions/Wray/Huber. So, we both want the same thing…Indictments to save the Constitution and the U.S. and to destroy the criminal from not coming back in 6 ½ years or sooner.
LikeLike
No. Huber has a limited mandate. I think Huber was a good choice by Sessions, but it is not in the same league as Mueller’s mandate. Huber is steady and no publicity hound. This is a REVIEW of Uranium One and Hillary’s Email investigation. Huber is to advise Sessions if the cases need to be reopened and if a Special Counsel is needed.
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/4426668-AG-Letter-Re-IG-and-Huber-Reviews.html
LikeLike
another review.. to “advise Sessions”..
Just what we needed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
got to love the people here who keep saying to “trust the plan”….Huber is suddenly going unleash dozens of indictments….stay tuned get your popcorn ready! weeeeeee!
LikeLike
There’s a good reason Sessions is referred to as Eunuch Sessions.
LikeLike
Hillyard
Maybe Sessions is an example of the missing peter principle.
LikeLike
LOL,,,,,Funny
I may be wrong but….don’t Eunuchs get to carry around their “Belongings” in a jar? If so, Sessions CAN show at any time that he actually “Has a Pair”.
Just open that jar Jeff…Go ahead & prove us all wrong…
LikeLiked by 2 people
What, we should be asking now: If you were a corrupt organization, masquerading as a legitimate justice organization, and your cover was blown – what would you do?
Take control of the government, what would you need to accomplish this?
LikeLike
Just got home and checked this. If this comment has been made previously, I apologize.
If this person, this “special agent” (no, I’m not even going to capitalize it out of an illusion of respect…..) does not get prosecuted for at LEAST “lack of candor”, then one thing becomes glaringly obvious……..
…..McCabe walks away scot free. Meanwhile, Flynn, on the other hand, doesn’t. I’m sure other examples abound. After all, if this can happen, why WOULDN’T other examples abound?
Clearly, the idea of “equal justice under the law” is not something for which the FBI and DOJ have any regard.
This is how nations fall.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It used to be known as “palace intrigue”. When it gets out of control, like now, doom is imminent (within a few generations).
LikeLike
Yes, corruption leads to injustice and injustice to a nation falling.
LikeLike
Paging Jeff Sessions…..clean up in aisle 7!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, Sessions does not work here anymore.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s dejaVu all over again…..
No reasonable Prosecutor would bring such a case against this SA
LikeLiked by 1 person
We have all been here before……
LikeLiked by 2 people
I believe the corruption is on such a large scale, you just can’t deal with this by rounding up a couple dozen folks and lock them up until trial day. Our agencies need to remain in tact so a change of this scale has to be planned and carried out in a careful way and thereby minimizing the impact on our country and relations abroad.
Something about the HRC server has been bugging me for awhile. Think about this: if HRC kept all or most of her emails on a secret server system, everyone, including BO, were sending emails to her and they knew this information was going to an email address other than an official State Dept.email address. They may have all been allowing specific and secret information to be put out there for dissemination among foreign state actors and other less known global organizations. This server and the information on it was just waiting for anyone to hack in and obtain it. If that was the intent, that’s YUGE.
For a hacker, foreign state sponsored or Tom and Jerry hanging in their basement, hacking an unprotected server system would be child’s play.
So the corruption network may very well be on a global scale. This is just going to take time.
Thank God for Pres. Trump. If any of the other Repub candidates won the primary, we would be in big trouble.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Old Bat never had a State Department address:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/hillary-clinton-never-used-work-email-address-as-secretary-of-state
LikeLike
The Old Bat just never used it.
LikeLike
Obama knew.
Read the complete email: https://wikileaks.org/podesta-emails/emailid/31077
LikeLike
Right. There would have been an “[HRC]@state.gov” or something close to this that anyone sending her an email knows that this is her government email addr.
“Old.Bat@clintonemail.com” (Thx farrier105, I laugh every time I type “Old Bat”) is not an official email and most everyone would know this.
LikeLike
August 6, 2018… and who is in charge? Why Saint Sessions.
LikeLike
Deep down I am praying Sessions will stand up “and rip the s..t out of”, otherwise the coming damage to the justice departments and most Congressmen/Senators will be devastating. This will not continue as the Trump Train expands and cold anger acts.
The corrupt has no idea what they are about to face. It will not be violence but it will be permanent.
LikeLike
Rather than clean out the corruption in his department the swamp rat chocks back tears when he speaks about “the greatest agency on earth”.
LikeLike
Open insurrection by a department of the government! If I were Congress, I would pull the funding, all the funding of these organizations why they can.
LikeLike
It is not too difficult to imagine that this involves sewer rats selectively sorting their way through a dystopian confluence of evil forces in order to trap a particular rat. If, the “special agent” sewer rat is exposed, so is the whole sewer. Using drug dealers as bait to get the bigger drug dealer is an example of how the sewer rat game is played. Ditto money laundering, illicit arms trading, political corruption, etc.
The problem, of course, is that “the rule of law” becomes flexible if the “ends justify the means.” The Whitey Bulger case in Boston is to this day shrouded in mystery as to the relationship between the FBI and Bulger. That is a look into how convoluted the web of deception becomes when the “law and order” side employs the people from the dark side and adopts their tactics.
When an agency of society enters into the realm of “moral disengagement” the agency is restructuring the reality of what they are doing in order make their actions appear less harmful. They agree to let the little fish lead them to bigger fish by giving “immunity” to the little fish. The agency engages in a “cover-up” of how they have been operating, because the accumulation of the cover-ups is so vast, that to admit the actions would lead to the accumulated deception activity which the agency views as too large a price to pay.
The FBI and DOJ have probably entered the stage of moral relativism which is sometimes described as moral myopia. Their drive to “win” keeps them from seeing the ethics of their acts clearly. This is not moral blindness; it is a case of the ends justifying the means.
When we listened to Peter Strzok testify, we saw narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) in full flower: arrogant thinking, arrogant behavior, cockiness, manipulation, talking his way out of any criticism, blaming others, etc.
Strzok’s moral myopia might be so common at the level in which he operates, that it is merely part of the established institutional moral relativism.
FBI Director Christopher Wray made a huge deal about top to bottom “bias” training. That is typical bureaucratic thinking and convoluted boilerplate. If the FBI had top-to-bottom morality training (not moral relativism training) the “bias” would be taken care of in the mix.
Morality and ethics are NOT concepts which can be bent and twisted to fit the needs for the occasion. “Do no harm” is an absolute until someone decides that, say, killing a fetus is exempt. Moral relativism becomes the fad when the current culture demands that “right” and “wrong” are merely concepts which are popularly supported or ignored. In such societies, the “rule of law” is negotiable.
In a perfect world, the Inspector General’s office would be a “Superior Court” in which actions within the particular department of government are compared to the laws, rules and regulations of the department and the rule of law is applied in each violation. It would not matter what political party is in power as the rule of law applies equally to all.
The Department of Justice has about 115,000 employees, 35,000 of whom are in the FBI. “The Office of Inspector General conducts independent investigations, audits, inspections, and special reviews of United States Department of Justice personnel and programs to detect and deter waste, fraud, abuse, and misconduct, and to promote integrity, economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in Department of Justice operations.” That office in a city of 115,000 would be enormous.
However, Sally Yates had the power to isolate parts of the DOJ from OIG oversight. That alone should inform any sentient person that politics and corruption are being accommodated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lactantius- very good points.
LikeLike
Excellent post! One can’t tell the good guys from the bad guys anymore, all for the sake of protecting the Agency/Institution. The Bulger case was happening in the 1980’s and I imagine this type of behavior between the FBI/DOJ has only multiplied through the years.
To expose this Special Agent would expose the corruption in the FBI/DOJ. Letting him walk free, and being criticized for it, is a small price to pay for the Institution, compared to the outrage that would certainly ensue if the corruption was fully exposed.
LikeLike
Up until the MSM was able to say that although chistopher Steele was working for Perkins Coie
to dig dirt on PDT, nontheless upon discovering “Collusion with Russia” he did the his DUTY by informing FBI-unprompted, the dossier which became was a intelligence product used in FISA
best of intentions picked by the unsuspecting FBI
However, Fridays FOIA release 11 payments to Steele , From February 2016 till termination in January 2017.
STEELE WAS A FBI SPY, (was for the russian hoax) FBI-CLINTON – PERKINS DEMOCRATIC colluded to bring down a duly elected president!
LikeLike
steele was recommended to the DOJ for criminal indictment by one of those fancy congressional committees and if i am not mistaken he is still free and clear. so far NOBODY that i know of that was on the side looking to take out the trump campaign has has actually been given a stern talking to. other than like two people being “fired” from their jobs absolutely nothing has been done.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the Sessions DOJ: Take bribes from a criminal, lie to the local police about it, lie to the state police about it, lie to the IG about it. NO PROBLEM!
Sessions must be impeached or fired. He is a menace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The IG does not have clean hands here.
Like the FISA judges in three separate occasions did not know it was a lie?
Even a dumb farm boy like me will never believe that load sh..t
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I’m eating diner at the grocery store buffet and on comes ABC nightly spews, I mean news, and the first 5 minutes were on how it might be illegal if the Trump Tower meeting involved Kremlin related people (cue the ooh’s and aah’s from the LIV’s who might be watching!). Of course, any logical person would be internally screaming to themselves (as I was), “WHAT ABOUT HILLARY AND THE PHONY DOSSIER PUT TOGETHER BY FOREIGN NATIONALS!!??”
No mention of that by ABC. I’m sure they’re working the story though.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Satire from The Borowitz Report
“Congressional Republicans Vote to Abolish F.B.I.”
By Andy BorowitzJuly 5, 2016
PHOTOGRAPH BY J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE / AP
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—In a stunning rebuke to one of the nation’s oldest and most established law-enforcement agencies, House Republicans voted unanimously on Tuesday to abolish the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Unlike most House measures, which come up for a vote only after months or even years of sluggish effort, the bill to eliminate the F.B.I. was drafted in a matter of minutes on Tuesday morning, Republican staffers confirmed.
House Speaker Paul Ryan offered no specific reason for the Republicans’ sudden frenzy of activity to abolish the F.B.I., but said that the Bureau represented “big government at its worst.”
“This is an agency that, when given even the simplest task to do, can’t manage to do it right,” he said.
Representative Trey Gowdy of South Carolina bemoaned the F.B.I.’s “bloated and wasteful” annual budget of eight billion dollars, which he said could easily pay for an additional eleven hundred Benghazi investigations.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maine- THANK YOU!
“First, they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”
The stages are difficult and long. But stage 2 has begun.
When President Trump mentions – or is asked about – any of this corruption during interviews he usually issues vague generalizations such as “complicated business” or the more favored “I’ve been advised to stay away from this.”
He has also hinted that “I am aware of the powers I have as President.”
That’s the line I have to keep reminding myself of, whenever I read about these absolutely unrepentant criminals roaming freely in our government.
Stab- and every time I hear Sean or Rush or Levin or Bongino start their monologues by saying “this doesn’t apply to the rank and file FBI guys” who presumably are all pure as the driven snow, I want to puke.
It seems he also said something, also vague, that this (cleaning out corruption?) is taking longer than expected, or something to that effect.
As our beloved Presudent JFK said he would do, “he will break the CIA into a thousand pieces, and scatter it into the wind.”
Well, that certainly worked out well for him, didn’t it…
The Real Story Behind That JFK Quote About Destroying the CIA
https://paleofuture.gizmodo.com/the-story-behind-that-jfk-quote-about-destroying-the-ci-1793151211
The first attribution of this quote to President Kennedy comes from a story in the April 25, 1966 edition of the New York Times. Notably, this was almost three years after Kennedy’s death:
And President Kennedy, as the enormity of the Bay of Pigs disaster came home to him, said to one of the highest officials of his Administration that he “wanted to splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.”
So did Kennedy say it? Possibly. The only attribution we have is an anonymous source from the Kennedy administration by a New York Times reporter three years after Kennedy was assassinated.
Look what that got him.
In short beloved Sundance…YOU ARE CORRECT.
I KNOW FROM PERSONAL EXPERIENCE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
W… T…… grrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
Who the hell is in charge ?????????? There is a laundry list of CRIMINAL conduct by this SA. How does this SA just skate ? Who is making these decisions ?
In the meantime FBI says Flynn did not lie to them and he is still waiting for ” sentencing ”
This **** has got to stop !
We love you Mr President – I mean this will ALL of my heart ! and we support you 100 %– there is not a decent American citizen that can support this lawlessness.
This not not Justice ….it is not even in the 1000 mile vicinity of Justice. This is WRONG. This is LAWLESSNESS. What is to prevent a another SA from doing the same thing if your punishment is that you walk away scot free ????
Where is the LAW and ORDER?
I want to know WHO came to this retarded conclusion ?
I WANT A NAME !
BE PATIENT! THERE IS MORE GOING ON THAN WE KNOW !
Just a thought, but no objections to the conclusion that our DOJ-FBI are (almost) thoroughly corrupted and this has been the reality for much longer than corruption-on-steroids since 2009 -0’s inauguration.
My thought. Are other law enforcement agencies being brought on line – up to speed – developing appropriate jurisdiction with actions that will hollow out the authority of DOJ-FBI? My interest was caught by an article in Goldwater.com on Dept of Homeland Security in company with local law enforcement. https://thegoldwater.com/news/33274-Homeland-Security-Busts-Major-Miami-Dade-Child-Porn-Ring-100-000-Videos-and-Images
The jist: “Law enforcement agencies in Miami-Dade have shut down a major child pornographic distribution ring in cooperation with the United States of America’s Department of Homeland Security, where nine adult males have been taken into custody and one fifteen-year-old juvenile. …Each of the men named above are now facing multiple felony charges, including sexual performance by a child; possession/transmission of material harmful to minors; lewd and lascivious battery on a child; distribution of obscene to a minor; attempted sexual activity with a specified minor; using prohibited computer services; and promoting the sexual performance of a child.”
Further down the article, the good news: “The scourge of child pornographic distribution continues to be eliminated under the Trump Administration, which has result in over 9000 arrests related to human and child-sex trafficking, child molestation, or child pornography since President Trump’s inauguration in January of 2017, setting records in the widespread victories against the rampant pedophilia in America.”
Sounds like the real corruption is at the Inspector General level, when corrupt cops walk it harms all of society. Frankly I am sick of the corrupt FBI, it’s not a couple of bad apples the forking barrel is rotten to the core not the apples.
A little something to lighten everyone’s mood…
With respect, I beg leave to offer a view of this matter through a different facet of the overall situation. I will try to be brief and cogent.
When he was President of Washington College (now Washington and Lee University), after the war, Lee would call a misbehaving lad into his office, read the particulars, and say to the young man, “Mr. (…), you would not want me to think badly of your mother would you?” Usually that was sufficient to turn the student into a law-abiding and studious disposition.
“The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world,” the adage had it, and I think accurately.
When institutions, in the hands of their functionaries, go corrupt, I blame the functionaries’ mothers. Their fathers too, but first and foremost their mothers. Strzok and the lot have weak mothers. They were badly brought up.
Check the New Testament. Where does Jesus heap opprobrium on a government, a government institution or a government functionary? Where does he heap opprobrium? On a religious institution comprising clergy, scholars, and lawyers (Priests, Levites, and Pharisees).
Check the Old Testament. Where do the Prophets heap opprobrium? Yes, at kings, but for unfaithfulness to God, which produces bad governance, not for bad governance per se.
Go up the chain of causation. Legal rot descends from moral rot, which descends from spiritual rot, which descends from unfaithfulness to God (violation of the First Commandment).
Jesus and the Hebrew Prophets — and also the Apostles and Evangelists — waste no time condemning legal or even moral rot. Doing that is, as we say, chasing about in the weeds. Their focus is the spiritual rot consequent upon unfaithfulness to God.
So their point of attack is not secular authorities, it is religious authorities: functionaries in cultus, collegium, and iurus.
Want to speak truth to power? Heap opprobrium on your priest or pastor, your professor, and your legal practitioner.
https://theological-geography.net/?p=35284
An important read for anyone interested in just how nasty things have become inside the FBI
Is there still a line that separates cops from criminals? If so, it’s very thin and blurry.
Funny how they no longer have issues arresting people for doing the same things they do.
In Corrections it was often said that the only difference between some officers and the inmates was a uniform. It appears the same may be said regarding police and criminals on the’street’.
been saying for years the hilary/Obama machine will not be charged with anything, but POTUS/VP will be impeached, and then the american people will be ruled by scorched earth tactics to punish us for not voting the way we were told
This is the dystopian view. You are entitled to hold it. But I will not join you.
Sundance’s sunlight, which is of course necessary, is giving us all an emotional sunburn. But sunlight will be the answer in the end. I firmly believe that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would the FBI bother to release this notice? On the surface it doesnt provide any useful information. Maybe the purpose is to just trigger us treepers. They’re obviously not doing anything else with their time. Right?
*OIG not FBI
I think they publish every action taken by the OIG.
It’s simple. Laws are for the rest of us. Remember that if you are called to jury duty – remember jury nullification exists for a reason.
Thank you, Mr. Sessions.
You are the best.
This OIG letter is oddly informative.
There are potentially several intended audiences.
One audience being Special Agents who are, or will be under internal investigation.
The message to that audience – “If you cooperate, you will not face criminal prosecution”.
To the knee jerk outsider audience, the message is simply – “See, we always protect our own”.
To the DoJ and FBI higher-ups, the message is – “We’re cutting deals with witnesses against you.”
Repeating the wise words of President Trump – “Let’s see what happens folks”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“But reality doesn’t care about feelings; it just keeps staring us in the face until we accept it”
OK, screw feelings.
Not being confrontational here, just trying to understand.
Should even us, the faithful, the happy few, also accept the reality, if reality it is, that the Trump administration is either willfully inefficient or pathetically impotent when it comes to the desideratum of applying equal justice under the law?
Should we have no feelings about that?
Should we simply accept this reality?
Something to consider. On a Thomas Wictor thread, the idea was thrown out there that the SA flipped and sung like a bird, hence no charges. Plus it was done on a Monday. Most dumps like this are done on Fridays. Perhaps a message to other agents to start whistling.
You make a great point about the Monday release.
Judicial Watch: FBI made at least 11 payments to Christopher Steele in 2016.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/judicial-watch-fbi-records-show-dossier-author-deemed-not-suitable-for-use-as-source-show-several-fbi-payments-in-2016/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=tipsheet&utm_term=members&utm_content=20180807004615
Ruby Ridge, and FBI sniper shot an unarmwd woman, while she was holding her infant child…he didnt spend a day in jail.
Waco TX, they kiled a couple dozen people after engaging in a pyshological warfare, for close to 50 days.
I hear the rank and file are supposed to be mot involved in this “7th floor subversion”. Im not convinced.
